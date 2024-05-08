ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that not everything we see on social media is representative of reality, which goes for everything, from lifestyles to bodies that are being portrayed. That’s why it’s crucial to take certain things with a pinch of salt, especially when reasons for doubt are clearly visible.

If you’re not sure what kind of reasons we’re talking about, scroll down to find some examples of people taking picture alterations one step too far, as shared by the ‘Instagram Reality’ subreddit. Ranging from editing gone wrong to excessive use of airbrush and filters, among other things, these pictures are somewhat extreme cases of altered reality posted on social media, but if you want to have a good laugh, you might just like them the way that they are.

#1

What She Posted vs. What The Makeup Artist Posted

What She Posted vs. What The Makeup Artist Posted

If you are gonna fake it this much you might as well go all the way and turn yourself into a blonde looking angel while calling yourself the queen of England. 🤷‍♀️

#2

Most People In The Comments Genuinely Believe It's "Just Makeup"

Most People In The Comments Genuinely Believe It's "Just Makeup"

#3

Third And Final Round

Third And Final Round

#4

Now Girl

Now Girl

#5

Lmfao!!! What I Just Found On Ig

Lmfao!!! What I Just Found On Ig

She looks like one woman fron 90 days, can't remember her name

#6

Got This Korean Photographer Account As Recommended...i Honestly Feel So Sad To See This, Both Men & Women Gets Edited

Got This Korean Photographer Account As Recommended...i Honestly Feel So Sad To See This, Both Men & Women Gets Edited

This is sad. Both of them look like absolutely average people given the body shape, but they still seem to feel fat and ugly :(

#7

Filtered Photo vs. Unfiltered Screenshot From Dress Designer

Filtered Photo vs. Unfiltered Screenshot From Dress Designer

#8

"One Month After Giving Birth"

“One Month After Giving Birth”

#9

Popped Up On Instagram

Popped Up On Instagram

The weirdest about this is that she looked at the pic and thought: "this looks good, this i put up."

#10

Why Do People Genuinely Believe The Female Human Body Is Capable Of Looking Like This?

Why Do People Genuinely Believe The Female Human Body Is Capable Of Looking Like This?

And then people act surprised when they learn one of their friends has an eating disorder...

#11

When An Influencer Goes On Reality TV And Can't Hide Behind Filters

When An Influencer Goes On Reality TV And Can't Hide Behind Filters

#12

What They Post vs. Tagged

What They Post vs. Tagged

Why do people insist on taking 30 years of their pics? Do they really think no one will notice?

#13

Her Photos From 2023 vs. 2019…

Her Photos From 2023 vs. 2019…

"My life has been so much better since I got squeezed by that giant mechanical claw."

#14

Reality TV Contestant-Her Ig vs. How She Looked On The Show 💀

Reality TV Contestant-Her Ig vs. How She Looked On The Show 💀

#15

Left Photo Was Taken At The Event Unedited, Right Photo Is What She Posted Online From The Same Weekend

Left Photo Was Taken At The Event Unedited, Right Photo Is What She Posted Online From The Same Weekend

#16

All My Friends Have Been Drooling Over This On Facebook, But I Can't Get Over How Tiny Her Head Is

All My Friends Have Been Drooling Over This On Facebook, But I Can’t Get Over How Tiny Her Head Is

i can't put my finger on it, but something looks a bit off here

#17

I Feel Yall Would Absolutely Eat Her Up Here

I Feel Yall Would Absolutely Eat Her Up Here

One thigh is really thick, more then her upper body but the other thigh is not?

#18

Plastic Surgeons Now Yassifing Their Patients On Social Media

Plastic Surgeons Now Yassifing Their Patients On Social Media

#19

"Two Months After Giving Birth"

“Two Months After Giving Birth”

If the mom has issues like that, I can only imagine the "values" she is going to teach her child...

