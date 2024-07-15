Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl Is “Paranoid Of Getting Kidnapped” After Sudden Online Stardom
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl Is “Paranoid Of Getting Kidnapped” After Sudden Online Stardom

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Hailey Welch, famously dubbed the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, has recently opened up about the less glamorous side of her sudden fame.

Known for her viral video where she dished out sex tips from the streets of Nashville, the 23-year-old star shared her struggles during an interview on KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

She said stepping out alone is no longer a carefree activity for her, and she now hires security guards to protect her whenever she leaves the house.

Highlights
  • Hailey Welch, known as the 'Hawk Tuah' girl, said she now hires security guards to protect her whenever she steps out.
  • The 23-year-old has developed a paranoia of being kidnapped, making her anxious about going out alone.
  • She became an internet sensation after enthusiastically sharing advice on pleasing men in a viral video.
  • Her sudden fame brought bizarre fan requests, including an offer of $600 for her to spit in a jar.

“It’s really strange. I can’t really go in public by myself anymore,” she said on the show.

Hailey Welch, famously dubbed the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, said she is afraid of stepping out in public on her own after becoming a viral star

'Hawk Tuah' Girl Is “Paranoid Of Getting Kidnapped” After Sudden Online Stardom

Image credits: Kyle and Jackie O / Instagram

“I’m paranoid of getting kidnapped or something. I’m very paranoid about that. And I’m little, too, so I can’t really defend myself with big people or nothing like that,” she added.

Narrating a recent incident, the viral sensation said, “I had a guy come up to me in Walmart a few weeks ago, and he was like, ‘I know you.’ And I said, ‘No you don’t,’ and he like, ‘Yeah I do, I know you.’”

“And I was like, ‘Oh no, you don’t,’ and I got my bag and went to walk away, and he’s like, ‘I know you, Mrs Hawk.’”

The Tennessee resident became an internet sensation for giving her enthusiastic advice on pleasing men in the bedroom

'Hawk Tuah' Girl Is “Paranoid Of Getting Kidnapped” After Sudden Online Stardom

Image credits: Image credits: Tim & Dee TV

The Tennessee resident became famous on social media after she was randomly stopped on the street for a quick chat by content creators Tim & Dee TV.

During the racy conversation, the interviewer asked her, “[What is a] move in bed [that] makes a man go crazy every time?”

Hailey was more than happy to answer the question, and she succinctly summed up her response with: “Hawk Tuah.”

“Oh, you gotta give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang,” she told content creators Tim & Dee TV

After waking up to instant online stardom, she initially isolated herself in her home, where her friends and family guarded her in a safety bubble.

Despite her efforts to stay away from the public, she said she has been receiving bizarre and unsettling requests from fans.

One such instance involved a fan getting in touch with her ‘Hawk Tuah’ merchandise partner and offering $600 for her to spit in a jar. Another asked her for toe pictures.

The 23-year-old opened up about the less glamorous side of her sudden fame, including being “paranoid” about getting kidnapped

“So, the guy that does my hats, he got offered $600 three days ago for me to spit in a jar and sell it. That is revolting! That is just disgusting, is it not?” she said during her Kyle and Jackie O Show interview.

Adding to her frustrations are the social media impersonators, who spell her name wrong and create accounts using her photos.

“It’s kind of creepy seeing your face on another account that don’t belong to you,” she added.

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you put your life on the internet, get ready for the crazies. No sympathy here.

