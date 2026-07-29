Who Is Carl Cox? Carl Andrew Cox OBE is a British DJ and producer known for his influential presence in house and techno music. His high-energy sets and technical skill behind the decks have captivated global audiences for decades. He first gained widespread recognition for his three-deck mixing at the 1988 Sunrise Rave, which firmly established his reputation in the burgeoning acid house scene. Cox became a defining figure of rave culture.

Full Name Carl Andrew Cox OBE Gender Male Relationship Status Single Net Worth $16 million Nationality British Ethnicity Black

Early Life and Education Born in Oldham, England, Carl Cox grew up in South London with Barbadian parents who introduced him to a rich blend of soul, funk, and disco music. He started DJing family gatherings at eight years old, developing an early passion for rhythm. By age fifteen, Cox had purchased his first turntables, quickly honing his craft at local parties. He briefly studied electrical engineering before committing full-time to his burgeoning career in music.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Carl Cox’s personal life. He married Rachel Turner in 1993; their union lasted three years before they split. Cox was reportedly in a relationship with Gemma in 2022. He has no children and is currently believed to be single.

Career Highlights Carl Cox’s career as a British DJ and producer is legendary, especially within house and techno music. He captivated audiences with his unique three-deck mixing technique and played a pivotal role in the UK’s acid house scene. He established an iconic 15-year residency at Space Ibiza, “Music is Revolution,” which ran from 2001 to 2016 and became a global benchmark for club nights. Cox also launched his own “Carl Cox & Friends” stage at major festivals like Ultra Music Festival. To date, Cox has received an OBE for his contributions to music and won 16 DJ Awards, 5 International Dance Music Awards, and 3 DJ Mag Awards, cementing his status as a dance music pioneer.