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Modern slang moves faster than ever. The social media age alone has brought about a good number of new colloquial expressions. And if you consider yourself an “old-timer,” you may have a difficult time keeping up.

One of these new terms is “main character syndrome.” As the name suggests, it describes a person who views their life as a Hollywood movie in which they are the lead protagonist. And in doing so, they project attention-seeking, entitled behavior that easily annoys those around them.

Here are some examples shared by members of the I Am The Main Character subreddit. You’ve likely seen some of these people out in the wild, all of whom deserve the spotlight online.

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#1

He Is The Main Character

Dog standing on stage during concert with crowd hands raised

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8points
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alex_81 avatar
Al Fun
Al Fun
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s not a syndrome, he IS the main character.

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1point
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    #2

    What Life Choices Lead A Person To Be Like This?

    Text conversation about daughters sharing same middle name Kay

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope Kenzie‘s last name doesn’t start with a K. Kind of screws up her initials.

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    #3

    About That Faith In Humanity

    Couple dye waterfall blue contaminating drought-stricken town water supply for gender reveal

    mr_greenmash Report

    7points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A-holes. This happened in Brazil and they got fined for it.

    4
    4points
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    Let’s make one thing clear: Main character syndrome is not an official diagnosis. To avoid possible confusion, psychologist Dr. Susan Albers prefers to call it ‘main character energy,’ where a person presents themselves to the world as if they have a camera on them at all times. 

    “Having that perspective — that you are the center of the story — naturally changes the way you present yourself to others and how you act in a public setting,” Dr. Albers told the Cleveland Clinic.

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    #4

    Starring: Yearbook's Photo Editor!!

    High school yearbook photo editor made all faces look identical in yearbook photos

    @brando_writes Report

    7points
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    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She should take up boxing or MMA because she has a very punchable face.

    0
    0points
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    #5

    Forbidden To Use One's Own Name

    Screenshot of a TikTok conversation about username change involving a transgender and last name Tran

    dota2botmaster Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh for eff's sake! Stop trying to find new ways to be offended. 🙄

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    #6

    5 Pm, Rush Hour. At Least 3 Cars Are Waiting In Line To Get To A Pump. These Guys Have Been Finished Pumping Gas And Have Been Holding A Casual Conversation For 8 Minutes At This Point

    Two men at gas station discussing near a white pickup truck

    HansGruberHk Report

    6points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be honking at them until they moved. Go socialize elsewhere.

    2
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    Main character syndrome and narcissistic personality disorder are not one and the same, and many people may confuse these two. However, they are closely related. As Dr. Albers explains, the difference is in the level of stability, where someone with NPD may exhibit their behaviors throughout their life and in different contexts in their relationships at work and at home. 

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    “For someone who has main character syndrome, this is something that may be the focus or mindset at certain periods of someone’s life and not in others,” Dr. Albers said.
    #7

    This Is Her Hallway How Dare You Use That To Walk

    Woman filming content in public mall with people walking behind

    anon Report

    5points
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    #8

    Guy Trying To Live In A Movie

    Main character syndrome tweet about food truck interaction

    youtube_candysmash Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    “No Thanks 👋🏾 “

    Person roller skating near Eiffel Tower at night with others in background

    Direct-Friendship650 Report

    5points
    POST
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    As we noted in our intro section, the term "main character syndrome" originated in the social media age. And as Swansea University psychology professor Phil Reed points out, the advancement of digital technology can only exacerbate such behaviors. 

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    #10

    This Twitch Streamer Sitting The Wrong Way On My Motorcycle Without Permission Parked Near Twitch Con For Her Stream And Then Yelling At Me For Interrupting Her Stream

    Woman sitting on motorcycle at night with main character syndrome

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah right. She or a friend posted it. That would give her more attention because wouldn't he post a shot her yelling at him?

    0
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    #11

    Squashing Supermarket Oranges Just To Get A Good Portrait

    Photographer shoots model in grocery store with main character syndrome

    leblanvac Report

    5points
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    #12

    It’s Chuck’s World Those Farmers Are Just Living In It

    Groundhog steals farmer's crop caught on surveillance camera

    Bambi69xoxo Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then they started leaving food for Chunk and he brought his whole family - Nibbles, Nugget, Chip, and Chibbles. There are some great YouTube videos of everyone chowing down.. I'll put a link below.

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    “The anonymity afforded by digital communication allows people to reinvent themselves, or, in extreme and potentially dangerous cases, to present entirely false versions of themselves, much more easily,” Reed wrote
    #13

    Becca's Wedding

    Wedding welcome sign with main character syndrome mention

    Drprim83 Report

    5points
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    #14

    Oh Dear

    Andrew Tate tweets about arrest release and cultural impact with merchandise link

    @Cobratate Report

    5points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤮🤮🤮 On behalf of all the Tate's in the world, I apologize for this waste of space! And FYI - he and his brother were arrested for human trafficking, among other disgusting crimes.

