Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Isn’t Allowed Vegan Dishes During Christmas Eve, Family Shocked She Doesn’t Show Up
Young woman looking thoughtful and concerned indoors, reflecting on no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner challenges.
Family, Relationships

Woman Isn’t Allowed Vegan Dishes During Christmas Eve, Family Shocked She Doesn’t Show Up

5

30

5

ADVERTISEMENT

The holidays are meant to be a time of joy and relaxation, not additional stress and family drama. But unfortunately, despite your best intentions and maximum flexibility, you sometimes get into arguments with your loved ones. Over food, no less.

One woman asked the internet whether she was wrong to skip her family’s Christmas Eve celebration altogether because there were absolutely no vegan options. Despite the woman suggesting a bunch of reasonable alternatives, her aunt was adamantly opposed to all of them. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s comments.

RELATED:

    Your family might have a difficult time adjusting to your new lifestyle if you’ve recently gone vegan. However, this doesn’t mean that they can throw empathy out of the window

    Woman with blonde hair resting her hand on her mouth, looking thoughtful in a kitchen with no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

    Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman revealed how she decided to skip her family’s Christmas Eve dinner altogether after a bizarre argument with her aunt over vegan dishes

    Text excerpt about not attending family Christmas Eve dinner due to no vegan options causing family tension and anger.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post about a 19-year-old who went vegan but respects family eating meat, facing no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

    Family gathering for Christmas Eve dinner with no vegan options, hosted by mom’s sister preparing all the food.

    Text on a screen reading about reaching out to family on Facebook about being vegan before facing no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about family gatherings being meat heavy, mentioning bringing vegan dishes like dip, salad, and bread for no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

    Text about an aunt not allowing dishes due to her autistic son's peanut allergy, relevant to no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

    Text excerpt discussing concerns about food preparation and discomfort with no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hands cutting roasted carrots and Brussels sprouts on a plate, illustrating no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner setting.

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a suggestion to bring storebought but-fre dishes as no-vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner.

    Person discussing the challenges of no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and trying to find vegan alternatives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing frustration about no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner and aunt refusing to cook vegan food.

    Person expressing frustration about no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner, unable to eat with others from 4-10.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt expressing frustration about no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner when discussing family refusal to change.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about agreeing not to come to Christmas Eve, reflecting on family and no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner plans.

    Brother makes pasta on Christmas Eve with no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, watching Home Alone together.

    Text about family conflict expressing anger at aunt’s stubbornness and passive-aggressive behavior, no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Middle-aged woman in an orange sweater sitting on a couch, looking thoughtful about no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Facebook post expressing disappointment about no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner and missing family gathering this year.

    Text excerpt about a mom driving and family time, highlighting no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing family tension during holidays with no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner mentioned as a related topic.

    Image credits: wonderingifimahhh

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you offer the dinner host various reasonable alternatives, but they still refuse to accommodate your preferences, it might be personal

    Middle-aged woman in a knitted sweater holding a white mug, reflecting on no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner challenges.

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s beyond frustrating when somebody doesn’t even try to be the tiniest bit empathetic toward you. Case in point, the author of the online post shared how she offered several alternatives to her aunt, just so that she’d have something she could actually eat at the family dinner on Christmas Eve.

    However, her aunt was stubborn to a fault. She refused to budge even a little bit.

    And her excuse as to why her niece couldn’t bring any of her own dishes (a peanut allergy in the family) fell apart the moment she prohibited making any vegan dishes at her home, either.

    At this point, it’s probably safe to say that the aunt probably had a problem with her niece’s dietary preferences and vegan lifestyle. Not quite the tolerant attitude you’d expect when you’ve never voiced any issues with your relatives continuing to eat meat yourself.

    Despite all of these potential lifestyle differences, it’s possible to keep the peace and enjoy a fantastic time with your relatives over the holidays. It just takes a small shift in perspective.

    The dinner table isn’t the best place to argue about dietary preferences. Nobody enjoys being judged for their life choices

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hand serving traditional meat and potato salad on a holiday table with no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

    Image credits: dragonimages/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to ‘Viva!’, the United Kingdom’s leading vegan campaigning charity, if you’ve recently gone vegan, it can help if you talk to your family about it before Christmas. “You can politely send them a text telling them why you are vegan, and let them know of any requests you might have. For example, you might ask if they can make vegan food for you or you could ask them to make sure they keep the vegan food you bring separate from the meat and dairy on the table.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, you can’t expect that everyone will remember to accommodate your dietary preferences. They might forget to get vegan options. Or the ingredients that they thought were vegan might be anything but.

