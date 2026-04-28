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Visual clarity and good signage are paramount! All your hard work and good intentions can go down the drain if you can’t communicate well… Or if you think that you’re a better graphic designer than you really are.

If your sign, book cover, poster, menu, or other visual masterpiece raises more questions than answers when people read it normally, your monstrosity might just end up being shamed in the popular DDOI online community. We’ve collected some of the most epic text fails to share with you. You’ll find them below. Oh, and remember to scare your artist friends with the worst of the bunch!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

No Added Apple Sugar Cake

A product label showing NO ADDED APPLE SUGAR CAKE, a message layout fail that's confusing due to text placement.

zipniko Report

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    #2

    We Don't Care. Stop

    A billboard reading WE DON'T CARE. STOP with a thumb in the middle, a message layout fail.

    Feeling-Cobbler-3581 Report

    5points
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    #3

    Bunk Single Metal Pine Beds Beds Beds Beds

    A white truck with confusingly stenciled blue text that reads BUNK SINGLE METAL PINE over BED BED BED BED. A message layout fail.

    nomanslandishome Report

    5points
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    Even if you’re not a graphic designer, artist, or creative professional, you can immediately tell when a sign or book cover is ‘off.’ In a nutshell, visual communication needs to be as brief and clear as possible.

    You need to pick a good font, make sure the colors don’t clash, and that the kerning (that’s the space between characters) doesn’t confuse your target audience or create some unfortunate letter combinations.

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    At its core, good signage leads to greater visibility and professional credibility, and better brand awareness and recognition.

    #4

    Run For Half, Autism Marathon

    A brightly painted blue wall with "RUN FOR HALF AUTISM MARATHON" and a runner within a puzzle piece. Message Layout Fails.

    MoaningMushroom Report

    5points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Similar to the British sds about HALVING all homeless by now. Homelessness punished by drawing and quartering

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    #5

    Be Hail, Gay Satan

    Handwritten graffiti on a white surface reads BE GAY, HAIL SATAN next to a pentagram, illustrating message layout fails.

    Kaiawathoy Report

    5points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was a joke about "painting Trim" if you know what I mean... wocka wocka. D**n Im old

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    #6

    Focus If I On My Can't Of The Then I Tiger Outcome Must

    A banner with a tiger eye and target image, featuring a confusing message layout: FOCUS IF I CAN'T OF THE TIGER OUTCOME MUST. Message layout fails.

    kronograf Report

    5points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This doesn’t make any sense regardless of how you try to read it

    3
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    You have barely a moment to transmit your message to your target audience. So, if there’s any messiness or confusion in your design, you’re already failing at your task. If you’re an entrepreneur, business owner, or content creator, you are pushing potential customers away and harming your brand, reputation, and profitability.

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    However, some failures are so egregious that they deserve to be called out. The ones that we’ve compiled and featured here are examples of what to avoid doing at all costs.

    #7

    Can't Your Can't Your, Hear Horn See Finger 😔

    A white car with a funny message layout on its rear window: DRIVER IS OLD, CAN'T YOUR HEAR HORN, CAN'T YOUR SEE FINGER, HAVE A NICE DAY. This fail is a funny message layout.

    reddit.com Report

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    #8

    Burbur Gerger?

    A restaurant sign with message layout fails, displaying BURBUR GERGER instead of BURGER, next to a white table.

    haerien Report

    4points
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    #9

    He's A Free

    A man holds a sign with a message layout fail: I AM A FREE I AM NOT MAN A NUMBER. Fails include awkward phrasing.

    brodino_maiuscolo Report

    4points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Prisoner TV show, and the Iron Maiden song that references it. I still like Bring Your Daughter to the Slaughter

    1
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    How you represent your brand, business, product, or services visually likely creates the very first impression your target audience has of you. To put it bluntly, if that impression is unfavorable, you’ll have a tough time attracting customers.

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    If your sign’s a mess, your posters are confusing, and your logo is unreadable, why should your customers trust you over your competitors? In other words, a lack of visual clarity raises questions about your overall quality. And, stating the obvious, you don’t want your customers to raise these questions about you. You want to instantly create a positive impression of trustworthiness and quality.
    #10

    Feed Me And Tell Me Tacos I'm Pretty

    A neon sign reading FEED ME AND TELL ME TACOS I'M PRETTY, a message layout fail, over a metal counter.

