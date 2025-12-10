Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Toxic Man Vents About Traditional Wives, Gets Upset When Someone Pokes Holes In His ‘Logic’
Toxic man frustrated and venting about traditional wives during a tense conversation at an outdoor cafe.
Couples, Relationships

Toxic Man Vents About Traditional Wives, Gets Upset When Someone Pokes Holes In His 'Logic'

One of the hallmarks of a healthy long-term relationship is that you fundamentally respect your partner. A core part of this is seeing your significant other as your equal. However, even in this day and age, some guys believe that their spouses should practically be live-in servants.

Internet user u/yftdddtf went viral after asking the AITAH online community whether she was wrong to call out her friend’s boyfriend. The man had gone on a massive rant about how women no longer wanted to be ‘trad wives.’ Having had enough, the woman told him off, noting that he’s not exactly a ‘trad husband’ either, which made him very upset. You’ll find the full story, including the internet’s comments, below.

    Respecting your significant other and seeing them as your equal sounds like the most obvious thing to do. But unfortunately, some men don’t see things this way

    Man venting about traditional wives, looking frustrated while woman gestures during a tense conversation outdoors.

    Image credits: cookie_studio (not the actual image)

    A woman shared how she called out her friend’s boyfriend after he ranted about ‘traditional wives.’ He was incredibly upset when this happened

    Text excerpt discussing toxic man venting about traditional wives and reactions to his flawed logic in relationships.

    Text discussing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and arguing about women’s changing roles in 2025.

    Text excerpt showing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and the logic behind relationship roles being challenged.

    Young woman in apron cooking vegetables in kitchen, illustrating traditional wives concept in a modern setting.

    Image credits: senivpetro (not the actual image)

    Text discussing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and his flawed logic on household roles.

    Text saying it became silent and a man claimed his point was proved, illustrating toxic man venting about traditional wives.

    Text excerpt showing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and reacting defensively when his logic is challenged.

    Later, the author shared a quick update about the fallout

    Man expressing frustration while discussing traditional wives and reacting to criticism of his logic online.

    Text excerpt showing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and reacting negatively to challenges against his logic.

    Young woman in black shirt talking on phone, reacting to toxic man venting about traditional wives and logic flaws.

    Image credits: Blake Cheek (not the actual image)

    Text excerpt about a toxic man venting frustrations about traditional wives and his upset reaction to criticism of his logic.

    Image credits: yftdddtf

    Men who embrace toxic masculinity tend to take things to the extreme and reject behaviors that they see as too feminine

    As Verywell Mind explains, toxic masculinity is a collection of “offensive, harmful beliefs, tendencies, and behaviors rooted in traditional male roles but taken to an extreme.” It refers to an over-the-top focus on aggression and domination, which, in turn, can have serious social consequences and harm everyone’s mental health.

    Some of the main ideas that define toxic masculinity include anti-femininity, toughness, and power. These men are ‘expected’ to be not only physically strong and emotionally callous, but also to behave aggressively.

    They are also encouraged to reject traditionally feminine behaviors. For example, they are discouraged from showing emotion or accepting help. What’s more, they are encouraged to pursue power and status, for the sake of being respected by others.

    Toxic masculinity also tends to glorify unhealthy habits. For instance, self-care is demeaned, and poor diet, heavy drinking, and tobacco use are encouraged.

    What’s more, these men are discouraged from seeing doctors and mental health specialists because that would be perceived as ‘weakness.’

    Toxic masculinity encourages men to control their partners, avoid household chores, and behave aggressively, among other things

    Meanwhile, WebMD adds that toxic masculinity also revolves around the need for control, encouraging men to “assert their power and dominance.”

    This can often be seen in domestic relationships. According to one report, around a third (34%) of American men believed that they should always have the final say in their relationship. Furthermore, 46% of US men said that they deserved to know where their girlfriends or wives were at all times.

    On top of that, toxic masculinity also promotes promiscuity, refusing to help with household duties, and violence.

    “Toxic masculinity rejects roles traditionally considered ‘women’s work.’ Toxically masculine men often refuse to participate in these household duties,” WebMD notes.

    Based on a study by ‘The Man Box,’ 22% of American men believed they shouldn’t have to do household chores. Meanwhile, 44% of respondents said they should be the sole income earners. And 28% of US men said they believed that boys shouldn’t be taught to do things like cook, clean, and take care of children.

    At the time of writing, the woman’s post got 17k upvotes and 2k comments. She noted that because she called out her friend’s boyfriend for his rant, her friendship was effectively over. We’ve reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

    If you have a spare moment, we’d like to hear your perspectives in the comments down below, Pandas. How would you have reacted to such a toxic rant? What would you think if your friend decided to defend their partner even after they expressed such bizarre and hypocritical opinions? Realistically, what do you think it would take for a man like this to accept that he might be wrong and embrace a more egalitarian point of view? Let us know what you think.

