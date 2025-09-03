ADVERTISEMENT

Living a truly luxurious life is something that many people dream about, but only ever see in fab movies and TV shows. But what is it actually like working for the ultra-wealthy?

Well, one woman, u/witchmarch, who has worked for a billionaire family for a decade, invited the internet to ask her anything about her work and life. Scroll down for her answers to the most intriguing questions, to get a peek into the secretive world of the jaw-droppingly rich.

Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Image credits: witchmarch