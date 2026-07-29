Who Is Wil Wheaton? Richard William Wheaton III is an American actor and writer, recognized for his outspoken advocacy for “geek culture” and mental health. His candid blogging offers fans an authentic look into his life. Wheaton first gained widespread attention starring as Gordie Lachance in Rob Reiner’s acclaimed film Stand by Me. His subsequent role as Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation cemented his place in pop culture.

Full Name Richard William Wheaton III Gender Male Relationship Status Married Anne Prince Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Los Angeles Professional High School Father Richard William Wheaton Jr. Mother Debra Nordean (née O’Connor) Siblings Jeremy Wheaton, Amy Wheaton Kids Ryan Kopp, Nolan Kopp

Early Life and Education Growing up in Burbank, California, Richard William Wheaton III was immersed in the entertainment industry early, with both parents having acting backgrounds. His father, Richard William Wheaton Jr., was a medical specialist, and his mother, Debra Nordean, was an actress. He attended Los Angeles Professional High School, a common choice for young actors balancing education with their burgeoning careers. This environment supported his early acting pursuits while providing a structured learning setting.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks Richard William Wheaton III’s enduring marriage to Anne Prince, whom he wed in November 1999. Their partnership has been a constant presence throughout his public life. Wheaton later legally adopted Anne’s two sons from a previous relationship, Ryan and Nolan, at their request, forming a unified family unit.

Career Highlights Wil Wheaton’s early career launched with his poignant portrayal of Gordie Lachance in the critically acclaimed 1986 film Stand by Me, establishing him as a young dramatic talent. He then secured a defining role as Wesley Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation, a character that became a significant part of science fiction television. Beyond acting, Wheaton expanded into the tech and gaming spheres, becoming a prominent voice actor for video games and animated series like Teen Titans. He notably hosted and co-created the popular YouTube board game show TableTop, credited with reigniting interest in tabletop gaming. To date, Wheaton has also garnered recognition for his writing, authoring several books including the New York Times bestseller Still Just a Geek, and his audiobook narration of Ready Player One debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list.