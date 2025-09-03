ADVERTISEMENT

Living a truly luxurious life is something that many people dream about, but only ever see in fab movies and TV shows. But what is it actually like working for the ultra-wealthy?

Well, one woman, u/witchmarch, who has worked for a billionaire family for a decade, invited the internet to ask her anything about her work and life. Scroll down for her answers to the most intriguing questions, to get a peek into the secretive world of the jaw-droppingly rich.

Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Image credits: witchmarch

#1

Reddit thread where a personal assistant shares insights about generosity and tipping culture working for billionaires.

witchmarch Report

Brian Daniel, who worked as a personal assistant for the ultra-wealthy for decades, told The Cut that many people assume this sort of job is “red carpets and Lamborghinis.”

When, in fact, a lot of it entails sitting behind a desk. Another challenge is isolation.

    #2

    Reddit AMA discussion where a personal assistant answers questions about working for billionaires and their fun activities.

    witchmarch Report

    #3

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion where a personal assistant shares insights on working for billionaires and their behavior.

    witchmarch Report

    “Even when you’re on the road with a client, you’re isolated in many ways. One family I was traveling with for three months, they had profound inherited wealth and they just wanted privacy, even from each other. So we were getting these big villas that were very quiet. Each person would go to their own wing, with their own kitchenette and fridge, and we’d keep it stocked with what they wanted and they wouldn’t have to see anybody. Sometimes they would give me their phone and be like, ‘I don’t want to talk to anybody. If anything important comes in, deal with it.’ And that might go on for days,” Daniel shared.

    #4

    Reddit conversation showing a personal assistant describing perks of working for billionaires, including free time on property.

    witchmarch Report

    #5

    Reddit conversation showing a personal assistant explaining availability while working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #6

    Screenshot of a personal assistant answering questions about experiences working for billionaires on a social media platform.

    witchmarch Report

    According to the veteran PA for the ultra-wealthy, the fundamental thing to understand is that your client will want things to be run a certain way.

    “When they come home, they want the towels folded this certain way, rolled up like sushi. They want to be addressed in this manner. They want staff everywhere, or they don’t want to see staff at all,” Daniel told The Cut.
    #7

    Reddit Q&A showing a personal assistant sharing experiences about working for billionaires, including unusual requests.

    witchmarch Report

    #8

    Personal assistant answering questions about experiences working for billionaires, including handling questionable requests.

    witchmarch Report

    #9

    Screenshot of a social media conversation about personal assistant experiences working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    He also warned that some billionaires hire people as their PAs on a whim. Impulsively. That means that some of their staff might have little to no actual skills, interacting with other employees who are far more experienced.

    According to Daniel, everyone working with the rich signs non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). They’re “standard operating procedure.”
    #10

    Screenshot of a personal assistant sharing a funny story about working for billionaires involving a family member stuck in a fence.

    witchmarch Report

    #11

    Reddit user answers questions about working as a personal assistant for billionaires, discussing staff meals and staying late.

    witchmarch Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a personal assistant explaining compensation details about working for billionaires on a Q&A platform.

    witchmarch Report

    Meanwhile, people working as PAs have to have thick skin and incredible patience.

    “The way you word things is so important. Your intonation and speed of delivery—I mean, it’s an art. You’re working for people who are not used to hearing no,” he told The Cut.
    #13

    Screenshot of a personal assistant responding to questions about working for billionaires in an online AMA session.

    witchmarch Report

    #14

    Reddit conversation where a personal assistant discusses working for billionaires and their generous support.

    witchmarch Report

    #15

    Screenshot of a personal assistant answering questions about what it’s like to work for billionaires on Reddit.

    witchmarch Report

    Another challenge is that there might be issues with personal boundaries, because you spend so much time around your clients.

    “You get sucked in, and the water becomes very muddy. A lot of these people are lonely. They’re in their megamansion all alone with you, and then they’ve had a couple lines, and then they’re telling you all their problems, and you become like a psychiatrist. It’s tricky,” he warns.

    #16

    Screenshot of a Q&A about security concerns when working for billionaires, shared by a personal assistant.

    witchmarch Report

    #17

    Conversation about motivation and work ethic shared by a personal assistant working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #18

    Reddit conversation about a personal assistant sharing insights on driving luxury cars for billionaires and their garage choices.

    witchmarch Report

    According to the Personal Assistant Institute, if you want to become a personal assistant to the wealthy, you have to start off by getting experience.

    You’ve got to enter the job industry, get some entry-level PA work, and climb the career ladder.

    After all, it’s incredibly unlikely that someone who is rich will hire people who are completely inexperienced. Instead, they’ll usually opt for professionals who already have the skill set they need.

