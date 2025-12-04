ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a tough year for many people, but the holiday season is a chance to take a break, rest, recharge, and spend quality time with your family and friends. And there’s nothing quite like enjoying the holidays with your beloved pets by your side. But for many of them, this might be their very first Christmas! And their owners were eager to document their reactions online.

We wanted to give you an early Xmas present, so our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of photos of cats and kittens seeing Christmas trees for the very first time. The photos are soul-healing, wholesome, and might just melt your heart. Scroll down to check them out!