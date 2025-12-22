“You Wanted To Be With Just Your Family”: Grandma Takes Revenge On Ex-DIL Who Expected Free Tickets

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s beyond difficult to deal with someone who is incredibly entitled. Not only do they think they can boss you around like you’re their personal servant, but they also lack the self-awareness to learn from their mistakes. And even when they ruin the holidays, they’ll try to shift the blame to you.

One woman regaled the ‘Petty Revenge’ community with a story of how she got back at her rude ex-daughter-in-law. The author shared how she paid for the tickets for a fun family Christmas event at the zoo for her granddaughter to enjoy. However, the girl’s mother uninvited the in-laws at the last moment, only to get a taste of her own medicine. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s reactions.

RELATED:

Your generosity won’t always be appreciated, especially by someone who is beyond entitled and doesn’t respect you one bit

Older woman sitting on a couch with a confident expression, depicting grandma’s savage holiday clapback vibe.

Image credits: sedrik2007/Envato (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how she finally had enough of her rude ex-daughter-in-law’s behavior around the holidays, so she decided to give her a taste of her own medicine

Text post explaining family background and attempts to include entitled ex-daughter-in-law in family plans during holiday season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a holiday event with lights, mini horse sleighs, Christmas caroling, and a chuck wagon style dinner.

Text excerpt from a story showing a husband offering to pay for everyone and buying VIP tickets at a good price.

Text excerpt describing holiday plans and family arrangements involving a granddaughter, highlighting a grandma’s savage holiday clapback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message excerpt showing a family dispute involving grandma’s savage holiday clapback and entitled ex-daughter-in-law conflict.

Young woman in light jacket talking on phone, representing grandma’s savage holiday clapback and grinch holiday conflict.

Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing restrictions on toys and preferences involving grandma’s savage holiday clapback to entitled ex-daughter-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Screenshot of a message expressing frustration over last-minute changes despite plans and money spent during a holiday conflict.

Text excerpt showing a grandma’s savage holiday clapback involving entitled ex-daughter-in-law and family event tickets.

Text excerpt showing a holiday family conflict with grandma’s savage holiday clapback and entitled ex-daughter-in-law screaming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text excerpt describing a holiday event involving an entitled ex-daughter-in-law and grandma’s savage clapback.

Text excerpt showing grandma’s savage holiday clapback after the entitled ex-daughter-in-law calls her a Grinch.

Image credits: anonymous

Entitled individuals are often ungrateful, insecure, lack independence, have a victim mentality, and think the world owes them something

Angry woman standing outdoors with arms crossed, reflecting grandma’s savage holiday clapback mood.

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia/Envato (not the actual photo)

In a nutshell, entitled people believe that they deserve special treatment. Also, they’re often not very (if at all) grateful, behave melodramatically, and have a victim mentality.

What’s more, these people also tend to expect that others will do things for them. And they have a need for constant admiration.

They think that they can get away with behaving any way that they like, ignore boundaries, and they’ll lash out when things don’t go their way. They also lack independence and self-sufficiency and are secretly insecure.

The problem is that this sort of disrespectful, rude behavior puts a lot of stress on these individuals’ relationships.

As Verywell Mind points out, entitled individuals believe that the “world owes them without giving anything in return.”

Entitlement, which is a characteristic of narcissism, can be influenced by how a person was raised. For instance, whether they were given special treatment, indulged, or spoiled as a child, or if their caregivers were overprotective, shielding them from consequences.

The opposite childhood experiences can also contribute to a sense of entitlement. For instance, someone who was constantly denied things in the past might now believe that the world ‘owes’ them for the suffering they had to endure.

Luckily, everyone can move past their sense of entitlement step by step. It all starts with treating others with more respect and kindness, and embracing failure as a learning opportunity

Middle-aged woman in a yellow sweater with a confident smile representing grandma’s savage holiday clapback story.

Image credits: photodiod/Envato (not the actual photo)

As WebMD notes, feelings of entitlement can lead to even more entitled behavior, as per the cycle of entitlement. Broadly speaking, this is a three-step cycle. First, the entitled individual is vulnerable “to the threat of unmet expectations.”

Secondly, when their expectations aren’t met, it leads to dissatisfaction, anger, and feelings of being cheated. Lastly, in that distressed state, the individual tries to console themselves by reassuring themselves that they deserve everything they’ve ever wanted. Thus, their sense of entitlement is reinforced.

According to WebMD, if you want to overcome your sense of entitlement, there are a few things that you can do. For one, you can practice treating others as you’d like to be treated yourself.