    It’s not just work experience that matters, though. Your wealthy clients might care about your academic qualifications and certifications, too. So, you may want to strongly consider investing in your education.

    There are lots of different aspects of a personal assistant’s job that you can focus on. For instance, communication skills, business studies, accounting, and office software.

    #19

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about the upbringing of billionaire children from a personal assistant’s perspective.

    witchmarch Report

    #20

    Text conversation about the work schedule and availability of a personal assistant working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #21

    Social media discussion about drivers and duties from a personal assistant working for billionaires, revealing insider insights.

    witchmarch Report

    Experience and qualifications aside, how you do your job matters just as much (if not more) than the fact that you do what’s asked of you.

    Discretion is absolutely key! You have to be trustworthy and subtle.

    “While all personal assistant positions will require discretion, when you work for the wealthy, the rich, and the famous, you need to take being discreet to another level. This is especially the case if you work as a personal assistant for a celebrity.”
    #22

    Personal assistant answering 84 questions about the lifestyle and experiences of working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #23

    Reddit conversation where a personal assistant shares insights about billionaires' travel preferences and experiences.

    witchmarch Report

    #24

    Reddit exchange showing a personal assistant detailing staff roles and duties while working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    “It’s likely you will be privy to some private and confidential information. You may be dealing with your client’s finances, or you may be organizing dinner reservations. With a high-profile client, the effect of these details becoming public knowledge can have a huge effect. If you’re the sort of person who simply cannot keep a secret, or who loves to share gossip, being a personal assistant for a wealthy client may not be suited to your personality,” the Personal Assistant Institute warns.

    That means knowing how to keep secrets, knowing when to keep quiet, and being sharp enough to realize when someone is trying to manipulate you into spilling sensitive info. That includes not revealing any delicate details when interacting with members of the press. And it certainly applies to sharing things online and on social media as well.

    What’s more, as a PA for wealthy clients, you have to maintain a meticulous appearance, including quality clothing and a good haircut. Meanwhile, it’s very likely that your clients will be incredibly demanding… and sometimes even rude. You’ll also work long hours and have to be available at the drop of a hat. So, you have to be very patient, calm, and flexible.

    #25

    Reddit thread where a personal assistant shares hobbies and lifestyle details about working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #26

    Chat exchange discussing social circles and friendships from a personal assistant answering questions about working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #27

    Screenshot of a Q&A about working for billionaires describing staff meals prepared by a personal chef.

    witchmarch Report

    There’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ job. There are always going to be upsides and drawbacks in any career, no matter the field. So, the best that you can do is to look for meaningful, dignified, well-paid work with a healthy work-life balance. A job where you’re respected, have a positive impact on the world, and have room to grow professionally. Or, well, as close as you can get to this. Let’s not be naive; you’ll probably have to compromise on some of your priorities.

    The same holds true for working as a personal assistant to billionaires. Obviously, it’s not going to be a dream job, even if the work sounds interesting and gives you access to the lives of the ultra-wealthy. It’s a question of looking at the list of pros and cons of the job and figuring out what you can live with.

    For example, the pay might be good, but, as u/witchmarch pointed out, she has to be available at all times. If work-life balance matters more to you than your paycheck, this might not be the career path for you. On the flip side, if you’re a social butterfly and thrive in high-stress environments focused on hospitality, it might be an industry to consider.
    #28

    Screenshot of a personal assistant discussing work-life balance and time management while working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #29

    Reddit Q&A showing personal assistant answering questions about working for billionaires, family, and tips.

    witchmarch Report

    #30

    Screenshot of a personal assistant answering questions about working for billionaires, discussing pay and home ownership.

    witchmarch Report

    What do you think, Pandas? Which parts of the personal assistant’s job surprised you the most? Have you worked as a PA before? Would you ever like to work as an assistant for the ultra-wealthy? Why (not)?

    If you have a spare moment, we’d like to hear what you have to say. Share your thoughts with us and all the other readers in the comments below.
    #31

    Reddit conversation with personal assistant sharing insights on working for billionaires and their charitable support.

    witchmarch Report

    #32

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing differences between old money and new money in billionaire families.

    witchmarch Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a personal assistant answering questions about habits that make billionaires different from middle-class people.

    witchmarch Report

    #34

    Reddit exchange where a personal assistant discusses working for an affluent family and reliance on personal assistants.

    witchmarch Report

    #35

    Screenshot of a Reddit AMA where a personal assistant discusses transparency about working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #36

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about signing an NDA while working as a personal assistant for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #37

    Reddit exchange showing a personal assistant answering questions about working for billionaires and sharing shocking job experiences.

    witchmarch Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a personal assistant answering questions about the challenges of working for billionaires at 3am.

