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The 2026 World Cup has officially concluded, with Spain taking home the coveted golden trophy. On Sunday (July 19), they defeated Argentina 1-0 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Spain dominated the defending champions throughout the match to claim its second World Cup title after first winning the tournament in 2010.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres scored the winning goal. Argentina were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card for a foul on Spanish defender Pau Cubarsí.

Spanish captain Rodri won the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player, while teammates Unai Simón and Cubarsí won the Golden Glove, awarded to the tournament's best goalkeeper, and the Young Player Award, awarded to the tournament's best young player, respectively.

French captain Kylian Mbappé won his second Golden Boot for scoring the most goals (ten) during the tournament, becoming the World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer.

This year’s tournament was the first to be jointly hosted by three countries—the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It will also be remembered as the last World Cup for several football legends, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, and Neymar.

The 2026 tournament also marked the first time 48 teams competed on the world stage, up from 32 teams four years earlier.

For the first time, the game featured a halftime show, with co-headliners Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS, and Madonna.

Some football fans will also remember the 2026 World Cup for its sky-high ticket prices. According to Forbes, this year's tournament was one of the most expensive in World Cup history. FIFA, football’s international governing body, drew criticism over the cost of tickets, which ranged from $60 to over $10,000.

During the month-long tournament, football fans flooded social media with memes capturing all the reasons the 2026 World Cup won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Here are some of the best ones.