It's not only humans that do some sketchy, questionable stuff. Animals in the wild have their own peculiarities, too, and these weird animal behaviors usually don't go unnoticed. And by weird, we don't just mean things that seem odd from a human perspective but also interesting animal behaviors that are distinctive to that species only. Or somewhat resemble human behavior, which makes things even more bizarre.

Be it unique defense mechanisms, hunting techniques, or mating habits, strange animal behaviors are a part of evolution. This suggests that if the animals have survived this long, their quirks and distinctions helped them to do so. Even if some of these habits might look funny, we must understand that our furry friends are probably also questioning most of our behavior. They just got used to you puckering your lips as a cue for them to lick you. Hence, strange or funny animal behaviors are really just a matter of perspective. For humans, it's weird as long as it's new and unfamiliar. Though in the natural world, every weird animal behavior has its purpose. Not sure, though, how come vervet monkeys opted for booze as their means of hydration and whether mimicking human behavior has anything to do with it, but that's a discussion for another day.

Below, we've compiled a list of weird animal behaviors we've amassed from the wild world web as well as a related thread on AskReddit, in which people shared the most interesting animal behavior they've encountered or learned about.