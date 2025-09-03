Personal Assistant Answered 84 Questions About What It’s Like To Work For Billionaires
Living a truly luxurious life is something that many people dream about, but only ever see in fab movies and TV shows. But what is it actually like working for the ultra-wealthy?
Well, one woman, u/witchmarch, who has worked for a billionaire family for a decade, invited the internet to ask her anything about her work and life. Scroll down for her answers to the most intriguing questions, to get a peek into the secretive world of the jaw-droppingly rich.
Brian Daniel, who worked as a personal assistant for the ultra-wealthy for decades, told The Cut that many people assume this sort of job is “red carpets and Lamborghinis.”
When, in fact, a lot of it entails sitting behind a desk. Another challenge is isolation.
“Even when you’re on the road with a client, you’re isolated in many ways. One family I was traveling with for three months, they had profound inherited wealth and they just wanted privacy, even from each other. So we were getting these big villas that were very quiet. Each person would go to their own wing, with their own kitchenette and fridge, and we’d keep it stocked with what they wanted and they wouldn’t have to see anybody. Sometimes they would give me their phone and be like, ‘I don’t want to talk to anybody. If anything important comes in, deal with it.’ And that might go on for days,” Daniel shared.
According to the veteran PA for the ultra-wealthy, the fundamental thing to understand is that your client will want things to be run a certain way.
“When they come home, they want the towels folded this certain way, rolled up like sushi. They want to be addressed in this manner. They want staff everywhere, or they don’t want to see staff at all,” Daniel told The Cut.
He also warned that some billionaires hire people as their PAs on a whim. Impulsively. That means that some of their staff might have little to no actual skills, interacting with other employees who are far more experienced.
According to Daniel, everyone working with the rich signs non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). They’re “standard operating procedure.”
Meanwhile, people working as PAs have to have thick skin and incredible patience.
“The way you word things is so important. Your intonation and speed of delivery—I mean, it’s an art. You’re working for people who are not used to hearing no,” he told The Cut.
Another challenge is that there might be issues with personal boundaries, because you spend so much time around your clients.
“You get sucked in, and the water becomes very muddy. A lot of these people are lonely. They’re in their megamansion all alone with you, and then they’ve had a couple lines, and then they’re telling you all their problems, and you become like a psychiatrist. It’s tricky,” he warns.
According to the Personal Assistant Institute, if you want to become a personal assistant to the wealthy, you have to start off by getting experience.
You’ve got to enter the job industry, get some entry-level PA work, and climb the career ladder.
After all, it’s incredibly unlikely that someone who is rich will hire people who are completely inexperienced. Instead, they’ll usually opt for professionals who already have the skill set they need.
It’s not just work experience that matters, though. Your wealthy clients might care about your academic qualifications and certifications, too. So, you may want to strongly consider investing in your education.
There are lots of different aspects of a personal assistant’s job that you can focus on. For instance, communication skills, business studies, accounting, and office software.
Experience and qualifications aside, how you do your job matters just as much (if not more) than the fact that you do what’s asked of you.
Discretion is absolutely key! You have to be trustworthy and subtle.
“While all personal assistant positions will require discretion, when you work for the wealthy, the rich, and the famous, you need to take being discreet to another level. This is especially the case if you work as a personal assistant for a celebrity.”
“It’s likely you will be privy to some private and confidential information. You may be dealing with your client’s finances, or you may be organizing dinner reservations. With a high-profile client, the effect of these details becoming public knowledge can have a huge effect. If you’re the sort of person who simply cannot keep a secret, or who loves to share gossip, being a personal assistant for a wealthy client may not be suited to your personality,” the Personal Assistant Institute warns.
That means knowing how to keep secrets, knowing when to keep quiet, and being sharp enough to realize when someone is trying to manipulate you into spilling sensitive info. That includes not revealing any delicate details when interacting with members of the press. And it certainly applies to sharing things online and on social media as well.
What’s more, as a PA for wealthy clients, you have to maintain a meticulous appearance, including quality clothing and a good haircut. Meanwhile, it’s very likely that your clients will be incredibly demanding… and sometimes even rude. You’ll also work long hours and have to be available at the drop of a hat. So, you have to be very patient, calm, and flexible.
There’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ job. There are always going to be upsides and drawbacks in any career, no matter the field. So, the best that you can do is to look for meaningful, dignified, well-paid work with a healthy work-life balance. A job where you’re respected, have a positive impact on the world, and have room to grow professionally. Or, well, as close as you can get to this. Let’s not be naive; you’ll probably have to compromise on some of your priorities.
The same holds true for working as a personal assistant to billionaires. Obviously, it’s not going to be a dream job, even if the work sounds interesting and gives you access to the lives of the ultra-wealthy. It’s a question of looking at the list of pros and cons of the job and figuring out what you can live with.
For example, the pay might be good, but, as u/witchmarch pointed out, she has to be available at all times. If work-life balance matters more to you than your paycheck, this might not be the career path for you. On the flip side, if you’re a social butterfly and thrive in high-stress environments focused on hospitality, it might be an industry to consider.
