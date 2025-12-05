Folks who have worked for the rich before spilled the tea in an online thread about the excesses and indulgences they’ve personally witnessed. We’ve collected their most interesting stories to give you a peek behind the curtain at how the 1% behave.

Working for the elite and ultra-wealthy is an eye-opener. You get to see life from a very different perspective. And that contrast between your life and the one that the super-rich lead can often be mind-bogglingly bizarre.

#1 My mom worked for a very wealthy man. He and his wife had 2 boys and she decided she wanted a girl. So she adopts a girl, probably about 4 years old. She wasn't old enough for school yet. So it's a done deal and she finally has her girl. They spend their days going shopping for clothes and fun stuff for the girl. A few months later, the wife decides she doesn't want a girl anymore and RETURNS HER, like a dog from a pound. She told the girl to keep the clothes if she wanted them.

#2 My aunt is a retired high-end realtor. She got roped into helping this service arrange housing for wealthy F1 fans.



These “Saudi prince” types are from another planet. 1 mansion for a week isn’t enough. They need 6-8 mansions next door to each other for a month to accommodate their private medical staff, legal teams, chefs, airplane mechanics, etc. They fly in on multiple private jets and rent entire airports for the weekend. Once guy even paid to have a helicopter pad constructed on a property he rented, and then paid to be removed when he was done.



All of this for a WEEKEND GETAWAY.

#3 My friend's wife flies to Aspen when she has a headache. Not for a headache treatment, just to ‘breathe better air.’ Meanwhile, I treat my migraines by turning off the lights and putting a wet facecloth over my forehead.

As per the findings of one study, rich individuals who were self-made more prominently embodied ‘rich’ personality traits like risk tolerance, emotional stability, openness, extroversion, and conscientiousness than people who inherited their wealth. According to the BBC Science Focus magazine, many of the richest people around the world tend to share similar personality traits. “These people are good at controlling their emotions, both positive and negative ones, and they tend to be less emotionally reactive to the world around them at high levels. This can come off as cold, but they don’t tend to react in the way most people would. They also tend to be extroverted, outgoing, and open to new experiences,” explains social psychologist Dr. Steve Loughman, from the University of Edinburgh. ADVERTISEMENT “This defies a popular stereotype of the reclusive, introverted millionaire that is often portrayed.”

#4 I did some work for a bank in Dubai. They had a department for the elite which consisted of people sitting around waiting for a phone call along the lines of "I need $500k in New York". The person in the office would them sort the paperwork and the cash, jump on the next flight to where ever the money was wanted and hand deliver it.

#5 My girlfriend was a mobile dog groomer in San Francisco. She groomed dogs at several homes on "Billionaire's Row". With most of her clients, she interfaces with the owner of the dog (normal, right?). At one house on Billionaire's Row, she didn't interface with the owner or even the butler - but with the "dog butler". The dog butler didn't groom or walk the dogs - he would just coordinate the schedules of the dog walkers and the dog groomer. He reported to the butler.

#6 My son is a contractor. They just finished an outdoor “party barn” for a wealthy hedge fund manager. One room for $120,000. They followed the architects plans to the smallest detail. It turned out beautiful. When the guy’s wife saw it she said she hated it and ordered it torn down immediately and replaced. That kind of waste and attitude sickens me. To top it off, they’re out of state and may spend two -three weeks a year there.

Extroversion and emotional control aside, individuals with sizeable fortunes are rarely traditionalists or conformists, according to Loughman. He told BBC Science Focus that these people, in the vein of Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, “push for innovation.” Rich people tend to be very conscientious (organized, responsible, goal-oriented), but lack agreeableness (kindness, cooperation). As per Loughman, this might mean that these individuals are “comfortable with conflict” and can challenge others without the need to be liked. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I've got friends who work on superyachts. They've told me a few stories, but one that sticks out is the guy who worked on a yacht with a fancy fish tank. The yacht also had a "snow room" where they had a snowmaking machine, and people could go in at any time and just...play in the snow, I guess. But this fishtank ran the entire height of the staircase in the yacht. You could go up and down the stairs and there'd be fish all the way. It sounded pretty amazing. The problem was that one of the fish they had in there was a shark. So, every week the shark would eat all the other fish, and they'd end the week by spending 50k buying more fish to put in with the shark.

#8 Private air charter. Once saw a woman fly herself and her dog up to Aspen, Colorado because she liked the groomer there. The dog groomer ended up being out sick when the woman arrived. She then flew home empty handed, and flew back a few days later once the dog groomer was available.



All said and done, she spent about $75,000 on a private jet to fly her and her dog out to Aspen and back twice so she could get the person she wanted to bathe her dog.



Once watched a woman fly from FL to CA to spend the day shopping in Beverly Hills because she was annoyed at her husband. She shopped all day and flew back the next morning. She dropped about $100,000 on the last minute flight, plus whatever she bought that day. She bragged that she used his credit card for everything. She had armloads full of clothes and purses. The next day we found a price tag for one of her purses in the airplane and it was over $10,000.

#9 Taught at a private school on a yacht club. Once I asked a parent what they were doing this weekend. They said going to the Keys to check out a property they forgot they owned 💀.

What do you think, Pandas? Which of these stories made you do a double-take? Did they match up with what you assume the super-rich live like? Have you ever worked for someone who is ultra-wealthy before? Broadly speaking, what was it like? If you feel like sharing your opinions and experiences, feel free to do so in the comments at the bottom of this list.

#10 A Saudi princess and her entourage were coming to stay in Paris for a month at the Plaza Athenee Hotel and they paid the hotel to renovate and reconfigure one entire floor of rooms to make it into a single large apartment with its own kitchen and private entry. The princess would pay for the cost of refurbishing it back to the original state after the trip.

#11 I fly private jets for a living. The levels of excess and indulgence I see are insane.



- $50k worth of dishes that never get used.

- A vacation to Norway last year cost around $450k.

- The plane I fly right now is around 40 million.

- Flying the family dogs on the jet an hour to their preferred groomer.

- A day trip to Maui just for a same day passport.

- $34,000/month for our satellite based wifi.