Meanwhile, you should embrace the fact that not all situations are unfair to you, and think about the welfare of others.

What’s more, prioritize kindness and respect when interacting with other people. “Everyone is a human being with feelings and struggles of their own. Go easy on others. Be sympathetic to their needs.”

And finally, see your mistakes as opportunities for you to learn. Failure often isn’t catastrophic.

We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments below, dear Pandas. Would you have done anything differently if you were in the post author’s shoes? What do you do when your relatives go overboard with entitlement and rudeness? What’s your personal go-to strategy to defuse any family drama around the holidays? Let us know!

As the woman’s story started going viral, she shared a bit more information in the comments

Online discussion about grandma’s savage holiday clapback involving an entitled ex-daughter-in-law’s Grinch behavior.

Reddit comments showing a grandma’s savage holiday clapback to entitled ex-daughter-in-law, sparking a family Christmas conflict.

Here’s how the internet reacted to the family holiday drama

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a family dispute involving a grandma’s savage holiday clapback and entitled ex-daughter-in-law.

Comment on grandma’s savage holiday clapback defending tickets, calling entitled ex-daughter-in-law ridiculous and a Grinch.

Text comment about a grandma’s savage holiday clapback to an entitled ex-daughter-in-law calling her a Grinch.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a grandma’s savage holiday clapback in a family dispute.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a holiday clapback involving an entitled ex-daughter-in-law and family drama.

Text excerpt showing a holiday family dispute with grandma’s savage clapback about entitled ex-daughter-in-law and Grinch comments.

Comment about expensive American Girl dolls and granddaughter’s mom possibly wanting to resell gifts after holiday clapback.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a grandma’s savage holiday clapback against her entitled ex-daughter-in-law.

Screenshot of a forum comment describing an entitled ex-daughter-in-law and Grandma’s savage holiday clapback story.

Comment discussing a new mother-in-law’s future treatment after her son becomes single, relating to holiday clapback story.

Comment from Cinnamon2017 questioning entitlement over holiday event tickets causing family conflict in grandma’s savage clapback story.

Screenshot of a detailed Reddit comment discussing family custody plans and blended family dynamics in a holiday dispute.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an entitled ex-daughter-in-law and a grandma’s savage holiday clapback.

Comment discussing a grandma’s savage holiday clapback against an entitled ex-daughter-in-law over Christmas gifts.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising grandma’s savage holiday clapback in a family gift dispute.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for a granddaughter amid grandma’s savage holiday clapback.

Alt text: Screenshot of a heated comment thread discussing grandma’s savage holiday clapback to entitled ex-daughter-in-law being called a grinch.

Text discussion about grandma’s savage holiday clapback in a family dispute with entitled ex-daughter-in-law complaining.

Text comment about blended families and setting rules to avoid fighting, reflecting grandma’s savage holiday clapback story.

Comment on holiday drama discussing grandma’s savage clapback and entitled ex-daughter-in-law conflict during Christmas season.

Comment from user Pizza_Lvr expressing shock over entitlement related to Christmas gift expectations in a holiday family dispute.

Comment on a holiday family dispute, showing grandma’s savage holiday clapback to an entitled ex-daughter-in-law calling her a Grinch.

Comment from user Annual_Government_80 praising an act of kindness and mentioning ex daughter-in-law karma in a holiday clash context.

Screenshot of an online comment praising a grandma’s savage holiday clapback against an entitled ex-daughter-in-law.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing grandma’s savage holiday clapback to entitled ex-daughter-in-law drama.

Alt text: Reddit comment discussing grandma’s savage holiday clapback about entitled ex-daughter-in-law and Christmas gift rules.

Screenshot of a forum post requesting someone to send a thread, related to grandma’s savage holiday clapback and entitled ex-daughter-in-law.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to grandma’s savage holiday clapback towards an entitled ex-daughter-in-law.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a grandma’s savage holiday clapback involving Christmas gifts and family disputes.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a grandma’s savage holiday clapback to an entitled ex-daughter-in-law.

Screenshot of a comment reading You did the right thing, and you are not a grinch, capturing grandma’s savage holiday clapback.

Comment discussing an entitled ex-daughter-in-law calling grandma a Grinch after a savage holiday clapback.

Comment text on a white background about an entitled ex-daughter-in-law receiving a grandma’s savage holiday clapback.

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to grandma’s savage holiday clapback at an entitled ex-daughter-in-law.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying the logic is insane, related to grandma’s savage holiday clapback story.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing the drama involving grandma’s savage holiday clapback and entitled ex-daughter-in-law conflict.