Cats can do absolutely anything that they set their minds to. Ruling the internet and the entire world? Check. Being so photogenic, you can’t help but snap a pic? Check. Doing any odd job that needs doing? Check! If you need some proof, look no further than the hilarious and adorable ‘Cats With Jobs’ social media project.

We’ve collected some of the freshest, cutest, and funniest new photos, as shared by the curator of the project, to give your day a much-needed boost. Check them out below.

Oh, and be sure to show these to your pets. You never know, they might be just what they need to finally start looking for a job and contributing to rent!

More info: Facebook | X