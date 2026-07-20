ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 World Cup has officially concluded, with Spain taking home the coveted golden trophy. On Sunday (July 19), they defeated Argentina 1-0 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Spain dominated the defending champions throughout the match to claim its second World Cup title after first winning the tournament in 2010.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres scored the winning goal. Argentina were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card for a foul on Spanish defender Pau Cubarsí.

Spanish captain Rodri won the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player, while teammates Unai Simón and Cubarsí won the Golden Glove, awarded to the tournament's best goalkeeper, and the Young Player Award, awarded to the tournament's best young player, respectively.

French captain Kylian Mbappé won his second Golden Boot for scoring the most goals (ten) during the tournament, becoming the World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer.

This year’s tournament was the first to be jointly hosted by three countries—the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It will also be remembered as the last World Cup for several football legends, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, and Neymar.

The 2026 tournament also marked the first time 48 teams competed on the world stage, up from 32 teams four years earlier.

For the first time, the game featured a halftime show, with co-headliners Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS, and Madonna.

Some football fans will also remember the 2026 World Cup for its sky-high ticket prices. According to Forbes, this year's tournament was one of the most expensive in World Cup history. FIFA, football’s international governing body, drew criticism over the cost of tickets, which ranged from $60 to over $10,000.

During the month-long tournament, football fans flooded social media with memes capturing all the reasons the 2026 World Cup won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Here are some of the best ones.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Alkolikyorumlar Report

23points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A World Cup 2026 meme featuring a cat with long dark hair wearing a red soccer jersey.

    TrollFootball Report

    20points
    POST
    #3

    in.vin.cibles Report

    20points
    POST
    #4

    nocontextfooty Report

    19points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A World Cup 2026 meme showing a tired male football player with dark circles under his eyes.

    TrollFootball Report

    18points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    World Cup 2026 meme: Egypt vs New Zealand score evolution, with a man buried in sand and the Sphinx.

    TrollFootball Report

    17points
    POST
    #7

    AFCAMDEN Report

    17points
    POST
    #8

    TrollFootball Report

    16points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A World Cup 2026 meme showing a man crying, devastated that Norway lost to England in soccer.

    _that_meme_girl_ Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A World Cup 2026 meme with a FIFANIC movie poster featuring Messi and another man, referencing the Titanic.

    memeskkkz Report

    14points
    POST
    #11

    A World Cup 2026 meme where a man explains to his girlfriend that a blonde he followed is Haaland.

    hardestpost Report

    13points
    POST
    #12

    A World Cup 2026 meme depicting crying cartoon figures in Argentinian and Brazilian jerseys.

    TrollFootball2 Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A World Cup 2026 meme featuring Donald Trump as a FIFA referee reviewing a play on multiple screens.

    nocontextfooty Report

    11points
    POST
    #14

    nocontextfooty Report

    10points
    POST
    #15

    A World Cup 2026 meme with a split image of a cheering child and an excited Shaun the Sheep.

    nocontextfooty Report

    9points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    World Cup 2026 meme comparing a soccer referee to a sci-fi character, highlighting the chaos of the games.

    TrollFootball Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    nocontextfooty Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    A World Cup meme showing a crying wojak with a happy mask, reflecting American cope over World Cup 2026 chaos.

    zuss33 Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    A meme depicting the 2026 World Cup trophy, highlighting the chaos and humor surrounding World Cup 2026.

    Moesaei Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Simpsons characters in a World Cup 2026 meme about cheating and losing, featuring a US flag. This meme captures chaos from the World Cup.

    Metsimato Report

    4points
    POST
    #21
    World Cup Referees be like..
    byu/Moesaei insoccermemes

    Moesaei Report

    3points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "World Cup referees being like this..."

    0
    0points
    reply
    #22

    A World Cup 2026 meme features Matt Damon and his wife watching the final, celebrating his timely return.

    espn Report

    2points
    POST
    #23

    World Cup 2026 meme with a tweet about the final teams inability to beat Cape Verde, capturing humor.

    patrick_kidd Report

    1point
    POST
    #24

    A World Cup 2026 meme with a father and son, the father saying he doesn't know what a World Cup final is because they are Ronaldo fans.

    nocontextfooty Report

    1point
    POST
    #25

    World Cup 2026 meme showing Peter Griffin comforting a crying female soccer player after a 7-1 loss.

    PeopleOfTheInt Report

    0points
    POST
    #26

    World Cup 2026 meme featuring Japan's coach and a D***h Note character side-by-side in 2022 and 2026.

    AnimeePost Report

    0points
    POST
    #27

    World Cup 2026 meme showing a Suzuki car blocking the goal in a soccer match, representing a tough defense.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #28

    A World Cup 2026 meme showing a FIFA player card featuring a duck in a Mexico jersey from a viral tweet.

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #29

    A World Cup 2026 meme depicting a British flag-faced crying figure, cycling through invent a sport, spread it, and suck at it.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #30

    A tweet about a World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Argentina, discussing its historical context.

    PanasonicDX4500 Report

    0points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is "c*******r" censored but "colonized" isn't? Or what is the censored word?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #31

    A World Cup 2026 meme comparing a smiling football player with blood on his mouth to the Joker, capturing the chaos.

