Everyone has mildly annoying habits and behaviors that they’re either not proud of or don’t even realize are a nuisance. It’s the type of stuff that’s likely to irk your significant other if they enjoy having a clean and tidy home. And many of us are guilty to some extent.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected people’s relatable photos, featuring some of the most ridiculously frustrating and funny things that their wives or girlfriends do that low-key irritate them. Scroll down for a good laugh, but be warned, you might have a hard time looking if you have OCD.

My Girlfriend Uses Up So Much Of My Toilet Paper. And Oh, Doesn't Change It Out

Empty toilet paper dispenser on bathroom wall with a full roll placed on the floor showing a frustrating partner habit.

I feel sorry for the other half of this relationship but it's not about the toilet paper... 🥹

    #2

    The Way My Girlfriend Fills The Dishwasher

    Dishwasher loaded with dirty dishes and utensils, showcasing a partner’s most frustrating habits in messy kitchen cleanup.

    Just throw it in, where there's some room. Especially bad, when pots are in there...

    Nothing is getting cleaned properly in that mess

    #3

    How Much Ice Cream My Wife Left For Me

    Nearly finished ice cream in a container showing a partner’s most ridiculously frustrating habit of leaving food unfinished.

    She said she did it to be nice.

    Eventually, you’ll have to talk to your partner about any issues you’re having, whether it’s a major disagreement or something smaller, like their slightly messy tendencies.

    No matter who you and your partner are, you can’t avoid open, honest, respectful, and empathetic communication if you want a happy and healthy relationship.

    It’s non-negotiable, unless you happen to be a mind reader. And as far as we know, the absolute majority of humankind can’t read minds, so you’ll have to have those awkward and essential conversations with your partner to get on the same page. It’s definitely worth the effort.
    #4

    This Picture Sums Up Living With My Girlfriend

    Roll of paper towels placed incorrectly with the roll held upright on the holder, illustrating frustrating partner habits.

    Whoever uses the last of the roll replaces it and whenever it falls on her there’s a 50/50 chance I’ll find it like this. She swears it’s by accident.

    #5

    GF Goes Through Full Tube Of Toothpaste Every Few Days

    Trash can overflowing with empty toothpaste boxes and tissues, illustrating partners’ most frustrating habits.

    I don't even know how. Maybe she's eating it.

    Maybe shes one of the strange addition people and she is actually eating it because that is alot

    #6

    Wife Keep Putting This Tray On Our White Stairs. Dangerous

    White staircase with missing steps causing frustrating habit hazards, showcasing partners’ most ridiculous habits in homes.

    Ive told her to stop. She was gonna clean the toilet and thats very good and nice (putting stuff from the toilet room on the tray). But putting a tray like that with a house that has 3 kids i dont think its very safe. Its hard plastic so if somene steps on it ur gonna go sliding. Coming from upstairs its actually very hard to see the tray. Melds in very nicely.

    I had to look 3 times to spot the tray, shes trying to k**l you maybe, so dangerous

    In short, there’s no alternative to open and kind communication. It is absolutely critical to the success of any relationship.

    Problems start to pop up if you don’t (or no longer) feel comfortable communicating with your partner. It can lead to resentment, and it might damage your relationship.
    #7

    My Wife’s Desktop

    Cluttered computer desktop filled with hundreds of photo files showing partners’ most frustrating habits.

    What are desktop hoarders called?

    .·´¯`(>▂<)´¯`·. This is just painful to look at

    #8

    My Girlfriend Says She Doesn't Want A Whole Donut

    Box of assorted donuts with some bitten missing pieces, illustrating partners’ most frustrating habits shared by 57 people.

    Why Take bites... There's these wonderful things called knives that could easily make a full doughnut a half one..

    #9

    The Way My Girlfriend Uses The Butter

    Container of butter with a large scoop missing from the middle, showing a frustrating habit shared by partners.

