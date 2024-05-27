People Take Sides After Dad Reveals Dark Past Of Mom Whose Tearful B-Day Cake Video Went Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger warning: domestic abuse

Last week, Elizabeth Teckenbrock went viral for posting a heartbreaking video of herself on TikTok sobbing as she revealed “Being a single mom is making your own birthday cake on your birthday so that your babies can feel happy they are singing to you.” Since going viral, the initial video unveiled a much darker situation involving lost custody, an alleged Scientologist ex, and even accusations of faking cancer.

Ex-husband Andrew Cormier entered the virtually never-ending chat upon seeing Elizabeth’s video quickly going viral (her clip has reached nearly 50 million views on TikTok).

Taking to his own TikTok page over the weekend to respond to Elizabeth’s claims of being alone on her birthday, Andrew posted a two-minute-long video which also went viral.

On his TikTok page, which goes under the “Reinventing Elizabeth” username, the 37-year-old man presented himself as Elizabeth’s ex-husband who had full custody of their children.

Elizabeth Teckenbrock went viral with a video about the struggles of being a single mom, leading to public disputes with her ex-husband, Andrew Cormier

Image credits: morethanelizabeth

According to Andrew, Elizabeth owes him over $21,000 in child support in addition to having been charged with check fraud.

“It turned out that it was found that she stole almost a million dollars from another guy,” Andrew, who has been posting content exposing his problematic marriage since at least 2022, said.

The TikToker went on to claim that his 29-year-old ex-spouse had faked cancer in the past, sharing shots of scans that he said she would post on social media.

“She’s really not a full-time mom,” Andrew said. “She barely has her kids, she goes out all the time and she doesn’t even have a job.”

The single dad continued: “She’s just really not someone that other single moms should really be looking towards as for inspiration or anything like that.

“There are a lot of, hard-working single moms out there and a lot of respect to them.

“All I just wanna say is she just isn’t one of them.”

Andrew accused Elizabeth of owing child support and faking cancer

Image credits: reinventingelizabeth

Despite Andrew’s claim that Elizabeth barely saw her children, the woman has seemingly been posting videos regularly with her family.

In fact, just last week (May 22), Elizabeth filmed herself accompanying her daughter to school, which would contradict Andrew’s assertion that she does not see their children on weekdays.

And on Friday (May 21), the single mom posted a video of her morning routine that featured her dogs and a clip of herself waking up her children, which made it appear that she was living with the kids Andrew said she didn’t have custody of.

Her ex-husband is an abusive Scientologist who groomed and abused her. When she left him and the church he tried to forcibly take her kids, is still actively trying to destroy her life and sending her constant, relentless threats. When her ex-husband made a reply I knew there… https://t.co/IxYRvXIXnb — Echo 🔆 (@TheEcho13) May 26, 2024

On Saturday (May 22), Elizabeth addressed Andrew’s response video in a clip shared on TikTok.

In the nine-minute-long video, the TikToker clarified that she had never wished to mention nor send any hate messages towards her ex-spouse.

She went on to explain that Andrew had been creating websites painting her in a bad light ever since she had left him, a practice Elizabeth pinned to the “Scientologist aspect of his life.”

Elizabeth countered by accusing Andrew, allegedly a Scientologist, of creating smear websites and being abusive

Image credits: reinventingelizabeth

“If you go on the website, there’s actually Scientologist links that he’s added there,” Elizabeth explained.

Andrew has created several websites in addition to social media pages dedicated to smearing his former spouse’s reputation, such as ElizabethTeckenbrockInfo.com, where visitors are invited to share their own rumors or tips about the woman.

The website is filled with personal details, court records, and negative portrayals, and claims not to be affiliated with Elizabeth herself.

Image credits: reinventingelizabeth

It is consistent with tactics described in reports about how Scientology creates defamatory websites against its critics, and features links to Scientology-affiliated webpages, as demonstrated by Elizabeth.

“Getting out of a Scientologist mindset in a relationship is not a good thing and not an easy thing,” Elizabeth said.

The distressed mother went on to allege that Andrew was “extremely abusive”.

Both have been posting conflicting claims on TikTok

“I have been so mentally not okay since that happened,” Elizabeth admitted, as she recounted Andrew’s backlash to her initial viral video.

The TikToker denied not being able to see her children, stating: “I’m the one who hosts their birthday parties, I’m the one who puts them to bed, I’m the one who does everything until he pulls them away.”

She further explained that the court documents Andrew had been sharing online were agreed upon when she had first left him “out of abuse”.