#20

I Wonder Why She Doesn't Want Anyone To Take Her Photos

I Wonder Why She Doesn't Want Anyone To Take Her Photos

#21

Her Face She Just Posted vs. An Accurate Photo Of Her

Her Face She Just Posted vs. An Accurate Photo Of Her

To be fair, she might just be a bit hungover in the pic on the right after drinking both bottles of bubbly!

#22

Body Filters Have Advanced So Much People Believe They're Real Now

Body Filters Have Advanced So Much People Believe They’re Real Now

#23

This Mom Facetuning And Photoshopping Herself And Her Son's Girlfriend

This Mom Facetuning And Photoshopping Herself And Her Son’s Girlfriend

#24

The Delusion Is Just Sad

The Delusion Is Just Sad

I wonder if she made those posts herself or had a friend do it for her? 🤔

#25

Fun House Mirror Photos!

Fun House Mirror Photos!

#26

A Popular Tiktoker's Instagram vs. Tagged Posts

A Popular Tiktoker's Instagram vs. Tagged Posts

Yes, looks very normal that your head is so much bigger then your waist.

#27

This Is Satire, Right?

This Is Satire, Right?

Am I missing something? Is tiny head to a big body the new IT now?

#28

I Used To Want To Age Like Her. But Even She Doesn't Want To Age Like That Anymore

I Used To Want To Age Like Her. But Even She Doesn’t Want To Age Like That Anymore

#29

Instagram vs. Real Life

Instagram vs. Real Life

#30

What She Post vs. Tagged

What She Post vs. Tagged

Before and after partying all night? The make up looks all smeared up and gooey tbh.

#31

This Girl Has Several Thousand Followers. All Her Posts Are The Same Exact Face

This Girl Has Several Thousand Followers. All Her Posts Are The Same Exact Face

#32

Excuse Me

Excuse Me

Again tiny head and big body, is it just me that thinks it looks.... odd?

#33

I Just…

I Just…

#34

Facebook V Reality

Facebook V Reality

#35

Girl Be So Fr 😭 Last Pic Is Irl

Girl Be So Fr 😭 Last Pic Is Irl

#36

Getty Images vs. Instagram. So Unnecessary

Getty Images vs. Instagram. So Unnecessary

#37

Found In The Wild

Found In The Wild

10 years from now when she sees this pic again she's gonna cringe so hard. 😅

#38

One Of The Worst Offenders I've Seen In A While…

One Of The Worst Offenders I’ve Seen In A While…

#39

A Girl Who Goes To My Gym Posted These On Insta

A Girl Who Goes To My Gym Posted These On Insta

#40

Same Shoot But Very Different Looks. First Found On Her Account And Second Is Photographers. Peep The Mangled Hand 👀

Same Shoot But Very Different Looks. First Found On Her Account And Second Is Photographers. Peep The Mangled Hand 👀

#41

Annie Are You Okay?

Annie Are You Okay?

She inadvertently looks like a 45 year old who wants to look perpetually 16.

#42

Instagram Post vs. Instagram Story

Instagram Post vs. Instagram Story

#43

The Armpit

The Armpit

I don't see anything wrong here. The dress is tight, the flesh is real and soft. She has an actual human armpit. The faces are edited but not too much like the other pics.

#44

I Definitely Also Totally Looked Exactly Like This While Pregnant

I Definitely Also Totally Looked Exactly Like This While Pregnant

Pregnancy and post-pregnancy body shaming is the actual worst. Can't a person just get on with creating new life, FFS!

#45

This Clothing Site Forgetting To Edit The Mirror

This Clothing Site Forgetting To Edit The Mirror

#46

Having A Belly Is Ok !!!

Having A Belly Is Ok !!!

#47

They Really Post This Thinking It Looks Good

They Really Post This Thinking It Looks Good

Rofl, everyone stand clear! Looks like she's gonna pop! 😂

#48

Oh There's No Filter Here!

Oh There's No Filter Here!