    The fact of the matter is that none of us is perfect. We all have behavioral quirks and small habits that might annoy the people around us. And we all make mistakes, no matter how hard we might try to avoid them.

    The healthy thing to do is to accept your personal imperfections as well as your significant other’s. You can try reframing those slightly annoying habits as something endearing and unique instead.
    #10

    The Cord Of My Wife’s Vacuum

    Tangled black wire twisted into knots on a wooden floor, illustrating frustrating partner habits shared by people.

    She wont be moving around the room much with them tangled like that

    #11

    My Girlfriend Refuses To Eat The “Crust” Of A Pancake

    Partially eaten pancake with uneven bites on a paper plate, illustrating partners’ most frustrating habits.

    I dont like the crust off bread, each to their own

    #12

    My Girlfriend Moved In

    Bathroom sink cluttered with various toiletries and personal care items, illustrating frustrating partner habits shared by people.

    Noooo I couldn't look at that mess, open a drawer and shove it all in

    Housework and childcare are pretty big sources of conflict in romantic relationships. As reported by the Institute for Family Studies, a whopping 49% of American couples with kindergarten-age kids argue about chores and responsibilities.

    Furthermore, couples who argued about housework the most were less likely to be happy with the quality of their relationships.
    #13

    Who The Hell Eats A Pie Like This?!? Apparently, My Wife Does. She's Crazy

    Partially eaten pie with a large bite taken from the center, illustrating frustrating partner habits shared in photos.

    #14

    Wife Thought My Favorite Iron Griddle Got Too Dirty And Tried Cleaning It With A Sharp Metal Scraper

    Cast iron pan with burnt and sticky residue showing a partner’s most ridiculously frustrating habits cleaning cookware.

    My blood curdled at the sound of that scraping.

    #15

    Girlfriend Couldn’t Open Lid So She Cut A Hole In It

    Hand holding ice cream container with spoon stabbed through ripped lid showing a frustrating partner habit.

    However, chores are far from the only source of tension. As per the IFS, couples also often argue about money (43%), children (41%), being too tired for intimacy (38%), how leisure time is spent (33%), and their in-laws (29%).

    Other sources for arguments include showing affection (22%), religion (10%), drinking (8%), and other women or men (4%).
    #16

    Does Anyone Else’s Wife Do This?

    Bowl of ramen with unopened seasoning packet soaking in broth, illustrating a partner’s frustrating habit.

    My wife doesn’t take the sauce packet out of the bowl for her ramen. She squeezes the sauce out and then puts the packet back in the bowl for an easier cleanup.

    That's just lazy and would only take an extra minute to take it out

    #17

    The Sandwiches My Girlfriend Made

    Hand holding a sandwich with uneven layers of turkey and jelly inside a car, illustrating frustrating partner habits.

    My girlfriend is from Colombia and has never heard of or seen a PB&J sandwich. We had a 20 hour road trip planned and I suggest turkey/cheese and PBJs for the road. She mixed all the ingredients together. She made 20 of them.

    Yeeahhh and it looks like you already ate most of it, sooo..??? Also I've had an amazing sandwich that was roast turkey, cheese, arugula and cranberry spread

    #18

    My GF Froze Her Blended Bananas, With The Only Blade From Our Blender. And I Just Got Home From The Gym, Ready For My Protein Shake

    Hand holding a blender cup with a yellow smoothie under the max fill line, showing a frustrating habit in the kitchen.

    According to Investopedia, disagreements over money are a leading cause of conflict in relationships. These include different spending and saving priorities.

    However, you can avoid arguments and strengthen your relationship by setting clear financial rules, having a budget, being honest in financial matters, and working together on financial plans.
    #19

    How My Wife Wears Shoes

    Worn-out white Nike sneakers showing a partner’s most ridiculously frustrating habit of shoe neglect.

    She has multiple pairs. I think she does it because she’s too lazy to tie her laces.

    This doesn't bother me as much as other posts here (it's her shoes not yours?).