    LaChazzz Report

    4points
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    #11

    Insiemh!viblat?*

    A message layout fail, with the letters INSIEMH! and VIBLAT?* arranged confusingly on white papers on a dark wall.

    fearless_moth56 Report

    4points
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    #12

    Ghafy Oapoo Dslru A N

    A banner displaying God Has A Plan For You, but the Message Layout makes it hard to read. A fail in design.

    disboicito420 Report

    4points
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    Good design means creating quality work within certain constraints.

    Clarity and brevity aside, brands should also try to make their advertising interesting, catchy, and fun. So, designers should definitely toy around with the font size, colors, kerning, etc., while still keeping things simple and readable.

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    You also have to keep the brand’s overall identity in mind when working with signage. Some visual design ideas might be objectively great, but they might not work well with the company or clients you’re currently working with.

    #13

    I’m Not Human Data

    Red graffiti reads I'M HUMAN NOT DATA on a white wall, highlighting a message layout fail.

    djelijunayid Report

    3points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda gets the point across both ways

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    #14

    Be Pet Gay Dogs

    A window displays rainbow flags with the words BE GAY and PET DOGS written on them, a message layout fail.

    HvyMtl1sLfe Report

    3points
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    #15

    So I Fart Old Dust

    A rustic wooden sign reading So I Fart Old Dust, exemplifying message layout fails. This humorous fail sign is on a pegboard.

    OldActuary2297 Report

    3points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another one that makes its point both ways

    2
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    To be clear, everyone makes mistakes. Even veteran industry professionals. So, it’s never a good idea to publish the first draft of, well, anything, no matter how confident you feel about it. Take a break, spend some time away from your design, then look at it with fresh eyes.

    Changing the medium through which you review and edit your work also impacts any potential mistakes that you notice. Switch to a different screen. Print out your work and look at it on paper. Do whatever you need to do to distance yourself from your work and look at it from a fresh perspective, as your target audience would.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    It’s Gada Mey!

    A door with white letters GA DA ME Y, creating a message layout fail. The letters are misaligned on a purple background.

    leftnotracks Report

    3points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gada Mey has a nice ring to it. Could be an old timey woman's name.

    1
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    #17

    Hot Smoke Fish Chicken Pork Pull Chop Pork

    A messy, handwritten sign reading "Hot Fish Pork Chop" and "Smoke Chicken Pull Pork" displaying a message layout fail.

    breakfree89 Report

    3points
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    #18

    What What What

    A digital sign in a large public space with a message layout fail, displaying repeated text like "SAVE ON WHAT MATTERS MOST."

    Diligent_Office7179 Report

    3points
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    You also need to be open to editing your work based on feedback. Ask your colleagues, family, friends, and complete strangers for their honest opinions on your work. Then, hone in on the constructive criticism while ignoring unhelpful feedback.

    No matter how amazing you are at your job, true professionals recognize their limits and the value of getting impartial viewers’ opinions. (Even if their comments can sometimes be tough to take!)

    #19

    Think Trash Pink Cancer

    A pink dumpster with text reading "think trash pink cancer" on its side, a message layout fail.

    FreshySqueeze Report

    3points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that Pink Panthers cousin?

    2
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    #20

    No Move So, Because Ok Lazy. To Leave Alone

    A message layout fail: a sign on a cage says, "Upside down Turtles No move because Lazy. So, OK to leave alone."

    Jesus_GB Report

    3points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, flip them over. This is part of the Voight-Kampf test in Blade Runner.

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    #21

    Pflugerqb Villegyn

    A poorly laid out sign for "PFLUGER OB VILLE GYN" at night, glowing pink and blue, on a brick building, resulting in a message layout fail.

    Broke-Down-Toad Report

    3points
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    The inspiration for the DDOI online group comes from the massively popular TV series ‘The Walking Dead.’

    The show had a promotional poster that, due to the bizarre spacing, warped the message written on a door. The signage here was so hilariously bad that it became a meme and spread online.

    #22

    Don't Closed Open

    A plywood-covered door with painted message fails: Dont Closed Open, on a brick building with a chain link fence.

    davidbrit2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Under No Construction Entry

    A construction sign reads "UNDER NO CONSTRUCTION ENTRY," an example of message layout fails due to poor sign placement.