- The





EDIT: hah, I’m at work and closed the app before I finished the comment. I didn’t think it posted. I’m still alive and definitely not a sniper posting on my victims phone. Definitely not 😅.

#12 About 20 years ago, I was the personal assistant / nanny for a billionaire family in SoCal. At first, they were such lovely people but slowly all of their dysfunction overtook the happy veneer. The husband spent almost all of his time away and barely checked in with his family. The wife was the epitome of the bored, neglected rich second wife who ignored her only child in private but pretended to be mother of the year in public. She would take one yoga class a day and attend one high society function and then spend the rest of the day bemoaning how difficult and stressful her life was.



The child was neglected, unloved, and acted out constantly. He reminded me of one of the kids from Russian orphanages that weren’t held as babies and grew up not being able to form attachments to other human beings. He basically lived alone in this mansion with only myself, the cook and housemaid, and his mother who barely even spoke to him and who I never saw hug him much less play with him.



I essentially drove him to school, and to all the activities he didn’t want to do but kept him out of her way, helped him do his homework and tucked him in at night. He hated me no matter how I tried to bond with him, which I could understand because all he needed was his parents love and attention, and didn’t want me as a replacement.



I ended up getting fired after the holidays because I was tasked with planning their Christmas vacation, and after a month of intense planning: booking a private villa, organizing their private jet, the house-staff at the location, ordering all the necessary food and getting all the activities planned, the wife decided two days out that she no longer wanted to go to that location, but to a private island instead. When I informed her of the lack of availability at the new destination and cost of lost deposits etc, but did provide her a list of options to choose from, she blamed me for ruining their holidays because I should have anticipated and planned a back up at the exact location she wanted that she had never previously mentioned.



I was so happy to have been fired from that mausoleum of rich malaise and despair. and honestly, I’ve sadly enjoyed reading the news over the years of the husband moving on to his fourth and now fifth much younger wives, get caught up in legal drama for corruption, and she off into obscurity once she was divorced from her place in high society.



Unfortunately I’ve seen the kid’s social media and he’s turned out to be another uber rich soulless [jerk], and will probably just play out his father’s life beat by beat in an attempt to forever try to earn his attention, love and respect.

#13 Worked a $3 million wedding. My in-laws own the premier florist in town. The flower budget was $250K. They blew that out of the water. I think it ended up being in excess of $480K.



The wedding was on the bride's father's land. An entire section of land (600+ acres) with three houses, two churches, barn* and a private polo field (the horse stalls were nicer than my first apartment).



(*by barn I mean a Amish-built barn the guy found in New York State, had it dismantled and reassembled on his land and turned into an apartment. I had to move a painting from the mantle for decorating. They told me AFTER it was worth $1.5 million.)



The tent for the wedding could have held 2 of Barnum & Baily's 3 rings. Everything was over the top.



But, talking to the father, he was an exceptionally nice man and you would never knew he was rich.

#14 I installed tile for a major city-developer in his personal house.



45,000 square feet on ten acres in coveted forest land. Needed two different satellite dishes for TV service because one wouldn’t cover the whole house. Had two different tile crews, one for inside and one for outside. Decided to add an infinity pool after construction started, just a cool impromptu $1,000,000 addition.



But the wildest note is that the wife ordered a massive ($50,000) natural darkwood countertop from Cameroon, Africa. This sounds like a joke. It took months to be delivered, and when the wife saw it in the house’s lighting, she decided she didn’t want it and sent it back.



These people flew in a private barber from across the country to get their hair cut. Exorbitant wealth is ridiculous.

#15 I was a nanny for about a year for this rich family. The mom's closet was as big as my entire first floor. She never paid attention to her four boys, and all she did was shop all day, everyday, for like 8-10 hours. And I mean, helping her carry in carloads, everyday ( all clothes for her). Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of clothes, each day, for a year. Mid year, I asked for a raise from 9.00 an hour( for four boys) to 11.00 an hour. She said no. I quit that day.

#16 My wife is an attorney. All of her clients are those Arrested Development style rich people who are completely detached from reality.



One of her clients gets a new car, every 10,000 miles, rather than "going through the trouble" of having somebody take the car in for regular maintenance.

#17 I knew a billionaire pretty well and worked in close proximity to him for years. He was a nice guy - very smart, shy, and eclectic. Happened to luck into back to back excellent business decisions after growing up with a really great childhood. Not all luck, but a lot of it was right time, right place.



After a while, people mistook his luck and quietness for genius business acumen, and started to semi-worship him. After a few years of this, he started to believe the hype, and started surrounding himself with sycophants and yes men who assured him they were his friends. Anyone that challenged him would be exiled from his circle. It was really hard to watch.



He ended up going down a path of trying to “hack his own body”. Got heavy into [illegal substances] and ended up passing. Really tragic.

#18 This seems obvious, but they just do not think about money as a real physical thing. I'll be out with a guy having drinks, he sees an apartment he might like, makes a call to his "guy", and it's now his. Inside unseen, just likes the look and area. Their view of travel is also unreal. Like "thanks for the offer to bring me to Rome for a week just out of the blue but I have [things] to do tomorrow".

#19 I used to manage the personal properties of a super rich farmer/developer.



One morning he was trying to explain to me about a garden he saw in San Antonio that he wanted to emulate. He got frustrated trying to describe it, so he got on his phone….An hour later me and the gardener were with him on a flight in his private jet. From Idaho!



We were picked up by a private car service, taken to the garden, spent a half hour walking around, and went back and got on the jet. Didn’t even stop for lunch.



The fuel for that flight was two months of me and the gardener’s salary!

#20 Worked for a summer cleaning boats at a yacht club so I could get free sailing lessons. One very rich pharmaceutical family had a person hired specifically to bake cookies and brownies. Nothing else. Warm cookies and brownies for certain times of day. They had entirely separate culinary / pastry staff for other food preparation. She was a public school teacher who loved to bake so it was a great summer job for her but still…blew my mind to conceive of enough wealth to hire staff for such specificities.

#21 I worked for the CEO of a major bank. This person (K) also sits on the board of multiple other companies and charities. They were constantly travelling for work and basically never home.