    #20

    How My GF Eats Her Fried Egg

    Plate with two fried eggs partially eaten, fork and knife placed oddly, showing a partner’s frustrating habits.

    This is the work of a psychopath. She'll do this even if the yolk is dry...

    Not everyone likes the yellow of the eggs no matter what way they are cooked

    #21

    The Way The Wife Wears Down A Very Expensive Key Fob With Her Nails

    Two worn car key fobs side by side showing partners’ most frustrating habits causing damage over time.

    Meanwhile, one recent study that looked at what makes relationships successful found that you should focus more on the dynamic between you and your partner and less on both of your personalities.

    In other words, how satisfied you feel that your significant other is with your relationship, and how appreciative you are of them, matters more than who either of you is, or if you check all of each other’s boxes.
    #22

    How My Wife "Mops" The Hardwood Floors

    Wood floor flooded with soapy water near sliding glass door illustrating partners’ frustrating habits at home.

    #23

    The Way My Girlfriend Just Opened My Fresh Tortilla Bag

    Unopened tortillas left in the bag tied with a twist-tie on a kitchen counter, illustrating frustrating partner habits.

    #24

    My Partner Moves The Drain Catch Out Of The Way Before He Rinses His Cereal Bowl In The Sink. We Do Not Have A Garbage Disposal

    Kitchen sink with food residue left in the drain and strainer, showing partners’ most frustrating habits in everyday chores.

    The cereal that's in the catch was from me rinsing my bowl first, then he immediately came to rinse his, and moved it out of the way before he rinsed. Now the drain is completely clogged.

    “When it comes to a satisfying relationship, the partnership you build is more important than the partner you pick,” the study’s lead author, Samantha Joel, told CNN.

    “It seems to me that the relationship is more than the sum of its parts. It’s that relationship dynamic itself, rather than the individuals who make up the relationship, that seems to be most important for relationship quality.”

    #25

    I Present To You: My Girlfriend's Razor

    Rusty razor with hair stuck on blades, showing a partner's frustrating habits in daily grooming routine.

    She acted surprised when I asked her if she had her tetanus shot.

    To make it worse it actually looks like a cheap plastic reusable razor that could easily be replaced

    #26

    My GF's iPhone Charging Cable Which She Refuses To Change Because “It Works”

    Frustrating habit photo showing a partner’s severely damaged phone charging cable held against a patterned blanket.

    #27

    No Matter How Many Times I Tell My GF, It Ends Up Placed Right In The Middle

    Toilet bowl with multiple cleaning tabs placed inside the rim, showing a partner’s frustrating and excessive habit.

    Be honest, Pandas, what are your partners’ most ridiculous, messy, or low-key frustrating habits at home?

    On the flip side, what are your most annoying personal behaviors? How do you handle these small issues in your romantic relationship?

    Tell us all about it in the comments at the bottom of this list!
    #28

    My Girlfriend Insists On Keeping These Things In The Sink. (I Prefer To Keep Them Outside The Sink). A Minor Thing, But I Just Don't Understand

    Kitchen sink filled with water and soap bottles showing a partner’s frustrating habit of not rinsing dishes properly.

    Been dating an awesome woman for 4 months now. Past the honeymoon stage but definitely in love with each other, I learned that she thinks it's better to keep the dish soap and scrubber IN the sink, but I feel they get in the way--I like access to the WHOLE sink, and like to have the sink empty when it's not in use. Maybe I'm just too picky here, but I find her preference truly annoying, but in a cute way.

    It is better out of the sink but its not a huge deal. Pick your battles because there will be many of them and this is a small one to loose

    #29

    My Girlfriend And Her Mom Never Clean Their Lint Trap

    Dryer lint trap filled with excessive lint demonstrating one of the most frustrating partner habits shared by 57 people.

    That’s not quirky, it’s dangerous.

    #30

    What A Traitor

    Person walking outdoors with a visible pad, highlighting one of partners’ most ridiculously frustrating habits shared online.

