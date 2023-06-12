If you’re a cat parent, I’m sure you have countless stories and photos of your fur babies being mischievous and ending up in places where they probably shouldn’t be. I’ve never had a cat of my own, but during the year and a half I lived with one, I saw her climb up a palm tree, rip a hole into one of my plush chairs to create a hideout for herself, found her sleeping in one of my clothing drawers many times, and watched her crawl all over the mantle that seemed way too high for her to jump up to. But clearly, these things are not out of the ordinary at all, as Place Where Cat Shouldn’t Be has tweeted over 500 images of adorable, misplaced kitties.

This Twitter account, which was created in November 2020, has amassed an impressive 1.1 million followers already. But it’s not surprising, considering how much internet users love cats and how precious the page’s content is. These photos are inspiring, as they prove just how much cats really do not care at all what humans think. They’ll lay on top of you, in your way, on top of horses and anywhere else their little paws will take them. They’re fearless!