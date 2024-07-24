"STILL... Meow!": Halle Berry Poses Topless With Kittens To Celebrate Catwoman Turning 20

ADVERTISEMENT

Halle Berry recently marked a meow-tastic milestone, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her portrayal of Catwoman.

The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a series of stunning topless photos, posing with two lovely kittens.

As she radiated feline finesse, the Oscar winner reflected on her iconic role to mark the 2004 film turning 20 years old on July 23.

“And STILL… meow!” she wrote in the caption. “It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!”

She also went on to thank cat-lover Jee H. Lim for helping her give a home to the two adorable kitties that showed up in her yard. She named them Boots and Coco.

“Thank you @missjee79!” she added. “When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful!”

The Introducing Dorothy Dandridge actress revealed that she was given a real cat to observe about two decades ago to prepare for her popular role.

“They gave me a cat early on because I didn’t have one. His name was Playdough,” she told Entertainment Weekly last week. “I watched, studied, and learned how cats think. I didn’t have the responsibility of children and family; I was just a woman alone with a lot of idle time to focus on this. I was full-on cat, all the time. I’d crawl around my house, trying to jump on my counters, thinking, If I were a cat, how would I get up there? I was in it 24/7.”

Despite being a box office flop, Catwoman cemented Halle’s position in Hollywood as the first Black woman to lead a major studio superhero film during the predominantly white-washed early 2000s.

The film has recently been captivating a new generation, about two decades later, as youngsters today are streaming the action flick online. The movie currently has an average rating of 4.5/5 from more than 4,000 users on Amazon Prime.

“Younger generations don’t know what was said back then. They discover it on their own and enjoy its merits without being mind-led to think a certain way,” she said about contemporary viewers watching her film today.

The trailblazing star said young viewers also approach her in person and online to talk about the 20-year-old film.

During the interview, she also recalled how she thought the story “fell a bit soft,” but she didn’t question it at the time because she didn’t think she had the right agency or the reputation to back her up.

“I always thought the idea of Catwoman saving women from a face cream felt a bit soft,” she told the outlet. “All the other superheroes save the world; they don’t just save women from cracked faces. I always knew that was a soft superhero plight, but at that time in my career, I didn’t have the agency I have today or belief that I could challenge that, so I went along with it.”