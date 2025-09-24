ADVERTISEMENT

Cats can do absolutely anything that they set their minds to. Ruling the internet and the entire world? Check. Being so photogenic, you can’t help but snap a pic? Check. Doing any odd job that needs doing? Check! If you need some proof, look no further than the hilarious and adorable ‘Cats With Jobs’ social media project.

We’ve collected some of the freshest, cutest, and funniest new photos, as shared by the curator of the project, to give your day a much-needed boost. Check them out below.

Oh, and be sure to show these to your pets. You never know, they might be just what they need to finally start looking for a job and contributing to rent!

#1

Man petting an adorable orange cat outdoors, showcasing one of the most adorable cats with top-tier work qualities.

    #2

    Orange and white cat inside a handmade blue and white cardboard box resembling a postal service station, adorable cats concept.

    #3

    Adorable cat inside a cardboard box with a sign offering psychiatric help, showcasing top-tier work cats.

    According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, working cats that control rodents in various places, from barns and stables to warehouses, aren’t the same as ‘regular’ pet cats.

    “Working cats are different. They’re cats who have lived outdoors and come to us as strays,” Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society said about their ‘Working Cat Program’ for adoptions.

    “The cats who qualify for working cats are not your house pets. They’re not lap cats. They’re under-socialized. They are not just fearful of people. They really don’t like you.”
    #4

    Adorable orange cat wearing a yellow helmet, sitting on a toy excavator in a grassy outdoor setting.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    I'm guessing the Pharaoh wasn't happy with the architect design and decided to build his pyramid himself, huh?

    #5

    Person taking a photo of an adorable cat lying on a desk with objects, showcasing adorable cats with top-tier work vibes.

    #6

    Adorable cat playing inside a colorful toy food truck with play food and plush mouse, showcasing top-tier work by cats.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    Furball will have me as his most loyal customer...just hold the hair, please!

    Speed, from the Wisconsin Humane Society, explained to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that mousers are reclusive and get stressed when they’re confined.

    Animal care technician Charlotte Coenen adds that working cats are “kind of interesting” and have their own personalities, but they’re the animals that they “interact the least with.”

    “They want to be outside. That’s what they do. That’s where they thrive. So handling them isn’t something they enjoy. Respecting their boundaries while really providing good care is super important for all of us.”
    #7

    Adorable cat sitting in front of computer screens, humorously portrayed as a hardworking feline in a cozy workspace.

    #8

    Two adorable cats cuddling on a large pet bed, showcasing the most adorable cats with top-tier companionship.

    #9

    Cat dressed in a blue hoodie sitting at a computer keyboard in an office, showcasing adorable cats at work.

    Cats, including working felines, are a popular topic on social media, and ‘Cats With Jobs’ is one of the most popular projects focused on this niche that you’ll find anywhere.

    Originally created on X (formerly Twitter) in November 2020, ‘Cats With Jobs’ boasts a whopping 2 million followers on the social network. Meanwhile, its Facebook page, founded a year later in September 2021, boasts 185k followers.
    #10

    White cat inside a bookstore named Sleepy Cat Books, surrounded by shelves filled with various books and signs.

    #11

    Ginger cat resting in a box with a sign about no beating guests, one of the adorable cats in the collection.

    #12

    Black and white cat sitting inside a defibrillator box, showing one of the most adorable cats in a unique setting.

    During a previous interview with Bored Panda, the creator of ‘Cats With Jobs’ opened up about the project, the inspiration behind it, and their thoughts about working felines in general. According to them, they started the account on X during the first major lockdown of the pandemic. It took a few tries and refinements to get the niche just right.

    “I was looking for a side-project to work on, and a friend gave me the idea of starting a ‘gimmick page.’ I started with Translated Cats—which is still going strong. On it, I post pictures of cats with Machine/AI translated captions,” the founder opened up.

    “Eventually, I started up a second page, called ‘Socially Distanced Cats,’ but it got no real traction.”
    #13

    Adorable cat wearing a harness sitting behind a display of fake fish, showcasing top-tier work in a playful outdoor setting.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    Cat face says he's a really good negotiator: "You BETTER buy a fish or two, ya peasant hooman..or else!"

    #14

    Adorable cat sleeping peacefully in a store window display next to elegant mannequins in formal dresses.

    #15

    Fluffy white cat sitting on a workbench in a cluttered equipment rental workspace, showcasing adorable cat charm.

    It was then that the founder got the brilliant idea to transform their ‘Socially Distanced Cats’ page into one all about working cats. They told Bored Panda that the success of the project was nearly instantaneous.

    “Almost immediately, it went through the roof in terms of popularity,” they said.
    #16

    Black cat resting inside a yellow DeWalt lawn mower at a store, showcasing adorable cats in unique work settings.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    His camouflage was superb! It took me a little bit to find him, laying on the top of the bag in that lawnmower

    #17

    Small white adorable cat peeking out of a person's dark blue uniform pocket, showcasing cute cats in top-tier work settings.