    So, it’s probably best if you can bring your own food. “You can show people how delicious it is to be vegan and easily dismiss any comments about only eating ‘rabbit food’. This is a great form of subtle, positive vegan activism at Christmas,” ‘Viva!’ suggests.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a similar vein, you shouldn’t engage in any vegan-related debates at the dinner table over the holidays. If someone wants to talk to you about all the moral, environmental, and health reasons related to you embracing veganism, you can have the conversation privately, later.

    Furthermore, you don’t want to come across as judgmental, thus activating your family’s defence mechanisms.“No one likes to be told they are wrong, and while you might think they are, this is never going to make them more open to veganism.”

    What do you think, Pandas? Who do you think was in the wrong here? How would you react to a family member refusing to be in any way flexible when it comes to your dietary preferences? Would you ever go as far as skipping family dinners over the holidays to prove your point? You can share your thoughts in the comments below. We’d like to hear your perspectives.

    Later on, the author answered people’s questions in the comments, sharing more context

    Reddit thread discussing no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner and navigating family dietary preferences and conflicts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit thread discussing challenges of no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, lactose intolerance, and dietary restrictions at family events.

    Reddit comments discussing lack of vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner and challenges with accommodating dietary needs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation about challenges and compromises when no vegan options are available for Christmas Eve dinner with family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The majority of internet users were on the vegan’s side. Here’s their perspective

    Comment discussing challenges of no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and efforts to provide safe vegan meals free of nuts.

    Comment discussing lack of no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner and expectations of hosts providing for guests.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing frustration about no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner, emphasizing bringing own food and empty plate situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment addressing no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner and discussing food restrictions and family conflict.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a forum comment discussing challenges and efforts when there are no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner

    Comment on no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, discussing frustration over lack of food choices and compromises refused.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing challenges with no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and issues with bringing nut-free dishes.

    Comment on Reddit thread expressing frustration with an aunt about no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner.

    Comment on a forum post about no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, discussing effort and inflexibility regarding food.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, highlighting refusal to accommodate vegetarian food requests.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing lack of vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner and the need for empathy in family gatherings.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing frustration with no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and family misunderstanding veganism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Reddit discussing lack of no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and family holiday hosting challenges.

    Catering Christmas Eve dinner with no vegan options but offering separate vegan-friendly dishes and clear labeling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing careful preparation of no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner, accommodating diverse dietary needs discreetly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing dietary concerns and no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner.

    Comment on a forum saying NTA in response to a discussion about no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner plans.

    Commenter discussing challenges and solutions for no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner with family accommodations suggested.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the lack of respect and selfishness regarding no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner decisions.

    Comment discussing challenges of hosting Christmas Eve dinner with no vegan options for a large family gathering.

    Comment questioning the absence of non-meaty dishes and no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner conversation.

    Comment text discussing no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, highlighting enjoyment in providing vegan meals and thinking outside the box.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing lack of no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, describing compromises and passive-aggressive behavior.

    Text post on a gray background from user thestarlighter saying they would have stayed home too, no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner context.

    Comment discussing lack of flexibility in providing no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner at a family gathering.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing family conflict related to no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing challenges and experiences when there are no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner in family gatherings.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and alternatives like meat-free salad and vegetable soup.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment from user Deitymech with 9 points saying no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner was the best choice left after effort.

    Comment on no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, discussing bringing own food and family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment expressing frustration about no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and refusal to accommodate personal meal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining efforts to create no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner with limited time and ingredients.

    Text conversation about handling no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner and refusing to accommodate dietary choices.

    Comment discussing challenges of accommodating no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner due to various dietary restrictions and allergies.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing frustration over no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner.

    Comment discussing exclusion from Christmas Eve dinner due to no vegan options being offered for the meal.

    However, some folks were less than understanding and started criticizing the author

    Comment discussion about no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and the impact of dietary choices on health issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner and opinions on accommodating special meal requests.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment criticizing someone for expecting no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and altering traditions.

