Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line
Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

People are absolutely fuming over a man who interrupted his partner’s marathon by shoving their two children right in front of the finish line. Many have since used the questionable gesture as an example of how society often expects women to sacrifice their dreams for motherhood.

A Brazilian reporter took to her TikTok on May 5 to post a video of the moment personal trainer Luciana Grandi Lourenção ran toward the finish line of the Presidente Prudente Half Marathon in Brazil. 

  • a man disrupted his wife's marathon finish by pushing their kids in front of her, risking her victory.
  • The incident highlighted societal expectations for women to prioritize motherhood over personal achievements.
  • Despite the disruption, Luciana Grandi Lourenção managed to win the Presidente Prudente Half Marathon.

The clip, which has amassed 11.2 million views, showed that Luciana was about to finish first, approaching a large yellow ribbon, when who is assumed to be her husband stopped her mid-run, advancing with their two children from the sidelines.

It is unclear whether the man had any particular intentions of allowing his kids to almost ruin their mom’s half-marathon win, but Luciana was filmed ultimately running wide, avoiding her kids to speed up and claim victory.

A dad nearly sabotaged his wife’s half-marathon win by pushing their two kids toward her before the finish line, and people were having none of it

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Image credits: sinomar_reporter

Upon winning, one of the little girls was seen chasing after her mom while getting in the way of other runners finishing the race.

Nevertheless, Luciana appeared to be celebrating, hugging a fellow runner, and screaming with pride.

However, the video quickly caught glimpses of the man in the background after Luciana’s win, looking confused and, one might say, even bothered by the whole thing.

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Image credits: sinomar_reporter

In fact, the dad’s lack of cheer and what could be argued as his general attempt to ruin his partner’s triumph have not been lost on viewers, who quickly came to Luciana’s defense.

“​​This is a reallllly good example of the subtle way that some husbands treat their wives’ serious commitments outside of family life, like a joke or not serious, or just ‘for fun,’” a TikTok user commented.

A person exclaimed: “WE’RE MORE THAN MOTHERS!”

Luciana Grandi Lourenção ran toward the finish line of the Presidente Prudente Half Marathon in Brazil when her husband disrupted her

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Image credits: sinomar_reporter

Someone wrote: “She worked so hard why would he slow her down when she was on the way to winning.”

“The fact that he is confused is wild!!” an observer noted.

Someone else penned: “I know he started an argument about that later.”

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Image credits: ladeirasdapenha

Nevertheless, Luciana managed to bypass her kids and won the competition

@frankieaab She married the op. #husbandruinedrace #husbandsabotage #wiferunningmarathon #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound – Frankie_aab

An observer added: “I love that she seemed unbothered by his behavior [and] was still able to finish and celebrate.”

“He’s trying to remind her that him and the kids is all that matters. No matter how much she accomplished. And I’m glad she chose herself!” an additional commenter stated.

A netizen added: “How did that make sense to him? She’s about to finish, someone’s behind her, she’s being timed…wait like 30 more seconds..wasn’t that obvious?”

@sinomar_reporterEmocionante chegada da campeã da 2.a Meia Maratona @ladeirasdapenha , @lu_grandi seguida de perto pela vice campeã @leticia.dermatologista♬ som original – Sinomar_Reporter

A separate individual chimed in: “Before the finish line is CRAZY.”

A Baby Center study published in 2023 found that nearly 1 in 4 moms (22%) said they identified as “just mom” and that they had lost touch with their identity outside of parenting. 

Moreover, moms struggled to find time for themselves, and a third (34%) said they put caring for themselves at the bottom of their priority list.

“What he did was wrong and also dangerous for the runners,” a reader commented

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

Dad Put On Blast After Shoving His Two Kids Onto Athlete Mom Right Before Marathon Finish Line