    #31

    My Wife Blew Up The Toilet

    Toilet with large broken holes in the bowl and base, illustrating a partner's most frustrating habits shared by people.

    Dropped a paperweight on it when opening the window above. Basically a small bowling ball.

    #32

    GF Accidentally Stepped On My Phone

    Smartphone screen showing a persistent bright vertical green line, illustrating a partner’s frustrating habit with their device.

    It’s unusable. I'm reading as an input, and my screen goes nuts. Going to see how much it will cost to fix the screen...

    #33

    Found This On My Brand New Knife After Its First Use By My GF

    Close-up of someone holding a knife with a frustratingly dull blade, demonstrating a partner's annoying habit.

    #34

    My 5' GF Hung Up This Mirror Based Solely On Her Height

    Person taking a mirror selfie showing a t-shirt featuring an eagle, illustrating partners’ frustrating habits photo shared online.

    #35

    This Is How The Animals In My House Load The Dishwasher

    Dishwasher interior with food scraps left inside, demonstrating one of the most frustrating partner habits shared online.

    Today I (52M) had to tell my spouse (52F) and child (16M) not to put a whole chicken in the dishwasher.

    A whole chicken in the dishwasher, to cook it😳

    #36

    Digitally Robbing Peter To Pay Paul. GF Using My Charging Block To Charge Hers

    Two portable power banks charging each other, illustrating frustrating partner habits with devices and cables.

    I came downstairs (in my home) to see that my girlfriend had put her charging block on charge with my charging block.

    #37

    I Brought Home Some Cake From My Favorite Bakery To Share With My Girlfriend. This Is What She Left For Me. She Said It Was Mid

    Partially eaten chocolate cake with white frosting on a paper plate showing a frustrating partner habit.

    #38

    My GF Doesn’t See Anything Wrong With The Way She’s Applied Her Screen Protector

    Smartphone screen with large smudge marks illustrating one partner’s most frustrating habits shared by 57 people.

    #39

    My Wife Cuts The Hole In The Milk Bag Too Small, And Doesn't Like It When I Make It Bigger

    Bowl of cereal with milk being poured awkwardly, showcasing one of the most frustrating partner habits shared by people.

    I know it's the tiniest thing and not really that infuriating, but it does take a few more seconds to pour a bowl of cereal. In a great relationship otherwise.

    #40

    Wife Never Takes The Last Sip

    Glass with a small amount of orange juice left on a kitchen counter, illustrating frustrating partner habits.

    #41

    The Way My Wife Hangs Up The Garden Hose In The Garage

    Messy garden hose tangled on a hook, demonstrating one of the most frustrating partner habits shared by people.

    #42

    My Girlfriend Dropped The 87 Copy Of Michael Jackson’s Bad That I Inherited From My Father

    Vinyl record and album cover featuring Michael Jackson’s Bad, shared as a frustrating partner habit photo.

    #43

    My Girlfriend Never Ever Finishes Her Meals

    Partially eaten peanut butter toast on a plate with a knife, illustrating a partner’s frustrating eating habit.

    Whatever she starts eating, she ALWAYS leaves something on the plate. If she finishes a plate and it was tasty, she'll go for a second plate and again will leave something on the plate. I work for a nature conservation project in my spare time so it makes me sad and a bit angry that 50% of our bin's content is food waste.

    #44

    My Wife Thinks This Is A Normal Amount Of Opened Chip Bags

    Multiple chip bags clipped shut but left open on a table, illustrating frustrating partner habits with snacks.

    Once they are closed properly for other people to eat that should be good enough, no matter how many are open

    #45

    I Was Finally Allowed To Pick A Colour For The Kitchen And My GF Now Thinks It Clashes With Her KitchenAid

    Kitchen counter with a pink mixer and blender, showing a partner's frustrating habit of tangled appliance cords.

    Am I wrong to think it's a perfect match? She said it's the wrong kind of green...

