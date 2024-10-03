ADVERTISEMENT

I love my cat more than anything else on this planet. But if he asked for a recommendation for a job interview, I would be hesitant to write a glowing review. He’s demanding, requires several naps a day and always leaves the faucet running after he’s turned it on. He is the perfect companion, but I’m not sure he would make a great employee.

Some cats, however, were made for that 9 to 5 grind. We took a trip to the Cats With Jobs account on X and gathered some of their most adorable photos of dedicated cat employees down below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might simultaneously melt your heart and inspire you to find a job for your own kitty, and be sure to upvote the workers that you think deserve a raise. (Or at least some catnip!)

#1

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Give the customers what they want.

#2

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

IT support is currently working on fixing the problem. Thanks for your patience.

#3

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

“Am I a joke to you?”

We’re big fans of the Cats With Jobs account here at Bored Panda, so it’s actually not the first time we’ve featured it. And lucky for us, we were previously able to get in touch with the creator of the page, Louie, who had a chat with me about how it all started.

“During the first major COVID lockdown, I was looking for a side-project to work on, and a friend gave me the idea of starting a gimmick page,” the creator shared. “I started with Translated Cats - which is still going strong. On it I post pictures of cats with Machine/AI translated captions. Eventually I started up a second page, called 'Socially Distanced Cats' (this was at the start of COVID after all), but it got no real traction. I then had the idea to transform the page into working cats, and almost immediately, it went through the roof in terms of popularity."

#4

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#5

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#6

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

The Istanbul Metro's most popular employee

We also asked Louie if there are any particular jobs that he’s found cats thrive in. “Aside from the obvious role of mousers, I've found cats are best at being themselves - at just chilling and providing comfort to surrounding humans by their very presence,” he shared. “I think this is why they work so well as shop pets. If you go into a shop and see a cat, all of a sudden it makes you warm up to the place.”
#7

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#8

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Air conditioner repair man.

Nor
Community Member
50 minutes ago
Nor
Nor
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Barry...i keep telling you, a little to the darn left

#9

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Me logging on to do some work.

And where does the creator find these adorable pics? “I used to grab them from anywhere (Google search, Facebook cat pages, etc.) without thinking too much about attribution. These days I try to put the extra bit of effort into working out where the post comes from, so that I can link to the OP,” he noted.

“If the OP is also on X, I'll reach out and ask for permission via DM or replies. I've cultivated some great relationships with the people posting this content up in the first place, and it wouldn't be fair if a larger page like mine came along and stole their thunder,” Louie explained. “Sometimes this means deleting viral posts in order to repost it with attribution, or in the form of a 'Quote Tweet', but I don't really mind.”
#10

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#11

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Nor
Community Member
45 minutes ago
Nor
Nor
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I ain't welcoming anybody today...go ahead and just do your thing

#12

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

The strawberry seller is grumpy today

Nor
Community Member
51 minutes ago
Nor
Nor
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You better buy these if you know what's good for you

Most of the photos on this list featuring employed cats, while adorable, are satirical. Slap a tie on a kitty or prop him up next to a computer, and he certainly looks like a star employee. But did you know that it actually is possible for cats to land jobs? According to Best Friends Animal Society, working cats are kitties that have been living outdoors, and aren’t necessarily suited to being adopted and taken inside, that business and property owners “employ” to deter pests.   

#13

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Sleeping on the job

#14

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#15

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Quality control.

These working cats are also sometimes referred to as barn cats, farm cats, bodega cats, ship cats, warehouse cats and brewery cats, Best Friends notes. But regardless of what you call them, they are typically cats that thrive with a bit of distance from humans. Yet they can still make a space much more pleasant, by keeping rodents and bugs away and adding some adorable ambiance to an auto shop or warehouse. 
#16

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#17

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#18

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Farm cat gets caught napping in unusual location

If you’re interested in employing a working cat, your local shelter should be able to match you up with the perfect kitty. And while you won’t be able to welcome them inside your home, you can provide them with their own cozy place, food and water. Plus, you can take them to the vet when they need a checkup and give them plenty of toys and treats to stay entertained and happy. Great workers deserve bonuses, so you can always spoil a working cat with some catnip or fresh meat! 
#19

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#20

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

I’ve just informed him he needs to pay rent

#21

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Can't get work done? Install a cat to glare at you until productivity increases.

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that mouse pad would be — um — difficult to use.

According to Kitty Bungalow Charm School for Wayward Cats, finding a working cat for your property or business might even be the most environmentally friendly pest control option. They note that small traps and rodent poison are cruel, and using them leaves you with the heartbreaking task of disposing of animals. It’s much better to have an intimidating cat around to keep these pests at bay. Plus, this will eliminate the risk of children or other pets accidentally ingesting toxins that can be incredibly harmful.

#22

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#23

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

A little update I received a while ago.

#24

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

And if you’re looking to provide employment for a working cat who’s on the job hunt, Kitty Bungalow recommends adopting at least two kitties at a time. New environments can be extremely stressful for cats, but bringing a friend along from the shelter can make the transition much easier. Plus, two kitties working hard to keep mice away will ensure that your employees never get lonely, and your property never becomes infested!
#25

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Bodega cat led me to this aisle

#26

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Jimmy isn’t very good at restocking shelves.. but we love him anyway..

gossamer_new avatar
Zena
Zena
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But he's VERY GOOD at getting things down from the shelves; sometimes, the items even survive the fall to the floor.

#27

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

He’s on break.

Are you feeling inspired to sign your cat up for LinkedIn, pandas? We hope you’re loving these photos of working kitties, and remember to keep upvoting all of your favorites. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring adorable cats, look no further than right here
#28

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Party decorator for hire. Will install decorations at a height relative to his own.

#29

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

He tried baking something for you.

#30

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#31

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

The electrician they sent is wearing waist-high pants.

#32

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Stop, that’s the new driver!

#33

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

News reports are better with cats

#34

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#35

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

The personal trainer is on break.

#36

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#37

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#38

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#39

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#40

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#41

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Would you buy a table from this man?

#42

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

They got him working the night shift.

#43

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Marine biologist.

#44

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Is it the weekend yet?

#45

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

My tour guide is asleep

#46

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

The perfect way to close a business deal.

#47

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Overworked

#48

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

YALL!! There’s a cat at a local convenience store that climbs into this little plexiglass box to move behind the counter or out to the shop ! He spins it himself

#49

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#50

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#51

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Hired this cat to check the temperature of my bathwater

#52

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#53

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Nor
Community Member
39 minutes ago
Nor
Nor
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please hold while i transfer your call to the relevant person

#54

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#55

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Please pet the employee.

#56

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Study cat.

#57

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

This is what granting somebody remote access feels like

#58

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#59

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#60

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

The book seller looks very friendly.

#61

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Please file under B for Blep.

#62

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

The first submission this account ever received. December 2021.

#63

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Security guard.

#64

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Yoga teacher.

#65

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#66

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#67

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

I'd rather have it and not use it, than need it and not have it.

#68

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

They put him in charge of the sweeping.

#69

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

They hired him to catch mice.

#70

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

She is not licensed to operate this vehicle.

#71

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Security around here is tight. You can tell because of the airplane ears!

#72

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#73

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

I hired this cat to stare at you supportively.

#74

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#75

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#76

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#77

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

Boots, sleeping on a boots tray

#78

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#79

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

#80

Cats-With-Jobs-Pictures

