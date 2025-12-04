ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a tough year for many people, but the holiday season is a chance to take a break, rest, recharge, and spend quality time with your family and friends. And there’s nothing quite like enjoying the holidays with your beloved pets by your side. But for many of them, this might be their very first Christmas! And their owners were eager to document their reactions online.

We wanted to give you an early Xmas present, so our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of photos of cats and kittens seeing Christmas trees for the very first time. The photos are soul-healing, wholesome, and might just melt your heart. Scroll down to check them out!

#1

Cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, wide-eyed with adorable reaction near festive decorations and gift wrapping.

cococookie63 Report

    #2

    Close-up of a cat experiencing Christmas for the first time with wide eyes and snowflakes on its fur.

    louisthebear_ Report

    Alexia
    Alexia
    Alexia
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It's so shiny, I must murd3r it!"

    #3

    Black cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, showing curious and playful reactions with a Christmas tree.

    natalielee Report

    Lyop
    Lyop
    Lyop
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that even a question?!!

    View more comments

    Many cats seem to have a love-hate relationship with Christmas trees and holiday decorations. Many of them are incredibly curious about these interior design changes.

    But some kitties might be a tad too… errr… enthusiastic in their quests to figure out what exactly they’re looking at. Broken baubles, frayed lights, torn tinsel, and even collapsed Xmas trees are sights that some pet owners have woken up to.

    As reported by ‘Inverse,’ there are scientific reasons why cats enjoy Christmas trees so much. Cat researcher Mikel Delgado, a postdoctoral fellow at the School of Veterinary Medicine at UC Davis, had this to say: “First of all, you brought something new and fragrant into their territory. When cats are in familiar territory, they often want to investigate anything new! The tree has outdoor smells and bark to scratch, so there is plenty to investigate.”
    #4

    Gray tabby cat resting on a couch and a curious cat playing with Christmas tree lights during their first Christmas experience.

    roxymash18 Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lovely cat - has a sort of glow about her.

    #5

    Black cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, nestled within a decorated Christmas tree with lights and ornaments.

    adventures_of_fig Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see mischief in those eyes.

    #6

    Curious cats experiencing Christmas for the first time, exploring decorations and reacting adorably to festive trees.

    litterboxtrash Report

    “Those ornaments you hang on the tree turn it into a giant cat toy. Lots of fun things to bat around,” Delgado explained to ‘Inverse.’

    What’s more, Christmas trees are essentially massive perches, just waiting to be climbed. “Many [cats] will climb trees because they love to climb, and especially if they don’t have a cat condo, or cat shelves, it may be the tallest vantage point they can get in your house.”
    #7

    Black cats experiencing Christmas for the first time, exploring a drawer and looking curiously at a decorated tree.

    beelzebub_and_friends Report

    #8

    Two cats experiencing Christmas for the first time, one resting and one exploring a decorated Christmas tree.

    kaylin..s1 Report

    #9

    Adorable cats experiencing Christmas for the first time with curious and playful reactions near a Christmas tree and gift.

    sepp.391 Report

    However, Delgado warned pet owners that they have to make sure that their decorations are safe for their pets. For one, they should secure their Xmas tree to the wall. On top of that, they should place the holiday ornaments higher up on the tree, so they are out of reach.

    After all, nobody wants an emergency during the holidays.
    #10

    Cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, curiously touching ornaments on a decorated Christmas tree with lights.

    lillelinaa Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was enticed - it's not her fault.

    #11

    Cat experiencing Christmas tree for the first time, showing curious and adorable reactions to festive decorations and lights.

    charityfloydd Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kitty knows who the real star ought to be.

    1
    #12

    Tabby cat with wide eyes looking up at red Christmas ornament hanging from tree, capturing adorable Christmas reactions of cats.

    janika.hal Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see longing in those eyes.

    “Be aware of dangers like glass breakables, cords that cats could get tangled in, and anything small they might ingest,” Delgado said.

    “Finally, tinsel is a no-no as many cats like to chew it (it’s very grass-like) and it can cause some dangerous intestinal tangles. Cat-proof accordingly!”
    #13

    Cat with one eye sitting near a decorated Christmas tree, experiencing Christmas for the first time with curious reaction.

    mylenium_ Report

    #14

    Black cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, showing curious and adorable reactions to holiday decorations.

    esme.gray Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    However, the tree DOES look lovelier now.

    #15

    Tabby cats experiencing Christmas for the first time, one with a red bow and another under a decorated Christmas tree.

    25sama2 Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would wreck the tree just because of the indignity of the ribbon.

    Meanwhile, ‘Soft Paws’ warns that holiday trees can pose “significant dangers” to your cat.

    For example, they might get hurt if they break any ornaments, chew tree needles, or fall down after climbing the tree.

    Another danger is that they might chew on light strings or electrical wires or drink water from the base of the tree.

    And shiny tinsel can be a choking hazard.
    #16

    Black cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, hiding near a decorated Christmas tree with lights and ornaments.

    kbart7 Report

    #17

    Kitten experiencing Christmas for the first time, nestled in a blanket and hiding among Christmas tree decorations.

    usertp1k3bqznz Report

    #18

    Siamese cat nestled inside a decorated Christmas tree, experiencing Christmas for the first time with curious expression.

    valentinpaget Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Santa left the perfect pressie on the tree.

    According to ‘Soft Paws,’ pet owners can do the following things to keep their beloved cats safe during the holidays:

    1. Don’t keep Xmas presents under the tree, as they might be tempting
    2. Avoid using tinsel to decorate your tree
    3. Consider spraying the tree needles with a bitter spray to prevent your cat from chewing them
    4. If your cat is about to climb the tree or mess with it, you might shake a can of coins or make another loud noise to deter it
    #19

    Black kitten experiencing Christmas for the first time, curiously exploring a Christmas tree with bright ornaments and lights.

    emilyknott511 Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just another lovely ornament.