    1MillionSpacebucks Report

    3points
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    #24

    Tameawkenuay

    A clear brochure holder displays light blue flyers with a lighthouse logo and the words TAMEAW KENUAY. A message layout fail.

    Amutking Report

    3points
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    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds Hawaiian…

    1
    1point
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    The DDOI online community is practically legendary by now. It has been calling out hilarious and nonsensical visual design fails since 2014.

    Now, nearly 12 years after the group was started, it continues to draw in a massive crowd of gawking internet users and people eager to call out bad signs. At the time of writing, the subreddit gets 36k visitors per week.

    #25

    Hi Do Not Mix Please The Beans

    A sign reads "GREAT PRICE Hi do not mix Please the beans" showing a message layout fail.

    fearless_moth56 Report

    2points
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    #26

    Happy And She Am I Called His Name Asher

    A message layout fail on a green wall: Happy am I... his name Asher. ...and she called, causing confusion.

    Cambers-175 Report

    2points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And Leah said, Happy am I, for the daughters will call me blessed: and she called his name Asher." Genesis 30:13, King James Bible.

    1
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    #27

    Don’t Rat Open Inside

    A message layout fail: a cardboard sign on a rat cage reads Don't Rat Open Inside, with a white rat peeking out.

    Cool_Researcher4794 Report

    2points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Despite all my rage…

    1
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    The essence of the DDOI online group is sharing visual designs, signs, posters, and other examples of text that, when read regularly from top to bottom and left to right, end up confusing, nonsensical, and funny.

    The subreddit revolves around English posts, and the mistakes should be instantly obvious. The moderators who run the group that the community should avoid forcing anything or posting something that could be easily faked or staged.

    Meanwhile, posters are encouraged to share the incorrect way of reading the text in the title of their post.

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    #28

    Popo Pepe Yes Yes

    A Popeyes sign with text layout fails, reading PO PE YES, as people walk by on a city street.

    LazaroFilm Report

    2points
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    #29

    Tranfa Silshion Vafes Natival 🤌

    A car with a sticker displaying a message layout fail, featuring poorly spaced and misspelled words in gold and white text.

    RariCalamari Report

    2points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TIL Transylvania has a fashion festival

    2
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    #30

    I Now Was I'm 67

    A glittery birthday cake topper reading I Now Was I'm 67, highlighting message layout fails due to poor design.

    Apprehensive_Emu9588 Report

    2points
    POST
    ethanthear avatar
    Benji
    Benji
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haha SiX sEvEn So FuNnY HaHaHAhA

    0
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    Which of these hilariously bad sign fails made you wince and cringe the hardest, and why?

    What are the worst examples of visual media that you’ve personally seen in your local area? In your opinion, what can all creative professionals do to become more self-aware of the quality of their work?

    Share your thoughts with all the other readers in the comments.
    #31

    Boga Arme Ds

    A cabinet with BOARD GAMES spelled out, but the letters are arranged as a message layout fail: BOGA ARME DS.

    Po3ito Report

    2points
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    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dys was the closest the Greeks had to a devil. The opposite of Concordia or Harmony. Dont arm him.

    -1
    -1point
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    #32

    Wet Be Floor! Careful!

    A handwritten sign on lined paper pinned to a white board reads, Wet Be Floor! Careful! An example of message layout fails.

    BrokeTheInterweb Report

    2points
    POST
    krynah avatar
    SlapstickChicken
    SlapstickChicken
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like a pirate just cleaned the house

    1
    1point
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    #33

    If We Burn You Us Burn With

    A protest sign with a phoenix and text, If We Burn You Burn With Us, illustrating a message layout fail.

    Grammargambler Report

    2points
    POST
    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If burn we do, with us you will burn.

    1
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    #34

    For Squeeze Service Me

    A pink piggy bank with a poorly-worded message: For Squeeze Service ME, a definite message layout fail.

    Melancholy_Rainbows Report

    2points
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    #35

    Enjoy Mouth Popcorn Your Watering

    Popcorn display with a humorous layout fail: a sign reads "Enjoy mouth Popcorn Your watering" next to bags of popcorn.

    Odd_Sir_5922 Report

    2points
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    #36

    Yarn Factory Dragon Store

    A store sign reading Yarn Factory Dragon Store, partially obscured by a pole, exemplifies message layout fails.

    Busy_Introduction_94 Report

    2points
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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A yarn factory dragon store does sound like my kids Nd of shop.

