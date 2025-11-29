ADVERTISEMENT

It would be challenging to find a person whose heart doesn’t melt when they see an adorable cat. Some of their favorite places to sit (aside from your laptop) are windowsills, window frames, and balconies. They’re cozy, and they offer a great view of the world outside. But while these graceful and derpy felines are looking out, passersby are looking in.

‘Window Kitty’ (@windowkitty) is a long-running, utterly wholesome Instagram account that shares people’s submissions of cats in windows. We’ve collected some of the most heartwarming snapshots to heal your soul, and you can check them out below. Oh, and don’t forget to share these pics with your pets at home, to get their opinion.

Bored Panda reached out to the friendly creator of @windowkitty, and they were kind enough to answer our questions about why the internet loves cats so much. You'll find our full interview with them below.