Awkward “Silent Treatment” During “Hawk Tuah Girl” Hailey Welch’s Concert Appearance Goes Viral

The 15 minutes of fame of Hailey Welch, AKA “Hawk Tuah Girl,” are seemingly over, people on social media recently declared. The critic comes after the 22-year-old was filmed at Rock The South country music festival in Cullman, Alabama, USA, leaving the crowd completely unimpressed.

A video of the awkward moment was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday (July 23), showing Hailey making a surprise appearance on stage to welcome and hype up acts Warren Zeiders and Jelly Roll.

The clip, which amassed over 75,200 views, exposed a dead-silence crowd when the internet meme star turned her mic to the audience as she attempted to gather some cheers.

“Hawk Tuah girl gets the silent treatment at a country music festival,” the original poster captioned, and other people echoed the sentiment, with an X user commenting: “Oh thank god it’s over.”

A person wrote: “It’s what happens when you force a meme and try to exploit it.”

“Nature is healing,” a netizen added.

“It’s over,” someone penned. “She needs to post nudes now to revive it.”

An observer noted: “Her 15 minutes are almost up, Mum.”

A separate individual chimed in: “It’s pretty difficult to launch a career off of one viral moment.

“Especially when you cash in so visibly, and just assume the audience will show up.”

Despite prompting backlash, with many claiming her fame had fizzled out, Hailey has seemingly profited in multiple ways from her viral fellatio joke during her infamous street interview with YouTubers Tim & Dee TV.

Appearing in a TikTok video with musician Jax Writes Songs on Thursday (July 25), the internet star revealed that Playboy had asked her to be on the cover of their magazine, even though the outlet stopped publishing issues in 2020.

Among numerous lewd proposals, Hailey revealed that someone had offered to pay her $600 if she would spit in a jar and mail it to them.

She also claimed that OnlyFans’ management had proposed to pay her $2 million if she signed to be on their team.

In another video with Jax, posted on Monday (July 22), Hailey’s upbringing was highlighted in a song.

The 28-year-old sang along to the Huak Tuah Girl about how she had to drop out of the University of Northern Alabama because she had to “pay the bill” and take care of her grandmother.

Hailey appeared in some TikTok videos with musician Jax Writes Songs

The humorous song acknowledged Hailey’s viral moment and how she “made some cash.” However, her grandmother kept asking what “huak tuah meant.”

In her street interview with YouTubers Tim & Dee TV on June 11, Hailey mimicked expectoration sounds after being asked: “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?”

Hailey responded in her now emblematic Southern accent: “Oh, you gotta give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang.”



“Huak tuah means being selfless,” the women sang in the song, before adding it meant “you care,” “another word for hard work,” and “love and affection.”

Finally, the singers declared, “Huak tuah means we’re in a recession, grandma.”

Hailey’s questionable concert appearance continued to ignite negative reactions

