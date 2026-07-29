Who Is Martina McBride? Martina McBride is an American country singer and songwriter, celebrated for her powerful soprano voice and inspiring ballads. She has become an icon in country music. McBride’s breakout moment arrived with the release of her third album, Wild Angels, in 1995. Its title track became her first number one single, cementing her place in the industry.

Full Name Martina Mariea McBride Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married John McBride Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Daryl Schiff Mother Jeanne Schiff Siblings Martin Schiff, Steve Schiff, Gina Schiff Kids Delaney Katharine, Emma Justine, Ava Rose Kathleen

Early Life and Education Martina Mariea Schiff grew up on a dairy farm in Sharon, Kansas, absorbing country music through her father, Daryl Schiff, who led a local band. She started singing and playing keyboards with his band, The Schiffters, at a young age. After high school, McBride attended college for one semester before pursuing music full-time, performing with local rock bands. This early immersion in live performance shaped her natural stage presence.

Notable Relationships Martina McBride has been married to sound engineer John McBride since May 15, 1988. They met when she was seeking rehearsal space in Nashville, and he later became her husband and a key collaborator. The couple shares three daughters: Delaney Katharine, Emma Justine, and Ava Rose Kathleen. McBride famously reduced her touring schedule to prioritize raising her children.

Career Highlights Martina McBride’s flagship albums and powerful vocals have earned her significant acclaim throughout her career. She has sold over 23 million albums worldwide, achieving widespread pop and adult contemporary crossover success. Her dedication to her craft and impactful songs led to numerous accolades, including four Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year awards and three Academy of Country Music Top Female Vocalist awards. McBride is also a 14-time Grammy Award nominee. Beyond her music, McBride has launched her own wine label, Luna & Finn, and authored two cookbooks. She also hosts the popular podcast Vocal Point.