It would be challenging to find a person whose heart doesn’t melt when they see an adorable cat. Some of their favorite places to sit (aside from your laptop) are windowsills, window frames, and balconies. They’re cozy, and they offer a great view of the world outside. But while these graceful and derpy felines are looking out, passersby are looking in.

‘Window Kitty’ (@windowkitty) is a long-running, utterly wholesome Instagram account that shares people’s submissions of cats in windows. We’ve collected some of the most heartwarming snapshots to heal your soul, and you can check them out below. Oh, and don’t forget to share these pics with your pets at home, to get their opinion.

Bored Panda reached out to the friendly creator of @windowkitty, and they were kind enough to answer our questions about why the internet loves cats so much. You'll find our full interview with them below.

#1

Orange kitty sitting on a towel on a windowsill outside a brick building, brightening people’s days by the window.

windowkitty Report

9points
POST
Mari
Mari
Mari
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nothing to see here! Keep on scrolling...

1
1point
reply

We were very curious to learn the history behind how @windowkitty started. What started as a blog in 2010 turned into an Instagram account in 2012, which then grew incredibly popular.

"I started a windowkitty blog back in 2010, but the love for cats in windows started long before that," the creator of the wholesome project opened up to us in an email.

"The blog provided me a place to share my photos. It also gave me an excuse to go on more walks, meet more kitties, and take more photos. For me, windowkitty has always been about connection," they said.

"Animals, cats in particular, are a direct source of life’s magic. Cats in windows are a portal to beauty. It slows the world down for a moment, and it’s just you and this little furry creature connecting. It’s literally the best, a perfect little gift."
    #2

    Cat sitting by the window looking outside, bringing joy in a calm and cozy moment for people who love kitties.

    windowkitty Report

    8points
    POST
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    You have been judged and found guilty. The charges will be drawn up later. Your turn executioner.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    Two kitties sitting by a triangular window, gazing outside on a bright day, making people’s days special and cozy.

    windowkitty Report

    8points
    POST
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Shared window, shared dream.

    3
    3points
    reply
    According to the creator, their Instagram account "just gradually grew and started to blow up in 2022. I’m not exactly sure why, but I started to be more consistent in posting… and well, I think we are all searching for an extra dose of joy. For some of us, cats are it. "

    Meanwhile, Bored Panda wanted to get the creator's opinion on why cats fascinate the internet so much. We also wanted their opinion on how someone can tell that they're ready to become a pet parent.

    "What’s not to be fascinated by? They are fuzzy weirdos - they sleep literally anywhere and everywhere. They are funny, bossy, beautiful, curious, sweetheart, angel, perfect jerks. They are very particular mysteries. Their purrs, their paws, their bellies, their eyes, their personalities and attitudes… I absolutely adore them," the creator said.
    #4

    Two playful kitties sitting by the window with toys and decorations inside a cozy room.

    windowkitty Report

    8points
    POST
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Three Stooges. "Why I oughtta..." "OW!" "Hey, leave him alone!" "Quiet, Porcupine!"

    3
    3points
    reply
    #5

    Cat sitting by a window in an ornate carved stone and wooden architectural frame, making people’s days brighter.

    windowkitty Report

    8points
    POST
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The new Imam had no idea whatsoever how to lead the prayers.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #6

    Two kitties sitting by the window ledge of a building, one black and one orange, relaxing outdoors on a balcony.

    windowkitty Report

    7points
    POST
    In the meantime, the creator of @windowkitty urged everyone to adopt, not shop. "Kitties can live a long time (if you’re lucky!), so make sure you’re ready for the commitment. I’m not sure how you can tell if you’re ready… but if you’re lonely or if you just want more special, silly moments in your life and you want to share your love, that could be a good starting point," they said.

    "They have been my best friends since I was a little girl, right by my side. They are love in a cat-shaped body."

    If you’re here, reading this, then you probably love cats and animals in general. And if you don’t have any pets at home, you might be considering getting or rescuing a gorgeous kitten, giving it a new forever home. While this instinct is very noble, you have to think ahead.

    You have to be honest with yourself about your lifestyle, responsibilities, and financial situation. In short, will you be able to provide your cat with the best possible lifestyle that it deserves? Love and affection are necessary, absolutely, but you also need to be practical about vet, food, and toy costs, the space you have available at home, and any allergies that you or your loved ones might have.
    #7

    Cat sitting by an open window on an old city building brightening the day with its presence outside a busy street.

    windowkitty Report

    7points
    POST
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The very *definition* of European Ennui.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #8

    Black and white kitty sitting by the window behind green bars, peeking outside and brightening the day.

    windowkitty Report

    7points
    POST
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Cubism Cat is filling in while Ceiling Cat is on vacation. (He's also available for gallery openings and bar mitzvahs.)

