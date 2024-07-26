Sandra Bullock Rang In Her 60th Birthday—Here’s What The Decade Looked Like On These Celebs
Sandra Bullock, the queen of romcoms and one of the most beloved actresses of the 1990s and 2000s, rang in her 60th birthday on Friday (July 26).
After starting on the big screen with more minor roles during the eighties, Sandra received worldwide recognition after starring in the 1994 film Speed alongside Keanu Reeves, with whom she still shares a close bond.
The Virginia-born actress went on to star in hit films like While You Were Sleeping, The Net, In Love and War, Practical Magic, The Proposal, and Miss Congeniality. In 2010, her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy, the adoptive mother of football player Michael Oher in The Blind Side, earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.
Named the Most Beautiful Woman by People Magazine in 2015, America’s Girl Next Door said she prefers to keep things simple when it comes to her beauty routine. This includes exfoliating once a week and even trying the Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) facial.
The Ocean’s 8 star has denied undergoing cosmetic procedures, saying, “This past Oscars [2018], I was sick and had allergies, but I was like, ‘I’m just going to go.’ It’s part of my job, and I’m happy to be there. Then the next day, they were saying, ‘Oh, she has cheek fillers and implants.'"
To maintain a healthy physique, Sandra exercises with celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue, who focuses on cardio and core workouts, as well as weights and Pilates.
Below, Bored Panda presents a list of how other female stars look or have looked in their sixth decade.
Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty
Image credits: Vidapress
Meryl Streep
Lisa Kudrow
Marisa Tomei
Demi Moore
Yeah, she's had surgery done. I don't believe she looks this good naturally as a 60 year old.
Courteney Cox
Laura Linney
Cher
Can we just all agree that Cher is a (a beautiful, beautiful) vampire? Thanks.
Vivica A. Fox
She shouldn't be on here because she's had work done on her face and therefore she's not an "ageless" beauty.
Oprah
Courtney Love
Madonna
Ellen DeGeneres
When you can afford expensive skin care and surgery, when you don’t have to worry to make both ends meet, when you can afford a most healthy lifestyle and when finally reporters know how to handle Photoshop to erase the last imperfections on your pics, then yes, you can look good at 60. Surprising, isn’t it?
No men on the list, they are ALLOWED to go grey and have wrinkles
No men on the list, they are ALLOWED to go grey and have wrinkles