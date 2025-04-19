Today, we’re looking at some of the most out-of-touch and tone-deaf things that internet users have ever heard rich people say aloud, as shared in an intriguing thread on AskReddit. You’ll find their insights below.

Wealth —whether it’s generational, inherited, self-made, or based on luck—can have a bizarre effect on some individuals. While some folks do their best not to let their riches change who they are, others slowly lose perspective and have less and less in common with the rest of society.

#1 When I worked at a hospital, one of our technicians went home after their shift ended but left themselves logged into Amazon on the computer at work. This technician was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox, like a legit superfan. One of the surgeons thought it'd be funny to order a bunch of NY Yankees stuff on their Amazon account. I thought it was a funny idea too at first. Turns out, the surgeon spent over $250 on the Yankee stuff. This technician was probably only making $9 an hour, so that's a massive amount of money to them. When I told the surgeon they definitely went overboard, he smirked and said, "It was only a couple hundred bucks."



Being a surgeon myself who grew up with no money, I uploaded $500 into the tech's Amazon account so that we could still enjoy the joke without ruining this guy's financial life.

#2 A boyfriend of a former friend of mine was angry because his grandmother had bought him a house of his own but it didn't have a pool. She seemed to agree and think it was unfair. I can't even comprehend being that picky about just being given a no-strings attached house.

#3 In college, I once got a temp job working at a sorority house dinner. One of the girls was dropping off her dirty plate at the sink for me to wash. She looks at me, then turns to her friend and said, “God I could never have a job like that where I had to touch other people’s food. I can hardly stand to touch my own food when I’m done eating it.”



That was over 20 years ago and it still sticks with me. Did she think I was washing other people’s dishes because it was fun for me? I was there because I didn’t know how I was going to eat that week otherwise.

If you have enough wealth to no longer worry about the cost of food, shelter, gas, clothing, education, medical care, etc., then your perspective is going to be very different from anyone who’s barely making ends meet and living paycheck to paycheck. Understanding what ‘regular’ people worry about means that you have to interact with individuals from all walks of life, not just the folks who go to the same country club as you do. Genuine empathy starts with being open-minded and actively listening to someone instead of making assumptions about the challenges they face. Now, that’s not to say that rich people don’t have anything to worry about. Far from it. A major source of anxiety is worrying that you might lose your wealth… especially if you’ve worked hard to earn it. Bad investments, global market shakeups, and risky business ventures can make generational wealth evaporate fairly quickly. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My rich aunt was pretty wealthy, but then she married a man who was wealthy to a much higher degree. MUCH higher degree. They were married for about 15 years and had a good life, but he was older and passed away. Apparently his nurse made changes to the will in the last few months of his life and it left much less to my aunt than she was prepared for.



I remember her crying to my dad on the phone and saying, "How am I supposed to live on only $2 million a year?!?!"



Meanwhile, my family are teachers.

#5 Moving into the dorms freshman year of college, I overheard a girl absolutely losing her s**t because her mum was "only" giving her $200/week. We lived in dorms, had required meal plans and weren't allowed to have cars on campus, what are you spending that much money on?!



I've never gotten an allowance in my entire life. The very notion of someone handing their kid $800 every month is still completely baffling to me.

#6 Any of those rich celebrities, etc talking about "We're all in this together", and complaining how hard it is in lockdown because they're trapped in their 5-star hotel or squillion-dollar mansion.

It’s probably fair to say that many parents want their children to be better off and have access to more opportunities than they did growing up. However, even if you inherit a vast amount of wealth or hit the jackpot in the lottery, it doesn’t automatically mean that you’ll pass it on to the next generation. Mismanagement, reckless spending, and a poor work ethic can wreck the family fortune. In short, instead of being wasteful, it’s helpful to be grateful for what you have and to recognize the opportunities you’ve been given that others might not have access to. Wealth also brings with it the means to genuinely change the world for the better through business or charity ventures. And a good rule of thumb is to always live below your means and to spend less than you earn, no matter how much you have in the bank or trust fund. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 It’s only one banana what could it cost, $10?

#8 "The workers don't deserve $15.00 dollars an hour; I didnt make that much when I was young.".

#9 Customer: “And then, my son landed his helicopter in our yard and the grass got all messed up. We had to pay the landscapers to get it all looking the same again. Can you believe that!?”



Me: “I literally can’t imagine ma’am. Now, do you need any more adjustments to your blinds?”.