They had an 8 year old kid who was cared for almost exclusively by a nanny who barely spoke English and spent most of the day on the phone with her family back home, fully ignoring the kid. The kid had terrible grammar and could barely read. She was very juvenile for her age. I don’t know for sure if she had an intellectual disability, but I think she was just really neglected. She would sit by herself for hours watching TV shows meant for toddlers.



The house was obviously huge and gaudy beyond belief. The driveway was full of luxury cars that never seemed to get driven because K was driven around by a chauffeur.



I was at the house one day and watched the little girl shriek with delight and go running full tilt towards her parent with her arms outstretched for a hug as K stepped through the front door. They’d been away all week travelling for work. As the little girl went in for a hug, K said “I have to go. My driver is waiting.” And then closed the door in the kid’s face, and left for another week.



It seemed obvious to me that this person is an absolute workaholic who should not have become a parent. I later learned that there was teenager too who was in some preppy boarding school and only came home on the weekends.



It was really sad.

#22 I spent years working for multi-billionaires in their private homes. A few memories that come to mind:



1. Purchasing 30 lbs. of top quality filet mignon and asking the butcher to grind it up so the chef could make hamburgers for the principal's annual Super Bowl party. I thought the butcher was going to cry.



2. Sneaking into a child's bedroom in the wee hours of the morning and setting up 500 inflated helium balloons so that the child would wake up to a balloon extravaganza on the morning of their birthday.



3. Sending a housekeeper and gardener 90 minutes up the coast to Malibu to collect diarrhea that the principal's dog had deposited on the private beach used for its morning walk. The stool was collected in 2 separate baggies so that the samples could be sent to 2 separate veterinarians for evaluation. (Because you simply can't trust the opinion of just one vet.) There was nothing wrong with the dog other than the Mr. had fed it cheese.



4. Spending over $500K USD on empty hotel rooms over the course of three months. I had to reserve the rooms and have them stocked and ready to go just in case the principal decided he wanted to use them. He rarely did.



5. Bribing a group of university researchers so that they would reschedule their research trip on an icebreaker ship in the Svalbard archipelago because the principal wanted the ship for those dates so he could take photos of polar bears and whales. After three days the Mr. and Mrs. both got "bored" of Norway and returned home early.

#23 I know of somebody who got married to a very wealthy girl in the 90s. Talking multi billionaire family members. She was down to earth and totally chill. At their bachelor / bachelorette party weekend, they each had them in separate family estates. His in Colorado, hers in Connecticut. Earlier in the day, he mentioned to somebody how there wasn’t any good pizza in Vail, where they were partying. She had her assistant call his favorite pizza place in Boston and had them close down for the night, put their two cooks and owner all on a private charter to Colorado with their supplies, closed down and rented out a local pizza restaurant in Vail with a pizza oven, and surprise him with a dozen pizzas from his favorite pizza place for his bachelor party guys.



Total cost of everything was over $100k, in 1990s money.



They are still married now over 30 years later, with adult children. His favorite pizza place closed down when the owner retired so he hired one of the cooks to be his private chef for a few years.

#24 I used to work in ski rentals. Some extremely rich family came in and spent over $1500 to rent for just an hour as the lifts were about to close. Ski passes too were probably around $1k for their whole group. Didn’t bat an eye.



When they came back, one of the women in the group told me she didn’t how to tie her shoes, and planted her shoe in front of me then demanded I tie it for her. I just said “I’m not gonna do that.” She rolled her eyes at me and had her husband tie them for her.



I worked in tourism for 6 years and the people with more money than I could ever hope to have, were some of the stupidest people I’ve ever met in my life.

#25 I train dressage horses.



The guest homes I’ve lived in are bigger than the homeless shelters I’ve stayed at.

#26 I had a close friend who's aunt and uncle owned one of the major hotel chains on the West Coast. They have so much money its become a figurative "dragon on a pile of gold" situation.



My friend (who was living modestly, as we were both in our 20s) told me that that part of her family had recently bought their neighbor's mansion to the tune of something like 15 million dollars, and knocked it down because they wanted a bigger yard.



===



On the flip side, I know someone who worked with Harrison Ford and said he is the most boring, average person you can imagine. Don't ask him about acting (he'll shut down on you) but ask him about carpentry or aviation and he turns into a little kid. Also: while filming Indiana Jones 4, Ford had a weekly party in his hotel suite - cast and crew, everyone invited - and always picked up the (often enormous) tab if he went out to dinner with groups.

#27 I worked for the ceo of a pharmaceutical company. I went to his personal residence and asked where the recycling bin was (I had an empty bottle). He said he was too busy to sort it and paid someone to go through his trash. This trash sorter would literally pick through his trash and sort out the recycling.

#28 My niece had a scholarship to an excellent university she would never have been able to afford. Therefore there were many people attending that came from money. She was lucky enough to room with really nice people. The girls she was with would just give her clothing and bags like Prada and Gucci, like stuff that cost thousands of dollars. My niece would say, I can't take this. The girls would say stuff, like, don't worry, I have another one that's almost just like it. Or, my aunt gave it to me and I just don't like the color or something like that. They were super nice but the fact that they thought nothing of giving away items that cost thousands of dollars. My niece would tell me, "They gave me a bag that's worth more than my car!".

#29 I’ve got megarich clients.



Most of them are first generation money, grew up on farms or working on oil rigs. You’d never know they were wealthy.



There’s no shabbiness or suffering, but no ostentatious displays either. They have a nice car, but not nicer than lots of other people who aren’t rich. The difference is that theirs isn’t financed. They have vacation homes, but purchased with cash and not financed to the eyeballs.



Maybe it’s like the saying “money talks, but wealth whispers”.

#30 I work in the luxury industry - I've seen more than a few Ferrari showrooms.



I don't mean dealership showrooms, and I don't mean a room that has a Ferrari in it, I mean a residential car showroom *full* of Ferraris.



Probably seen a dozen of these residential Ferrari showrooms over the years, which means there must be hundreds of people out there with them.



As a side note, I've met quite a few billionaires who are exactly what you would expect - pretentious [jerks]. You wouldn't be surprised to hear who some of those types were if I listed off their names. But, for as many of those pretentious [jerk] billionaires as there are, there are just as many of them who have been super nice and down to earth. And surprisingly it doesn't *always* depend on how they got their money, some who were born into it are really nice people, some who grew up poor and became self-made are dickheads.



