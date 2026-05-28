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Modern slang moves faster than ever. The social media age alone has brought about a good number of new colloquial expressions. And if you consider yourself an “old-timer,” you may have a difficult time keeping up.

One of these new terms is “main character syndrome.” As the name suggests, it describes a person who views their life as a Hollywood movie in which they are the lead protagonist. And in doing so, they project attention-seeking, entitled behavior that easily annoys those around them.

Here are some examples shared by members of the I Am The Main Character subreddit. You’ve likely seen some of these people out in the wild, all of whom deserve the spotlight online.