It would be challenging to find a person whose heart doesn’t melt when they see an adorable cat. Some of their favorite places to sit (aside from your laptop) are windowsills, window frames, and balconies. They’re cozy, and they offer a great view of the world outside. But while these graceful and derpy felines are looking out, passersby are looking in.
‘Window Kitty’ (@windowkitty) is a long-running, utterly wholesome Instagram account that shares people’s submissions of cats in windows. We’ve collected some of the most heartwarming snapshots to heal your soul, and you can check them out below. Oh, and don’t forget to share these pics with your pets at home, to get their opinion.
Bored Panda reached out to the friendly creator of @windowkitty, and they were kind enough to answer our questions about why the internet loves cats so much. You'll find our full interview with them below.
We were very curious to learn the history behind how @windowkitty started. What started as a blog in 2010 turned into an Instagram account in 2012, which then grew incredibly popular.
"I started a windowkitty blog back in 2010, but the love for cats in windows started long before that," the creator of the wholesome project opened up to us in an email.
"The blog provided me a place to share my photos. It also gave me an excuse to go on more walks, meet more kitties, and take more photos. For me, windowkitty has always been about connection," they said.
"Animals, cats in particular, are a direct source of life’s magic. Cats in windows are a portal to beauty. It slows the world down for a moment, and it’s just you and this little furry creature connecting. It’s literally the best, a perfect little gift."
According to the creator, their Instagram account "just gradually grew and started to blow up in 2022. I’m not exactly sure why, but I started to be more consistent in posting… and well, I think we are all searching for an extra dose of joy. For some of us, cats are it. "
Meanwhile, Bored Panda wanted to get the creator's opinion on why cats fascinate the internet so much. We also wanted their opinion on how someone can tell that they're ready to become a pet parent.
"What’s not to be fascinated by? They are fuzzy weirdos - they sleep literally anywhere and everywhere. They are funny, bossy, beautiful, curious, sweetheart, angel, perfect jerks. They are very particular mysteries. Their purrs, their paws, their bellies, their eyes, their personalities and attitudes… I absolutely adore them," the creator said.
In the meantime, the creator of @windowkitty urged everyone to adopt, not shop. "Kitties can live a long time (if you’re lucky!), so make sure you’re ready for the commitment. I’m not sure how you can tell if you’re ready… but if you’re lonely or if you just want more special, silly moments in your life and you want to share your love, that could be a good starting point," they said.
"They have been my best friends since I was a little girl, right by my side. They are love in a cat-shaped body."
If you’re here, reading this, then you probably love cats and animals in general. And if you don’t have any pets at home, you might be considering getting or rescuing a gorgeous kitten, giving it a new forever home. While this instinct is very noble, you have to think ahead.
You have to be honest with yourself about your lifestyle, responsibilities, and financial situation. In short, will you be able to provide your cat with the best possible lifestyle that it deserves? Love and affection are necessary, absolutely, but you also need to be practical about vet, food, and toy costs, the space you have available at home, and any allergies that you or your loved ones might have.
Something that you can do to see if you’d be a good pet parent is to temporarily foster an animal in your home. If you find that your daily life allows you to take care of your adorable and playful new guest, you can then get serious about adopting it.
As the Onalaska Animal Hospital notes, you have to be willing to make a long-term commitment to your pet. Cats can live up to 20 years (sometimes longer), so they will need your love for, potentially, decades to come.
“If you're ready to make a long-term commitment to your furry friend, you may be ready to adopt a cat.”
According to the Onalaska Animal Hospital, cats are independent, but they also enjoy spending time with their owners. “If you're looking for a loyal and loving pet that will bring joy into your life, a cat might be the right choice for you.”
Cats sometimes get a bad reputation for being aloof, when in fact, they are often complete cuddlebugs. Aside from their companionship, cats (like all animals) boost your well-being. They reduce your stress levels, improve your mood, and help fight anxiety and depression.
“Adopting a cat can be an incredible addition to your household, but it's crucial to make sure you're ready for the responsibility that comes with it. You must be financially, spatially, and emotionally ready for a lifelong commitment.”
The internet is utterly obsessed with cats, and it’s not hard to see why. They embody many contradictory qualities.
On the one hand, they are refined, graceful, charismatic, and meowgnificant. On the other hand, they can be incredibly affectionate, derpy, silly, clumsy, and ridiculous. All in all, they’re super adorable.
What’s more, cats are incredibly relatable because they are so emotive. And they are beyond meme-able. So, it’s hard to imagine a time when the world won’t be obsessed with cats in some shape or form. Eras might come and go, but cats are here to stay.
Cuteness and character aside, looking at photos and videos of animals is good for your health. Doing this reduces your stress and anxiety, which is great for your body and mind.
‘Window Kitty’ (@windowkitty) has been making the internet a happier, more feline-friendly place for more than a decade.
Since creating the project in November 2012, over the past 13 years, the United States-based curator of the account has shared a whopping 6,110 photos of cats in or around windows.
One of the cool things about ‘Window Kitty’ is that you can actually send in your submissions of either your cats or the felines you spot while walking around.
All you have to do is send the curator an email with your location, as well as a link to your Instagram account, so that they can credit you properly.
Once you reach out to the curator of the account, you'll get a very warm and friendly automated email response.
In the email, the curator of ‘Window Kitty’ notes that there is a “very long queue (very, very long - possibly years (!!!))” for submissions, and that they’ll tag you if and when they share your photos.
In the automated email response, the curator of ‘Window Kitty’ shows just how much they appreciate the community that they’ve built up throughout the years. The curator expresses the hope that everyone can “find joy” while browsing their Instagram page.
Meanwhile, they add that they appreciate their fans and their “love for the small moments in life.”
