If you’re not sure what kind of reasons we’re talking about, scroll down to find some examples of people taking picture alterations one step too far, as shared by the ‘ Instagram Reality ’ subreddit. Ranging from editing gone wrong to excessive use of airbrush and filters, among other things, these pictures are somewhat extreme cases of altered reality posted on social media, but if you want to have a good laugh, you might just like them the way that they are.

We all know that not everything we see on social media is representative of reality, which goes for everything, from lifestyles to bodies that are being portrayed. That’s why it’s crucial to take certain things with a pinch of salt, especially when reasons for doubt are clearly visible.

#1 What She Posted vs. What The Makeup Artist Posted Share icon

#2 Most People In The Comments Genuinely Believe It's "Just Makeup" Share icon

#3 Third And Final Round Share icon

#4 Now Girl Share icon

#5 Lmfao!!! What I Just Found On Ig Share icon

#6 Got This Korean Photographer Account As Recommended...i Honestly Feel So Sad To See This, Both Men & Women Gets Edited Share icon

#7 Filtered Photo vs. Unfiltered Screenshot From Dress Designer Share icon

#8 “One Month After Giving Birth” Share icon

#9 Popped Up On Instagram Share icon

#10 Why Do People Genuinely Believe The Female Human Body Is Capable Of Looking Like This? Share icon

#11 When An Influencer Goes On Reality TV And Can't Hide Behind Filters Share icon

#12 What They Post vs. Tagged Share icon

#13 Her Photos From 2023 vs. 2019… Share icon

#14 Reality TV Contestant-Her Ig vs. How She Looked On The Show 💀 Share icon

#15 Left Photo Was Taken At The Event Unedited, Right Photo Is What She Posted Online From The Same Weekend Share icon

#16 All My Friends Have Been Drooling Over This On Facebook, But I Can’t Get Over How Tiny Her Head Is Share icon

#17 I Feel Yall Would Absolutely Eat Her Up Here Share icon

#18 Plastic Surgeons Now Yassifing Their Patients On Social Media Share icon

#19 “Two Months After Giving Birth” Share icon

#20 I Wonder Why She Doesn't Want Anyone To Take Her Photos Share icon

#21 Her Face She Just Posted vs. An Accurate Photo Of Her Share icon

#22 Body Filters Have Advanced So Much People Believe They’re Real Now Share icon

#23 This Mom Facetuning And Photoshopping Herself And Her Son’s Girlfriend Share icon

#24 The Delusion Is Just Sad Share icon

#25 Fun House Mirror Photos! Share icon

#26 A Popular Tiktoker's Instagram vs. Tagged Posts Share icon

#27 This Is Satire, Right? Share icon

#28 I Used To Want To Age Like Her. But Even She Doesn’t Want To Age Like That Anymore Share icon

#29 Instagram vs. Real Life Share icon

#30 What She Post vs. Tagged Share icon

#31 This Girl Has Several Thousand Followers. All Her Posts Are The Same Exact Face Share icon

#32 Excuse Me Share icon

#33 I Just… Share icon

#34 Facebook V Reality Share icon

#35 Girl Be So Fr 😭 Last Pic Is Irl Share icon

#36 Getty Images vs. Instagram. So Unnecessary Share icon

#37 Found In The Wild Share icon

#38 One Of The Worst Offenders I’ve Seen In A While… Share icon

#39 A Girl Who Goes To My Gym Posted These On Insta Share icon

#40 Same Shoot But Very Different Looks. First Found On Her Account And Second Is Photographers. Peep The Mangled Hand 👀 Share icon

#41 Annie Are You Okay? Share icon

#42 Instagram Post vs. Instagram Story Share icon

#43 The Armpit Share icon

#44 I Definitely Also Totally Looked Exactly Like This While Pregnant Share icon

#45 This Clothing Site Forgetting To Edit The Mirror Share icon

#46 Having A Belly Is Ok !!! Share icon

#47 They Really Post This Thinking It Looks Good Share icon

#48 Oh There's No Filter Here! Share icon

#49 She Literally Swapped Races Omg Share icon

#50 This Is Just Sad And Unnecessary Share icon

#51 The Comparison Of The Two Makes It Look Crazier Share icon

#52 The Posts She Has Control Over vs. The Ones She Doesn't Share icon

#53 50 Year Old Man Who Found Fame As A Female Motorcyclist Share icon

#54 Her “Abs” Look So Strange Share icon

#55 With And Without Filters Share icon

#56 Skin Texture For Thee And Not For Me! Share icon

#57 Hair Stylist Enhances After Photos Then Claims It’s “Just Makeup” When Called Out Share icon

#58 This Is So Sad Share icon

#59 All I Can Say Is, Things Are Getting Weird Share icon

#60 Something Looks Very Off Here 😅 Share icon

#61 Both From Her Own Instagram 🙈 Share icon

#62 German Reality Star Share icon

#63 Ms. M'ams, You Are Almost 70 Share icon

#64 There Was No Need For The Filter, She’s Too Pretty To Be Doing That Shit Share icon

#65 Mind The Gap Share icon

#66 54yo Claiming Her Skincare Routine Is To Thank For Her Flawless Skin… Share icon

#67 Claims Not To Edit. Gives Advice To Have Her Body Share icon

#68 So Many Girls Comment About Not Eating To Try To Get Her Body, But She Doesn’t Even Look Like That Share icon

#69 58 Year Old Man Who Made Headlines For His Youthful Good Looks Share icon

#70 She Looks Very Different In Real Life Share icon

#71 10/10 Filters Lol Share icon

#72 A Cosplayer/Onlyfans Model Trying To Make People Believe Obvious Photoshop Is Actually A "Waist Training Corset" Share icon

#73 She’s Currently Being Called Out For Photoshop On Edtwt - It’s That Bad Share icon

#74 Spotted On Ig Explore Page. Workouts Can Now Make Your Legs 90% Of Your Body!! Share icon

#75 This Popped Up And Surprised Me On My X Timeline Share icon

#76 Girl Out Here Looking Like Plastic Share icon