    3
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    #15

    Lil Pump Was Surprised When People In Japan Didn't Recognise Him

    Lil Pump unrecognized by people in Japan standing in street with tattoos and dreadlocks

    tjasper88 Report

    5points
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    Living in today’s world of instant gratification doesn’t mean everyone is prone to developing main character syndrome. There are ways to keep yourself grounded. Some tips from Medical News Today include practicing self-reflection, checking in with others, listening to feedback, and seeking professional help when needed. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Guy Couldn’t Bribe Someone To Change Their Beliefs, Posts Selfie Instead

    Man taking selfie on Delta flight with tweet about mask refusal and pharma company

    @stkirsch Report

    5points
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    #17

    This Has To Be Satire, Right?!?!

    Person venting about low RSVP rates for destination wedding in Hawaii

    reddit.com Report

    5points
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    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This must be really old. They're still on FB.

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    #18

    🤡

    Reddit post about feeling different odds of surviving a sub accident

    Presideum Report

    5points
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    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    built incorrectly, not different

    1
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    #19

    How To Get Yourself Banned From A Restaurant And Waste The Waitstaff’s Time

    Woman holding balloons joking about booking a restaurant as Haley Bieber

    cottageyarn Report

    5points
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is that both a run-on and incomplete sentence?

    1
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    #20

    The Swifty Recruitment Ceremony Was Interrupted

    Woman explains getting kicked off flight for playing music without headphones

    AssumptionNo5436 Report

    5points
    POST
    jax_2 avatar
    Spencers slave no more
    Spencers slave no more
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a viral hoaxer who enjoys posting lies to start rage bait.

    0
    0points
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    #21

    Mc ??

    Concert crowd with person holding a sign back facing the stage

    Infamous_Fig7614 Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh heck no! I'd have ripped that thing in half.

    1
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    #22

    An Adorable Mc

    Small dog carrying big stick greeted by people in park

    anon Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doggo has a fan club! ❤️

    1
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    #23

    Hunger Can't Wait For Seizures!

    Customer complains about take out order delay with server's emergency response

    Inedible-denim Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How trashy of a human do you have to be to write something like this knowing that someone had a medical emergency???

    2
    2points
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    #24

    Oh, So This Is Target’s Fault...right

    TikToker claims Target let her steal $3,000 worth of goods before jail threat

    DoctorTurkelton Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    He Must Be Losing It

    Tweet about someone using divine powers and yoga fire to intimidate others

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🙄🙄 This dude is completely braindead.

    1
    1point
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    #26

    Evidently, Her Skin Tone Is The Only One That Should Be Considered When Making Bandaids

    Woke bandages with skin-tone matching colors on store shelf

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is that woke? 🙄 Ignorant t.wat.

    1
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    #27

    Good Thing They Are Definitely Not Being A Stereotype

    Vegan runner complaining about meat cooking smells from neighbors' windows

    GoodVibesWow Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be grilling meat outside every single day if I was this person's neighbor and saw this message. 😂

    1
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    #28

    When You Just Want To Watch Hockey As A Christian

    Twitter exchange about inclusivity in hockey environment

    RGM81 Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get bent Colin. You should just stay home if you're so easily offended.

    1
    1point
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    #29

    Vegan Cries Because Apple Won't Delete The Meat Emoji

    Live video chat with meat emojis and main character syndrome

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
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    #30

    Today’s Xkcd Is On Point

    Comic about wild dogs shredding Mona Lisa and personal news obsession

    donutello2000 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Very True

    Tweet about siblings living their own lives seen as side characters

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    How Many People Did This Chick Run Off The Road?

    Tweet about a person surviving seven car accidents believing in God's plan

    Educational-Painting Report

    3points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually I think Satan has a plan for you! 😂

    1
    1point
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    #33

    When The Dad Knows How To Play Reverse UNO 😂

    Text meme about a strong independent woman whose dad refuses to pay for wedding

    Orbisthefirst Report

    3points
    POST
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    #34

    Couple Raise $62k To Try To Buy Rights To Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ Because They Hate It And Never Want It To Be Played Again. Article Link In First Comment

    Couple raising funds to buy song rights and ban Last Christmas by Wham

    the-other-kennedy Report

    3points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd pay to have Mariah Carey's Xmas song banished forever instead!

    1
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    #35

    I'd Love To Be Able To Read The Group Chats That He's Not In

    Tweet about Kanye West's group text message with famous rappers

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Wants To Be The Bachelorette So Bad

    Screenshot of text message about ghosting and bad date message on phone

    platonic_rubbing Report

    2points
    POST
    alex_81 avatar
    Al Fun
    Al Fun
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sound good to me, what are the snacks?

    0
    0points
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    #37

    My Friend Put His Wedding Photos Up Today And The Bestman (Who Made A Lot Of The Day About Him) Inboxed Me This. After The Speech On The Day He Kept Going Up To Girls And Saying "My Speech Was The Best Ay"

    WhatsApp conversation referencing funny class moments

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #38

    I Haven't Checked Out The Context, But They Are Getting Dragged On Fb

    Elite couple posing to save mankind in news feature

    Scarletwitch713 Report

    2points
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    #39

    Passenger On A Hijacked Plane Asked To Take A Photo With The Hijacker

    Two men posing inside an airplane cabin with one wearing glasses and a light blue shirt

    Shot-Ad5867 Report

    1point
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not what it seems like. He wanted to get a closer look at the explosive vest to determine if it was real or not. It wasn't and everyone was OK after the hijacker surrendered.

    1
    1point
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