    Comment on a forum post stating reasons why people dislike vegans, related to no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the challenge of no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner and family dietary disagreements.

    Comment discussing challenges of no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and advice on managing dietary needs during the meal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing a guest for expecting separate vegan dishes at Christmas Eve dinner with no vegan options provided.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    30

    5

    30

    5

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not usually on the side of vegans but the aunt was just being a b***h.

    5
    5points
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A prime example of how not to host a meal. The aunt has made her nicce incredibly u welcome and has created drama. It was very thoughtful of the niece to offer to bring some dishes.if people haven't much experience cooking vegan food this can be very helpful.

    3
    3points
    reply
    madeleinefitzsimons avatar
    madeleine f
    madeleine f
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would find it hard to accomodate a vegan. Not because I oppose any life choices but cross contamination is a big issue too for many and I would not be confident with that. However if peole bring their own food that would be absolutely fine and I would happily buy some complimentary vegan dishes everyone could enjoy. People can be so judgemental regarding others food choices. Just enjoy life and dare to try new things including vegan diahes.

    0
    0points
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vegan diets are extremely unhealthy ,(( ex gym instructor ) but each to their own tbh just dont ram it down people’s throats . Aunts attitude however stinks (MUCH LIKE THOSE YTA S C U M ) having read up on vegan food , it sounds a piece of cake to make , just not with eggs n dairy 😂, 🤷‍♀️I adore cooking from scratch , and if I was hosting a vegan I’d happily make vegan food for them , it’s not rocket science like how hard is it to make tasty veggies pasta with no eggs obviously. Legumes n the like , plus actually you could have some of the vegan dish with the meat for us meat eaters !! I’d defo not buy ready made processed c**p mind , and def not around people with a nut allergy , home made from scratch ,is the only safe way to make stuff 100% nut free , . That aunt is deranged ! NTA OP you do you lovely x , you do sound like one of the nicer vegans to lol x , if aunt dont like it , well sounds like a her problem 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️. Can we have an update on this Xmas please 👍

    0
    0points
    reply
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I made vegan food for Diwali one year because one of my guests was vegan and one lactose intolerant. It gave me pleasure when they asked which dishes they could eat, to be able to say "all of them". Oh and there weren't any leftovers either.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not usually on the side of vegans but the aunt was just being a b***h.

    5
    5points
    reply
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A prime example of how not to host a meal. The aunt has made her nicce incredibly u welcome and has created drama. It was very thoughtful of the niece to offer to bring some dishes.if people haven't much experience cooking vegan food this can be very helpful.

    3
    3points
    reply
    madeleinefitzsimons avatar
    madeleine f
    madeleine f
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would find it hard to accomodate a vegan. Not because I oppose any life choices but cross contamination is a big issue too for many and I would not be confident with that. However if peole bring their own food that would be absolutely fine and I would happily buy some complimentary vegan dishes everyone could enjoy. People can be so judgemental regarding others food choices. Just enjoy life and dare to try new things including vegan diahes.

    0
    0points
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vegan diets are extremely unhealthy ,(( ex gym instructor ) but each to their own tbh just dont ram it down people’s throats . Aunts attitude however stinks (MUCH LIKE THOSE YTA S C U M ) having read up on vegan food , it sounds a piece of cake to make , just not with eggs n dairy 😂, 🤷‍♀️I adore cooking from scratch , and if I was hosting a vegan I’d happily make vegan food for them , it’s not rocket science like how hard is it to make tasty veggies pasta with no eggs obviously. Legumes n the like , plus actually you could have some of the vegan dish with the meat for us meat eaters !! I’d defo not buy ready made processed c**p mind , and def not around people with a nut allergy , home made from scratch ,is the only safe way to make stuff 100% nut free , . That aunt is deranged ! NTA OP you do you lovely x , you do sound like one of the nicer vegans to lol x , if aunt dont like it , well sounds like a her problem 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️. Can we have an update on this Xmas please 👍

    0
    0points
    reply
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I made vegan food for Diwali one year because one of my guests was vegan and one lactose intolerant. It gave me pleasure when they asked which dishes they could eat, to be able to say "all of them". Oh and there weren't any leftovers either.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT