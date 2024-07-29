Man With “Dad Bod” And Snug Speedos Hailed A Legend For Keeping “The Olympics From Falling Apart”

ADVERTISEMENT

Forget gold medals—it was all about the hero in a Speedo who became the unexpected star at the Paris Olympics.

Enter “Bob the Cap Catcher,” the anonymous lifeguard who made waves by capturing not just swim caps but hearts, too.

The tale of “Bob” began on a seemingly ordinary Sunday, July 28, during the Women’s 100-meter Breaststroke. Swimmer Emma Weber from Team USA had just lost her swim cap, a tiny hiccup in the high-stakes world of Olympic competition.



A man has been titled a “legend” for an unexpected moment that took place at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, July 28

Image credits: BBC Sport / X

Image credits: BBC Sport / X

“We can’t have that at the bottom of the pool,” said swimming analyst Amy Van Dyken, as quoted by NBC News. “We’re going to have to have someone dive in and go get it.”

As Emma’s swim cap lay at the bottom of the pool, a hero clad in nothing but a vibrant bathing suit sprang into action.

With the flair of a showman, “Bob” plunged into the pool as loud cheers erupted from the crowd.

NBC commentators had a field day, dubbing him “Bob the Cap Catcher” as he executed his mission with finesse.

The unidentified lifeguard went viral for fetching an abandoned swim cap from the bottom of the pool

GIVE THIS MAN A MEDAL! 🥇 When a rogue swimming cap found its way into the Olympic pool, this man and his snazzy shorts sprung into action in front of 15,000 people 👏👏#BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/QkYxhGupbK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 28, 2024

Moments later, Bob surfaced triumphantly, holding the white cap in his hand like a trophy.

A Paris 2024 spokesperson told CNN that the lifeguard declined to make his name public so that he could focus on his duties for the remainder of the competition. So, for now, the internet and all his new adoring fans are calling him “Bob the Cap Catcher.”

“This situation is common at swimming competitions,” the spokesperson told the outlet about “Bob” fishing the swim cap out of the pool before the next event.

A Paris 2024 spokesperson said it is common to ask lifeguards to fetch items from the bottom of the pool before the next race

Image credits: BBC Sport / X

“As the lifeguards are the only people wearing swimwear, apart from the athletes, a request may be made to fetch an item at the bottom of the pool prior to the next race. In this case, the request was made to the lifeguard closest to the item,” the spokesperson continued.

The cap-retrieving moment quickly went viral online, with one saying, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear floral print Speedos.”

“He’s an icon he’s a legend he is the moment,” said comment on X, to which the NBC Olympics & Paralympics account replied, “Main character energy.”

“Give this man the medal!” read one comment, while another chimed in, “Thank you for your service, Bob”

Another said, “Bob kept the Olympics from falling apart. Way to go Bob!”

“Olympics have peaked,” read another tweet. “Middle aged French Dad bod in brightly patterned budgie smugglers fetching a rogue swimming cap out of the pool. Biggest cheer of the games so far, well played that man.”