    #20

    Two curious kittens exploring a Christmas tree for the first time, capturing adorable cat Christmas reactions.

    bethjohnson_x Report

    Other potential deterrants, as per ‘Soft Paws,’ include wrapping the base of the Christmas tree in tinfoil, spraying the tree with citrus-scented sprays, or putting orange or lemon peels at the base.

    Furthermore, make sure that your cat doesn’t have any ‘launch pads’ nearby from which they can jump onto the tree. Try to keep the area around the tree free of furniture and the like.
    #21

    Cat's first Christmas tree experience captured with adorable reactions and holiday decorations in a cozy living room setting.

    karynahornostai Report

    #22

    Cat exploring Christmas tree lights and ornaments, showing adorable reactions to holiday decorations for the first time.

    laurence_robine Report

    #23

    Cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, sitting and curiously looking at a decorated Christmas tree with lights.

    daniela_campa_ Report

    Meanwhile, make sure that your cat isn’t bored. Schedule lots of play sessions with your pet. Get your cat some new toys so that they have something to do to entertain themselves with.

    Tired and happy cats will be less likely to mess with your holiday decor! On the other hand, bored, understimulated cats will be more likely to see your Christmas tree as something worth playing with.

    #24

    Black cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, reaching out to touch ornaments on a decorated Christmas tree indoors.

    gemmamay99 Report

    #25

    Cat experiencing Christmas lights for the first time inside a car, showing adorable reactions to festive decorations.

    Take your cat(s) to see Christmas lights

    fncatalinawinemxr Report

    #26

    Tabby cat sitting on wooden floor near vent and hiding in Christmas tree, showing cats experiencing Christmas for the first time.

    elisa_renee_ Report

    #27

    Cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, lying relaxed and peeking from a decorated Christmas tree with adorable reactions.

    polka.solka Report

    We can’t wait to hear your thoughts, Pandas! Which of these photos made you smile the most? How do your pets react to holiday decorations in your home? How friendly would you say your cat is with your Xmas tree? Let us know!

    In the meantime, don’t forget to upvote your favorite pics. And if you’d like to share your pets’ reactions to your Christmas tree, you can share your photos in the comment section at the bottom of this post.
    #28

    Cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, resting near a decorated and lit Christmas tree with curiosity and calmness.

    thefluffballfudge Report

    #29

    Black cat and tabby cat reacting to Christmas tree decorations for the first time, showing adorable holiday curiosity.

    ashtonvonkessler Report

    #30

    Black cat nestled in Christmas tree branches with wide eyes, capturing adorable cat Christmas reactions for the first time.

    mavis_the_cat_bat Report

    #31

    Two cats experiencing Christmas for the first time, one resting under a blanket, the other exploring a decorated tree.

    al0pez03 Report

    #32

    Black cat nestled in Christmas tree branches, showing curious and adorable reactions to holiday decorations for the first time.

    biggulpsehh Report

    #33

    Orange tabby cats experiencing Christmas for the first time, lying on a blanket and climbing a decorated Christmas tree.

    catnamedscottie Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now the tree has a total of one brain cell.

    #34

    Kitten experiencing Christmas tree for the first time, surrounded by festive green branches and warm holiday lights.

    dariia.yaremenk0 Report

    #35

    Cat reaching out to a decorated Christmas tree, experiencing the holiday with curious and adorable reactions.

    dakota_g2004 Report

    #36

    Two cats experiencing Christmas for the first time, one cuddling a person and the other nestled in a decorated Christmas tree.

    twinsandtrends Report

    #37

    Calico cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, surrounded by green Christmas tree branches and lights.

    gracieandy Report

    #38

    Tabby cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, exploring holiday lights and decorations under a Christmas tree.

    ashkbrander86 Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can see the longing in his eyes.

    #39

    Gray cat exploring colorful Christmas tree decorations with curious and adorable reactions during its first Christmas experience.

    mroach83 Report

    #40

    Curious cat experiencing Christmas tree for the first time with wide eyes and playful paws among the branches.

    otterandbadger Report

    #41

    Tabby cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, exploring a decorated Christmas tree with red ornaments and lights.

    hayleyc99x Report

    #42

    Cat experiencing Christmas for the first time sitting in a decorated tree with glowing lights indoors during winter.

    jenmartinelius Report

    #43

    Two adorable cats experiencing Christmas for the first time, one sitting peacefully and the other peeking through a decorated tree.

    elli.1406_ Report

    #44

    Kitten exploring a Christmas tree for the first time, showing curious and adorable reactions to holiday decorations.

    dariia.yaremenk0 Report

    #45

    Cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, playing with a red ornament under a decorated and lit Christmas tree.

    mary_g_fam Report

    #46

    Black cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, curiously looking at a decorated Christmas tree with wide eyes.

    karenmrls Report

    #47

    Calico cat wearing red bow under a frosted Christmas tree, experiencing Christmas for the first time with curious expression.

    samr0dri Report

    #48

    Orange kitten experiencing Christmas for the first time, curiously interacting with tree ornaments and decorations indoors.

    josie.shirah Report

    #49

    Tabby cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, resting on couch and climbing inside a decorated Christmas tree with curious reaction.

    mirandajae20 Report

    #50

    Tabby cat experiencing Christmas for the first time, reaching up to touch colorful lights on a decorated Christmas tree.

    slyandobi Report