    As the story started going viral, many internet users wanted to share their perspectives

    Alt text: Online discussion criticizing toxic man venting about traditional wives and flawed logic in his arguments.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a toxic man vents about traditional wives and someone challenges his logic.

    Screenshot of a toxic man venting about traditional wives and reacting upset when his logic is challenged in a forum thread.

    Commenters discussing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and reacting to critiques of his logic online.

    Screenshot of online comments showing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and facing criticism for flawed logic.

    Screenshot of a toxic man venting about traditional wives and getting upset when his logic is challenged in an online forum.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment responding to a toxic man venting about traditional wives and flawed logic debate.

    Reddit comment discussing toxic man venting about traditional wives and relationship issues with splitting things 50/50.

    Online comment criticizing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and reacting to challenged logic.

    Comment discussing toxic man venting about traditional wives and criticism of his flawed logic in household roles and expectations.

    Online comment venting about traditional wives and reacting defensively when challenged on his toxic man logic.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing a toxic man’s views on traditional wives and warning about his flawed logic.

    Text post discussing toxic man venting about traditional wives and reactions to his flawed logic in online debate.

    Screenshot of an online comment venting about traditional wives and reacting defensively to criticism of his logic.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and reacting poorly to logical challenges.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and the criticism of his logic.

    Comment criticizing a toxic man venting about traditional wives, highlighting his flawed logic and behavior.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing inappropriate behavior related to toxic man venting about traditional wives and flawed logic.

    Comment discussing traditional wives and changing roles in marriage, highlighting a toxic man’s vent about logic flaws.

    Reddit comment criticizing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and exposing flaws in his logic.

    Comment on Reddit thread showing user MannerSuch7143 sarcastically responding to a toxic man venting about traditional wives and logic.

    Screenshot of an online comment showing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and reacting to criticism of his logic.

    Screenshot of a heated online comment criticizing a toxic man’s flawed logic about traditional wives and relationships.

    Comment on toxic man venting about traditional wives and reacting defensively to challenges about his logic.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing views on traditional wives and modern relationships with pointed opinions.

    Commenter questions double standards as toxic man vents about traditional wives and logic flaws are exposed in discussion.

    Commenter discussing toxic man venting about traditional wives and flawed logic in a detailed text post.

    Comment about a toxic man venting on traditional wives and reacting to criticism of his flawed logic.

    Comment discussing toxic man venting about traditional wives and reactions to his flawed logic in an online forum.

    Comment about traditional wives and money, highlighting toxic man venting and frustration over challenged logic.

    Reddit user responds to toxic man venting about traditional wives, criticizing flawed logic and hypocrisy in gender debates.

    Reddit comment discussing traditional wives and housework roles in a toxic man vent about relationships and logic.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing toxic men who vent about traditional wives and flawed logic in their arguments.

    Screenshot of a toxic man venting about traditional wives and reacting to criticism of his logic in an online comment.

    Comment discussing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and reacting negatively to challenges in his logic.

    Comment from a toxic man venting about traditional wives and reacting defensively to challenges of his logic.

    Alt text: Toxic man vents about traditional wives and gets upset when his flawed logic is challenged in an online discussion.

    Commenter discussing toxic man venting about traditional wives and criticizing his flawed logic in an online forum.

    Reddit comment discussing a toxic man's rant about traditional wives and challenged misogynistic logic online.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing toxic men venting about traditional wives and challenging their logic online.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a toxic man venting about traditional wives and flawed logic in relationships.

    Reddit comment criticizing toxic man for venting about traditional wives and reacting poorly when challenged on his logic.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leaving dangerous ideas unchallenged only let's them fester and spread through society. Call out what you think is wrong when you see it. If your ideas can't stand up to challenges you don't really understand them. And then everyone needs to decide if they can abide people with those beliefs. Boyfriend can't handle being contradicted, OP doesn't agree with him so he's never going to be ok around her. Keep the door open for the friend but boyfriend can stay away. The Swiss governments actions may or may not have protected the people in its borders but did the world no favours.

    4
    4points
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will never for the life of me understand why any sane woman would want to play the housekeeping pet for a guy. But if you absolutely do, GET A PRENUP. Make sure there is financial compensation for the unpaid work you do in case of a split. Otherwise you will be forced to stick no matter what just because you have no financial means and no work experience.

    4
    4points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trad boys always get upset when you point out that they actually can't provide that life unless they earn $$$ - and then when you say their trad wives are likely going to be golddiggas who get nannies and housekeepers. Lol.

    3
    3points
    reply
