Since eating is such a regular part of life, we rarely remember what we had for breakfast a week ago or can recall what we had for dinner on a date that never went any further. That is because we better remember things and details that arouse our emotions. You might remember the particular flavor of ice cream you ate on the day you broke up with your partner or the dessert you had on your first date with your now-husband. Similarly, you might remember eating at that weird restaurant that had you soak your feet in the water or catch your own dinner.

Taking your dining experience to the next level and turning your meal almost into a quest is the goal of many of these weird restaurants and crazy eateries that provide their guests with so much more than just delicious food. Although these crazy restaurants could be locations where you return more than just once, it's more about the experience and emotions evoked on your first-ever visit there. Also, really cool restaurants are usually hella expensive, which is another reason why you may limit yourself to just one visit. Yet, even if the money was no issue, with so many unique restaurants with unconventional concepts around the world, it's always a good idea to try something new and experience something you never have before. While not all strange restaurants might be your cup of tea (perhaps the idea of having your dinner 150 feet above the ground makes you sick), it's all about the one-of-a-kind experience you will remember for years to come.

Below, we've compiled a list of some of the most unique restaurants around the world worth including on your gastronomic bucket list. As always, if any of these weirdest restaurants piqued your interest, make sure to give them an upvote. And as with our previous lists of recommended locations, we invite you to share your thoughts about the places you have been to and let us know if you spot any discrepancies in our descriptions. And now, onto a gastronomic adventure!