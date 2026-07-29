Ken Burns: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ken Burns
July 29, 1953
Brooklyn, New York, US
73 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Ken Burns?
American filmmaker Kenneth Lauren Burns is celebrated for his distinctive narrative style and extensive historical documentaries. His cinematic approach often brings still images to life with profound emotional depth.
His breakthrough arrived with the 1990 miniseries The Civil War, which captivated millions and fundamentally reshaped historical storytelling on television. This landmark work earned widespread critical acclaim and numerous awards.
|Full Name
|Kenneth Lauren Burns
|Gender
|Male
|Relationship Status
|Married Julie Deborah Brown
|Net Worth
|$3.5 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Hampshire College
|Father
|Robert Kyle Burns Jr.
|Mother
|Lyla Smith Burns
|Siblings
|Ric Burns
|Kids
|Sarah Burns, Lilly Burns, Olivia Burns, Willa Burns
Early Life and Education
Growing up in an academic family, Kenneth Lauren Burns moved frequently, from France to Michigan, with his father, Robert Kyle Burns Jr., an anthropologist. His mother, Lyla Smith Burns, a biotechnician, passed away when he was eleven, profoundly influencing his storytelling.
At seventeen, Burns received an 8 mm film camera, sparking his interest in filmmaking, and later attended Hampshire College. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in film studies and design in 1975, working in a record store to help cover tuition costs.
Notable Relationships
Over his career, Ken Burns has been married twice. He wed Amy Stechler in 1982, a marriage that produced two daughters, Sarah and Lilly, before their divorce in 1993.
Burns married Julie Deborah Brown in 2003, with whom he shares two additional daughters, Olivia and Willa. He often emphasizes his close bond with all four of his children.
Career Highlights
Ken Burns’ acclaimed documentary career launched with Brooklyn Bridge, earning an Academy Award nomination, but his 1990 series The Civil War achieved massive success, garnering over 40 major awards including two Emmy Awards. Other flagship works include Baseball and Jazz.
In 1976, Burns co-founded Florentine Films, his production company responsible for decades of critically acclaimed works. This studio continues to develop many of his influential projects, which are often produced in association with PBS.
His extensive body of work has collected seventeen Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards, and two Oscar nominations to date, cementing Burns as a pivotal figure in American historical storytelling.
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 28, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 27, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 26, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0