    1
    1point
    reply
    #9

    Two kitties sitting by the window, cuddling and making people’s days with their adorable peaceful moment.

    windowkitty Report

    7points
    POST
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Just a blah kind of day

    3
    3points
    reply
    Something that you can do to see if you’d be a good pet parent is to temporarily foster an animal in your home. If you find that your daily life allows you to take care of your adorable and playful new guest, you can then get serious about adopting it.

    As the Onalaska Animal Hospital notes, you have to be willing to make a long-term commitment to your pet. Cats can live up to 20 years (sometimes longer), so they will need your love for, potentially, decades to come.

    “If you're ready to make a long-term commitment to your furry friend, you may be ready to adopt a cat.”

    According to the Onalaska Animal Hospital, cats are independent, but they also enjoy spending time with their owners. “If you're looking for a loyal and loving pet that will bring joy into your life, a cat might be the right choice for you.”

    #10

    A kitty sitting by the window peeking around the corner, bright autumn trees along a sidewalk outside the building.

    windowkitty Report

    7points
    POST
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    How did you get up here?

    4
    4points
    reply
    #11

    Black and white photo of a kitty sitting by the window, looking at its reflection in a round mirror on the windowsill.

    windowkitty Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Black kitty sitting by the window with glowing eyes in the dark, perfectly capturing a cozy kitty moment by the window.

    windowkitty Report

    7points
    POST
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    The abyss stares back. And the abyss is a Peeping Tom.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Cats sometimes get a bad reputation for being aloof, when in fact, they are often complete cuddlebugs. Aside from their companionship, cats (like all animals) boost your well-being. They reduce your stress levels, improve your mood, and help fight anxiety and depression.

    “Adopting a cat can be an incredible addition to your household, but it's crucial to make sure you're ready for the responsibility that comes with it. You must be financially, spatially, and emotionally ready for a lifelong commitment.”
    #13

    Orange tabby kitty sitting by the window on a soft blanket, peacefully looking outside in a cozy home setting

    windowkitty Report

    7points
    POST
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I can't! The little back feet are so cute!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #14

    Two kitties sitting by a window with one white cat and another black cat barely visible in the dark background.

    windowkitty Report

    7points
    POST
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited)

    A study in void and white. (EDITED to correct word.)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Fluffy cat sitting by the window on a balcony with netting, brightening the day with its cozy presence.

    windowkitty Report

    7points
    POST
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Makes French Fries. Also Julienne or Shoestring fries.

    1
    1point
    reply
    The internet is utterly obsessed with cats, and it’s not hard to see why. They embody many contradictory qualities.

    On the one hand, they are refined, graceful, charismatic, and meowgnificant. On the other hand, they can be incredibly affectionate, derpy, silly, clumsy, and ridiculous. All in all, they’re super adorable.

    What’s more, cats are incredibly relatable because they are so emotive. And they are beyond meme-able. So, it’s hard to imagine a time when the world won’t be obsessed with cats in some shape or form. Eras might come and go, but cats are here to stay.
    #16

    Cat sitting by the window with paws resting on ledge, looking curiously in a cozy indoor setting.

    windowkitty Report

    6points
    POST
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Those little paws are adorable.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Gray kitty sitting by the window inside a red building with curtains partially drawn on a sunny day

    windowkitty Report

    6points
    POST
    #18

    Orange kitty sitting by the window framed with wooden shutters on a stone wall covered in green ivy leaves.

    windowkitty Report

    6points
    POST
    Cuteness and character aside, looking at photos and videos of animals is good for your health. Doing this reduces your stress and anxiety, which is great for your body and mind.

    ‘Window Kitty’ (@windowkitty) has been making the internet a happier, more feline-friendly place for more than a decade.

    Since creating the project in November 2012, over the past 13 years, the United States-based curator of the account has shared a whopping 6,110 photos of cats in or around windows.
    #19

    White kitty paws and face peeking through a small window slot in a white door, capturing a charming kitty moment.

    windowkitty Report

    6points
    POST
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited)

    "What's the password?" "Swordfish! Grumpy sent me."