I had one Billionaire client who I did a project for in his penthouse in a Manhattan skyscraper. He asked me if I was hungry and I was like "Yeah, I could eat." He left and came back an hour later with burgers and fries for me and himself, and we just hung out at his dining table (with a Pollock painting hanging next to us) and talked about camping and fishing while we ate burgers. Totally awesome guy.

#31 I write content for super rich people. I know all about them. One thing I can only say is most successful people made it happen because of doing evil things.

#32 Friends family is billionaires, legit, from the medical patents. One time his dad was telling me how he wasn’t selling the beach house at the cape (prob 10-15 mil) because the housesitter watches the dog at that house when they travel.

#33 One time I cleaned Steve Harvey's golf clubs and he walked away without tipping. A few seconds later I hear "Look up," and saw him on a balcony above tossing me down a crumpled $5 bill.

#34 I once served a billionaire who insisted on gold flakes caviar for his pet parrot, said it made the bird “sing better”. Meanwhile, I’m over here wondering if my cat would even notice if I upgraded her to the fancy tuna!

#35 My friend went to the beach and decided to stay the night. He saw a house for sale and arranged to buy it on the spot under the condition that he got the keys instantly and everything in the house. Once inside he realized it was the house they lived in and not a vacation home. It was full of very personal possessions like photo albums and keepsakes from their military carer. Children's toys. He was so ashamed because he didn't even ask if they wanted anything. It just didn't cross his mind. He wanted a place to stay and picked a house. That's as far as he thought.

#36 Worked for a few billionaires doing construction projects n such...



They're wasteful. Like, we throw away half a burrito and feel bad right?.. redoing a bathroom that JUST, like the week before, had Italian marble imported in was the wrong color for the toilets.



He made us toss 5 new toilets $5k each, 4 top of the line mirrors 12k each, Italian marble 250k total, and various other things into the trash pit on his compound.



Instead of returning or giving away or selling, we tossed it into a literal pit and covered it over...



Wasn't an uncommon practice for the uber wealthy.

#37 My brother is super rich, if you follow tech you would probably know who he is.



While he's basically the same dude he always was and I always enjoy spending time with him, the biggest thing I've noticed over the years is that he [doesn't care] about money and he uses it to solve issues that probably aren't actually a problem in the most expensive way possible because the decision making process is fast and easy. Like he will spend 100K to solve a problem that I would not have even considered a problem because the decision to spend 100K is nothing to him and the problem slightly irritated him for a couple of minutes.



He also has a massive compound that caters to his desires whenever he may desire it. Like he literally has a spa that operates 365 days a year on his property and he maybe goes and gets a massage like twice a week. I do always really enjoy going to visit though!

#38 I work at a very high end restaurant that has some wildly rich clientele. One of these couples came in on a week night. They were drinking a bottle of wine worth about $1200. She got a little animated and spilled a full glass all over her $10,000 dress and $7,000 purse.



Her reaction? She just laughed. Said she was gonna soak the dress in more of the same wine when she gets home so it matches and that she was gonna go purse shopping soon anyways so she’d just go grab another one the next day.



Her husband was not even phased. He was chuckling along side of her. The only reason I knew how much the dress was worth was because he told us.

#39 I did a bit of IT/technical contracting and I guess by word of mouth got into a "elite/super rich" clientele at some point.





So a few interesting cases:



1- Had a guy who lived in a mansion by himself who would pay us 1200 dollars an hour to plug in a TV (Power + HDMI). He requested a team of a minimum 4 people, all of which must be asian (Chinese/Japanese/Korean). So we would go over, plug in the TV, then the next 2-3 hours was him just being the most racist PoS you've ever met- talking about how WW2 should've ended, white supremacy, all of the things. My staff have been briefed about how this job is not to plug in a TV, its get paid 300 an hour to stand there, smile, nod and take whatever he throws at you. This guy called us up maybe once a month and we were all happy to take his money. I really do think he was just lonely and suffering from some sort of other mental issues though.



2- Once had a guy pay us to setup an A/V system inside a swimming pool. Just to re-emphasize, **inside** a swimming pool. He wanted audio/visual fidelity under water.



We showed up with all the equipment and it turns out the swimming pool wasn't even dug yet. They hired another person to dig it on the same morning we were to install the equipment. The swimming pool that he had built that we measured for was a sample one he wanted torn out. They didn't want us to leave either and come back when the pool was in as they wanted workmen around to film something for social media, so we were all paid 500/hr to walk around and look busy like we were extras on a set. I myself carried a spool of HDMI cable for about 6 laps around the house before I picked up a colour calibrator and started pointing it and plugging it into trees.



3- Was asked to setup a Game of Thrones watchparty in a cabin in the middle of nowhere with no road access. Was also told that the cabin was not fully built yet- and that there was no electricity or water to the area yet- we had 5 days. There was a veritable army of contractors running cables, lumber and workcrews doing shifts around the clock but we got a nice Plasma TV in there with a satellite connection, great WiFi, septic systems, well water, electrical, emergency generators and HVAC. In those 5 days I probably took in 30K CAD in pay after expenses.

#40 What I’ve learned from being around billionaires on the regular for the past 30 years is that they are never satisfied.

#41 Art galleries will spend thousands of dollars to have a painting installed in a house to see if the client likes it. If they do, they buy it and it stays on the wall. If they don’t, it gets packed up and taken back and the gallery eats the cost.



PatrickGoesEast:



A previous boss of mine had a piece of art delivered (c. $100,000) and the custom made wooden crate it came in cost $3,000 alone. It was just broken up and discarded.

#42 My boss is uber rich. It’s kind of endearing that he always advises me to grab a 10% coupon online. Like, “Sir, I have just saved you $12”. He still stays in cheaper hotels on the company dime. That said, he also dropped a million of his own money just to have a more authentic experience on a recent project. Wild.

#43 Was helping a buddy who is an electrician, he works with alot of super rich cliental. We went out there to wire up a new patio, guy spent over 100k on this patio, a grilling station, TVs, with nice pavers and all with electric outlets and all. He had it done in 2024. Just went back out there, he had almost everything we did torn out, and he’s building a guest house there now, the guest house dwarfs the house I live in. It’s a baby mansion to a mansion.