    #18

    Cat in graduation cap and gown celebrating with owner, one of the most adorable cats featured for top-tier work.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    What they didn't mention is, cat was the top of the class, graduated with honours, yada-yada and yada and they renaming the city after him/her, right? Right!

    Though it feels a bit bizarre to say it, cats actually do have jobs… of sorts. Bored Panda previously asked the creator of the account for their thoughts about the kinds of positions that felines would be great at.

    "Aside from the obvious role of mousers, I've found cats are best at being themselves—at just chilling and providing comfort to surrounding humans by their very presence," they told us during the earlier interview.
    #19

    Adorable cats in a vet office, one cat on a lap wearing a pink outfit, another cat sitting behind a desk with office supplies.

    #20

    Gray cat holding a small black kitten on a carpeted floor, showing adorable cats with top-tier work qualities.

    #21

    Black and white adorable cat with cobwebs on its face, standing on a patterned rug, showcasing top-tier work charm.

    “I think this is why they work so well as shop pets. If you go in a shop and see a cat, all of a sudden it makes you warm up to the place,” they said.

    At first, the creator of ‘Cats With Jobs’ would take photos of working cats from anywhere they found them on the internet. However, these days, they’ve further raised the bar on how they approach things.
    #22

    Three adorable kittens exploring the inside of an open computer case with wires and components visible.

    #23

    Cat lying relaxed inside a basket labeled fresh catnip at a market, showcasing adorable cats in a charming setting.

    #24

    Tabby cat resting on a chair with a humorous sign, showcasing adorable cats in top-tier work moments.

    "I try to put the extra bit of effort in to work out where the post comes from, so that I can link to the OP," they told Bored Panda.

    "If the OP is also on X, I'll reach out and ask for permission via DM or replies. I've cultivated some great relationships with the people posting this content in the first place, and it wouldn't be fair if a larger page like mine came along and stole their thunder," they said.
    #25

    Adorable cat peeking through window behind warning signs, blending cuteness with home security and dog caution.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    Pfff! Forget the owner AND the dog! Worry about the cat! Cat hates leaving survivors behind!

    #26

    A cute cat sitting on a yellow CAT construction machine surrounded by green trees in a forest setting.

    #27

    Adorable orange cat sitting next to an iron on a wooden floor, capturing a cute moment of pet inspection.

    "Sometimes this means deleting viral posts in order to repost it with attribution, or in the form of a 'Quote Tweet,' but I don't really mind," the creator said, opening up about the nature of social media relationships and explaining how transparency and good communication are key.
    #28

    Tabby cat behind a bar counter with payment devices, showcasing one of the most adorable cats in top-tier work settings.

    #29

    Adorable cat lying on the floor of a store near pool noodles and cleaning supplies on display

    #30

    Cat peeking through a hole in the ceiling surrounded by exposed electrical wires in an unfinished room.

    We’d love to hear from you, Pandas! Which of these working cat pics did you like the most? Which ones left the biggest impression on your family, friends, and pets? If your cat could have any career in the world, what job do you think it would naturally fit the best?

    Tell us all about it in the comments section at the very bottom of this list. And if you have any photos of your pets ‘working,’ feel free to share them, too.
    #31

    Orange cat wearing a security vest sitting indoors looking outside through a window, cute cat work attire for adorable cats.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    Whoever tries something funky against his Highness castle, we'll, hope their demise was quickly

    #32

    Gray cat stretching to hang party decorations on a wall, showcasing adorable cats with top-tier work skills.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    When you want the best decorator for you party...accept no substitutes!

    #33

    Tabby cat lying on a laptop on a wooden table in a bright room, showcasing adorable cats working at home.

    #34

    Cat sitting inside an orange construction vehicle at night in an urban area, showcasing adorable cats in unique settings.

    #35

    Adorable orange and white cat standing on a tractor seat, playfully holding the steering wheel in a green field.

    #36

    Adorable cat peeking over a marble reception desk in an office with wood-paneled walls and bulletin board.

    #37

    A tabby cat sleeping on a store counter surrounded by a keyboard, barcode scanner, and retail items, adorable cats at work.

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    Hardware store assistant is asleep on the job. Must be break-time.

    #38

    Black cat lying on its back on a tiled floor, showing a playful and adorable pose for top-tier work cats.

    #39

    Black and white cat sitting on carpet near tools and a wall outlet with a screwdriver stuck in it, showing adorable cat behavior.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    I want to hire him! Those are the 3 top qualities in a helper that are extremely rare to find these days!

    #40

    Tiny adorable black and white kitten sitting on a gray office chair, showcasing top-tier work cat cuteness.

    #41

    Cat sitting on classroom floor near students working at desks, showing adorable cats in a unique setting.

