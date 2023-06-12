People Are Laughing At These Cats Chilling In Places They Shouldn’t Be, Posted By This Twitter Account (84 New Pics)
What can you find under the couch, on top of a door, inside dresser drawers and sometimes even at the top of a tree? Cats, of course! They say curiosity kills them, but I would argue that it actually allows them to become furry little explorers, as they venture into countless places they probably shouldn’t be.
And no one knows what little boundaries cats have better than the ‘Place Where Cat Shouldn’t Be’ Twitter account. This hilarious page shares precious photos of kitties getting themselves into all sorts of shenanigans and being caught in some peculiar places. Enjoy viewing these pics that actually might not surprise you at all if you have cats of your own, and be sure to upvote the fur balls that impress you the most!
If you’re a cat parent, I’m sure you have countless stories and photos of your fur babies being mischievous and ending up in places where they probably shouldn’t be. I’ve never had a cat of my own, but during the year and a half I lived with one, I saw her climb up a palm tree, rip a hole into one of my plush chairs to create a hideout for herself, found her sleeping in one of my clothing drawers many times, and watched her crawl all over the mantle that seemed way too high for her to jump up to. But clearly, these things are not out of the ordinary at all, as Place Where Cat Shouldn’t Be has tweeted over 500 images of adorable, misplaced kitties.
This Twitter account, which was created in November 2020, has amassed an impressive 1.1 million followers already. But it’s not surprising, considering how much internet users love cats and how precious the page’s content is. These photos are inspiring, as they prove just how much cats really do not care at all what humans think. They’ll lay on top of you, in your way, on top of horses and anywhere else their little paws will take them. They’re fearless!
If you’re a human who requires pristine conditions to fall asleep at night (total darkness, the perfect temperature, ASMR sounds playing and a pillow between your legs), you might be extremely impressed by cats who seem to be able to make themselves comfortable literally anywhere. But according to PetPlace, our kitties are likely choosing their nap spots more strategically than we even realize. Sometimes, they actually choose strange locations to curl up just to be closer to us.
“They know they can squeeze out some extra snuggles this way,” the experts at PetPlace explain. “They may also do this because your scent is lingering on the clothing, towels, or bags. Your scent on those items tells your pet that they’ll be safe there if they curl up and close their eyes. You’ll protect them.”
Other times, our kitties might just be choosing a spot because they enjoy being in “defined” places. “Although your bed may look like a large, unprotected expanse, the recently ironed shirt that you carefully laid out appears to be a more intimate space,” the experts continue.
Cats also often enjoy being elevated, which is why they’re notorious for climbing on top of furniture and up high in trees. According to the experts at Killeen Veterinary Clinic, this is because of their instinct to protect themselves. They feel safer where they have a good view of everything and everyone around them, so no one can sneak up on them. “Early cats were hunters that lived in the wild, and their climbing ability meant that they had somewhere to retreat to away from larger predators, plus the capability of attacking smaller prey high up in the branches,” the KVC team explains. “Therefore, climbing and being up high was natural, and this has been passed down to the cats that we keep as pets today.”
Cats often choose to curl up in small, enclosed spaces, which likely comes from their desire to be protected as well. If they’re hiding out in a cardboard box with only one tiny hole for entering and exiting, they feel less vulnerable. But once your cat finds a place they enjoy resting in, they aren’t making a lifelong commitment. According to the Killeen Veterinary Clinic, because cats are so clean and tidy, they don’t like to return to the same spot once it has become dusty. “If the area in which they sleep becomes too dirty or the scent changes, your cat will probably start looking for somewhere else to sleep,” the vets write.
For a previous Bored Panda article, we reached out to cat expert Cathrine, the woman who runs the Bionic Basil & the B Team blog, to learn more about why having a cat is so special. Cathrine shared that once your kitty has settled in, “having a cat is one of the best things ever. You have an epic roomie, a best ‘furiend’, and a top listener, plus there is scientific proof that owning a cat can boost positive emotions and increase a person’s energy.”
“[Cats] also make great counselors, albeit silent ones, and assist in mental wellness,” Cathrine went on to share. “So if you find yourself in a low state or you’re just not feeling your usual self, your kitty will be there to help you through the tough times and help to reduce your stress. Just petting a cat can help to decrease levels of cortisol, and listening to their purring is also highly relaxing and beneficial.”
Cathrine also says it’s important to get into a daily routine with your kitties to ensure that they thrive and that the bond between the two of you is strong. “They, like us, need to blow off steam,” she previously told Bored Panda. “So by playing and interacting with them, you get to move more and your kitty gets to vent and have an absolutely epic time. And while you’re engaging, this strengthens your bond further.”
And as far as some of the perks of having kitties in your life, aside from the obvious entertainment they bring from winding up in silly places, Catherine says, “Cats are very clean. They are one of the most hygienic pets, so what’s not to love? In my humble opinion, they truly are the most purrfect pet. If you can offer a lifetime or furever home to a cat, it is one of the most rewarding things. It has been for me, and it may well be for you too!”
Sargent cutie paws you are the best soldier we have ever had
It is SO cute when they're sitting and nodding off, rocking back and forth because they're so tired they can't even keep their eyes open. So cute I can barely stand it, but at the same time it's like dude what are you doing...just go to bed!
If there are any kitties out there reading this article, we hope you’ve gotten some great ideas for where to venture off to next. And if you’re a cat owner, please remember to take pics of your feline’s most mischievous behavior. We would love to see it! Keep upvoting the pics you find most impressive and adorable, and be sure to let us know in the comments where the strangest place your cat has ever ended up was. Then, if you’re in the mood for even more photos from ‘Place Where Cat Shouldn’t Be’, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the Twitter account right here!