#49

She Literally Swapped Races Omg

She Literally Swapped Races Omg

#50

This Is Just Sad And Unnecessary

This Is Just Sad And Unnecessary

#51

The Comparison Of The Two Makes It Look Crazier

The Comparison Of The Two Makes It Look Crazier

#52

The Posts She Has Control Over vs. The Ones She Doesn't

The Posts She Has Control Over vs. The Ones She Doesn't

#53

50 Year Old Man Who Found Fame As A Female Motorcyclist

50 Year Old Man Who Found Fame As A Female Motorcyclist

This dude's story is actually hilarious, he doesn't belong here because it was on purpose

#54

Her "Abs" Look So Strange

Her “Abs” Look So Strange

#55

With And Without Filters

With And Without Filters

Wouldn't want to bump into either in an alley on a dark night, tbh.

#56

Skin Texture For Thee And Not For Me!

Skin Texture For Thee And Not For Me!

#57

Hair Stylist Enhances After Photos Then Claims It's "Just Makeup" When Called Out

Hair Stylist Enhances After Photos Then Claims It’s “Just Makeup” When Called Out

#58

This Is So Sad

This Is So Sad

#59

All I Can Say Is, Things Are Getting Weird

All I Can Say Is, Things Are Getting Weird

This is the same woman seeing playing minigolf in pink clothes, top posts. She sure likes to spread them cheeks.

#60

Something Looks Very Off Here 😅

Something Looks Very Off Here 😅

#61

Both From Her Own Instagram 🙈

Both From Her Own Instagram 🙈

#62

German Reality Star

German Reality Star

#63

Ms. M'ams, You Are Almost 70

Ms. M'ams, You Are Almost 70

#64

There Was No Need For The Filter, She's Too Pretty To Be Doing That Shit

There Was No Need For The Filter, She’s Too Pretty To Be Doing That Shit

If people like her are insecure about their looks, there's really no hope for any of us...

#65

Mind The Gap

Mind The Gap

when in second life you play too much with the shape tools

#66

54yo Claiming Her Skincare Routine Is To Thank For Her Flawless Skin…

54yo Claiming Her Skincare Routine Is To Thank For Her Flawless Skin…

#67

Claims Not To Edit. Gives Advice To Have Her Body

Claims Not To Edit. Gives Advice To Have Her Body

#68

So Many Girls Comment About Not Eating To Try To Get Her Body, But She Doesn’t Even Look Like That

So Many Girls Comment About Not Eating To Try To Get Her Body, But She Doesn’t Even Look Like That

#69

58 Year Old Man Who Made Headlines For His Youthful Good Looks

58 Year Old Man Who Made Headlines For His Youthful Good Looks

#70

She Looks Very Different In Real Life

She Looks Very Different In Real Life

#71

10/10 Filters Lol

10/10 Filters Lol

If she lies about something so obvious then she probably lies about being a virgin too.

#72

A Cosplayer/Onlyfans Model Trying To Make People Believe Obvious Photoshop Is Actually A "Waist Training Corset"

A Cosplayer/Onlyfans Model Trying To Make People Believe Obvious Photoshop Is Actually A "Waist Training Corset"

#73

She’s Currently Being Called Out For Photoshop On Edtwt - It’s That Bad

She’s Currently Being Called Out For Photoshop On Edtwt - It’s That Bad

#74

Spotted On Ig Explore Page. Workouts Can Now Make Your Legs 90% Of Your Body!!

Spotted On Ig Explore Page. Workouts Can Now Make Your Legs 90% Of Your Body!!

#75

This Popped Up And Surprised Me On My X Timeline

This Popped Up And Surprised Me On My X Timeline

#76

Girl Out Here Looking Like Plastic

Girl Out Here Looking Like Plastic

#77

Left From Video On Someone Else’s Yt, Right From Her Insta

Left From Video On Someone Else’s Yt, Right From Her Insta

