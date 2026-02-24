Our team at Bored Panda has collected people’s relatable photos, featuring some of the most ridiculously frustrating and funny things that their wives or girlfriends do that low-key irritate them. Scroll down for a good laugh, but be warned, you might have a hard time looking if you have OCD.

Everyone has mildly annoying habits and behaviors that they’re either not proud of or don’t even realize are a nuisance. It’s the type of stuff that’s likely to irk your significant other if they enjoy having a clean and tidy home. And many of us are guilty to some extent.

#1 My Girlfriend Uses Up So Much Of My Toilet Paper. And Oh, Doesn't Change It Out

#2 The Way My Girlfriend Fills The Dishwasher Just throw it in, where there's some room. Especially bad, when pots are in there...

#3 How Much Ice Cream My Wife Left For Me She said she did it to be nice.



Eventually, you’ll have to talk to your partner about any issues you’re having, whether it’s a major disagreement or something smaller, like their slightly messy tendencies. ADVERTISEMENT No matter who you and your partner are, you can’t avoid open, honest, respectful, and empathetic communication if you want a happy and healthy relationship. It’s non-negotiable, unless you happen to be a mind reader. And as far as we know, the absolute majority of humankind can’t read minds, so you’ll have to have those awkward and essential conversations with your partner to get on the same page. It’s definitely worth the effort.

#4 This Picture Sums Up Living With My Girlfriend Whoever uses the last of the roll replaces it and whenever it falls on her there’s a 50/50 chance I’ll find it like this. She swears it’s by accident.



#5 GF Goes Through Full Tube Of Toothpaste Every Few Days I don't even know how. Maybe she's eating it.



#6 Wife Keep Putting This Tray On Our White Stairs. Dangerous Ive told her to stop. She was gonna clean the toilet and thats very good and nice (putting stuff from the toilet room on the tray). But putting a tray like that with a house that has 3 kids i dont think its very safe. Its hard plastic so if somene steps on it ur gonna go sliding. Coming from upstairs its actually very hard to see the tray. Melds in very nicely.



In short, there’s no alternative to open and kind communication. It is absolutely critical to the success of any relationship. Problems start to pop up if you don’t (or no longer) feel comfortable communicating with your partner. It can lead to resentment, and it might damage your relationship.

#7 My Wife’s Desktop What are desktop hoarders called?



#8 My Girlfriend Says She Doesn't Want A Whole Donut

#9 The Way My Girlfriend Uses The Butter

The fact of the matter is that none of us is perfect. We all have behavioral quirks and small habits that might annoy the people around us. And we all make mistakes, no matter how hard we might try to avoid them. The healthy thing to do is to accept your personal imperfections as well as your significant other’s. You can try reframing those slightly annoying habits as something endearing and unique instead.

#10 The Cord Of My Wife’s Vacuum

#11 My Girlfriend Refuses To Eat The “Crust” Of A Pancake

#12 My Girlfriend Moved In

Housework and childcare are pretty big sources of conflict in romantic relationships. As reported by the Institute for Family Studies, a whopping 49% of American couples with kindergarten-age kids argue about chores and responsibilities. Furthermore, couples who argued about housework the most were less likely to be happy with the quality of their relationships.

#13 Who The Hell Eats A Pie Like This?!? Apparently, My Wife Does. She's Crazy

#14 Wife Thought My Favorite Iron Griddle Got Too Dirty And Tried Cleaning It With A Sharp Metal Scraper My blood curdled at the sound of that scraping.



#15 Girlfriend Couldn’t Open Lid So She Cut A Hole In It

However, chores are far from the only source of tension. As per the IFS, couples also often argue about money (43%), children (41%), being too tired for intimacy (38%), how leisure time is spent (33%), and their in-laws (29%). Other sources for arguments include showing affection (22%), religion (10%), drinking (8%), and other women or men (4%).