    1
    1point
    reply
    #20

    Cat sitting by the window on a vintage white-framed pane, brightening the day with its calm and curious pose.

    windowkitty Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    Tabby kitty sitting by the window looking inside, brightening the day with a cozy outdoor view.

    windowkitty Report

    5points
    POST
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited)

    "Have you a minute to listen to the good mews about our Lord Bubastis?"

    1
    1point
    reply
    One of the cool things about ‘Window Kitty’ is that you can actually send in your submissions of either your cats or the felines you spot while walking around.

    All you have to do is send the curator an email with your location, as well as a link to your Instagram account, so that they can credit you properly.
    #22

    Two kitties sitting by the window casting shadows on the curtain with a kitchen faucet in the foreground.

    windowkitty Report

    5points
    POST
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Two silhouettes on the shade.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Two kitties sitting by the window at night with a view of the northern lights in the dark sky outside.

    windowkitty Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    White kitty sitting and relaxing on a balcony railing beside the window with potted plants surrounding it.

    windowkitty Report

    5points
    POST

    Once you reach out to the curator of the account, you'll get a very warm and friendly automated email response.

    In the email, the curator of ‘Window Kitty’ notes that there is a “very long queue (very, very long - possibly years (!!!))” for submissions, and that they’ll tag you if and when they share your photos.
    #25

    Three kitties sitting by the window with lace curtains and green plants outside on a sunny day.

    windowkitty Report

    5points
    POST
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    For some reason this reminds me of a Waterhouse. Ophelia? Is that you?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Two kitties sitting by the window, resting closely together with blinds and reflections in the glass behind them.

    windowkitty Report

    5points
    POST
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Kit and Kay. Bonded for sure.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Two women admiring kitties sitting by the window of a beige building on a quiet street during daytime.

    windowkitty Report

    5points
    POST

    In the automated email response, the curator of ‘Window Kitty’ shows just how much they appreciate the community that they’ve built up throughout the years. The curator expresses the hope that everyone can “find joy” while browsing their Instagram page.

    Meanwhile, they add that they appreciate their fans and their “love for the small moments in life.”
    #28

    Two cats sitting by a window display filled with food plates, bright sunlight highlighting the cozy scene.

    windowkitty Report

    4points
    POST
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    "If we get adopted by a hooman who collects fragile antiques, we can have endless fun knocking them off the shelves! Now smile!"

    1
    1point
    reply
    #29

    Curious kitty sitting by the window looking inside on a snowy day, brightening people's moments with its presence.

    windowkitty Report

    4points
    POST
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    "Shelly! Open the bloody darn window, my paws are freezing here!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Tabby kitty peeking over a snowy window ledge with pine trees and a winter sunset in the background.

    windowkitty Report

    4points
    POST
    Once you’ve looked through all the photos and given your favorite cats an upvote (that’s all of them, right? No cat deserves to be left out), we’d like to hear from you in the comments at the bottom of this list.

    Do any of your neighbors have cats that like to sit by the window? What are your own cat’s favorite sitting spots? Let us know! And if you have any photos of your pets to share, we’d be more than happy to look at and praise them.
    #31

    Fluffy orange and white kitty sitting by the window on a sunny day, brightening the outdoors with its presence.

    windowkitty Report

    4points
    POST
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    Oh, how lovely he is.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Cat sitting by the window behind iron bars, looking outside and making people’s days with its cute pose.

    windowkitty Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Two fluffy kitties sitting by the window next to a candle and looking outside on a cozy day indoors.

    windowkitty Report

    4points
    POST
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    "Why are we using candles, you ask? Doofus here stuck a claw into an outlet and shorted out the fuse box!"

    1
    1point
    reply
    #34

    Cat sitting by the window on an old yellow building wall, capturing a cozy moment with kitties sitting by the window.

    windowkitty Report

    4points
    POST
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    "Note to self - In future, be careful to avoid getting claws stuck in the windowshade cord."

    1
    1point
    reply
    #35

    Ginger kitty stretching and relaxing on a window ledge surrounded by greenery and sunlight on a peaceful day.

    windowkitty Report

    4points
    POST
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Tummy sun! This is what my girl does all day.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Calico kitty sitting by the window ledge, making people's days with its calm and charming presence.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Orange and white kitty sitting by a blue window in a stone wall, looking curiously outside on a bright day.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    This is so adorable.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Cat sitting by a textured window, looking outside with a blurred background, capturing peaceful kitty moments by the window.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Little boxes...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    Cat sitting by the window raising a paw, bright day outside with street and greenery visible behind the glass.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Kitty peeking through green shutters of a textured stone wall window, bringing joy by sitting by the window.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    "Sorry about the flower pot, Doggy!"

