According to Sington, an entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert based in Los Angeles, there are a lot of different reasons why the world loves cat memes so much. For one, they offer an overload of cuteness.

"Cats are undeniably adorable, with their big eyes, playful antics, and fluffy fur," he told Bored Panda that this triggers positive emotions and awe in us when we look at photos and videos of felines. On top of that, these animals are masters of clumsy antics and unexpected behavior, and cat-themed content can quickly go viral.

"Their independent personalities often lead to unintentionally funny situations that we can't help but chuckle at." Human beings tend to find cats very relatable, too. "They can be grumpy, sassy, and independent, or cuddly and affectionate. We see ourselves or our moods reflected in these furry internet stars," Sington said.