#44 My mother is in the legal field and her former boss bought 4 condos in a building on michigan avenue (chicago) to turn into a single condo.



my stepfather is head of security for a billionaire hedge fund manager (forbes 50). he regularly takes private flights to run errands for them. he also has had to work on building armored cars for them… escalades costing in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.



both families are some of the nicest people i have ever met and both of them have taken care of my family in ways that are above and beyond what is considered normal kindness.



not all uber wealthy folks suck



to answer the question: my stepfather’s boss flew my family out to NYC for my brothers 30th birthday to see billy joel at MSG. paid for the nicest hotel and set them up at restaurants that we would never be able to afford and then flew them home on their private jet…. just because they could, appreciate my stepfather and weren’t going to use their jet for those couple of days.



kind of wild thinking they just casually tossed what i would imagine is $50k at my little brothers birthday without batting an eye.



billionaires are a different breed. but being affiliated with a billionaire does have its perks.

#45 I grew up in an area that a lot of wealthy people would have a seasonal home.



I worked with glass, plastics, mirrors, etc. Everything from the most generic things to the most specifically custom made items.



The thing i would see very often when giving clients options would be the response "Just give me whatever the most expensive options are". Not the best, not the best looking for what they were trying, exclusively the most expensive.



Do you have any idea how ugly a house looks when you exclusively pick the most expensive option without considering anything else... some of these multi-million dollar houses were outright repulsive.

#46 I had a conversation with my girlfriends friend who catered for the Ambani family in London. Basically just stayed at this mansion and she got a real insight into their lives. Many things were said but the one thing I remember her saying is that the kids/teens would stop and wait at doors for someone to open them for them. She wasn't sure they'd ever opened a door in their lives.

#47 I just filed a client's tax return this year, and he has to pay $10 million in taxes.



I forgot if it was CRA or his bank that has a daily limit of $500k. So he had to pay $500k everyday for 20 days straight.



Not to mention he already paid a couple million in tax installments and withholding tax from employment already.

#48 I used to paint houses in Malibu and was often in the homes of the rich. One guy that I became friends with used to trade huge amounts of stock and actually had me sit with him while he traded. The money was insane,but the story I want to tell about him is different. One day, he called me in and asked for my impression on a story he was going to tell me. This story changed my life.



Before he retired, he was the CEO of a huge worldwide building company, and he would get to work at around 5 am and work late into the night. He began to notice that one of the clerks who worked for him was keeping the same hours.



Now he asked me what I thought he thought of this young clerk. I said that you were probably thinking he would make a good and dedicated Vice President someday. He laughed and said no "anyone that would work those hours for peanuts was dumb."

#49 I install glass windows, showers, railings, basically anything glass. At this one mega mansion, in their pool house that wasn't completed after 7 years, they were ripping out the old shower glass and putting in a newer style despite the fact that it had never been used!!! Construction had taken so long that it wasn't trendy anymore so they ripped out an unused shower system.

#50 While being a chauffeur I witnessed a 10 year old have a hissy fit and thrown the iPad he was playing with on the ground. Without question it or saying a thing a nanny got out a new one and handed it to the kid. I mean a brand new one in the box. No discipline, no discussion, no consequences and people wonder why the super rich act the way they do.

#51 I had a specialty cake shop smack dab in the middle of the Microsoft campus in Washington in the 90's-early 2000's. Even though we were hidden back in the corner of an office park, we got a lot of word-of-mouth business from the wealthy people who loved to engage in one-upsmanship especially when it came to product launches, bar mitzvahs, weddings, and birthdays; especially children's birthdays. The amount of money these people would drop without batting an eye on a ONE YEAR OLD'S birthday party always made my mouth drop, but boy was I glad I was in a place where people were willing to spend that kind of money on a cake because it gave me a tremendous opportunity to flex my creative muscle and create some really spectacular things. Even though I basically lived at the shop with little free time to myself, I loved that time in my life. I got to live the dream for a while and get paid to do my best work.



Now, all I have to show for it is a fantastic portfolio that gets me exactly nowhere because it's such a niche profession. And you have to be in the right place. I was lucky enough to be in the right place and I'm glad I had the opportunity.



It also opened my eyes to inequality. The amount of money some people would spend on one cake was more money than I would net in a week after all was said and done. Often I would operate at a loss because many cakes took much longer than I estimated since every job was unique, and like a lot of artists, we tend to underprice ourselves. It became unsustainable for me.



The experience was priceless though. Things I've seen, like unbelievable mansions, huge expensive weddings and bar mitzvahs, TV and movie sets, Paul Allen's plane, and my favorite: The Mariners dugout and all my favorite players!

#52 A huge real tiger on a taxidermy mount in their bedroom. Gold leaf ceilings. A mural on their spiral staircase that the artist took 6 months to do then they had it painted over because they didn’t like it. This was all at the same house.

#53 I once seen about a 7 yr old little kid demand he wanted a bigger pool in a design meeting full of architects, engineers and contractors and get it.

#54 I worked for a very rich guy doing his personal currency and share trading. I had a great deal of respect for him as he had started with nothing and had a work ethic stronger than anyone I have encountered since. I spent a lot of time with him as he would often sit in on the trading (I was trading mainly at night). He liked asking me about what I was doing and why but didnt interfere with the trading. We did well overall, in retrospect I feel its more luck than skill, but I was younger then..



You end up talking a lot, especially when the markets are quiet.



A few things struck me. Really rich people dont appear rich. He was very low key, lived in a nice place, nice car but nothing flashy, you wouldn’t think he was super wealthy. He had a friend who used to turn up on an old motorbike, I thought he was some kind of hanger on and he looked pretty poor, really nice guy. One evening we were out and I bought him a beer and a meal as I thought he probalby couldn’t afford it . Later my boss was laughing and he told me I had shouted a beer and a meal for one of the richest guys in the country.



The second thing was one night I said to my boss ‘Why dont you just retire, you’ve made enough to live comfortably for the rest of your life’?. He explained that to him money was like a scorecard, and he liked to increase his score. It had become a kind of game to him, and I sensed that he would have been super bored if he stopped.



