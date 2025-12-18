Woman Isn’t Allowed Vegan Dishes During Christmas Eve, Family Shocked She Doesn’t Show Up

ADVERTISEMENT

The holidays are meant to be a time of joy and relaxation, not additional stress and family drama. But unfortunately, despite your best intentions and maximum flexibility, you sometimes get into arguments with your loved ones. Over food, no less.

One woman asked the internet whether she was wrong to skip her family’s Christmas Eve celebration altogether because there were absolutely no vegan options. Despite the woman suggesting a bunch of reasonable alternatives, her aunt was adamantly opposed to all of them. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s comments.

Your family might have a difficult time adjusting to your new lifestyle if you’ve recently gone vegan. However, this doesn’t mean that they can throw empathy out of the window

Woman with blonde hair resting her hand on her mouth, looking thoughtful in a kitchen with no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman revealed how she decided to skip her family’s Christmas Eve dinner altogether after a bizarre argument with her aunt over vegan dishes

Text excerpt about not attending family Christmas Eve dinner due to no vegan options causing family tension and anger.

Text post about a 19-year-old who went vegan but respects family eating meat, facing no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

Family gathering for Christmas Eve dinner with no vegan options, hosted by mom’s sister preparing all the food.

Text on a screen reading about reaching out to family on Facebook about being vegan before facing no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

Text about family gatherings being meat heavy, mentioning bringing vegan dishes like dip, salad, and bread for no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

Text about an aunt not allowing dishes due to her autistic son's peanut allergy, relevant to no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

Text excerpt discussing concerns about food preparation and discomfort with no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner.

Hands cutting roasted carrots and Brussels sprouts on a plate, illustrating no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner setting.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a suggestion to bring storebought but-fre dishes as no-vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner.

Person discussing the challenges of no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and trying to find vegan alternatives.

Text showing frustration about no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner and aunt refusing to cook vegan food.

Person expressing frustration about no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner, unable to eat with others from 4-10.

Text excerpt expressing frustration about no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner when discussing family refusal to change.

Text about agreeing not to come to Christmas Eve, reflecting on family and no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner plans.

Brother makes pasta on Christmas Eve with no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, watching Home Alone together.

Text about family conflict expressing anger at aunt’s stubbornness and passive-aggressive behavior, no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

Middle-aged woman in an orange sweater sitting on a couch, looking thoughtful about no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Facebook post expressing disappointment about no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner and missing family gathering this year.

Text excerpt about a mom driving and family time, highlighting no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner concerns.

Text discussing family tension during holidays with no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner mentioned as a related topic.

Image credits: wonderingifimahhh

If you offer the dinner host various reasonable alternatives, but they still refuse to accommodate your preferences, it might be personal

Middle-aged woman in a knitted sweater holding a white mug, reflecting on no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner challenges.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s beyond frustrating when somebody doesn’t even try to be the tiniest bit empathetic toward you. Case in point, the author of the online post shared how she offered several alternatives to her aunt, just so that she’d have something she could actually eat at the family dinner on Christmas Eve.

However, her aunt was stubborn to a fault. She refused to budge even a little bit.

And her excuse as to why her niece couldn’t bring any of her own dishes (a peanut allergy in the family) fell apart the moment she prohibited making any vegan dishes at her home, either.

At this point, it’s probably safe to say that the aunt probably had a problem with her niece’s dietary preferences and vegan lifestyle. Not quite the tolerant attitude you’d expect when you’ve never voiced any issues with your relatives continuing to eat meat yourself.

Despite all of these potential lifestyle differences, it’s possible to keep the peace and enjoy a fantastic time with your relatives over the holidays. It just takes a small shift in perspective.

The dinner table isn’t the best place to argue about dietary preferences. Nobody enjoys being judged for their life choices

Hand serving traditional meat and potato salad on a holiday table with no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

Image credits: dragonimages/Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to ‘Viva!’, the United Kingdom’s leading vegan campaigning charity, if you’ve recently gone vegan, it can help if you talk to your family about it before Christmas. “You can politely send them a text telling them why you are vegan, and let them know of any requests you might have. For example, you might ask if they can make vegan food for you or you could ask them to make sure they keep the vegan food you bring separate from the meat and dairy on the table.”

However, you can’t expect that everyone will remember to accommodate your dietary preferences. They might forget to get vegan options. Or the ingredients that they thought were vegan might be anything but.

So, it’s probably best if you can bring your own food. “You can show people how delicious it is to be vegan and easily dismiss any comments about only eating ‘rabbit food’. This is a great form of subtle, positive vegan activism at Christmas,” ‘Viva!’ suggests.

