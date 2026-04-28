81 Times People Didn’t Think Their Message Layout Through And It Resulted In These Fails (New Pics)
Visual clarity and good signage are paramount! All your hard work and good intentions can go down the drain if you can’t communicate well… Or if you think that you’re a better graphic designer than you really are.
If your sign, book cover, poster, menu, or other visual masterpiece raises more questions than answers when people read it normally, your monstrosity might just end up being shamed in the popular DDOI online community. We’ve collected some of the most epic text fails to share with you. You’ll find them below. Oh, and remember to scare your artist friends with the worst of the bunch!
This post may include affiliate links.
No Added Apple Sugar Cake
We Don't Care. Stop
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
We care. Don't stop
Bunk Single Metal Pine Beds Beds Beds Beds
Bunk beds, Single beds, Metal beds, Pine beds
Even if you’re not a graphic designer, artist, or creative professional, you can immediately tell when a sign or book cover is ‘off.’ In a nutshell, visual communication needs to be as brief and clear as possible.
You need to pick a good font, make sure the colors don’t clash, and that the kerning (that’s the space between characters) doesn’t confuse your target audience or create some unfortunate letter combinations.
At its core, good signage leads to greater visibility and professional credibility, and better brand awareness and recognition.
Run For Half, Autism Marathon
Similar to the British sds about HALVING all homeless by now. Homelessness punished by drawing and quartering
Be Hail, Gay Satan
There was a joke about "painting Trim" if you know what I mean... wocka wocka. D**n Im old
Focus If I On My Can't Of The Then I Tiger Outcome Must
This doesn’t make any sense regardless of how you try to read it
You have barely a moment to transmit your message to your target audience. So, if there’s any messiness or confusion in your design, you’re already failing at your task. If you’re an entrepreneur, business owner, or content creator, you are pushing potential customers away and harming your brand, reputation, and profitability.
However, some failures are so egregious that they deserve to be called out. The ones that we’ve compiled and featured here are examples of what to avoid doing at all costs.
Can't Your Can't Your, Hear Horn See Finger 😔
Burbur Gerger?
He's A Free
The Prisoner TV show, and the Iron Maiden song that references it. I still like Bring Your Daughter to the Slaughter
How you represent your brand, business, product, or services visually likely creates the very first impression your target audience has of you. To put it bluntly, if that impression is unfavorable, you’ll have a tough time attracting customers.
If your sign’s a mess, your posters are confusing, and your logo is unreadable, why should your customers trust you over your competitors? In other words, a lack of visual clarity raises questions about your overall quality. And, stating the obvious, you don’t want your customers to raise these questions about you. You want to instantly create a positive impression of trustworthiness and quality.
Feed Me And Tell Me Tacos I'm Pretty
Insiemh!viblat?*
Ghafy Oapoo Dslru A N
Good design means creating quality work within certain constraints.
Clarity and brevity aside, brands should also try to make their advertising interesting, catchy, and fun. So, designers should definitely toy around with the font size, colors, kerning, etc., while still keeping things simple and readable.
You also have to keep the brand’s overall identity in mind when working with signage. Some visual design ideas might be objectively great, but they might not work well with the company or clients you’re currently working with.
I’m Not Human Data
Be Pet Gay Dogs
So I Fart Old Dust
To be clear, everyone makes mistakes. Even veteran industry professionals. So, it’s never a good idea to publish the first draft of, well, anything, no matter how confident you feel about it. Take a break, spend some time away from your design, then look at it with fresh eyes.
Changing the medium through which you review and edit your work also impacts any potential mistakes that you notice. Switch to a different screen. Print out your work and look at it on paper. Do whatever you need to do to distance yourself from your work and look at it from a fresh perspective, as your target audience would.
It’s Gada Mey!
Gada Mey has a nice ring to it. Could be an old timey woman's name.
Hot Smoke Fish Chicken Pork Pull Chop Pork
Hot fish, smoke chicken, pork chop, pull pork
What What What
You also need to be open to editing your work based on feedback. Ask your colleagues, family, friends, and complete strangers for their honest opinions on your work. Then, hone in on the constructive criticism while ignoring unhelpful feedback.
No matter how amazing you are at your job, true professionals recognize their limits and the value of getting impartial viewers’ opinions. (Even if their comments can sometimes be tough to take!)