Another thing he said to me . “Rich people never pay full price’. He had deals going everywhere. He’d trade a truck load of cement for something he wanted with another rich guy, and he’d done some job for the local Chinese restaurant that meant we could order Chinese free any time we wanted. I admired the way he would see opportunities everywhere, took calculated risks and won more often than he lost.



A kind of sad thing he said to me one evening was ‘Because I pay you, I know where the relationship stands, and I like that, but its hard for me because with a lot of my friends I’m never sure if they hang around because of who I am or what I have.‘ He was inundated with female company, women used to literally throw themselves at him, but he was always pretty wary. Overall it seemed to me that riches bring a measure of loneliness.



Bottom line the super rich I met were low key, were not [jerks] and had worked hard to make it.

#55 I worked a Hilary Clinton private dinner on the west side of Central Park in an apartment that you would take an elevator up that opened into the living room. No phones allowed obviously. It was fine dining. Cocktail hour and dinner. No more than 10-15 people? They were talking about elevating a Saudi Prince to change oil pricing and set up some future relations…. The world is a chess board for these people.

#56 I need to be careful due to NDAs but extravagant birthday parties! I’m talking a prominent coming of age birthday party themed around a very popular novel. This party had live animals dressed up to look like the animals in the books. An entire barn built in the grounds to host a themed dinner and dance. A famous DJ brought in by helicopter as a surprise to the subject of the party. Acrobats hired to double as waiters and do flips and cartwheels around between service. Exotic birds brought in to hang around and graze near the lake they had in their grounds. It was insane!



The drinks to stock the bar were brought in on a truck. The bar was custom built on site.



A private security service were hired specifically for the event and private medical services were present, including ambulances.



The event was double the value of our last 3 events combined. We work for this client regularly, the whole family are very nice and despite living in an utterly insane palatial mansion, are actually quite low key and normal when you consider others of their wealth level.

#57 A room specifically for wrapping presents in. Has its own hvac system as well. Basements in Florida on the beach. One client can spin their entire bedroom to face wherever they want.



It’s filthy how much money people have.

#58 I did work for a charity and worked with the high end donors and got to meet some of the richest people in my country and a number of international celebrities and politicians.



The thing I learned most readily is that they are extremely detached from the world and would often recommend I do things that were extremely far out of my or any normal person's budget. They also all viewed themselves as the product of meritocracy (despite all having come from stable homes and some degree of wealth), but somehow were always blown away by how hard I worked. Finally they were often extremely two faced and extremely polite, only then used their personal assistants to complain on their behalf. I often felt like I was dealing with a kid and learned I was to never say 'no', instead having to insist that we would look into things for them and that they should enjoy themselves in the meantime. That Terry Moran interview with Trump was so painfully telling of how a billionaire reacts to hearing someone disagree with them.



Also for all the racist conspiracy theorists out there, go to one gala and you will find yourself surrounded by so many WASPs that you'd think you stumbled into a hive.

#59 I worked as a personal assistant for a rich guy for like 3 months once. Idk how much he was worth, but it was definitely in the tens of millions of dollars. His house was worth $5 million alone and I know he owned a lot of other properties around the country/world. He inherited most his money and dealt in real estate.





And let me tell you, this guy was pathetic. He had no friends. He somehow had a girlfriend who he clearly hated and he told me he was going to break up with her bc he was paranoid she only wanted him for his money. He owned a really expensive breed of dog who he took everywhere with him but didn't bother to actually train her so she was impossible to control and constantly stressed out. He was in his late 50s and lived in a multimillion dollar house but had not bothered to decorate, furnish, or even clean it. He had multiple living rooms that contained a large TV and one lazy boy chair and that was it. His guest bedrooms had a mattress on the floor, and nothing else. There was 0 art or decoration hung up anywhere in the whole house. There was dog fur everywhere, dirty dishes and take out containers all over the sink and counter and it was obvious he'd never once dusted or swept.





I also learned that he had 2 siblings, one of whom he was completely estranged from. The other had recently died and while sorting through his papers and doing some internet research I learned that he had sued his brother for total control of some of their joint properties while his brother was actively dying from cancer.





The guys personality was also just gross. He was such a [jerk]. He clearly thought extremely highly of himself and looked down on others even though it was clear to me that he was completely helpless on his own and didn't know how to do anything besides direct his lawyers to sue anyone who looked at him wrong and suck money from his many tenets. He was impossible to have a conversation with. He would never consider someone else's point of view and would just talk down to you or use his size to intimidate (he is physically a very big man, which made his fragile ego all the more pathetic).





He also smelled like absolute [trash]. His breath smelled and he had bad BO. Idk if he actually bathed himself regularly.





I only knew this guy for 3 months 5 years ago but I could go on and on about how truly awful of a human being he is. He was constantly angry and miserable even though he had more than enough money to just relax and be happy and content. He really solidified in me the idea that money can't buy happiness. Or more like, money won't fill that empty, rotten hole inside your soul.

#60 My brother was called The "real estate appraiser to the stars" because he focused exclusively on real estate appraisal in the Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills, Bel Air and Malibu parts of Los Angeles County. The stuff he'd see was crazy and lots of stories, some good some bad but maybe the craziest thing was his approach to pricing his services. He charged 10-20x more than a typical appraiser in Southern California. Now admittedly these are custom homes not cookie cutter tract homes but still that's a huge price difference and his reason was...I charge this much because it's the only way these people respect my services and my time. When you're dealing with people who will drop $50M on a house, $100k on a car or a watch and $10k on a bottle of wine they don't respect people who don't cost them something at least equivalent.

#61 I had a guy who was one of the biggest casino operators in Vegas. He also was one of the largest holders of a gold ETF. He wanted me to convert all of his ETF holdings and take delivery of the physical gold, literally very high hundreds of millions of $$$ worth. He wanted to parade the gold bullion through Vegas and take it into the Casino vaults as a publicity and marketing campaign.



The ETF was able to do this, but it required so much coordination of several depositary banks all around the world, bonded security, etc etc to such a point he just lost interest in it.



