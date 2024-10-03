ADVERTISEMENT

I love my cat more than anything else on this planet. But if he asked for a recommendation for a job interview, I would be hesitant to write a glowing review. He’s demanding, requires several naps a day and always leaves the faucet running after he’s turned it on. He is the perfect companion, but I’m not sure he would make a great employee.

Some cats, however, were made for that 9 to 5 grind. We took a trip to the Cats With Jobs account on X and gathered some of their most adorable photos of dedicated cat employees down below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might simultaneously melt your heart and inspire you to find a job for your own kitty, and be sure to upvote the workers that you think deserve a raise. (Or at least some catnip!)