Think Trash Pink Cancer
No Move So, Because Ok Lazy. To Leave Alone
No, flip them over. This is part of the Voight-Kampf test in Blade Runner.
Pflugerqb Villegyn
The inspiration for the DDOI online group comes from the massively popular TV series ‘The Walking Dead.’
The show had a promotional poster that, due to the bizarre spacing, warped the message written on a door. The signage here was so hilariously bad that it became a meme and spread online.
Don't Closed Open
Under No Construction Entry
Tameawkenuay
The DDOI online community is practically legendary by now. It has been calling out hilarious and nonsensical visual design fails since 2014.
Now, nearly 12 years after the group was started, it continues to draw in a massive crowd of gawking internet users and people eager to call out bad signs. At the time of writing, the subreddit gets 36k visitors per week.
Hi Do Not Mix Please The Beans
Happy And She Am I Called His Name Asher
"And Leah said, Happy am I, for the daughters will call me blessed: and she called his name Asher." Genesis 30:13, King James Bible.
Don’t Rat Open Inside
The essence of the DDOI online group is sharing visual designs, signs, posters, and other examples of text that, when read regularly from top to bottom and left to right, end up confusing, nonsensical, and funny.
The subreddit revolves around English posts, and the mistakes should be instantly obvious. The moderators who run the group that the community should avoid forcing anything or posting something that could be easily faked or staged.
Meanwhile, posters are encouraged to share the incorrect way of reading the text in the title of their post.
Popo Pepe Yes Yes
Tranfa Silshion Vafes Natival 🤌
I Now Was I'm 67
Which of these hilariously bad sign fails made you wince and cringe the hardest, and why?
What are the worst examples of visual media that you’ve personally seen in your local area? In your opinion, what can all creative professionals do to become more self-aware of the quality of their work?
Share your thoughts with all the other readers in the comments.
Boga Arme Ds
Dys was the closest the Greeks had to a devil. The opposite of Concordia or Harmony. Dont arm him.
Wet Be Floor! Careful!
If We Burn You Us Burn With
For Squeeze Service Me
Enjoy Mouth Popcorn Your Watering
Yarn Factory Dragon Store
Lucky Fried Geandma Skewers
Suti Shime
Do Not For Any Block Amount The Aisle Of Time
God U Rip
Save A Useless Tree Toilet Paper
If This Is… You’re All You Do… Missing Most Of The Gym
If this is all you do, you're missing most of the gym.
Faki Stds
Go Baby Slow Deer
Please Snacks Open Inside
Free Artificial Colours, From Flavours And Preservatives
Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
Please Skate, Do Not Board, Ride In Store
Please do not ride skateboard in store
We Am Arebitious
Is this a school or a prison? Well, a school is an institution, and nobody wants to be in an institution... cant remember the movie. Prisons have "blocks"
Walz More Resign Ice
Don’t Don’t Don’t Let Let Let The The The Bad Bad Bad Days Days Days Win Win Win
You Are The We Ever Best Dad Saw
The MA Good RI Satan
I Stand And Kneel For The For The
I stand for the [FLAG IMAGE HERE] & kneel for the [CROSS IMAGE HERE]
We Bad. Fix Jobs
An Evening John With Legend
Make Not Art Trash
Cn Aa Utg Tua Irs Oa Nl
Bloody Jugs Mary Mix
Don’t My Beautiful Deport ❤️ Latinas
Lov Ray More Pard Eh
No You Perfect One Have Said To Be =)
No one said you have to be perfect (=
Always Forgotten Remembered Never
Respect The Children Poop, No Dog
Printed Soy With Ink
Don’t Do Park Park Here Here
MS Eaglae
Date 5 The 4 Save 26 (Supposed To Say Save The Date 5/4/26)
One I Gonna Wings Day Am Grow
Please The Shoes Take Off
As a funny aside, the logo for the brand is so over-designed that it looks like it says "TooBo" XD Which is a very fun thing to say out loud! Good thing I live alone XD
Sandwich Take Salad Away
Don’t Bad Game Open Inside
Welcome Bienvenido To A Trinidad & Tobago
Welcome Tattoo To The Street
Fourskin Co. Season
Jloves Ecares Sheals Uhelps Ssaves
Christianity is a money laundering scheme. Ask John Oliver
Don't X-Mas Open Inside
We Are Bus Drivers Hiring Bus Conductors
If Your Drink Reading This Water
The sentiment is heartfelt and well-placed; the words themselves, however, are not XD