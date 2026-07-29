Who Is Geddy Lee? Geddy Lee Weinrib is a celebrated Canadian musician, known for his extraordinary work as Rush’s lead vocalist and bassist. His powerful stage presence and unique tenor voice became the band’s signature. He joined Rush in September 1968, replacing their original bassist. The group’s self-titled 1974 debut quickly established their powerful hard rock foundation, attracting a dedicated fanbase.

Full Name Geddy Lee Weinrib Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Jewish Education High school dropout Father Morris Weinrib Mother Mary Weinrib Kids Julian Lee, Kyla Lee

Early Life and Education Geddy Lee was born Gary Lee Weinrib in Willowdale, Toronto, Ontario, to Polish-Jewish Holocaust survivors Mary and Morris Weinrib. Their experiences deeply influenced his worldview and work ethic. He attended school in Toronto, where he developed an early interest in music, beginning with guitar at age 14. Lee later chose to drop out of high school to pursue a professional career in rock and roll.

Notable Relationships A string of enduring romances has not marked Geddy Lee’s life; instead, he has maintained a long and stable marriage. He wed Nancy Young in a small ceremony on June 20, 1976. Lee and Nancy Young are parents to a son, Julian Lee, and a daughter, Kyla Lee. The couple has enjoyed over 50 years of marriage, a rarity in the entertainment industry.

Career Highlights As a cornerstone of progressive rock, Geddy Lee’s work with Rush produced influential albums like 2112, Moving Pictures, and A Farewell to Kings. The band’s unique sound and technical prowess garnered millions of album sales worldwide. Beyond his musical endeavors, Lee authored My Effin’ Life, a candid and acclaimed autobiography reflecting on his life and career. He also released the solo album My Favourite Headache in 2000. Lee and his Rush bandmates were made Officers of the Order of Canada in 1996 and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. These honors cemented his status as a legendary figure in rock history.