Who Is Josh Radnor? American actor and filmmaker Joshua Thomas Radnor is known for his introspective roles and his thoughtful approach to storytelling. His creative endeavors span writing, directing, and music, showcasing a multifaceted artistic talent. He rose to widespread recognition as Ted Mosby on the popular CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The series became a cultural phenomenon, anchoring his career for nearly a decade.

Full Name Joshua Thomas Radnor Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $30 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education Kenyon College, New York University Father Alan Radnor Mother Carol Radnor Siblings Melanie Radnor, Joanna Radnor Vilensky Kids 1 son

Early Life and Education Growing up in Bexley, Ohio, Josh Radnor was shaped by his Conservative Judaism upbringing, attending Orthodox Jewish day schools. His parents, Carol and Alan Radnor, fostered an environment that supported his early intellectual and creative curiosities. Radnor later pursued higher education at Kenyon College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in drama in 1996, and earned his Master of Fine Arts from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1999.

Notable Relationships Currently, Josh Radnor is married to clinical psychologist Jordana Jacobs, having tied the knot in January 2024. Earlier in his career, he dated actress Lindsay Price from 2008 to 2009. Radnor and Jacobs welcomed their first child, a son, in late 2025. He maintains a private but confirmed family life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights Josh Radnor’s breakthrough arrived with his role as Ted Mosby on the beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran for nine successful seasons. He became a household name for portraying the show’s central romantic architect. He expanded his artistic scope by writing and directing the critically acclaimed films Happythankyoumoreplease and Liberal Arts, with the former earning the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award. Beyond acting and directing, Radnor formed the indie-folk duo Radnor & Lee with musician Ben Lee, releasing two albums, Radnor & Lee and Golden State.