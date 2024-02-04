This X Account Shares “Reasons” Why You Should Have A Cat, And Here Are 80 Of The Top Ones (New Pics)
If you’re not a cat person, you might be hesitant to get one. They’ve been known to scratch, bite, knock vases off shelves, leave clumps of their hair all over the house and run around like their tails are on fire around 3am. But they’re also amazing personal heaters that will lay on your lap looking angelic, great listeners to talk to, provide endless entertainment, and their cuteness greatly outweighs all of the hassles of having these little creatures around.
So if you need to be convinced why you should have a kitty, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve gathered some of the most adorable and hilarious photos from Why You Should Have A Cat on X down below, and I have to say, these photos make a pretty convincing argument. Keep reading to find a conversation with cat lover Cathrine, who runs Bionic Basil & The B Team, and be sure to upvote the pics that make you want to adopt a kitty (or another one!).
The white liquid is drinking the white liquid. Redundant much?
To hear more about why it's so wonderful to have a cat, we reached out to cat lover Cathrine, who runs the Bionic Basil & The B Team blog. Cathrine was kind enough to share her top four reasons for having kitties, the first of which being that they're super low-maintenance.
"Unlike dogs, they don't need to be walked numerous times a day. Cats are also independent creatures who can keep themselves entertained for hours," Cathrine explained. "But don't let that lull you into the mindset that you can leave them alone for vastly extended periods of time," she added.
Cathrine also says cats make amazing companions. "[They] have affectionate and playful personalities. They can provide comfort and a sense of companionship, especially for those who live alone," she shared. "There's nothing better than a kitty cuddle on a cold dark night, after a crappy day at work!"
Cathrine also says having cats can be great for your mental health. "Some studies have shown that petting a cat can help reduce stress and anxiety. Having a cat as a pet can also help alleviate symptoms of depression," she noted. "Cats purr at frequencies that can help to relax and calm you. They are such multi-talented little furballs!"
Finally, Cathrine noted that they can be absolutely hilarious! "Cats are renowned for their fun and playful antics, and can provide endless entertainment for their owners," she shared. "Cats are pawesome pets for so many reasons. If you're looking for a furry friend who will bring endless joy, fun and companionship to your life, a cat might just be the purrfect fit for you!"
Everybody needs an ideal example of healthy self-esteem from a cat!
While cats can make furbulous pets for many people, Cathrine does acknowledge that they're not the best fit for everyone. "For example, if someone is allergic to cats, it's just not going to work. Additionally, if someone is not able to provide the necessary attention and care that a cat requires, then it may not be the best idea to adopt one as a pet," she told Bored Panda.
"It's crucial to consider whether or not a person can adequately support a cat financially, as the bills can soon mount up for food, litter, and veterinary care, plus health checks including yearly boosters, and worming/flea treatments," Cathrine added.
The supervisor has had a long shift.
"Pet insurance is also getting expensive, and the older the kitty becomes, the more expensive the insurance premiums are," Cathrine went on to note. "I've personally found that some insurance companies even start to limit or completely refuse to pay for treatments as your kitty gets older. In which case, a deep pocket can be required as veterinary services aren't cheap."
It's also wise to consider where you live before bringing a cat home. "For instance, if you live near busy roads," Cathrine says. "In that scenario, I would never let my kitty be a free-roaming indoor/outdoor cat. They would have to live permanently indoors unless, a) I built a catio - if the property allowed, or b) I trained him or her to wear a harness."
"However, it's important to note that some cats may not be successfully trained to wear a harness, so that is another factor to consider," the cat expert continued. "Quality of life for all parties is paramount to having a happy and loving relationship with your cat. Ultimately, the decision to adopt a cat should be made after careful consideration and research to ensure that it's the right choice for both the person and the animal."
We also asked Cathrine to share about some of the moments when she realizes how great it is to have cats. "When one of your cats curls up on your lap for a snuggle and a cuddle, or when they playfully chase a toy around the house, or when they greet you at the door after a long day," she says.
"At BBHQ, I am greeted by six cute kitties everyday when I get home from work, and I couldn't ever imagine a life without a furry welcoming committee! Cats bring immense joy and comfort to their owners' lives, which explains why they are beloved pets," Cathrine shared. "That's why my husband and I have six - one is simply not enough!"
We were also curious what Cathrine's kitties, Bionic Basil & The B Team, might say to humans to convince them to adopt cats. "Well, if cats could talk, they would probably say that humans should have cats because they make great companions who can provide endless entertainment and unconditional love," she shared.
"Plus, they would say, 'We are independent creatures who can take care of ourselves and keep ourselves entertained, but we also love to cuddle and play with our humans. We are natural hunters who can help keep your home free of pests should that be required, and we have a calming effect on our humans that can help reduce stress and anxiety.' They would also add, 'We are amazing pets who can bring joy and companionship to the lives of our humans, and we are definitely worth considering as a furry friend.'"
Don't you hate when the rest of your lab group blows off the assignment, and you have to do all the work?
"Out of all the pets or animals you can choose to share your life with, (and I've had many including horses, donkeys, dogs, cows, bunnies, and chickens) cats are my number one choice," Cathrine says. "And one thing I know for certain is that there will always be cats at BBHQ. Life wouldn't be the same without The B Team aka The Furry Welcoming Committee!"
If you'd like to learn more about the joys of having a cat or learn about Cathrine's adorable kitties, be sure to visit the Bionic Basil & The B Team blog!
Oh, nice! I've always enjoyed geography.
Someone forgot to read the instructions before assembling their cat.
I love how none of the standees have broken the cat rule.