This Online Community Calls Out Instagrammers Who Edit Their Photos Way Too Much (77 New Pics)
We all know that not everything we see on social media is representative of reality, which goes for everything, from lifestyles to bodies that are being portrayed. That’s why it’s crucial to take certain things with a pinch of salt, especially when reasons for doubt are clearly visible.
If you’re not sure what kind of reasons we’re talking about, scroll down to find some examples of people taking picture alterations one step too far, as shared by the ‘Instagram Reality’ subreddit. Ranging from editing gone wrong to excessive use of airbrush and filters, among other things, these pictures are somewhat extreme cases of altered reality posted on social media, but if you want to have a good laugh, you might just like them the way that they are.
What She Posted vs. What The Makeup Artist Posted
If you are gonna fake it this much you might as well go all the way and turn yourself into a blonde looking angel while calling yourself the queen of England. 🤷♀️
Most People In The Comments Genuinely Believe It's "Just Makeup"
Third And Final Round
Now Girl
Lmfao!!! What I Just Found On Ig
Got This Korean Photographer Account As Recommended...i Honestly Feel So Sad To See This, Both Men & Women Gets Edited
This is sad. Both of them look like absolutely average people given the body shape, but they still seem to feel fat and ugly :(
Filtered Photo vs. Unfiltered Screenshot From Dress Designer
“One Month After Giving Birth”
Popped Up On Instagram
The weirdest about this is that she looked at the pic and thought: "this looks good, this i put up."
Why Do People Genuinely Believe The Female Human Body Is Capable Of Looking Like This?
When An Influencer Goes On Reality TV And Can't Hide Behind Filters
What They Post vs. Tagged
Why do people insist on taking 30 years of their pics? Do they really think no one will notice?
Her Photos From 2023 vs. 2019…
Reality TV Contestant-Her Ig vs. How She Looked On The Show 💀
Left Photo Was Taken At The Event Unedited, Right Photo Is What She Posted Online From The Same Weekend
All My Friends Have Been Drooling Over This On Facebook, But I Can’t Get Over How Tiny Her Head Is
I Feel Yall Would Absolutely Eat Her Up Here
One thigh is really thick, more then her upper body but the other thigh is not?
Plastic Surgeons Now Yassifing Their Patients On Social Media
“Two Months After Giving Birth”
If the mom has issues like that, I can only imagine the "values" she is going to teach her child...
I Wonder Why She Doesn't Want Anyone To Take Her Photos
Her Face She Just Posted vs. An Accurate Photo Of Her
To be fair, she might just be a bit hungover in the pic on the right after drinking both bottles of bubbly!
Body Filters Have Advanced So Much People Believe They’re Real Now
This Mom Facetuning And Photoshopping Herself And Her Son’s Girlfriend
The Delusion Is Just Sad
I wonder if she made those posts herself or had a friend do it for her? 🤔
Fun House Mirror Photos!
I don’t know what’s worse, the editing or the poses!
A Popular Tiktoker's Instagram vs. Tagged Posts
Yes, looks very normal that your head is so much bigger then your waist.
This Is Satire, Right?
Am I missing something? Is tiny head to a big body the new IT now?
I Used To Want To Age Like Her. But Even She Doesn’t Want To Age Like That Anymore
Instagram vs. Real Life
What She Post vs. Tagged
Before and after partying all night? The make up looks all smeared up and gooey tbh.
This Girl Has Several Thousand Followers. All Her Posts Are The Same Exact Face
Excuse Me
Again tiny head and big body, is it just me that thinks it looks.... odd?
I Just…
Facebook V Reality
Girl Be So Fr 😭 Last Pic Is Irl
Getty Images vs. Instagram. So Unnecessary
Found In The Wild
10 years from now when she sees this pic again she's gonna cringe so hard. 😅
One Of The Worst Offenders I’ve Seen In A While…
A Girl Who Goes To My Gym Posted These On Insta
Same Shoot But Very Different Looks. First Found On Her Account And Second Is Photographers. Peep The Mangled Hand 👀
Annie Are You Okay?
Instagram Post vs. Instagram Story
The Armpit
I don't see anything wrong here. The dress is tight, the flesh is real and soft. She has an actual human armpit. The faces are edited but not too much like the other pics.
I Definitely Also Totally Looked Exactly Like This While Pregnant
Pregnancy and post-pregnancy body shaming is the actual worst. Can't a person just get on with creating new life, FFS!
This Clothing Site Forgetting To Edit The Mirror
Having A Belly Is Ok !!!
They Really Post This Thinking It Looks Good
Rofl, everyone stand clear! Looks like she's gonna pop! 😂
Oh There's No Filter Here!
She Literally Swapped Races Omg
This Is Just Sad And Unnecessary
The Comparison Of The Two Makes It Look Crazier
The Posts She Has Control Over vs. The Ones She Doesn't
50 Year Old Man Who Found Fame As A Female Motorcyclist
This dude's story is actually hilarious, he doesn't belong here because it was on purpose
Her “Abs” Look So Strange
With And Without Filters
Wouldn't want to bump into either in an alley on a dark night, tbh.
Skin Texture For Thee And Not For Me!
Hair Stylist Enhances After Photos Then Claims It’s “Just Makeup” When Called Out
This Is So Sad
All I Can Say Is, Things Are Getting Weird
This is the same woman seeing playing minigolf in pink clothes, top posts. She sure likes to spread them cheeks.
Something Looks Very Off Here 😅
Both From Her Own Instagram 🙈
German Reality Star
Ms. M'ams, You Are Almost 70
There Was No Need For The Filter, She’s Too Pretty To Be Doing That Shit
Mind The Gap
54yo Claiming Her Skincare Routine Is To Thank For Her Flawless Skin…
Claims Not To Edit. Gives Advice To Have Her Body
So Many Girls Comment About Not Eating To Try To Get Her Body, But She Doesn’t Even Look Like That
58 Year Old Man Who Made Headlines For His Youthful Good Looks
She Looks Very Different In Real Life
10/10 Filters Lol
If she lies about something so obvious then she probably lies about being a virgin too.