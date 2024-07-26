ADVERTISEMENT

Sandra Bullock, the queen of romcoms and one of the most beloved actresses of the 1990s and 2000s, rang in her 60th birthday on Friday (July 26). 

After starting on the big screen with more minor roles during the eighties, Sandra received worldwide recognition after starring in the 1994 film Speed alongside Keanu Reeves, with whom she still shares a close bond.

The Virginia-born actress went on to star in hit films like While You Were Sleeping, The Net, In Love and War, Practical Magic, The Proposal, and Miss Congeniality. In 2010, her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy, the adoptive mother of football player Michael Oher in The Blind Side, earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Named the Most Beautiful Woman by People Magazine in 2015, America’s Girl Next Door said she prefers to keep things simple when it comes to her beauty routine. This includes exfoliating once a week and even trying the Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) facial

The Ocean’s 8 star has denied undergoing cosmetic procedures, saying, “This past Oscars [2018], I was sick and had allergies, but I was like, ‘I’m just going to go.’ It’s part of my job, and I’m happy to be there. Then the next day, they were saying, ‘Oh, she has cheek fillers and implants.'"

To maintain a healthy physique, Sandra exercises with celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue, who focuses on cardio and core workouts, as well as weights and Pilates.

Below, Bored Panda presents a list of how other female stars look or have looked in their sixth decade.

#1

Betty White

Getty /NBCUniversal Report

#2

Meryl Streep

Kopaloff/Getty Report

jeannemiller avatar
JM
JM
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Refreshing to see an absolutely naturally aging face on a woman

#3

Wanda Sykes

Dan Doperalski/Getty Report

#4

Lisa Kudrow

Granitz/Getty Report

#5

Marisa Tomei

Cindy Ord/Getty Report

#6

Demi Moore

Swan Gallet/Getty Report

jessicaspecht avatar
Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, she's had surgery done. I don't believe she looks this good naturally as a 60 year old.

#7

Courteney Cox

Dominik Bindl/Getty Report

#8

Laura Linney

Roy Rochlin/Getty Report

#9

Cher

Winn/Getty Report

pennylost avatar
Lost Penny
Lost Penny
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can we just all agree that Cher is a (a beautiful, beautiful) vampire? Thanks.

#10

Vivica A. Fox

Boddi/Getty Report

jessicaspecht avatar
Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She shouldn't be on here because she's had work done on her face and therefore she's not an "ageless" beauty.

#11

Oprah

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Report

#12

Courtney Love

Piasecki/Getty Report

#13

Lori Loughlin

Callaway/Getty Report

#14

Madonna

McCarthy/Getty Report

#15

Ellen DeGeneres

Chin/Getty Report