#10 “Struggling in a 1 bedroom apartment when you’re young is part of the fun”….

#11 Friend dated a really rich guy. Like he had $27,000 A WEEK fun money. He didn't understand why my friend couldn't just leave his job and go to England for week for a vacation.

#12 A very wealthy longtime Episcopal church member stood up at "the annual parish meeting" and spoke her mind after the Rector announced an $11 million capital funds drive to take place over 3 years.



She said, for all to hear: "I don't come to church to hear about miscellaneous matters that detract from our focus on worship. I'll simply give you a check for the amount and let's move on with it.".

What are the most out-of-touch things that you’ve ever heard someone who’s well-off say? What do you think it would take for them to change their perspective and become a bit more down-to-earth? ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever felt like you’ve said something tone-deaf when talking about spending and wealth? If you have a spare moment, we’d love to hear your thoughts! Feel free to share them below.

#13 An old boss looking at buying a new car. "I thought it'd be around $180-200,000 but when I found out it was $250,000 I had a bit harder time justifying it"



Or when talking about the resort he was building in Thailand.

#14 Friend invited me out to eat. I told her that I couldn't. That I needed to wait for payday. That I just paid so my bills and didn't have much left over. Her response was " wait so you don't have money, but you work so I don't understand. Can't you just get like $100 from your parents?".

#15 Teenagers who are mad when they don't get a car for their 16 birthday because they expect one



Also ones who throw fits because they didn't get the *right* car.

#16 Rishi Sunak - the UK's finance minister saying mid-covid while millions lost their jobs due to lockdown saying people should "live off their savings" apparently since we haven't been able to spend money because everything is shut we've saved money..

Despite not earning money because everything shut down.

#17 When I first met my GF's aunt, we were chillin' in her giant house, giant kitchen, freshly renovated with all the trimmings. Beautiful place. I look over and notice she's got these real tall s**g rugs in a couple of the rooms and I ask her how she vacuums the things because, well inquiring minds want to know! She replies with "Well first of all...you're assuming I clean my own house..."



Then I knew, ok we're on that level. All she had to do was say it any other way that sounded less pompous.

#18 One of my friends is insanely rich and doesn't really take a no for an answer.

Calls me in the middle of the week (it was Tuesday) and informs me that I am going to Cyprus with him for two weeks, flight is going to be in three days if I agree. Let me inform you that I am a student, I have a part-time job and two cats.

It was really nice of him to take me on a trip, but I can't since I live a middle class life. Took me one hour to explain to him why I can't go.

#19 I was with one of the owners of a company I worked for years ago and in a meeting for year-end bonuses, he stated, "Wouldn't it be cool to get everyone a new car for bonus??"



Then our Finance Manager actually showed him what that would cost. His response?



"Well...I could do that if I wanted to, even if the business can't."



We didn't get new cars...

#20 Poor people should just get a job.



Youtubers working fast food for the “fun” of it.



Bragging about how they don’t want o donate a $1 for a local charity because they already donated $10,000 to another.

#21 I once worked for a guy who took his full time nanny along on a ski trip for him, his wife, and three under 10 kids. Because of my boss's job he was able to get high end hotel rooms comped for him and his family but even so I heard him telling the person arranging it on the phone that they could stick the nanny in any old tiny and nasty room anywhere b/c she didn't need to be treated nicely.



Later, when discussing the trip, he said he didn't get why the nanny didn't enjoy herself and take time to ski. I asked if she knew how and he said no but there were lessons there for something like $200-300. Knowing my own budget, I asked if the nanny made more money than I did and my boss said no. I said there was no way his nanny could afford those lessons.



He scoffed and said if that was so it was because she didn't budget properly. He added that it wasn't like she had to spend her money on rent because he knew she was still living with her parents.



I just marveled at how he never put the pieces together at how much money $200 was to someone in her situation, or that the reason why she was living with her parents still was probably because he wasn't paying her enough.

#22 I work at a private school and they give each student their own iPad when they enter pre k and use them all the way up to 6th grade.



One of my fourth graders who had been there since pre k told me that she thought everyone in the world is just given an iPad when they are born.

#23 "Just get it fixed". B***h if I could afford to fix it it wouldn't still be broken.

#24 There was a guy on a forum I frequented years ago who clearly grew up rich and once said he didn't have sympathy for anyone who didn't always have $20k on hand to cover emergency expenses. It's wild, he genuinely thought that everyone should be able to easily save that much.