In a similar vein, you shouldn’t engage in any vegan-related debates at the dinner table over the holidays. If someone wants to talk to you about all the moral, environmental, and health reasons related to you embracing veganism, you can have the conversation privately, later.

Furthermore, you don’t want to come across as judgmental, thus activating your family’s defence mechanisms.“No one likes to be told they are wrong, and while you might think they are, this is never going to make them more open to veganism.”

What do you think, Pandas? Who do you think was in the wrong here? How would you react to a family member refusing to be in any way flexible when it comes to your dietary preferences? Would you ever go as far as skipping family dinners over the holidays to prove your point? You can share your thoughts in the comments below. We’d like to hear your perspectives.

Later on, the author answered people’s questions in the comments, sharing more context

Reddit thread discussing no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner and navigating family dietary preferences and conflicts.

Reddit thread discussing challenges of no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, lactose intolerance, and dietary restrictions at family events.

Reddit comments discussing lack of vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner and challenges with accommodating dietary needs.

Reddit conversation about challenges and compromises when no vegan options are available for Christmas Eve dinner with family.

The majority of internet users were on the vegan’s side. Here’s their perspective

Comment discussing challenges of no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and efforts to provide safe vegan meals free of nuts.

Comment discussing lack of no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner and expectations of hosts providing for guests.

Text showing frustration about no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner, emphasizing bringing own food and empty plate situation.

Screenshot of a forum comment addressing no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner and discussing food restrictions and family conflict.

Alt text: Screenshot of a forum comment discussing challenges and efforts when there are no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner

Comment on no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, discussing frustration over lack of food choices and compromises refused.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing challenges with no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and issues with bringing nut-free dishes.

Comment on Reddit thread expressing frustration with an aunt about no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner.

Comment on a forum post about no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, discussing effort and inflexibility regarding food.

Comment discussing no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, highlighting refusal to accommodate vegetarian food requests.

Comment discussing lack of vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner and the need for empathy in family gatherings.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing frustration with no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and family misunderstanding veganism.

Comment on Reddit discussing lack of no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and family holiday hosting challenges.

Catering Christmas Eve dinner with no vegan options but offering separate vegan-friendly dishes and clear labeling.

Text describing careful preparation of no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner, accommodating diverse dietary needs discreetly.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing dietary concerns and no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner.

Comment on a forum saying NTA in response to a discussion about no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner plans.

Commenter discussing challenges and solutions for no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner with family accommodations suggested.

Comment discussing the lack of respect and selfishness regarding no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner decisions.

Comment discussing challenges of hosting Christmas Eve dinner with no vegan options for a large family gathering.

Comment questioning the absence of non-meaty dishes and no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner conversation.

Comment text discussing no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, highlighting enjoyment in providing vegan meals and thinking outside the box.

Comment criticizing lack of no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, describing compromises and passive-aggressive behavior.

Text post on a gray background from user thestarlighter saying they would have stayed home too, no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner context.

Comment discussing lack of flexibility in providing no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner at a family gathering.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing family conflict related to no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner concerns.

Comment discussing challenges and experiences when there are no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner in family gatherings.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and alternatives like meat-free salad and vegetable soup.

Text comment from user Deitymech with 9 points saying no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner was the best choice left after effort.

Comment on no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner, discussing bringing own food and family dynamics.

Reddit comment expressing frustration about no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and refusal to accommodate personal meal.

Comment explaining efforts to create no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner with limited time and ingredients.

Text conversation about handling no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner and refusing to accommodate dietary choices.

Comment discussing challenges of accommodating no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner due to various dietary restrictions and allergies.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing frustration over no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner.

Comment discussing exclusion from Christmas Eve dinner due to no vegan options being offered for the meal.

However, some folks were less than understanding and started criticizing the author

Comment discussion about no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and the impact of dietary choices on health issues.

Comment discussing no vegan options for Christmas Eve dinner and opinions on accommodating special meal requests.

Reddit comment criticizing someone for expecting no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and altering traditions.

Comment on a forum post stating reasons why people dislike vegans, related to no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner.

Comment discussing the challenge of no vegan options at Christmas Eve dinner and family dietary disagreements.

Comment discussing challenges of no vegan options Christmas Eve dinner and advice on managing dietary needs during the meal

Comment criticizing a guest for expecting separate vegan dishes at Christmas Eve dinner with no vegan options provided.