    1
    1point
    reply
    #41

    Ginger kitty sitting by the window surrounded by purple wisteria flowers on a sunny day.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    AhhhhhhChooo!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    Black kitty sitting by a narrow window in an old brick wall, creating a cozy and charming scene.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Black and white kitty relaxing on a window perch surrounded by hanging plants, making people’s days brighter by the window.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    That cat feels really secure, doesn't she?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #44

    Black cat sitting by a window covered in rain droplets, creating a reflective and moody atmosphere.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Five kitties sitting by the window lined up closely, looking outside with curious expressions on a brick building.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    I adore this so much!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    Fluffy cat sitting by the window with tongue out, enjoying the sunlight and making people’s days brighter.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Close-up of a kitty sitting by the window with mouth open and whiskers prominently visible.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    rgrstone13 avatar
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom!!! I'm afraid of heights!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #48

    Calico kitty sitting by the window stretching with mountains and cloudy sky reflected outside.

    windowkitty Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Black and white kitty sitting by the window, peeking through curtains on a calm sunny day.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Four kitties sitting by the window looking outside on a sunny day, creating a cozy and charming scene.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    John, Paul, George, and Basement.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #51

    Cat sitting by the window of a colorful building, capturing a charming moment with kitties by the window.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Cat sitting by a window looking outside, a cozy moment that made someone's day with kitties by the window.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Tabby kitty sitting by the window with vintage white frame and patterned sheer curtains, enjoying a peaceful moment indoors.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Ginger and white kitty sitting by a barred window, looking outside against a textured white wall background.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Black and white kitty sitting by the window behind a brown curtain on a blue boat, making the day brighter.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Kitty sitting by the window being held up inside a building with yellow brick walls and white curtains.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Michael Jackson? Is that you?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #57

    White and black spotted kitty sitting by the window with lace curtains on a tiled ledge making a cozy scene.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Calico kitty sitting by a window framed with polka dot curtains, outdoors with trees and meadow in the background.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Fluffy white kitty sitting by the window partially hidden behind sheer curtains on a wooden floor.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Tabby kitty sitting by the window on a building ledge, looking out under a clear blue sky.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Cat with green eyes sitting by the window with leafless trees and houses reflected in the glass on a cloudy day.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Calico kitty sitting by the window of a restaurant with a 100% halal sign visible on the door.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You didn't see a thing, right hooman?"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #63

    Black and white kitty sitting by the window peeking through the narrow opening on a brick house ledge.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Gray tabby kitty sitting calmly by an old stone window, enjoying the peaceful outdoor view.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Fluffy cat sitting by the window, paw pressed on glass, making people’s days with an adorable window kitty moment.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Orange cat sitting by the window with green shutters on a rustic peach-colored wall in soft sunlight.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Cat sitting by the window looking through a screen, making people’s days brighter with its calm presence.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Tabby kitty sitting by the window, looking outside with curious eyes in a bright indoor setting.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Fluffy cat sitting by the window with a paw raised, creating a heartwarming moment for people.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Tabby kitty sitting by the window next to a potted plant, creating a cozy and calm atmosphere indoors.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    Silhouette of a kitty sitting by the window with a red background, capturing a cozy and peaceful moment.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Two kitties sitting by the window, one black and white and one orange, peeking out from behind a curtain.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It took me a minute to see the other cat. I was wondering what was wrong with the back of the cat. 🤯

    1
    1point
    reply
    #73

    White and black cat sitting by the window with its tongue out, making people’s day brighter with its cute expression.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "BLEHHH! Serves me right for eating a Stink Bug!"

    1
    1point
    reply
    #74

    Cat sitting by the window looking outside at flowers and greenery, capturing a peaceful moment with kitties by the window.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Tabby kitty stretching by an old rustic window, a cozy moment showing how kitties sitting by the window brighten days.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Cat sitting by the window at night next to a glowing carved pumpkin, creating a cozy and warm scene with kitties.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I haz a Sad. No one is giving out Toona and Nip."

    1
    1point
    reply
    #77

    Two curious kitties sitting by a closed window with brown shutters, watching outside from indoors.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Two kitties sitting by the window, one with black and white fur and the other nuzzling close on a rainy day.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    rgrstone13 avatar
    Roni Stone
    Roni Stone
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Blep kitty and friend.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #79

    Five kitties sitting by the window looking outside, with plants and brick wall visible around the window.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Curly-haired kitty sitting by the window with white curtains, making the day brighter with a calm presence.

    windowkitty Report

    2points
    POST

