Ah, menopause, the stage of life where women embark on a journey through the mystic realms of hormonal change, hot flashes, and a newfound sense of empowerment.

But have you ever heard about “manopause”? It appears that Robbie Williams has caught a serious case of it.

Upon awaiting his 50th birthday and the release of his new Netflix docuseries, Robbie Williams revealed that he was battling “manopause”

As he approaches his 50th birthday in February, the renowned singer has contended that an extensive history of partying has left him feeling utterly exhausted and, most importantly, has resulted in a depletion of essential hormones.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the father-of-four said: “The hair is thinning, the testosterone has left the building, the serotonin is not really here and the dopamine said goodbye a long time ago.

“I’ve used up all of the natural good stuff. I’ve got the manopause. My daughter says to me, ‘Daddy’s lazy’. I don’t like the term ‘lazy’ as that’s how I was described when I was younger. The reality is that I’m just f***ing knackered from what I did to myself in the Nineties and bits of the 2000s.”

Robbie revealed that his hair was thinning and that he was battling lower testosterone levels

According to the NHS, there is in fact, such a condition as “male menopause”, which can cause depression, loss of sex drive, erectile dysfunction, and other physical and emotional symptoms when some men reach their late 40s to early 50s.

Robbie, who wedded to actress Ayda Field in 2010, has previously discussed his diminishing libido, and he has once more shared his candid thoughts in anticipation of a forthcoming four-part Netflix documentary.

The Angels singer successfully overcame his dependence on the sleep aid Zopiclone, yet he disclosed: “I’m magnetically drawn to 4 am and falling asleep at six and there’s nothing I can do about it.

“I go to bed at 11 pm and I’m just lying there completely awake and completely alert until 5 am.

“It’s one of the banes of Ayda’s existence that she doesn’t get me until 1 pm.”

“I’m just f-ing knackered from what I did to myself in the Nineties and bits of the 2000s,” Robbie said

Robbie went on to reveal that he had been forbidden from getting Botox on his face by producers, as it could’ve potentially messed with the continuity of the Netflix series.

In an attempt to combat the unpreventable process of aging, the Stoke-on-Trent native reportedly planned a £20,000 neck lift, and some “Turkey teeth”.

The musician revealed: “I’ve had Botox, I can’t get angry now. And Ayda tells me I could do a bit more. And I will.

“I think people’s image of plastic surgery or getting work done is based on bad examples. They’re not realising that most people in the entertainment ­industry have had it done but you wouldn’t know — 90 percent is pretty decent.

“I’m also getting my Turkey teeth done — I am looking about for the people that do the best teeth. I want to see examples where you go, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you’d had it done . . .’ I don’t want TV teeth. I will do it and I will get a neck lift too. I’m gifting that to myself next year.

“There just needs a bit of help, that’s all,” he says while hoisting up his jowls and pinching a teeny-tiny bit of loose skin. I’m going for a consultation around Christmas — my 50th birthday present to myself.”

Robbie successfully overcame his addiction to the sleep aid Zopiclone

In the upcoming docuseries, which will be available on the streaming platform on November 8, Robbie confessed to having led a rock star’s existence, involving daily consumption of a vodka bottle, indulging in a variety of available drugs, and engaging in relationships with groupies.

Upon being questioned regarding the number of women he had sex with during that period, Robbie replied: “It’s probably higher than the average guy but lower than you would expect.”

Today, Robbie leads a regular life with Ayda and their children; Teddy, Charlie, Coco, and Beau.

