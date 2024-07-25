14 Most Striking Cheekbone Transformations Among Famous Actresses
As Hollywood’s leading ladies age like fine wine, their looks evolve with time. It’s fascinating to see how actresses who have graced the screens or rocked full stadiums with a mic have transformed their appearances over the years, especially with an emphasis on high-definition cheekbones and sculpted features.
It’s certainly no passing trend. It’s a coveted hallmark of showbiz that many aspire to have.
Here are some of the stars whose faces have dramatically changed over the years.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy has captivated audiences with her ethereal beauty and distinctive features, which have evolved remarkably over the years.
Her once youthful, circular visage has given way to a more chiseled, angular profile.
Demi Moore
Since rising to fame in the 1980s, Demi Moore’s appearance has evolved from a softer, youthful look to a notably sharpened facial profile.
Her pronounced cheekbones and defined features are only a small aspect of the many characteristics that have contributed to her impressive Hollywood career.
Jennifer Lawrence
After a few lesser-known roles, Jennifer Lawrence had her big breakthrough with the movie Winter’s Bone in 2010.
Her portrayal of a poverty-stricken teenager in the movie showcased her young, well-rounded profile that eventually changed to include defined cheekbones. The sculpted features added to the star’s action film franchises that followed.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s journey from a rising star in the 90s to a global one also came with a dramatic physical transformation. Her young face from her early movies like Selena and Out of Sight has been replaced over the years with a more sculpted look.
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley’s physical transformation reflects her dynamic acting career.
Being a prominent figure since her big break in Bend It Like Beckham, her face noticeably changed somewhere between portraying her characters in Pride and Prejudice, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, and other big roles.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie’s transformation over the years is a testament to her evolving star power. With more than a decade of experience in showbiz, she’s transitioned from a softer, curved face to a perfectly contoured appearance.
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland has been a familiar face in Hollywood since her role on Modern Family over a decade ago.
As she has matured from her early days, the actress has been showcasing her more sculpted features as she currently stars in the acclaimed off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker’s major onscreen roles began in the late '80s, and her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City solidified her place in Hollywood.
Over the years, her appearance has transitioned from a fresh-faced look to a gorgeously refined, slender facade.
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner’s journey in the industry began with her iconic role in Game of Thrones over a decade ago, and her transformation has been remarkable.
Starting with a youthful, more oval-faced appearance, she has evolved into a striking performer with pronounced, chiseled cheekbones.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has been a prominent figure in the music industry since her debut in the mid-2000s, and her transformation over the years has been quite eye-catching.
From her early country days to her evolution into a global pop sensation, the Love Story singer’s appearance has shifted from a softer look to a more defined, angular one.
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron has been dazzling audiences since her early teens. She became the beloved Disney darling with her performance in Liv and Maddie.
As an actress, she has shown her versatility by seamlessly transitioning from comedic roles to more dramatic ones, much like the evolution of her appearance over the years.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele has been captivating audiences since her breakout role in Glee in 2009.
With her highly defined cheekbones and sophisticated features, her transformation mirrors her growth as an actress.
Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsens
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been in the spotlight since their childhood.
Their evolution from beloved child stars to influential fashion moguls came with dramatic physical changes in their appearances with age.
Renée Zellweger
Renée Zellweger has been in the industry since the early 90s. From her role in Jerry Maguire, which catapulted her to stardom, to her iconic portrayal of Bridget Jones, her characters have been as diverse as her physical transformation over the years.
In other news, people look different after they age, put on makeup or have a procedure.
It's ok to say the quiet part out loud, you know. While I can't speak for each of the actresses in this article, I imagine that a number of them have had cosmetic procedures done. They were beautiful before, they are beautiful now. Let's just not chalk it up to "age" and "evolution" when it's actually fillers and contouring.
Hollywood puts too much pressure on women to look the certain way. If you check actors from Europe, you will see that their looks are not that drastically enhanced. It's LaLA land thing, and it's sad what people have to do to stay in business. Especially women.