#16 Does Anyone Else’s Wife Do This? My wife doesn’t take the sauce packet out of the bowl for her ramen. She squeezes the sauce out and then puts the packet back in the bowl for an easier cleanup.



#17 The Sandwiches My Girlfriend Made My girlfriend is from Colombia and has never heard of or seen a PB&J sandwich. We had a 20 hour road trip planned and I suggest turkey/cheese and PBJs for the road. She mixed all the ingredients together. She made 20 of them.

#18 My GF Froze Her Blended Bananas, With The Only Blade From Our Blender. And I Just Got Home From The Gym, Ready For My Protein Shake

According to Investopedia, disagreements over money are a leading cause of conflict in relationships. These include different spending and saving priorities. However, you can avoid arguments and strengthen your relationship by setting clear financial rules, having a budget, being honest in financial matters, and working together on financial plans.

#19 How My Wife Wears Shoes She has multiple pairs. I think she does it because she’s too lazy to tie her laces.

#20 How My GF Eats Her Fried Egg This is the work of a psychopath. She'll do this even if the yolk is dry...



#21 The Way The Wife Wears Down A Very Expensive Key Fob With Her Nails

Meanwhile, one recent study that looked at what makes relationships successful found that you should focus more on the dynamic between you and your partner and less on both of your personalities. In other words, how satisfied you feel that your significant other is with your relationship, and how appreciative you are of them, matters more than who either of you is, or if you check all of each other’s boxes.

#22 How My Wife "Mops" The Hardwood Floors

#23 The Way My Girlfriend Just Opened My Fresh Tortilla Bag

#24 My Partner Moves The Drain Catch Out Of The Way Before He Rinses His Cereal Bowl In The Sink. We Do Not Have A Garbage Disposal The cereal that's in the catch was from me rinsing my bowl first, then he immediately came to rinse his, and moved it out of the way before he rinsed. Now the drain is completely clogged.



“When it comes to a satisfying relationship, the partnership you build is more important than the partner you pick,” the study’s lead author, Samantha Joel, told CNN. “It seems to me that the relationship is more than the sum of its parts. It’s that relationship dynamic itself, rather than the individuals who make up the relationship, that seems to be most important for relationship quality.” ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I Present To You: My Girlfriend's Razor She acted surprised when I asked her if she had her tetanus shot.



#26 My GF's iPhone Charging Cable Which She Refuses To Change Because “It Works”

#27 No Matter How Many Times I Tell My GF, It Ends Up Placed Right In The Middle

Be honest, Pandas, what are your partners’ most ridiculous, messy, or low-key frustrating habits at home? ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT On the flip side, what are your most annoying personal behaviors? How do you handle these small issues in your romantic relationship? Tell us all about it in the comments at the bottom of this list!

#28 My Girlfriend Insists On Keeping These Things In The Sink. (I Prefer To Keep Them Outside The Sink). A Minor Thing, But I Just Don't Understand Been dating an awesome woman for 4 months now. Past the honeymoon stage but definitely in love with each other, I learned that she thinks it's better to keep the dish soap and scrubber IN the sink, but I feel they get in the way--I like access to the WHOLE sink, and like to have the sink empty when it's not in use. Maybe I'm just too picky here, but I find her preference truly annoying, but in a cute way.



#29 My Girlfriend And Her Mom Never Clean Their Lint Trap

#30 What A Traitor

#31 My Wife Blew Up The Toilet Dropped a paperweight on it when opening the window above. Basically a small bowling ball.



#32 GF Accidentally Stepped On My Phone It’s unusable. I'm reading as an input, and my screen goes nuts. Going to see how much it will cost to fix the screen...



#33 Found This On My Brand New Knife After Its First Use By My GF

#34 My 5' GF Hung Up This Mirror Based Solely On Her Height

#35 This Is How The Animals In My House Load The Dishwasher Today I (52M) had to tell my spouse (52F) and child (16M) not to put a whole chicken in the dishwasher.