Image credits: morethanelizabeth

“I had no resources, no money, nothing,” Elizabeth said, before detailing how Scientologists destroy lives.

Elizabeth explained: “That is in the nature of being a Scientologist, that is what they do.

“And if you know anything about them, you would know that.”

According to Andrew, Elizabeth owes him over $21,000 in child support in addition to having been charged with check fraud

Update: he is abusive, he is a Scientologist, his Tik Tok page is named after her + he’s been making negative posts about her on it since 2022, he was in her texts trying to take her on a vaca, he created en entire website to trash her, oh and did I mention he’s a Scientologist? https://t.co/3NrDwOd0aV — Yeah Mo! (@flwrchldtweets) May 25, 2024

Elizabeth claimed her ex-husband forbade their daughters to come over for her birthday, which “devastated” her.

“I have tried for three years to not expose him on the internet, to not talk about who he is, because as a mother, that is the right thing to do,” she said.

Elizabeth, who first became a mom at 16, devoted her life to her family, she said.

Image credits: morethanelizabeth

“Does that mean that I haven’t went out with my friends or done stupid things? Yes,” she confessed. “But there has never been a time my children have been unsafe in my care.”

In the video, the mom, who is a spokesperson for domestic violence support organization Fear to Fierce, revealed that she had struggled with psychosis as a result of “extreme trauma”.

“He has essentially, every single person in my life, turned them against me,” Elizabeth said, as she claimed Andrew had attempted to contact all the people who happened to be involved in her life.

Despite Andrew’s claim that Elizabeth barely saw her children, she has regularly posted videos featuring her family

“Me getting death threats when I stay home with my kids every day is not right,” she said, before adding that she possessed a “cease and desist” against Andrew.

A cease and desist is a legal document sent to an individual or organization to stop allegedly illegal activity and not to restart it.

Following Elizabeth’s exposé, Andrew uploaded yet again another response TikTok video, this time refuting claims that he was a Scientologist.

Image credits: morethanelizabeth

“Don’t even know how that came about other than the website, but I didn’t create the website either, so both of those things, Scientology, never been one, the website I did not create,” Andrew said.

He went on to clarifying that his TikTok username had been inspired about Netflix’s hit show Inventing Anna.

In a separate TikTok video posted on Sunday (May 26), Andrew denied allegations of domestic violence.

Elizabeth clarified that she had never wished to mention nor send any hate message towards her ex-spouse

He said: “They’re just in temporary injunctions (temporary restraining orders), none of them actually were credible, none of them were ever imposed because there is no evidence to be found in any of the cases of any domestic violence.”

Andrew reaffirmed being the full-time guardian of their daughters.

In a video posted over the weekend, Elizabeth showcased a restraining order put by one of Andrew’s alleged ex-girlfriends.

yet another man causing a witch hunt against a woman that was groomed then abused by a rich man. & now he is trying to destroy and smear her because she left him. https://t.co/VMGunoSfYC pic.twitter.com/erkm731ybA — a. (@jcnniferlindley) May 25, 2024

As per the court document, Andrew had chased the anonymous ex-girlfriend around a table with a knife.

However, the temporary injunction was declined because the former partner didn’t have a lawyer while Andrew did, allowing him to win.

Elizabeth claimed that her ex-husband typically won cases because he often targeted younger women who lacked financial resources.

Andrew has been posting videos about Elizabeth since at least 2022

So Elizabeth (cake mom) should just stop living her life because she knows her ex is an abusive asshole? “She should have known this was going to happen.” Why are women held responsible for men’s behavior?https://t.co/rr00KAlzeF pic.twitter.com/mXDAhcufCq — Unladylike (@Death2Misogyny) May 27, 2024

“I’m going through a lot of sh*t with this man every single day on a daily basis, harassment every day,” the mom said.

On Sunday, the momfluencer shared a voicemail sent by Andrew where he told their daughter who wanted to see Elizabeth that she had them “blocked”.

“He has tried to manipulate my children,” Elizabeth said, as her daughter now allegedly believes her mom does not want to see her.

“I’ve tried my absolute best to end this with him, and it’s not happening,” Elizabeth pleaded. “At this point, I’m getting a lawyer.”

As per official court documents, Andrew filed a lawsuit against Elizabeth in Clearwater, Florida, USA, which happens to be the Church of Scientology’s headquarters.

Bored Panda has contacted Elizabeth and Andrew for comment.

“He shouldn’t be publicly shaming her,” a reader commented