    #42

    Two adorable cats sitting in a custom cat crib designed like a wrestling ring, showcasing top-tier cat work.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    I see that one floated like a butterfly, but who stung like a bee?

    #43

    Black cat wearing a striped tie and white collar sitting on a counter, showing adorable top-tier cat work charm.

    #44

    Adorable cat lying on a person’s lap with a laptop, showcasing the most adorable cats with top-tier work vibes.

    #45

    White cat sitting inside a car with paws on the steering wheel, looking focused and adorable by the window.

    #46

    Tweet humorously showing that getting a cat decreases depression and increases crime rate in the house.

    erinmhk Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    The only crime my 2 hairy guys (dog and cat) commit in my..er, their castle, is, they don't let me enjoy watching in peace F1, MotoGp and Rally. And is even worse if I want to enjoy some ice cream watching those tv shows!

    #47

    Cat resting on wrapped toilet in a showroom with bathroom fixtures, showcasing adorable cats in unique workspaces.

    #48

    Tabby and white adorable cat sitting on a store counter surrounded by colorful product boxes and packages.

    #49

    Tabby cat lying on carpet near wooden desk with hammer and open instruction manual, adorable cats working at home.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    Lemme guess! Someone is assembling something from IKEA and cat is telling YOU to use the hammer to do things quicker, huh?

    #50

    Two adorable cats playfully interacting on an office chair near a desk, showcasing cute and charming cat behavior.

    #51

    Adorable cat sitting behind sewing machine and fabric on wooden table, showcasing top-tier work in home crafting setup

    #52

    Cat next to a chewed microphone foam in front of a computer keyboard, showcasing adorable cats in a work setting.

    #53

    Adorable orange cat intently examining assembly instructions amid scattered hardware and tools on carpeted floor.

    #54

    Tabby cat named Buzz sitting on a chair in a museum, showcasing adorable cats that need a raise for their top-tier work.

    #55

    Cat resting on a pile of books inside a shopping cart outside a bookstore, showcasing adorable cats in cozy settings.

    #56

    Fluffy adorable cat sitting on an office chair behind a desk, appearing to be working in a home office setting.

    a-e-l avatar
    C B Jones
    C B Jones
    Community Member
    "What could be easier? It's all alphabetical. You just PUT it IN the RIGHT FILE!"

    #57

    Adorable cat sitting on a black office chair in a cluttered desk workspace, showcasing top-tier work vibes.

    #58

    Adorable cat relaxing on a shop floor under a metal rack surrounded by colorful backpacks and stacked boxes.

    #59

    Cat resting peacefully among colorful potted flowers at a garden center, showing adorable top-tier charm.

    #60

    A cozy adorable cat sleeping under a blanket on a desk next to computer monitors during work hours

    #61

    Tabby cat peeking through store shelves among household products, showcasing adorable cats with top-tier work charm.

    #62

    Gray cat wearing a captain's hat steering a boat, showcasing adorable cats known for their top-tier work.

    #63

    Adorable cat wearing a small hat sitting among cardboard boxes filled with bright orange tangerines and fruit.

    #64

    Light brown cat inspecting a car engine bay next to tools, showcasing adorable cats at work with curious and attentive behavior.

    #65

    Tabby cat in a business collar sipping coffee by laptop, showcasing adorable cats with top-tier work attitude.

    #66

    Cat sitting inside a red and yellow toy car on grass, showcasing adorable cats in playful settings.

    #67

    Black and white cat sitting on counter in a pharmacy surrounded by medicine shelves in an adorable cat work setting

    #68

    Tabby cat sitting inside a United States Postal Service box, showcasing adorable cats in playful and cozy settings.

    #69

    White and gray cat sitting on a tiled floor next to wooden shelves filled with various packaged items, adorable cats.

    #70

    Tabby cat standing on a wooden stool, working on a computer in a clean office setting with medical supplies nearby.

    #71

    Adorable cat stretching on a mat while people exercise, showcasing adorable cats and their charming behavior.

    #72

    Tabby and white cat sitting on a hardware store counter surrounded by keys and tools, showcasing adorable cats at work.

    #73

    Tabby cat sitting behind a payment terminal, showcasing adorable cats needing a raise for their top-tier work.

    #74

    Two adorable cats playing on stacked paper bags in a store, captured as part of adorable cats top-tier work collection.

    #75

    Black and white cat climbing a ladder inside a store, showcasing adorable cats in top-tier work settings.

    #76

    Adorable cat sitting on a person's lap, attentively looking at a laptop screen during work from home session.

    #77

    Two adorable cats on a beige couch, one naked Sphynx cat standing on the back of a relaxed tabby cat.

    #78

    Calico cat sitting on a security desk in a subway station, showcasing adorable cats with top-tier work presence.

    #79

    Three adorable cats inside a truck cabin, one on the steering wheel, showing top-tier work behavior.

    #80

    Black kitten sitting inside an orange hardware store basket being held by a person with painted nails.