A billionaire hedge fund manager I know paid $2mm to get the floor of his personal office raised by 3 inches in a midtown office building, because he is short and couldnt see up to central park while seated at his desk.



A Seattle Based tech CEO had a college friend architect build him a Dr Evil-esque home, but before he started on that project, he had his friend build a smaller home nearby that he could live in during the multi year construction. The CEOs guidelines for the smaller home was to build it as if you were building your own dream home. When construction was finished on the main home, the CEO gave his friend the smaller home for himself.

#62 They will sometimes not take the headache of even learning the cost of something or negotiating, they will have a person for that, such as hiring a housekeeper or gardener.

#63 Have you ever seen the show, ‘Succession?’ The family dynamics and archetypes represented in that show are not exaggerations.



It’s true that life is better when your basic needs are met without worry, but high-wealth level money absolutely does not buy happiness, fulfillment, or a truly peaceful state-of-mind.



I’ve known happy families of modest means and miserable, fractured, wealthy families playing ‘Game Of Thrones’ politics over managing their financial interests. Posturing and in-fighting at opulent childrens’ birthday parties instead of dancing with grandma and having some cake.

#64 I cleaned houses with chemical-free cleaning companies, which the rich people loved. They are the messiest people in the world because they don’t have to clean up after themselves. They’re entitled to treat their expensive possessions like [trash] and then blame the help for their carelessness or expect them to fix their mistakes. It’s gross.

#65 I do MEP engineering and sometimes I find myself doing a design for a really rich person. A lot of times, they get WAY too involved in the details of the design. I encourage asking questions, as I want my clients to feel comfortable with what I'm doing for them. But it seems that a lot of rich people are smart and a lot of smart people think they know something about everything. It usually causes a project to drag on too long. Or it leads to issues because the client "knows better" and ended up screwing something up.

#66 My grandparents are extremely wealthy but they are also VERY frugal and it throws me off. My grandfather has several supercars but only buys clothes at target.

#67 One min they book a private jet, and the next they’re trying to save the pettiest penny.

#68 While in college worked summers at a small country club/marina/golf course resort in Maryland. I worked the docks, the restaurant, the golf course, and overall law maintenance. It really was a lot like Bushwood (IYKYK). People like Paul Newman visited often (his son was going to a relatively nearby liberal arts college for rich kids), Bing Crosby and other celebrities from his era. The marina was full of yachts whose owners were from Philly/NJ/NYC who'd come down on weekends. Most just sat on their yachts, rarely took them out. One week General Motors had leased most of the place for an executive retreat. The top brass from GM, not just upper management. I was working bellhop duties at the time. I was asked to take a woman who had just checked in to her room. Her name was Miss LaBlue. Got her to her room, as I was showing her the features, she wasn't listening. She was buy swapping out bulbs in the lamps by the bed with blue bulbs. She was the 'talent' for the week, busy. Another time I was working the buffet line in the expensive restaurant. The whole place looked fancy from the outside, but the owner was operation on a shoe string. So often we'd run out of things for the buffet. Such was the case one night when a family of 5 came fairly late in the service. Lots of the food was gone, no refills. The father raised hell in front of everyone and demanded to see the owner. The owner was staying at his place in Florida, so I went back to the office of the older woman he had managing the place. She was sitting at her desk, head in her hand, half empty bottle of booze at hand. I told her someone wanted to see the manager. She looked up, and slurred "The manager is in Florida." Got it. It's on this 19 yo kid to handle. As I reentered the dining room, as I walked past a table with regulars, the head of that party, who at the time also owned the Philadelphia Phillies, and who had been watching the drama unfold, grabbed my arm and asked "T...did the come in on a boat?" I told him yes, they were moored out in the creek. He told me they'd go out and cut his boat loose. He would've done it, but I discouraged him. One thing: MOST of the yacht, and I mean big yacht owners, were fairly nice and gave us guys side hustles cleaning their boats between weekends and stocking their fridges. Good side money. The sailboat owners, however, were the most entitled, expected to be treated like kings, and tipped almost nothing. We called the 10 cent millionaires.

#69 Something similar - tiles that were 50k plus installation from Italy installed in a large home spa - didn’t like them, tore them all up, broke them all and put down something else.

#70 I was lead Porter in an apartment complex of Millionaires and Billionaires. 90% treated me with respect, and appreciated the hard work I did. They would buy me clothing from Tommy Bahama, and one hosted an Italian Dinner for my one year anniversary. One resident offered to have my wife and I picked up, taken to the most expensive Steak House in the City, Pro Football tickets onto the field by the players, and go out for drinks afterwards.



I had to decline those gifts, but at Christmas time every year I got $25,000. From the residents, we all did. Rents stated at $15,000 for a Studio, and $35,000 a month for a three bedroom unit. We had many business owners, 2 NY Best Selling Book Authors, the owner of the most popular Computer game in the World residing at the building, and 4 players from the NFL team in our city. There was an Artist that lives there, three people held her paintings because they were worth over a million dollars.



They would buy us all food, treats like the most expensive Chocolates in town, costing thousands of dollars. It was fun, but very demanding.



I went to a Casino with a resident, she would leave in the restroom stalls envelopes with $2,500 in them with the message, “ Good Luck! “. 90% very nice to me, the other 10% didn’t acknowledge my presence. I greeted them all the time, and it was like talking to the wind.

#71 I got lost in the vacation home of an airline CEO. Their dog was nice.

#72 I know a rich guy. He retired early so he could voulnteer. He currently buys and builds homes for those truly in need.

#73 I overheard a couple walking into a bar telling this other couple that they would be away for a certain date because the renters in his vacation home wanted an extra week. They were using the extra $50K they were getting for the rental to take a quick vacation to Iceland or somewhere. So yeah, they were renting their vacation home for $50K per week.

#74 I did a house renovation project for a couple in the UK once. Everything was top notch stuff. Silk wallpaper, solid gold taps etc. But the one thing that got me most was the kitchen floor. They’d been talking about it for a while, but couldn’t decide. Then, when they were on holiday in the states, they were driving through Amish country and saw a barn. They liked the wood it was made of, so bought it and had it shipped back to the UK to make the kitchen floor. Was crazy. It was so rough, that by the time it had been sanded and treated it looked nothing like the original wood.

