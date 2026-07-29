Who Is Ken Burns? American filmmaker Kenneth Lauren Burns is celebrated for his distinctive narrative style and extensive historical documentaries. His cinematic approach often brings still images to life with profound emotional depth. His breakthrough arrived with the 1990 miniseries The Civil War, which captivated millions and fundamentally reshaped historical storytelling on television. This landmark work earned widespread critical acclaim and numerous awards.

Full Name Kenneth Lauren Burns Gender Male Relationship Status Married Julie Deborah Brown Net Worth $3.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Hampshire College Father Robert Kyle Burns Jr. Mother Lyla Smith Burns Siblings Ric Burns Kids Sarah Burns, Lilly Burns, Olivia Burns, Willa Burns

Early Life and Education Growing up in an academic family, Kenneth Lauren Burns moved frequently, from France to Michigan, with his father, Robert Kyle Burns Jr., an anthropologist. His mother, Lyla Smith Burns, a biotechnician, passed away when he was eleven, profoundly influencing his storytelling. At seventeen, Burns received an 8 mm film camera, sparking his interest in filmmaking, and later attended Hampshire College. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in film studies and design in 1975, working in a record store to help cover tuition costs.

Notable Relationships Over his career, Ken Burns has been married twice. He wed Amy Stechler in 1982, a marriage that produced two daughters, Sarah and Lilly, before their divorce in 1993. Burns married Julie Deborah Brown in 2003, with whom he shares two additional daughters, Olivia and Willa. He often emphasizes his close bond with all four of his children.