ADVERTISEMENT

As Hollywood’s leading ladies age like fine wine, their looks evolve with time. It’s fascinating to see how actresses who have graced the screens or rocked full stadiums with a mic have transformed their appearances over the years, especially with an emphasis on high-definition cheekbones and sculpted features.

It’s certainly no passing trend. It’s a coveted hallmark of showbiz that many aspire to have.

Here are some of the stars whose faces have dramatically changed over the years.