We also had to strengthen the floor for their massive stone bathtub.

#75 I help design homes for some pretty rich people. Some items I have had to deal with lately.



13000 sf home had 5 secret doors. Mainly hidden closets, but one to a full size gun/safe room. And then one set of doors that were part of a pass thru from one room to another.



I designed a new cabana for a couple that asked if a safe room was really necessary in it. Because their kids talked them into one.



And that full height dressing mirror in the main walk in closet. If it isn't on an exterior wall may be hiding a door to a gun/safe room. Done that on 3 other different homes.

#76 I had a client that owned multiple properties. Their principal residence was 22,000 sq/ft.



One time when helping them sort through things in order to facilitate exterior repairs we “found” a bathroom they entirely forgot existed.



Seems a strange thing.

#77 When I was eight I went to a Summer school at an English public school. It was the 70s and I think they wanted to bring together children from different countries and backgrounds. I was in a dorm of 5 with a minor royal. She’d just had an operation to pin back her King Charles ears. What really struck me about her was that she simply expected the whole world to revolve around her. She wasn’t nasty about it, but if you weren’t completely sycophantic it confused her. There were enough girls dazzled by a royal title to give in to her every whim.

#78 I was once requested by my employer a high networth individual in the morning that he was arriving in the evening in a European city airport and that he wanted an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera be waiting for him at the airport. I was living in a different country and had a very short window ( a couple of hours )to make the purchase and make the Aston Martin people get all the paperwork done including the license plate etc and make the car available at the airport in the evening which they did. If you have the dough you can make anything happen.

#79 My ex-best friend flies to another state to get her hair done every four weeks, she also flies to another state to get her blood work done, she left something across the country onetime when we were on vacation and instead of having “the poor people send her stuff” she flew 8 hours to go pick it up in first class, she bought a new car when her windshield had a chip in it (I think it was to impress the guy she just met though), she tips our manicurist $300 once a week (makes me look cheap for a $50 tip), she once was trying to impress a new boyfriend so I taught her to cook something and I used my le crueset Dutch oven - so she went out and bought every single le crueset piece at Williams Sonoma and never even ended up cooking for him. These are more everyday things for her (yes every day) but her bigger purchases and oddities are even more extreme.

#80 I worked at a golf course/country club as a kid and the amount of people that threw literal garbage at me as I was just driving by in a cart (not like, im there helping them with something else, I mean driving a golf cart to the service area to clean or fix something in it) like I was a human garbage can is insane.



Also people would regularly blow right past the "driving range is closed" signs, set up, and shoot balls at me *while Im out there, unprotected, gathering range balls by hand*. And not kids. Grown a*s men.



My manager hated me (would call me a "useless idiot" to members for doing things she directed me to do) and let it continue. The owner of the club loved me for some reason though, and hated her (think that contributed to him liking me tbh) and was the only reason I kept my job.



Rich people are a cancer in our society.

#81 The amount of time and money they spend on their health and longevity is jaw dropping. Personal doctors, concierge services, IV’s, nonstop testing, fly to a health adn wellness weekend, tons of treatments, pills, supplements, advice. Just all the time.

#82 I work in the entertainment industry. I’m always baffled by the sheer amount of waste that is created by the wealthy. Everything is curated to them. Are they feeling hungry? Well they’ll request an entire spread from 5 different restaurants. And touch almost none of it and throw the rest out. Even “riders” or green rooms. The wealthy have their demands that their room MUST be stocked with. And they’ll touch none of it. And their team will toss it all in the trash. Touring musicians are some of the worst. Half of the stuff they ask for is stuff they should just be traveling with and not provided at every stop and then thrown away.

#83 All of their kids have ADD. Or at least they all have a diagnosis for ADD and a bunch of pills. Like the more money you have the less patience you have to parent.

#84 I was in a jazz band that played private parties in WPB, not the most wild thing I've ever seen but definitely gave me a moment to pause was an "oxygen bar" where they can just inhale some high purity/flavored oxygen. A bunch of fancy dressed folks just passing around an oxygen mask.

#85 Used to work in a showroom for a high end appliance dealer. Once had a guy pay for his $20k purchase with a black "titanium" American Express. Had to run it manually, since it was too thick to fit through the slide. This was before tap to pay or chip insert.

#86 Not super rich but…..



My friend asked me to help him do some yard work he was doing for his boss. We took the company truck and loaded the bed full of mulch. His neighborhood was a gated community and the houses were probably $2M or so. His boss was a VP in an oil company and made probably low seven digits.



We did most of the work and forgot a rake for the bush trimmings. Went into the garage for a rake. The only tools in the garage were a small hammer- (tack hammer for hanging pictures) and a small rake. The rake was something used on a golf course and I am guessing for a sand trap. It had four or so tines and could fit in a golf bag.



It never, ever occurred to me that someone wouldn’t own a rake.

#87 Instead of emptying a fully clean dishwasher, some rich will just add 1-2 dirty dishes and restart it over and over until someone finally empties it.



Imagine a full dishwasher with clean dishes. Now you used a knife, a cup and a plate. You just add that to the dishwasher and run it AGAIN.



This will go on for weeks. It’s a huge waste of waters, electricity, soap, but who cares when you’re super rich!?



So one day I empty the dishwasher before adding the dirty dishes and my rich uncle says to me:



“You must’ve been restless last night, I see you have emptied the dishwasher for some reason instead of adding the dirty ones to the machines..”.

#88 Throwing a full bottle of Dom Perignon overboard just because.

#89 I worked for a guy that founded a mortgage company. He wanted a piano on the second floor of his house, but there was no way to get it up the glass staircase. So he had part of the front of the second floor wall removed so that the piano could be brought in with a crane. He also had part of the first floor dug out, to create a sunken living room.

#90 I’ve seen people pay over $100,000 for a one day sound system rental service for a wedding.

#91 Personal trainer for 15 years. My really wealthy clients were the best. As a young 20 year old trainer it was an invaluable experience to get all this 1:1 time with multi millionaires.



They understood the concept of hard work, patience, consistency, and usually more pleasant people. I was also able to learn a lot from them in my younger years and they are a big reason I own rental properties and developed money management skills.