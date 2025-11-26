ADVERTISEMENT

When you have mind-boggling amounts of money and investments, there are only so many things that you can buy. Sure, you might get a yacht or a private plane, but at some point, the attention of the ultra-wealthy might turn to surviving the apocalypse.

A bunker builder who works for billionaires all over the world, u/Neat-Text4040, recently invited the internet to ask them anything about their job. People were incredibly curious to learn more about their profession, and we’ve collected some of the most intriguing questions and answers to share with you. Keep scrolling to see the discussion.

Meanwhile, Bored Panda reached out to the author of the viral thread, u/Neat-Text4040 (aka @Waxwingfirefountain), and they were kind enough to answer a few questions of our own. You'll find our interview with them below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Reddit conversation about bunkers for billionaires, discussing oil rigs, life boats, and modified yachts for safety.

mrrebuild Report

5points
POST

The billionaire bunker builder told us that they didn't expect their AMA thread to get much interest, as the topic was quite niche. However, it has "attracted so much interest, and I’ve honestly learned things from the amazing Redditors I spoke with," u/Neat-Text4040 told Bored Panda.

"I did the AMA because I thought people would enjoy reading about it. I think perhaps it resonated with people because we live in uncertain times (conflicts and pandemic contributed to this) and times of great inequality, so preparedness plans for the super rich are pretty interesting right now," they said, sharing the inspiration behind the thread.

We were curious about the advice they'd give anyone who is considering a career in building bunkers. Here's what they told us: "For people thinking about building bunkers, remember that every client is different and no two people will ever have the same requirements," u/Neat-Text4040 said.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    Screenshot of a Reddit AMA discussing building bunkers for billionaires, including costs and build time details.

    Shure_Lock Report

    4points
    POST
    #3

    Reddit Q&A discussion about secret billionaire bunkers, estimating over 10,000 worldwide, not all built by one person.

    Slobbadobbavich Report

    4points
    POST

    "The biggest challenge is definitely managing confidentiality while also complying with local building codes. Always comply with the law, and feed this into your planning at the start. And confidentiality is really important, so again, factor this in at the start," they explained.

    "Building bunkers isn’t actually the main way the super rich prepare for disaster. There are other preparedness plans they request and this is usually my main focus," u/Neat-Text4040 told Bored Panda.

    Meanwhile, for anyone interested in learning more, u/Neat-Text4040 has set up an Instagram page (@Waxwingfirefountain), where they plan on sharing more information on the topic.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Reddit user asks about owning a bunker in an apocalypse, with bunker builder confirming they have their own.

    dfapredator Report

    4points
    POST
    #5

    Reddit Q&A about bunker security features and secrecy from the person who builds bunkers for billionaires.

    Spaceseeker51 Report

    3points
    POST
    #6

    Reddit conversation discussing billionaires' fears of civil unrest and backup plans related to bunkers for billionaires.

    rsoton Report

    3points
    POST

    ‘Robb Report’ points out that bunkers “have gone glam” and are no longer the sole domain of survivalists or conspiracy theorists.

    “Today’s ultra-secure sanctuaries are being built not just beneath remote ranches or desert compounds, but under some of the world’s most elite estates. And these hideaways are no longer concrete boxes filled with canned food—they’re luxury retreats stocked with five-star amenities.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Chad Carroll of The Chad Carroll Group at Compass, clients are “thinking more critically about safety and long-term preparedness.”

    He states: “This isn’t limited to stereotypical ‘doomsday preppers’—we’re talking about business executives, celebrities, and global investors who want peace of mind in any situation.”
    #7

    Reddit Q&A showing cost details about bunkers built for billionaires, discussing luxury and budget options.

    adammbd Report

    3points
    POST
    #8

    Reddit Q&A screenshot showing discussion about the business model of building bunkers for billionaires.

    AvsFan08 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Reddit Q&A discussing bunker supplies, water recycling, and long-term survival features for billionaires' bunkers.

    Campandfish1 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, Naomi Corbi from SAFE (Strategically Armored & Fortified Environments), which specializes in ultra-secure residential design, notes that current geopolitical crises have made clients act accordingly.

    “For those with deep insight and access to elite-level intelligence, the existential implications are undeniable,” she says.

    “What were once rudimentary shelters have become bespoke sanctuaries. Today’s clients want features that mirror their lifestyles—often with highly individual touches.”
    #10

    Screenshot of an online Q&A showing a discussion about security concerns in billionaire bunkers.

    Huugienormous Report

    2points
    POST
    #11

    Online discussion about bunkers built for billionaires, focusing on nuclear safety and bunker features during emergencies.

    Africaspaceman Report

    2points
    POST
    #12

    Reddit Q&A showing a bunker builder explaining work with family offices overseeing billionaire projects.

    Ok_Vanilla_424 Report

    2points
    POST

    Some of the world’s most powerful, wealthy, and influential individuals are, reportedly, either building bunkers or shelters, or have already had them built a while ago.

    For example, the BBC reports that tech tycoon and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is said to have started work on Koolau Ranch, his 1,400-acre compound on the island of Kauai, in Hawaii, way back in 2014.
    #13

    Screenshot of an online AMA discussion about building bunkers for billionaires and survival space options.

    McWenKen TacoHut_jr Report

    2points
    POST
    #14

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a bunker builder discusses access and BYOB policy for billionaire bunkers.

    JesusisASelfishLover Report

    2points
    POST
    #15

    Reddit Q&A showing a discussion about weakness and supplies in bunkers built for billionaires.