#36 Digitally Robbing Peter To Pay Paul. GF Using My Charging Block To Charge Hers I came downstairs (in my home) to see that my girlfriend had put her charging block on charge with my charging block.



#37 I Brought Home Some Cake From My Favorite Bakery To Share With My Girlfriend. This Is What She Left For Me. She Said It Was Mid

#38 My GF Doesn’t See Anything Wrong With The Way She’s Applied Her Screen Protector

#39 My Wife Cuts The Hole In The Milk Bag Too Small, And Doesn't Like It When I Make It Bigger I know it's the tiniest thing and not really that infuriating, but it does take a few more seconds to pour a bowl of cereal. In a great relationship otherwise.



#40 Wife Never Takes The Last Sip

#41 The Way My Wife Hangs Up The Garden Hose In The Garage

#42 My Girlfriend Dropped The 87 Copy Of Michael Jackson’s Bad That I Inherited From My Father

#43 My Girlfriend Never Ever Finishes Her Meals Whatever she starts eating, she ALWAYS leaves something on the plate. If she finishes a plate and it was tasty, she'll go for a second plate and again will leave something on the plate. I work for a nature conservation project in my spare time so it makes me sad and a bit angry that 50% of our bin's content is food waste.



#44 My Wife Thinks This Is A Normal Amount Of Opened Chip Bags

#45 I Was Finally Allowed To Pick A Colour For The Kitchen And My GF Now Thinks It Clashes With Her KitchenAid Am I wrong to think it's a perfect match? She said it's the wrong kind of green...



#46 The Way My GF Just Let The Pogos Out It's just sad.



#47 My GF Has Two Almost Identical Containers In Her Pantry. One Says Salt And The Other Is Faded. Just Put The Other One In My Coffee And Turns Out It’s Also Salt

#48 My Wife Put Our Dog’s Bed In The Dryer The liner tore open and all the foam came out. I’m going to have to spend all night cleaning this.

#49 Spouse Left The Bathtub Running Unattended For 45 Minutes Yesterday She left the bathtub running, closed the door to deal with the kids and completely forgot about it. Apparently the upstairs bathroom was full of water leaking into the hallway, and it poured into the basement bathroom. Drop ceiling completely soaked but largely drained on the floor and into the sink. I stripped everything out, put in a dehumidifier, wiped everything down, mopped, and put in an industrial fan. Damage seems limited but I suppose we'll find out in a few days.

#50 The Way My Wife Prepares Stir-Fried Vegetables

#51 My Wife Only Eats The Skin And Cheese Off The Food Her "diet" doesn't allow her to eat more.

#52 My Girlfriend Was At Work And I Didn't Want To Shower Alone, Leading To The Creation Of This Monstrosity There was enough hair for three of these portraits, which is where the "mildly infuriating" part comes in to play.

#53 My Wife And Kids Find This Perfectly Normal And Acceptable We're a family of 4. It's the fact that we have 4 bags open at once! Like, no one looked to see if there was already a bag open and each opened a new one. As I mentioned in another post, I merged them all into two full bags and froze one of them.



We usually have one bag going and the rest in the freezer, but as I was not involved in this week's grocery run, they all went into the pantry and none in the freezer.

#54 My Wife Never Fully Put On The Lids Back Onto Anything

#55 Wife Says The Steak I Made For Her Isn’t Cooked Enough I cooked this and broiled it and made sure to temp it and she says the red means it’s still raw.

#56 My GF Consolidated All The Gummy Candy Together In A Tub That She Left On Top Of The Toaster Oven I like to treat myself to one pack of gummies a weekend. Recently she decided to open all the packs and mix them together in a tupperware container because "it takes up less pantry space that way". Unfortunately the container didnt fit in the pantry and so she decided to store it on the toaster oven. Now i have an unholy blob of gummies and no easy way to portion control whats left of this stick mess.

