ADVERTISEMENT

As Hollywood’s leading ladies age like fine wine, their looks evolve with time. It’s fascinating to see how actresses who have graced the screens or rocked full stadiums with a mic have transformed their appearances over the years, especially with an emphasis on high-definition cheekbones and sculpted features.
It’s certainly no passing trend. It’s a coveted hallmark of showbiz that many aspire to have.
Here are some of the stars whose faces have dramatically changed over the years.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy has captivated audiences with her ethereal beauty and distinctive features, which have evolved remarkably over the years. 

Her once youthful, circular visage has given way to a more chiseled, angular profile.

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images , James Devaney/GC Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

#2

Demi Moore

Demi Moore

Since rising to fame in the 1980s, Demi Moore’s appearance has evolved from a softer, youthful look to a notably sharpened facial profile. 

Her pronounced cheekbones and defined features are only a small aspect of the many characteristics that have contributed to her impressive Hollywood career.

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media , Corbis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

After a few lesser-known roles, Jennifer Lawrence had her big breakthrough with the movie Winter’s Bone in 2010.

Her portrayal of a poverty-stricken teenager in the movie showcased her young, well-rounded profile that eventually changed to include defined cheekbones. The sculpted features added to the star’s action film franchises that followed.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage , John Shearer/WireImage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez’s journey from a rising star in the 90s to a global one also came with a dramatic physical transformation. Her young face from her early movies like Selena and Out of Sight has been replaced over the years with a more sculpted look.

CBS , Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley’s physical transformation reflects her dynamic acting career.

Being a prominent figure since her big break in Bend It Like Beckham, her face noticeably changed somewhere between portraying her characters in Pride and Prejudice, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, and other big roles.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic , Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie’s transformation over the years is a testament to her evolving star power. With more than a decade of experience in showbiz, she’s transitioned from a softer, curved face to a perfectly contoured appearance.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images , Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland has been a familiar face in Hollywood since her role on Modern Family over a decade ago. 

As she has matured from her early days, the actress has been showcasing her more sculpted features as she currently stars in the acclaimed off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images , Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker’s major onscreen roles began in the late '80s, and her iconic role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City solidified her place in Hollywood.

Over the years, her appearance has transitioned from a fresh-faced look to a gorgeously refined, slender facade. 

Sarah Jessica Parker , Bruce Glikas/WireImage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
biljanamalesevic avatar
Bilja M
Bilja M
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sarah is just skinny. It's normal with aging to get more gaunt look when you are that slim.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner’s journey in the industry began with her iconic role in Game of Thrones over a decade ago, and her transformation has been remarkable. 

Starting with a youthful, more oval-faced appearance, she has evolved into a striking performer with pronounced, chiseled cheekbones.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images , Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been a prominent figure in the music industry since her debut in the mid-2000s, and her transformation over the years has been quite eye-catching.

From her early country days to her evolution into a global pop sensation, the Love Story singer’s appearance has shifted from a softer look to a more defined, angular one.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic , Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron has been dazzling audiences since her early teens. She became the beloved Disney darling with her performance in Liv and Maddie.

As an actress, she has shown her versatility by seamlessly transitioning from comedic roles to more dramatic ones, much like the evolution of her appearance over the years.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images , Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Lea Michele has been captivating audiences since her breakout role in Glee in 2009.

With her highly defined cheekbones and sophisticated features, her transformation mirrors her growth as an actress.

Mark Sullivan/WireImage , Cindy Ord/Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsens

Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsens

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have been in the spotlight since their childhood. 

Their evolution from beloved child stars to influential fashion moguls came with dramatic physical changes in their appearances with age.

Ted Soqui/Corbis , Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger has been in the industry since the early 90s. From her role in Jerry Maguire, which catapulted her to stardom, to her iconic portrayal of Bridget Jones, her characters have been as diverse as her physical transformation over the years.

Frank Trapper/Corbis , Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
biljanamalesevic avatar
Bilja M
Bilja M
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are obviously fillers. Sometimes, they do more damage than good.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!