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Visual clarity and good signage are paramount! All your hard work and good intentions can go down the drain if you can’t communicate well… Or if you think that you’re a better graphic designer than you really are.

If your sign, book cover, poster, menu, or other visual masterpiece raises more questions than answers when people read it normally, your monstrosity might just end up being shamed in the popular DDOI online community. We’ve collected some of the most epic text fails to share with you. You’ll find them below. Oh, and remember to scare your artist friends with the worst of the bunch!