#25 I had a co-worker who worked for the social aspect. She didn't need the money. When she found out how much money I had in my savings (3 figures), she said "What do you do with all your money?" I said "That IS all my money." She just stared at me.

#26 I don't think she was rich so much as very comfortably middle class, but my former boss once told me I should just "hire a car" so I could get to work faster and without the worry of contracting COVID on public transport.



I was in my early twenties and she was paying me minimum wage. What on earth made her think a hire car would be in any way economical?



She got very defensive when I politely pointed out it would cost me £600/month (not counting the fuel costs for a 40 mile round trip each day!) and therefore out of my budget.

#27 During the first bit of the pandemic when everyone was baking bread and there was a shortage of yeast, my mum scoffed and said: "what idiots, panicking about yeast! Just put the bowl in the yard under a blooming tree! Honestly, people these days are so out of touch..."



It never once occurred to her that not everyone has a huge yard full of blooming trees.



(We aren't rich, not even close, but she's been taken care of her entire life and has never had to work a single day. She still lives in the house she was born in, and is really out of touch with reality.).

#28 Not one or two things, but many. One of my friends comes from an upper middle class background and has confused philosophies. He will never outright say that the poor deserve to suffer, but says that subsidized/public health, education, day care, shelter, food, etc. are what is ruining our nation. This in a country where less than 5% of the population even qualifies to file income tax (file, not pay, only 1.5% actually pays any income tax) and where more than 40% of the population is regarded to be one crisis away from abject poverty and starvation.

#29 Not me, but a friend of mine is a surg tech in a hospital and he once overheard two doctors talking to each other. One was trying to decide if he wanted to buy a Tesla Model X (the most expensive one iirc) and the other doctor already owned two. Trying to sell his colleague on getting one, the Tesla-owning doctor said "they're so safe! I don't understand why everyone doesn't own one!" Completely forgetting that he was talking about a $100k car.

#30 I run a higher end store that sells lighting and ceiling fans, etc.



I once had a customer roll up in her brand new Jaguar F-Pace and get quite upset when we didn't have multiple of the $2800 lights in stock that she wanted. A simple web search would have told her that we are a showroom and these items are 'order only'.



She proceeded to get extremely huffy and ask how her dogs were going to see to get into bed and a manager needed to 'fix this right now'.



Trying to keep my composure, I explained I was the manager and asked for a bit more information.



Turns out this lady had a separate house built for her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels on her property complete with televisions, beds and a person to care for them after 8pm when she was done with spending time with them.



She eventually ordered the lights and brought one of the dogs into the showroom when she came to collect her goods. It was the most unsoscialised dog I have ever seen and yapped loudly the entire time, disrupting my other customers and snapping at a child who tried to pat it.



She was gobsmacked when I explained due to the fragile nature of many of our displays we had a 'no dogs' policy.



She still bought her little hellhounds nearly $6000 worth of crystal chandeliers for their house.



Her story regularly gets retold when we have entitled customers to make ourselves feel better. She is our 'It could be worse...' story.

#31 Last week the prime minister of my province said about the lack of appartement and the price of those available. « You can easily get one for 500$ and that can raise to 800$ - 900$. » But the reality is for 800$ you can afford one room in colocation. The reality is starting at 1500$ and rise up. After he try to justify by saying he was talking for the student. But the problem it’s not the student who get in the street caused by speculation and reno-viction. It’s the family’s. Even when the 2 parents are working. And the other who get homeless built a tents camp and they also been kicked out. Nowhere to go the curfew etc.

BTW her’s it’s only 3 months of not cold temperatures.

#32 "If you don't like your job, go find another instead of b******g about it."



Well gee, it's as if I never thought about finding a new job in the first place. The worst part was this was said by a person that didn't even work.

#33 I dated a man who was the son of a wealthy businessman. The family made millions and they paid the son $150k a year to manage the company newsletter. He literally just put out a two page newsletter quarterly.



The family was going to Paris for holiday and invited me to go. I was in college and made $14k a year.



Everyone was upset I wouldn’t go. Businessman offered me a $50k loan until I could liquify some assets. He was shocked to learn I didn’t have any.

#34 Anything Ben Shapiro says. He does not understand working class Americans.



"Sell it to *who*, Ben?! Sell it to WHO?!"



Also upper middle class kids who think it's easy to move cities or internationally, or travel in general.



