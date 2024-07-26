ADVERTISEMENT

Sandra Bullock, the queen of romcoms and one of the most beloved actresses of the 1990s and 2000s, rang in her 60th birthday on Friday (July 26).



After starting on the big screen with more minor roles during the eighties, Sandra received worldwide recognition after starring in the 1994 film Speed alongside Keanu Reeves, with whom she still shares a close bond.



The Virginia-born actress went on to star in hit films like While You Were Sleeping, The Net, In Love and War, Practical Magic, The Proposal, and Miss Congeniality. In 2010, her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy, the adoptive mother of football player Michael Oher in The Blind Side, earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.



Named the Most Beautiful Woman by People Magazine in 2015, America’s Girl Next Door said she prefers to keep things simple when it comes to her beauty routine. This includes exfoliating once a week and even trying the Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) facial.



The Ocean’s 8 star has denied undergoing cosmetic procedures, saying, “This past Oscars [2018], I was sick and had allergies, but I was like, ‘I’m just going to go.’ It’s part of my job, and I’m happy to be there. Then the next day, they were saying, ‘Oh, she has cheek fillers and implants.'"



To maintain a healthy physique, Sandra exercises with celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue, who focuses on cardio and core workouts, as well as weights and Pilates.



Below, Bored Panda presents a list of how other female stars look or have looked in their sixth decade.



Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty



Image credits: Vidapress