    Professional-Air2123 Report

    2points
    POST

    As per the BBC, based on reporting by Wired magazine, Zuckerberg’s compound may include a shelter with its own energy and food supplies.

    When asked if he was creating a doomsday bunker, Zuckerberg denied it and said that the 5,000-square-foot underground space is “just like a little shelter, it’s like a basement.”

    Naturally, with an answer like that, people start speculating.
    #16

    Screenshot of a Reddit AMA discussing building bunkers for billionaires and disaster preparedness expertise.

    v_c_g207 Report

    2points
    POST
    #17

    Reddit user discussing human dynamics and planning challenges in bunkers designed for billionaires in an AMA session.

    GDswamp Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    Reddit conversation about engineering controlled environment agriculture systems for self-sufficient bunkers built for billionaires.

    Immediate-Emu3634 Report

    1point
    POST

    Furthermore, Meta CEO Zuckerberg has also decided to buy 11 properties in the Crescent Park neighborhood in Palo Alto, California, totaling around $110 million. He has, allegedly, added a 7,000-square-foot underground space beneath his investments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The BBC states that, as per the New York Times, some of his neighbors call this space a bunker or a billionaire bat cave.
    #19

    Reddit AMA conversation showing questions and answers about building bunkers for billionaires, including costs and features.

    SnooPaintings5597 Report

    1point
    POST
    #20

    Reddit Q&A text showing bunker builder responding about locations near New Zealand for billionaire bunkers.

    FanjoMcClanjo Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Reddit conversation about building bunkers for billionaires with discussions on location, threats, and budget considerations.

    Palantardusmaximus Report

    1point
    POST

    There’s a lot of speculation that business leaders and key people in the tech industry may have ‘doom prepped’ as well.

    For instance, the co-founder of LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman, has mentioned ‘apocalypse insurance’ which, supposedly, around half of super-wealthy people have.

    Meanwhile, New Zealand is allegedly a popular destination for these individuals to buy or build homes.

    The head of OpenAI, Sam Altman, has once speculated about joining entrepreneur Peter Thiel at a remote property in the country, if a global disaster were to occur.
    #22

    Reddit Q&A showing discussion about building bunkers, addressing location, protection needs, threats, and budget considerations.

    Palantardusmaximus Report

    1point
    POST
    #23

    Reddit thread discussing billionaire bunkers, including staff, security forces, stocked food, and armouries.

    amerikelinka Report

    1point
    POST
    #24

    Reddit Q&A discussing bunker sizes for billionaires, comparing small apartments to football field-sized bunkers.

    lohi051 Report

    1point
    POST

    Some of the biggest names in tech are worried that the potential development of artificial general intelligence (AGI, the point where machines match human intelligence) may lead to a global disaster.

    As reported by journalist Karen Hao, Ilya Sutskever, one of the co-founders of OpenAI and the chief scientist there, has previously suggested that they should dig a shelter for the company’s top scientists before releasing AGI to the world.

    “We're definitely going to build a bunker before we release AGI,” he has reportedly said.
    #25

    Reddit AMA discussion with bunker builder answering questions about qualifications and bunker designs for billionaires.

    holzmann_dc Report

    1point
    POST
    #26

    Reddit Q&A exchange about bunkers for billionaires, discussing access and a BYOB policy in user comments.

    JesusisASelfishLover Report

    1point
    POST
    #27

    Reddit AMA excerpt showing discussion about medical suites in bunkers built for billionaires by expert responder.

    green_miracles Report

    1point
    POST

    According to the author of the captivating thread u/Neat-Text4040, they have been building and doing work related to bunkers for the wealthy ever since 2020.

    They have clients all over the world, and with that in mind, they obviously can’t give away any specific identities or locations. Secrecy and confidentiality are the bread and butter of this job, after all.
    #28

    Reddit Q&A discussing vulnerabilities and supply management of bunkers built for billionaires.

    Professional-Air2123 Report

    1point
    POST
    #29

    Reddit user explaining their path into the field of disaster preparedness and bunker building for billionaires.

    v_c_g207 Report

    1point
    POST
    #30

    Reddit user asks bunker builder about owning a bunker in apocalypse, builder confirms owning one, in a Q&A format.

    dfapredator Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda

    We’d like to hear your perspectives, too, dear Pandas. Which parts of the online discussion piqued your interest the most? What do you think about billionaires building bunkers in the first place?

    Do you think that you’d want to have a bunker “just in case” if you had the spare money for it? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments at the bottom of this list.
    #31

    Reddit conversation discussing planning and living in bunkers built for safety, comfort, and luxury.

    outofhere29 Report

    1point
    POST
    #32

    Online Q&A discussing bunker locations and building strategies for billionaires’ secure bunkers.

    Original-Many2149 Report

    1point
    POST
    #33

    Reddit AMA exchange featuring a bunker builder discussing capitalism, animals, and provisions for billionaires’ bunkers.

    NotMassive_Canary892 Report

    1point
    POST
    #34

    Screenshot of a Reddit AMA discussing billionaire involvement and security in bunker construction projects.

    Kittens4Brunch Report

    1point
    POST
    #35

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a bunker builder discusses income and small bunker arrangements.

    Key-Swing-4766 Report

    1point
    POST
    #36

    Conversation excerpt from an AMA about building bunkers for billionaires, discussing risk and protection strategies.

    Mysterious Reason3442 Report

    1point
    POST
    #37

    Reddit Q&A about building bunkers worldwide, discussing logistics, local laws, and contractor options.

    Pjotr9 Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!