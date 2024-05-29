Marathoner Mom Clears The Air After She And Husband Spark Controversy With Kids At Finish Line

ADVERTISEMENT

Marathon runner Luciana Grandi Lourenção, who went viral earlier this month after footage showed her husband nearly sabotaging her win by shoving their children into her right before the finish line, has just defended her partner.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday (May 26), Luciana addressed her followers in Portuguese, beginning by identifying herself as a personal trainer, an amateur athlete, and a street runner, as well as a mother of two girls and a wife to her husband, Pedro, People reported on Tuesday (May 28).

In a video, the athlete explained that she and Pedro decided their daughters would join their mom as she crossed the finish line.

As per People, which translated the video, the couple didn’t know whether or not Luciana would end up in first place, and she said the stakes were heightened by the fact that she was only seconds ahead of another runner.

She said: “There was no way he could have known that the second competitor was very close to me.”

The mom-of-two reportedly continued to describe the mix of exhaustion and determination that drove her through the final stretch and kept her from pausing to greet her waiting kids.

Marathon runner Luciana Grandi Lourenção defended her husband

Image credits: lu_grandi

Luciana reportedly ran the race alongside her brother, Téo Grandi, whom she hugged after crossing the finish line.

She also celebrated with her daughters and husband and even took the girls with her to the winner’s podium, but the family moment didn’t happen at the finish line.

The marathoner admitted: “I would like to have made a nicer arrival with them there, but I know that I will have other opportunities to do this.”

She went on to praise Pedro, whom she called “an excellent husband” and “an incredible father,” People reported.

Image credits: lu_grandi

Luciana concluded: “This race, which did us a lot of good, did not end at the finish line.”

Despite the sportswoman’s attempt to clear the air, a handful of Instagram users continued to critic Pedro’s controversial gesture, as a person commented: “The only thing I see wrong is the dad putting the children & runners in harm’s way.

“Why would he move them in front of her and others.

“They should have been on the other side of the finish line.”

Her husband, Pedro, infamously interfered with her marathon finish

Image credits: lu_grandi

Someone else wrote: “What is wrong with him? Why would he do that before the finish line?”

“Why would he have the girls stop her before the finish line she needs to finish lol like how could this be controversy,” a netizen added.

An additional observer noted: “I think the repercussion of the video was due to her husband’s ignorance, nothing else.

“Glad they are happy.

“Congratulations on the victory.”

Image credits: lu_grandi

A separate individual chimed in: “But girl just show your husband sabotaging you and not wanting to see you happy, the caption didn’t explain anything.”

Luciana captioned the video, which was posted in collaboration with her brother, Pedro, and the reporter who had shared the original viral clip: “I have an amazing family that loves sports.

“I am grateful for my brother’s referral @teograndi, for my husband @pedrinhohblou, who is a super Dad, and for all the messages of support we have received at this time.”

A Brazilian reporter took to her TikTok on May 5 to post the now-infamous video of the moment Luciana ran toward the finish line of the Presidente Prudente Half Marathon in Brazil.

Pedro was filmed pushing their children towards her before the finish line

Luciana Grandi Lourenção ran toward the finish line of the Presidente Prudente Half Marathon in Brazil when her husband pushed their kids at her. He probably was thinking “You made me babysit my own kids for 1 hours and 40 minutes!” Even the guy behind her is like WTF. pic.twitter.com/FIGygn72Nz — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) May 23, 2024

The clip, which has amassed millions of views, showed that Luciana was about to finish first, approaching a large yellow ribbon, when Pedro stopped her mid-run, advancing with their daughters from the sidelines.

The video quickly caught glimpses of the man in the background after Luciana’s win, looking confused and, one might say, even bothered by the whole thing.

In fact, the dad’s lack of cheer and what could be argued as his general attempt to ruin his partner’s triumph wasn’t lost on viewers, who quickly came to Luciana’s defense.

“​​This is a reallllly good example of the subtle way that some husbands treat their wives’ serious commitments outside of family life, like a joke or not serious, or just ‘for fun,’” a TikTok user commented.

A person exclaimed: “WE’RE MORE THAN MOTHERS!”

Someone wrote: “She worked so hard why would he slow her down when she was on the way to winning.”

“The fact that he is confused is wild!!” an observer noted.

Someone else penned: “I know he started an argument about that later.”

An observer added: “I love that she seemed unbothered by his behavior [and] was still able to finish and celebrate.”

“Girl, we ain’t mad at you, we’re mad at your husband,” a reader quipped

