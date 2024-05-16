Dad Pleads For Help Amid Girlfriend Banning His “Troublesome” Teen Boys From Their Home

ADVERTISEMENT

An exasperated father of two disruptive teens from a previous relationship said they were causing such a big strain in his current relationship that his partner banned them from the house. In an exclusive, a psychologist analyzed the situation and emphasized the need for parents to take responsibility and prioritize the well-being of their children.

The dad in question anonymously explained in a post shared to a Facebook support group for fathers that he had two teenage boys, aged 13 and 15, from a previous relationship, in addition to a young child with his current partner of seven years.

He described how his two teenage sons used to split their time between his home and their mother’s, but tensions arose due to constant misinterpretations and arguments stemming from their communication issues.

“Things haven’t been great between me and their mum everything, I say is always twisted to cause arguments,” the frustrated dad-of-three wrote.

The quarrel with his sons has been affecting his relationship with his current partner, as his two elder sons have been consistently ignoring his requests and escalating situations to shouting matches.

“They never do anything I ask of them always ends up with shouting as I’ll ask a million times for something to be done and get ignored or they become rude and just troublesome,” the dad said.

The burdened father further explained: “They go home to their mums telling half a story which causes more issues and my partner has now banned them from staying over as it’s impacting everyone else living in the house.”

He continued: “I don’t want to lose my relationship with my partner nor do I want my children thinking I’ve chosen to be with her and not see them as much.”

The troubled dad’s partner suggested finding a separate residence for him to live in with his two sons, but the idea of such a separation weighed greatly on the Facebook user.

“I guess I just honestly don’t know what to do for the best anymore and it’s starting to get to me has anyone ever had this problem and if so what did you do for the best,” the dad pleaded.

A person commented: “Pushing back and general laziness, I’m afraid is a battle faced by all parents.

“As for your ex: if your conversations are being “’twisted’, as you say would you be better trying a digital form of communication so you can demonstrate where her interpretation is incorrect?

“Could you talk to your boys about taking back half stories to your ex?”

“Explain how much tension it causes when they only see things from their POV (point of view)?

“As for your current situation, sounds as though you are going to have to move out, at least until your relationship with your boys is more stable again.

“Not ideal by any stretch but you can’t give up time with them or the message sent will be crystal clear to them: they’re not wanted.”

Another member of the same Facebook group wrote: “Ex lost respect for you.

“Current lost respect for you watching you allow ex’s treatment.

“Teens eventually followed suit.

“My guy, it’s either time to take back your leadership or concede to the perpetual downward spiral path this will continue on.”

Someone else responded: “Time to have a serious talk with the teens.

“Ask them what they want to achieve.

“They can’t continue to play the drama triangle game.

“It may be time to do some parenting courses.

“Disagreements should not end in shouting matches.

“Punishments should be appropriate.

“Best bet is limiting devices.

“Ideally, you need to speak to your ex and get an agreement to co-parent but if this is not possible document and use secure messaging to share your perspective.”

A separate individual chimed in: “This often happens when households separate.

“Have an honest chat with the teens: ‘What’s with ignoring when I ask for things to be done?’

“Hear them out. Anger & jealousy as you started a new family?

“Their mom poisoning their minds against you?

“You’ve let them down some way? Talk it out.

“Teen boys are old enough to communicate what’s really going on.

“That said, the teens may ignore bc you’re not there 24/7 to confirm your authority.

“Teens get rebellious.”

Another group member added: “Your partner banning your children from the house is not OK.

“They are teenagers it’s totally normal for them to act this way imagine if the boys’ mother banned them from her house I am sure that would be unacceptable.”

According to Fiona Hannah, a child and adolescent psychodynamic therapist and the clinical director at Teenage Mental Health, this type of complex situation happens all too often.

“Taking back leadership sounds rather authoritarian in my opinion, however, I would agree that respect forms the basis for all successful relationships, so perhaps he needs to think back as to how and why this situation has emerged,” Fiona told Bored Panda in an email.

After analyzing the situation, the therapist noted that the dynamic sounded “quite inflamed,” with everyone’s viewpoints becoming quite polarised and heightened.

She explained: “I would recommend in the first instance that the father have a frank and open conversation with the boy’s mother to start on a process of resolution.

“If this is not possible, then perhaps he should look at relevant mediation services that he could use to facilitate this conversation.”

Fiona acknowledged that the situation was ultimately difficult for all parties involved, but that as the responsible adults, the father and the mother should put the needs of their children first.

“If this means all working together to support each other to provide a suitable parenting model, then this should be worked towards by all the adults,” the mental health expert said.

She added: “Parents running each other down in front of their children is never acceptable and causes a huge amount of harm to a child.

“Children are 50% mum and 50% dad, [so] when you speak negatively about a parent in front of their child, you are in fact then talking negatively about the child, too, and this is scary for any child to have to deal with.”

Fiona concluded: “The people/person who is supposed to love them unconditionally is clearly not doing so, which creates uncomfortable, unsafe feelings for them in the space, their home, where they should feel safe and secure.”