Growing up we were so goddamned poor. So poor. It's awful and to this day I am a bit of a miser, and fairly insecure about presentation and lifestyle. I strongly suspect the reason I can't date is I can't afford to not live with roommates. Stop telling poor people to "get your s**t together" as adults. We're f*****g trying you knobs!

#35 "Who thinks fresh flowers are a waste of money? I LOVE buying tons of fresh flowers all the time!".

#36 “Depression and anxiety shouldn’t affect you that much. Just pick yourself up”.

#37 That because of a fire in their own private condo they were forced to live in a FEMA trailer like people after hurricanes. Problem: This woman had an apartment rented (funded by insurance) in the most expensive apartment complex in the city but it was apparently the equivalent of FEMA trailer. My jaw literally dropped and I’ve never forgotten that and it still makes my skin crawl especially after surviving and helping out with Hurricane Floyd in my hometown seeing people lose everything and fleeing Katrina from college.

#38 My doctor told me that I should get private lessons at the gym since public lessons aren't allowed with our restrictions. She said "what else are you going to spend your money on?"



I told her I rent, food, phone plan, meds, and a bus card is more than my wage.

#39 I was once told to never reveal a good deal. They said I should make it seem like I paid full price.

#40 Everyone I work with is middle class & comfortable & they all look down their noses at poor people. I've lived in poverty before and had to rely on benefits for a year or two after my Foster mum died so I know what it's like to have nothing and to have to scrape by on the bare minimum but these guys think it's all free council houses and nightly takeaways and Primark shopping trips. I get into some heated discussions about it all at work.

#41 Doesn't exactly answer your question, but there's this awesome scene I love from the documentary Queen of Versailles. Basically about this rich family building America's biggest house and showcases their decline as 2008 hit.



In it, they all get really drunk at a Christmas party and the real estate guy starts blabbing about the entire economic situation. Basically about how they were able to get away with financial m****r -- the banks duped all those people, their mega businesses profited, they got away with it, and now the country is doing the same exact thing and letting them get away with it all over again. Guy seemed amazed that the system was so easy for them to manipulate if anything.

#42 “Pull it from your savings.” What savings!?

#43 Just last week I was at home with my GF and she invited a friend of hers for a coffee.



The guy has a pretty rich GF and he was telling us some aneddote.



Basically the girl has a dog which hasn't yet learned that he can't p*o inside the house. The girl has also a maid and a butler, both filipinos: one of them is totally disgusted by dogs' p*o.



Nevertheless, the girl, her BF and the butler literally force her to collect the aforementioned p*o.



And this guy, sipping coffee and almost peeing himself from the laughs, was telling us how fun it was to hear her struggling to collect the p*o while hearing the maid retching (eventually throwing up in the toilet).



Me and my GF felt a mixture of disgust, cringe and realization that money make some people really unsensitive.

#44 "i don't know why anyone would want to love in a small house" she loves in a multi-storey country house with horses etc. most people don't want a small house we just can't afford a big one...

#45 An ex-boyfriend’s mother grew up on a ranch is south central Texas, which she now co-owned w her siblings. The bf got permission to take me down one weekend to see the place. His mother (who hadn’t visited the place for some time) casually said, “Let me know if the window is still intact, will you?” I forgot about it until we were on our way there, and asked what was up with that. Turns out, the window in question is in the front parlor, with a chaise lounge sitting under it. When they were schoolgirls, his mother and her sisters had ‘written’ their initials on the glass with their diamond rings.

#46 Many, many cases from the Philippines from when the country was hit ***hard*** by the pandemic last year (and it continues to struggle today)



One example is Manny Pacquaio's wife [posting pictures](https://www.preview.ph/fashion/jinkee-pacquiao-designer-bikes-hermes-louis-vuitton-a00300-20200709) of her Louis Vuitton and Hermes designer... *bicycles*(?)



People are starving from businesses being shut down, many are dying from coronavirus, and this *senator's* wife is showing off her ludicrous luxury c**p.

#47 Why don't the homeless just buy a house..? Have legitimately heard this said more than once without s/.

#48 My ex bought a 10k massage chair, but wouldn't buy PSN to play CW because she had to buy clothes to match the purpose. She also didn't know how to cook, lived in her own house and was a horse riding champion.







She was tone deaf to some things not all, like she knew the struggles, and knew things, but somethings she didn't get. It honestly broke me a bit when I broke up with her, but you know, things happen.

#49 I heard a girl complaining that she got a Lexus for her birthday instead of a Jaguar… she was 15 years old🙄.

#50 Listen to any Career Politician.