    witchmarch Report

    #39

    Screenshot of a Q&A discussing what it’s like to work for billionaires from a personal assistant’s perspective.

    witchmarch Report

    #40

    Screenshot of a personal assistant answering questions about working for billionaires, discussing a 1990s Lamborghini gift.

    witchmarch Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a personal assistant answers questions about working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #42

    Screenshot of a personal assistant answering questions about hair and skincare used by billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #43

    Reddit discussion about working for billionaires, focusing on work habits and balance from a personal assistant's view.

    witchmarch Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a personal assistant answering questions about working for billionaires, discussing habits like drinking and smoking.

    witchmarch Report

    #45

    Reddit conversation about experiences and insights working for billionaires, shared by a personal assistant user.

    witchmarch Report

    #46

    Reddit conversation with a personal assistant answering questions about what it’s like to work for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #47

    Reddit conversation showing a personal assistant answering questions about working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #48

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation where a personal assistant answers questions about working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a Reddit Q&A where a personal assistant answers questions about working for billionaires and their unique experiences.

    witchmarch Report

    #50

    Reddit comments about challenges faced by a personal assistant working for billionaires and handling probing questions.

    witchmarch Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a personal assistant discussing hiring preferences when working for billionaires in an online forum conversation.

    witchmarch Report

    #52

    Reddit comments from a personal assistant discussing experiences working for billionaires, including observations about substance use.

    witchmarch Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a Q&A where a personal assistant replies about how billionaires invest their money with the keyword personal assistant.

    witchmarch Report

    #54

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing the experience of a personal assistant working for billionaires and the relationships involved.

    witchmarch Report

    #55

    Comment exchange on Reddit with a personal assistant sharing advice about working for wealthy families, answering questions about billionaire work life.

    witchmarch Report

    #56

    Reddit conversation showing a personal assistant answering questions about working for billionaires and their personal lives.

    witchmarch Report

    #57

    Personal assistant discussing salary and responsibilities of working for billionaires in a candid online Q&A conversation.

    witchmarch Report

    #58

    Comment exchange about challenges billionaires face trusting new people, shared by a personal assistant answering questions.

    witchmarch Report

    #59

    Reddit user answering questions about the experience of working for billionaires and their unique family dynamics.

    witchmarch Report

    #60

    Reddit conversation about working for billionaires, discussing privacy and low-profile billionaire families.

    witchmarch Report

    #61

    Screenshot of a personal assistant’s detailed answers about working for billionaires and income comfort levels.

    witchmarch Report

    #62

    Comment exchange about charities and gifts from a personal assistant answering questions on working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #63

    Screenshot of a Reddit Q&A discussing the personal assistant’s experience working for billionaires and their worldviews.

    witchmarch Report

    #64

    Screenshot showing a conversation where a personal assistant discusses the most boring day working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #65

    Social media comments from a personal assistant sharing experiences about working for billionaires and their emotions.

    witchmarch Report

    #66

    Chat exchange about working for billionaires, discussing private jets, household staff, and family leadership dynamics.

    witchmarch Report

    #67

    Reddit conversation showing a personal assistant sharing flexible job insights about working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #68

    Screenshot of an online conversation where a personal assistant discusses being treated with respect by billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #69

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about the stress and lack of freedom working as a personal assistant for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #70

    Screenshot of an online conversation about salary privacy concerns working as a personal assistant for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #71

    Conversation screenshot showing a personal assistant discussing work-life balance when working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #72

    Reddit Q&A showing a personal assistant discussing interactions with staff while working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #73

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a personal assistant answers questions about working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #74

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a personal assistant answers questions about working for billionaires and their food preferences.

    witchmarch Report

    #75

    Screenshot of a Q&A where a personal assistant answers questions about working for billionaires and their lifestyle.

    witchmarch Report

    #76

    Screenshot of a social media Q&A with a personal assistant answering questions about working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #77

    Screenshot of a conversation where a personal assistant discusses not giving financial advice while working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #78

    Screenshot of a social media Q&A where a personal assistant discusses working for billionaire family businesses.

    witchmarch Report

    #79

    Screenshot of a personal assistant answering questions about hobbies and free time while working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #80

    Text conversation showing insights from a personal assistant answering questions about working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #81

    Conversation between social media users discussing passing on a personal assistant job working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #82

    Personal assistant shares insights on holiday gift wrapping and managing personal gifts while working for billionaires.

    witchmarch Report

    #83

    Screenshot of a conversation where a personal assistant answers questions about working for billionaires and their private life.

    witchmarch Report

    #84

    Reddit conversation where a personal assistant explains gift-giving habits working for billionaires, sharing insights on thoughtful presents.

    witchmarch Report

