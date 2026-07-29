Who Is Stephen Dorff? Stephen Hartley Dorff Jr. is an American actor known for his intense and versatile performances across film and television. He often brings a gritty authenticity to complex characters. He first gained widespread public attention portraying the villainous Deacon Frost in the 1998 blockbuster Blade, a role that earned him critical acclaim and fan recognition. The film cemented his status as a formidable screen presence.

Full Name Stephen Hartley Dorff Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Steve Dorff Mother Nancy Dorff Siblings Andrew Dorff

Early Life and Education Atlanta, Georgia, was the birthplace of Stephen Dorff, whose father, Steve Dorff, is a renowned composer and music producer. He spent his formative years in Los Angeles where his father worked, growing up in a household steeped in creativity. Dorff began acting as a child, appearing in commercials for major brands like Kraft and Mattel, and attended several private schools, though he was reportedly expelled from five of them.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Stephen Dorff’s personal life over the years, including relationships with actresses Reese Witherspoon and Alicia Silverstone in the 1990s. More recently, he dated Charlotte McKinney between 2015 and 2016. Dorff has no children and is currently single, though he has publicly expressed a desire to have kids in the future.

Career Highlights Stephen Dorff’s filmography features a diverse range of roles, including his iconic portrayal of the villain Deacon Frost in the 1998 superhero film Blade. His performance garnered both an MTV Movie Award and a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Best Villain. Beyond mainstream success, Dorff earned critical praise for his lead role as a disillusioned actor in Sofia Coppola’s 2010 film Somewhere, which notably won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. He also delivered a critically acclaimed performance as Detective Roland West in the third season of HBO’s anthology series True Detective, further showcasing his dramatic depth.