If you’re not a cat person, you might be hesitant to get one. They’ve been known to scratch, bite, knock vases off shelves, leave clumps of their hair all over the house and run around like their tails are on fire around 3am. But they’re also amazing personal heaters that will lay on your lap looking angelic, great listeners to talk to, provide endless entertainment, and their cuteness greatly outweighs all of the hassles of having these little creatures around.

So if you need to be convinced why you should have a kitty, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve gathered some of the most adorable and hilarious photos from Why You Should Have A Cat on X down below, and I have to say, these photos make a pretty convincing argument. Keep reading to find a conversation with cat lover Cathrine, who runs Bionic Basil & The B Team, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you want to adopt a kitty (or another one!).

More info: X | Shouldhavecats.com