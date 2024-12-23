Cats are cute, and we’re actually hardwired to find their big eyes, tiny noses, and round furry faces absolutely adorable. But what makes them so photogenic? Well, it turns out it’s a combination of things.

They have expressive features, graceful postures, diverse coat patterns and colors, and display intriguing behaviors. This heady mix has made them a favorite subject of photographers basically since the camera was invented.

Bored Panda reached out to professional animal photographer Ian Malone to get his insights on capturing the essence of the feline form.

When we asked him what inspired him to start taking photos of cats and other animals, he had this to say, “I’m from South Africa, where we have a huge abundance of wildlife and wild places, so growing up in a place like this, I’ve always wanted to capture what was around me and share it with other people.”

“Cats come into that quite a lot, more specifically the wild ones you find in sub-Saharan Africa, but the more time you spend with them, the more you realize the similarities between them and their domestic cousins in terms of physiology, behavior, and mannerisms,” says Malone.