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #32

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #33

    A World Cup 2026 meme with skeletons running in Paris with Eiffel Tower on fire, representing the chaos.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #34

    A World Cup 2026 meme showing Tobey Maguire looking at UEFA Champions League and World Cup 2026 semi-finals, highlighting chaos.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #35

    A World Cup 2026 meme showing Messi and Ronaldo's football stats comparison, capturing chaos.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #36

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #37

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #38

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #39

    A meme from World Cup 2026 showing a man leaning forward then suddenly leaning back in his chair.

    purodurangoalv Report

    0points
    POST
    #40

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #41

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #42

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #43

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #44

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #45

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #46

    A man looking at a collection of golden World Cup 2026 trophies, a meme about African nations winning the World Cup.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #47

    A World Cup 2026 field with an Adidas logo shadow, highlighting clever marketing during the World Cup.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #48

    Ruben Dias and another player in a humorous World Cup 2026 meme, depicting a pregnant man.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #49

    An American bald eagle meme for the World Cup 2026, stating it will beat two countries at once.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #50

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #51

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #52

    A World Cup 2026 meme showing Harry Kane looking sad on a TV screen with an ADVERTISEMENT sign covering his face.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #53

    A World Cup 2026 meme showing a T-Rex in a Uruguay jersey next to a vintage goalkeeper on a football field.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #54

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #55

    World Cup 2026 meme: Homelander from The Boys taking a hydration break from a baby bottle.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #56

    mbappefc10 Report

    0points
    POST
    #57

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #58

    A World Cup 2026 meme showing a city skyline with the sun replaced by Argentinas national emblem.

    1scottishbanter Report

    0points
    POST
    #59

    GelNox Report

    0points
    POST
    #60

    theberneese Report

    0points
    POST
    #61

    A World Cup 2026 meme showing Kylian Mbappes head with arrows pointing to text saying Have a good World Cup.

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #62

    A World Cup 2026 meme depicting a lamb surrounded by aggressive wolves, representing Jude Bellingham and Argentina.

    kirawontmiss Report

    0points
    POST
    #63

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #64

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #65

    A World Cup 2026 meme of Homer Simpson emerging from bushes in a USA jersey, then a Patriots jersey, capturing chaos.

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #66

    A multi-panel World Cup 2026 meme with streamer ISHOWSPEED reacting to different game outcomes, capturing chaos.

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #67

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #68

    A World Cup 2026 meme with Kylian Mbappé on a bus advertisement, appearing to charge from a power outlet.

    EverythingOOC Report

    0points
    POST
    #69

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #70

    A World Cup 2026 meme comparing a football player to the character Big Momma for a humorous effect.

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #71

    A World Cup 2026 meme featuring Lionel Messi as Thanos saying You have my respect to another player.

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #72

    A World Cup 2026 meme with a four-panel image of players and anime characters in a similar pose of defeat.

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #73

    A World Cup 2026 meme showing a figure with 0% win rate and 100% aura, featuring the Cape Verde flag.

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #74

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #75

    A World Cup 2026 fan wears a half-Argentina, half-Mexico jersey, a meme reflecting the year's chaos.

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #76

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #77

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #78

    nocontextfooty Report

    0points
    POST
    #79

    World Cup 2026 tweet about Argentina cheating during the games, part of World Cup memes.

    hunteryharris Report

    0points
    POST
    #80

    World Cup 2026 tweet about regretting skipping a game, expressing remorse for missed World Cup chaos.

    mariots Report

    0points
    POST
    #81

    World Cup 2026 final meme: Barcelona fans' reaction, a sad woman in Argentina jersey, another in Spain jersey.

    FutbollMemes Report

    0points
    POST
    #82

    World Cup 2026 memes comparing host countries Mexico, USA, and Canada with Spongebob characters.

    Funnymemes Report

    0points
    POST
    #83

    A Scooby-Doo meme illustrating a 'Hydration Break' unmasking an 'AD Break,' a World Cup meme about 2026 chaos.

    Avaryr Report

    0points
    POST
    #84

    A split World Cup meme; top shows footballers with a trophy, bottom shows goofy hydra heads, symbolizing World Cup 2026 memes.

    metal_head_6666 Report

    0points
    POST
    #85

    A World Cup meme comparing player ratings, capturing the humor and chaos from World Cup 2026.

    glascowcomascale Report

    0points
    POST
    #86

    Perry the Platypus meme about World Cup 2026 fans being force-fed. This meme captures the chaos from the World Cup.

    CurrentInternal1087 Report

    0points
    POST
    #87

    Zidane looking displeased in a World Cup 2026 meme after his son's team lost. This meme captures the chaos from the World Cup.

    Substantial-Rest-307 Report

    0points
    POST
    #88

    A World Cup 2026 meme shows a man, labeled Cubarsi, dramatically flying through the air after a minor bump by a bison, labeled Enzo.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #89

    A social media post questioning Shakira's role in the World Cup 2026. This meme captures chaos from the World Cup.

    big_business_ Report

    0points
    POST
    #90

    A World Cup 2026 meme depicts Argentina's flag with a crying sun emoji instead of the traditional sun.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #91

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #92

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #93

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #94

    A World Cup 2026 meme showing a very thin Cookie Monster after saying he will eat a cookie for every goal.

    SleeperHQ Report

    0points
    POST
    #95

    A World Cup 2026 meme depicting a surreal, steeply sloped stadium pitch, implying unusual scoring.

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #96

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #97

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #98

    TrollFootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #99

    kirawontmiss Report

    0points
    POST
    #100

    brfootball Report

    0points
    POST
    #101

    HYPEX Report

    0points
    POST
    #102

    Jlsesugh Report

    0points
    POST
    #103

    A World Cup 2026 meme showing a Spanish goalkeeper sitting on a stool and drinking during the game.

    ScrewderiaF1 Report

    0points
    POST
    Follow
    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish