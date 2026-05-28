These 39 People Have A Severe, Seemingly Untreatable Case Of Main Character Syndrome
Modern slang moves faster than ever. The social media age alone has brought about a good number of new colloquial expressions. And if you consider yourself an “old-timer,” you may have a difficult time keeping up.
One of these new terms is “main character syndrome.” As the name suggests, it describes a person who views their life as a Hollywood movie in which they are the lead protagonist. And in doing so, they project attention-seeking, entitled behavior that easily annoys those around them.
Here are some examples shared by members of the I Am The Main Character subreddit. You’ve likely seen some of these people out in the wild, all of whom deserve the spotlight online.
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He Is The Main Character
What Life Choices Lead A Person To Be Like This?
About That Faith In Humanity
A-holes. This happened in Brazil and they got fined for it.
Let’s make one thing clear: Main character syndrome is not an official diagnosis. To avoid possible confusion, psychologist Dr. Susan Albers prefers to call it ‘main character energy,’ where a person presents themselves to the world as if they have a camera on them at all times.
“Having that perspective — that you are the center of the story — naturally changes the way you present yourself to others and how you act in a public setting,” Dr. Albers told the Cleveland Clinic.
Starring: Yearbook's Photo Editor!!
She should take up boxing or MMA because she has a very punchable face.
Forbidden To Use One's Own Name
Oh for eff's sake! Stop trying to find new ways to be offended. 🙄
5 Pm, Rush Hour. At Least 3 Cars Are Waiting In Line To Get To A Pump. These Guys Have Been Finished Pumping Gas And Have Been Holding A Casual Conversation For 8 Minutes At This Point
I'd be honking at them until they moved. Go socialize elsewhere.
Main character syndrome and narcissistic personality disorder are not one and the same, and many people may confuse these two. However, they are closely related. As Dr. Albers explains, the difference is in the level of stability, where someone with NPD may exhibit their behaviors throughout their life and in different contexts in their relationships at work and at home.
“For someone who has main character syndrome, this is something that may be the focus or mindset at certain periods of someone’s life and not in others,” Dr. Albers said.
This Is Her Hallway How Dare You Use That To Walk
Guy Trying To Live In A Movie
“No Thanks 👋🏾 “
As we noted in our intro section, the term "main character syndrome" originated in the social media age. And as Swansea University psychology professor Phil Reed points out, the advancement of digital technology can only exacerbate such behaviors.
This Twitch Streamer Sitting The Wrong Way On My Motorcycle Without Permission Parked Near Twitch Con For Her Stream And Then Yelling At Me For Interrupting Her Stream
Yeah right. She or a friend posted it. That would give her more attention because wouldn't he post a shot her yelling at him?
Squashing Supermarket Oranges Just To Get A Good Portrait
It’s Chuck’s World Those Farmers Are Just Living In It
Then they started leaving food for Chunk and he brought his whole family - Nibbles, Nugget, Chip, and Chibbles. There are some great YouTube videos of everyone chowing down.. I'll put a link below.
“The anonymity afforded by digital communication allows people to reinvent themselves, or, in extreme and potentially dangerous cases, to present entirely false versions of themselves, much more easily,” Reed wrote.
Becca's Wedding
Oh Dear
🤮🤮🤮 On behalf of all the Tate's in the world, I apologize for this waste of space! And FYI - he and his brother were arrested for human trafficking, among other disgusting crimes.
Lil Pump Was Surprised When People In Japan Didn't Recognise Him
Living in today’s world of instant gratification doesn’t mean everyone is prone to developing main character syndrome. There are ways to keep yourself grounded. Some tips from Medical News Today include practicing self-reflection, checking in with others, listening to feedback, and seeking professional help when needed.
Guy Couldn’t Bribe Someone To Change Their Beliefs, Posts Selfie Instead
This Has To Be Satire, Right?!?!
This must be really old. They're still on FB.
🤡
How To Get Yourself Banned From A Restaurant And Waste The Waitstaff’s Time
The Swifty Recruitment Ceremony Was Interrupted
She's a viral hoaxer who enjoys posting lies to start rage bait.
Mc ??
An Adorable Mc
Hunger Can't Wait For Seizures!
How trashy of a human do you have to be to write something like this knowing that someone had a medical emergency???
Oh, So This Is Target’s Fault...right
He Must Be Losing It
Evidently, Her Skin Tone Is The Only One That Should Be Considered When Making Bandaids
Good Thing They Are Definitely Not Being A Stereotype
I'd be grilling meat outside every single day if I was this person's neighbor and saw this message. 😂
When You Just Want To Watch Hockey As A Christian
Get bent Colin. You should just stay home if you're so easily offended.
Vegan Cries Because Apple Won't Delete The Meat Emoji
Today’s Xkcd Is On Point
Very True
How Many People Did This Chick Run Off The Road?
When The Dad Knows How To Play Reverse UNO 😂
Couple Raise $62k To Try To Buy Rights To Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ Because They Hate It And Never Want It To Be Played Again. Article Link In First Comment
I'd pay to have Mariah Carey's Xmas song banished forever instead!
I'd Love To Be Able To Read The Group Chats That He's Not In
Wants To Be The Bachelorette So Bad
My Friend Put His Wedding Photos Up Today And The Bestman (Who Made A Lot Of The Day About Him) Inboxed Me This. After The Speech On The Day He Kept Going Up To Girls And Saying "My Speech Was The Best Ay"
I Haven't Checked Out The Context, But They Are Getting Dragged On Fb
Passenger On A Hijacked Plane Asked To Take A Photo With The Hijacker
Not what it seems like. He wanted to get a closer look at the explosive vest to determine if it was real or not. It wasn't and everyone was OK after the hijacker surrendered.