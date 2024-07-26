Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral
News

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The 15 minutes of fame of Hailey Welch, AKA “Hawk Tuah Girl,” are seemingly over, people on social media recently declared. The critic comes after the 22-year-old was filmed at Rock The South country music festival in Cullman, Alabama, USA, leaving the crowd completely unimpressed.

A video of the awkward moment was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday (July 23), showing Hailey making a surprise appearance on stage to welcome and hype up acts Warren Zeiders and Jelly Roll. 

Highlights
  • Hailey Welch, AKA “Hawk Tuah Girl,” received a 'silent treatment' during her appearance at Rock The South country music festival.
  • A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) shows the awkward moment when the crowd stayed silent as Hailey attempted to gather cheers, amassing over 75,200 views.
  • Critics on social media declared her '15 minutes of fame' over, with one user commenting, 'Oh thank god it's over.'

The clip, which amassed over 75,200 views, exposed a dead-silence crowd when the internet meme star turned her mic to the audience as she attempted to gather some cheers.

Hawk Tuah girl gets the silent treatment at a country music festival,” the original poster captioned, and other people echoed the sentiment, with an X user commenting: “Oh thank god it’s over.”

The 15 minutes of fame of Hailey Welch, AKA “Hawk Tuah Girl,” are seemingly over

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Image credits: haileywelch

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Image credits: haileywelch

A person wrote: “It’s what happens when you force a meme and try to exploit it.”

“Nature is healing,” a netizen added.

“It’s over,” someone penned. “She needs to post nudes now to revive it.”

People on social media slammed Hailey’s appearance at the Rock The South music festival 

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: rockthesouth

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Image credits: vikkidamon

An observer noted: “Her 15 minutes are almost up, Mum.”

A separate individual chimed in: “It’s pretty difficult to launch a career off of one viral moment.

“Especially when you cash in so visibly, and just assume the audience will show up.”

The 22-year-old was filmed taking the stage in Cullman, Alabama, USA, leaving the crowd completely unimpressed

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Image credits: vikkidamon

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Image credits: vikkidamon

Despite prompting backlash, with many claiming her fame had fizzled out, Hailey has seemingly profited in multiple ways from her viral fellatio joke during her infamous street interview with YouTubers Tim & Dee TV.

Appearing in a TikTok video with musician Jax Writes Songs on Thursday (July 25), the internet star revealed that Playboy had asked her to be on the cover of their magazine, even though the outlet stopped publishing issues in 2020.

Among numerous lewd proposals, Hailey revealed that someone had offered to pay her $600 if she would spit in a jar and mail it to them.

Hailey made a surprise appearance on stage to welcome and hype up acts Warren Zeiders and Jelly Roll

ADVERTISEMENT
@vikkidamon #fyp #hawktuah @Rock the South ♬ original sound – vikki


Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Image credits: heileywelch

She also claimed that OnlyFans’ management had proposed to pay her $2 million if she signed to be on their team.

In another video with Jax, posted on Monday (July 22), Hailey’s upbringing was highlighted in a song.

The 28-year-old sang along to the Huak Tuah Girl about how she had to drop out of the University of Northern Alabama because she had to “pay the bill” and take care of her grandmother.

Hailey appeared in some TikTok videos with musician Jax Writes Songs

@jaxwritessongs Aside from those of you who are ⭐️absolutely perfect⭐️ and have never made a dirty joke…how would YOU be responding to all of this? I know @Hay_welch ♬ a song for Chelsea – Jax

The humorous song acknowledged Hailey’s viral moment and how she “made some cash.” However, her grandmother kept asking what “huak tuah meant.”

In her street interview with YouTubers Tim & Dee TV on June 11, Hailey mimicked expectoration sounds after being asked: “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”

Hailey responded in her now emblematic Southern accent: “Oh, you gotta give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang.”

@jaxwritessongs We wrote a song for Granny Hawk 👵🏼🎶🎹💦 @Hay_welch #hawktuah #hawktuah2024 #song #foryou ♬ original sound – Jax

“Huak tuah means being selfless,” the women sang in the song, before adding it meant “you care,” “another word for hard work,” and “love and affection.”

Finally, the singers declared, “Huak tuah means we’re in a recession, grandma.”

Hailey’s questionable concert appearance continued to ignite negative reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

17

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

17

Open list comments

1

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
connor_griswold avatar
CG
CG
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now if Bored Panda would stop reporting on her, she'd fade back into irrelevancy a lot quicker.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
connor_griswold avatar
CG
CG
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now if Bored Panda would stop reporting on her, she'd fade back into irrelevancy a lot quicker.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda