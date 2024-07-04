"I’m Not Making A Damn Dime": ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl Lashes Out At Imposters In New Bold Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Welch, the online star known as the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, has announced her intention to take legal action against those profiting off her now globally famous catchphrase without her permission.

The viral sensation became famous on social media after she was randomly stopped on the street for a quick chat by content creators Tim & Dee TV.

Her viral 'Hawk Tuah' moment has brought about significant life changes, including overcoming stage fright.

While her new-found stardom has certainly been good in several ways, she noted that some things “have not been so great."

She said she's tired of imposters and wants to legally go after people selling fake merchandise.

During the racy conversation, the interviewer asked her, “[What is a] move in bed [that] makes a man go crazy every time?”

Hailey was more than happy to answer the question, and she succinctly summed up her response with: “Hawk Tuah.”

Image credits: hay_welch / Instagram

After the clip reached every corner of the internet, the viral star has now released a bold social media post talking about how her life has changed since her “Hawk Tuah” moment.

She also made it clear in the same clip that she won’t allow people to sell fake merchandise.

“Three awesome things that have changed my life so far since all this has happened,” she said. “Number 1: I got over my stage fright. I sang in front of 80,000 people with Zach Bryan the other night, and I cannot sing for sh–. But I did it anyway.”

Image credits: hay_welch / Instagram

“Number 2: I quit my job at the spring factory so I don’t have to eat Taco Bell all the time, but I’m still going to do it anyways,” she continued. “Number 3: I actually have to get ready more than one time out of the week now. I’m not allowed to look like Adam Sandler anymore.”

While her new-found stardom has certainly been good in several ways, she noted that some things “have not been so great,” like the paparazzi camping outside her house, for starters.

“Number 1: I have to convince my pawpaw not to shoot the paparazzi outside of our house every day ’cause they’ve been camped out here for like two weeks,” she said.

She also asserted that there is not and “will never be” an OnlyFans account in her name.

“Number 2: Stop asking me for the link in bio for my OnlyFans. I don’t have an OnlyFans, and there will never be an OnlyFans. I just make funny jokes. That’s all I do,” she clarified.

The internet phenomenon then said she would be legally going after people selling fake merchandise with the “Hawk Tuah” brand.

Below is the moment that introduced the Nashville resident to her new-found fame

“Number 3. I’m tired of the imposters and all the fake accounts. I don’t have any kind of social media just yet besides Snapchat, but when I have the rest of it, you guys will be the first to know when I launch it,” she said. “And by the way, there’s one more thing that’s really pissing me off. Any of you selling or purchasing merchandise online, it’s not from me. It’s not approved by me, and it’s counterfeit. And I’m not making a damn dime off any of it. But I just hired a manager, and I hired an attorney. So we’re coming for you, B—-es.”