    #46

    The Way My GF Just Let The Pogos Out

    Corn dogs stored inside the freezer door shelf, illustrating a partner’s frustrating habit from shared photos.

    It's just sad.

    TIL Canadians call corn dogs Pogos.

    #47

    My GF Has Two Almost Identical Containers In Her Pantry. One Says Salt And The Other Is Faded. Just Put The Other One In My Coffee And Turns Out It’s Also Salt

    Two glass containers with metal lids on a table, showing a frustrating habit of incorrectly labeled salt and sugar jars.

    #48

    My Wife Put Our Dog’s Bed In The Dryer

    Clothes covered in foam pieces inside a dryer showing a partner’s most ridiculously frustrating habits.

    The liner tore open and all the foam came out. I’m going to have to spend all night cleaning this.

    #49

    Spouse Left The Bathtub Running Unattended For 45 Minutes Yesterday

    Cluttered living room showing frustrating habits like disorganized furniture, scattered cables, and unpacked boxes.

    She left the bathtub running, closed the door to deal with the kids and completely forgot about it. Apparently the upstairs bathroom was full of water leaking into the hallway, and it poured into the basement bathroom. Drop ceiling completely soaked but largely drained on the floor and into the sink. I stripped everything out, put in a dehumidifier, wiped everything down, mopped, and put in an industrial fan. Damage seems limited but I suppose we'll find out in a few days.

    #50

    The Way My Wife Prepares Stir-Fried Vegetables

    Close-up of a cooking pan filled with sliced vegetables illustrating a partner’s frustrating habit.

    #51

    My Wife Only Eats The Skin And Cheese Off The Food

    Two slices of pizza on a white plate next to a chicken box with messy leftover pieces showing frustrating eating habits.

    Her "diet" doesn't allow her to eat more.

    #52

    My Girlfriend Was At Work And I Didn't Want To Shower Alone, Leading To The Creation Of This Monstrosity

    Frustrating habit of shaving hair into a face outline on bathroom tiles shown in photo.

    There was enough hair for three of these portraits, which is where the "mildly infuriating" part comes in to play.

    #53

    My Wife And Kids Find This Perfectly Normal And Acceptable

    Four different multigrain bread bags on a kitchen countertop showing a partner’s frustrating habits.

    We're a family of 4. It's the fact that we have 4 bags open at once! Like, no one looked to see if there was already a bag open and each opened a new one. As I mentioned in another post, I merged them all into two full bags and froze one of them.

    We usually have one bag going and the rest in the freezer, but as I was not involved in this week's grocery run, they all went into the pantry and none in the freezer.

    #54

    My Wife Never Fully Put On The Lids Back Onto Anything

    Fridge photo showing milk jug and whipping cream carton placed awkwardly, illustrating frustrating partner habits.

    #55

    Wife Says The Steak I Made For Her Isn’t Cooked Enough

    Close-up of sliced steak showing a partner's most ridiculously frustrating habit with cooking and food preparation.

    I cooked this and broiled it and made sure to temp it and she says the red means it’s still raw.

    #56

    My GF Consolidated All The Gummy Candy Together In A Tub That She Left On Top Of The Toaster Oven

    A gummy pizza slice mixed with various gummy candies in a plastic container showing a partner’s frustrating habit.

    I like to treat myself to one pack of gummies a weekend. Recently she decided to open all the packs and mix them together in a tupperware container because "it takes up less pantry space that way". Unfortunately the container didnt fit in the pantry and so she decided to store it on the toaster oven. Now i have an unholy blob of gummies and no easy way to portion control whats left of this stick mess.

    #57

    Ring For My Fiancé

    Close-up of a solitaire ring in a box, highlighting a frustrating partner habit shared in popular photo collections.

    Bought a brand new engagement ring for my girlfriend / fiancé just for her to buy a fake one and tell me the one I got her wasn’t big enough and she wanted something more noticeable.