    1
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    #37

    Lucky Fried Geandma Skewers

    A street sign for Lucky Grandma Fried Skewers, showing a layout fail with the logo resembling KFC's Colonel Sanders.

    cuavas Report

    2points
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    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor grandma. She’s fried again

    4
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    #38

    Suti Shime

    A sushi sign with the words SU SHI TI ME awkwardly split by a stack of sushi rolls, an example of message layout fails.

    jqn87 Report

    2points
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    #39

    Do Not For Any Block Amount The Aisle Of Time

    A poorly laid out sign reads DO NOT FOR ANY BLOCK AMOUNT THE AISLE OF TIME. A Message Layout Fail.

    RunnySmoky Report

    2points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish my grocery store had an aisle of time...

    1
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    #40

    God U Rip

    A gray truck with messages painted on the back window. The messages show layout fails.

    jaweissavl Report

    2points
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s nice to be warned before you engage with the stupid

    3
    3points
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    #41

    Save A Useless Tree Toilet Paper

    A sign with a tree growing from a toilet paper roll says Save a Tree, Use less Toilet Paper. A message layout fail.

    mbelf Report

    2points
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    #42

    If This Is… You’re All You Do… Missing Most Of The Gym

    A gym column sign with a confusing message layout reads: IF THIS IS ...YOU'RE ALL YOU DO... MISSING MOST OF THE GYM. A clear example of message layout fails.

    Maka91 Report

    2points
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    #43

    Faki Stds

    An open book displaying a message layout fail. Large white letters spell out words over photos of kids, obscuring their faces.

    jamelza11 Report

    2points
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    #44

    Go Baby Slow Deer

    A wooden sign with poorly laid out text reading GO BABY SLOWDEER, a classic message layout fail, surrounded by green foliage.

    mamafin77 Report

    2points
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    #45

    Please Snacks Open Inside

    A message layout fail: a wooden box with text Please Snacks, Open Inside, next to strange planters and a candy jar.

    drunkbettie Report

    2points
    POST
    ethanthear avatar
    Benji
    Benji
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Won’t be doing much with that baby on it, jfc

    1
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    #46

    Free Artificial Colours, From Flavours And Preservatives

    Close-up of a Mars bar wrapper with a message layout fail, where the torn edge obscures key information.

    robster98 Report

    2points
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    #47

    Please Skate, Do Not Board, Ride In Store

    Two signs on a shelf, one says PLEASE DO NOT RIDE, the other SKATE BOARD IN STORE. A message layout fail.

    SanaJisu Report

    2points
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    #48

    We Am Arebitious

    A blue banner in an office with a message layout fail, reading "WE AM ARE BIT IOUS." Hilarious visual for message layout fails.

    WENUS_envy Report

    2points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a school or a prison? Well, a school is an institution, and nobody wants to be in an institution... cant remember the movie. Prisons have "blocks"

    0
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    #49

    Walz More Resign Ice

    A man holding two signs: one says "WAIZ RESIGN" and the other "MORE ICE," showcasing a message layout fail.

    Joes___Garage Report

    2points
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    #50

    Don’t Don’t Don’t Let Let Let The The The Bad Bad Bad Days Days Days Win Win Win

    A light green sign on a wooden door reads "Don't let the bad days WIN" with flowers. An example of message layout fails.

    evilducky6 Report

    2points
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    #51

    You Are The We Ever Best Dad Saw

    A wooden saw-shaped sign reads, You are the BEST DAD we ever SAW, showcasing a message layout fail.

    StratInTheHat Report

    2points
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    #52

    The MA Good RI Satan

    Stained glass with text THE GOOD SA- on left and MA- RI- TAN on right. A message layout fail.

    superyoshi013021 Report

    2points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What if Satan was the good guy the whole time?

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    #53

    I Stand And Kneel For The For The

    A bumper sticker on a car reads I STAND FOR THE (American flag) & KNEEL FOR THE (cross), an example of message layout fails.

    BugsBub Report

    2points
    POST
    anonymousanonymousscpfaniguess avatar
    Anonymous Anonymous (SCPFanIGuess)
    Anonymous Anonymous (SCPFanIGuess)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I stand for the [FLAG IMAGE HERE] & kneel for the [CROSS IMAGE HERE]

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    #54

    We Bad. Fix Jobs

    A storefront with a sign that reads WE FIX BAD JOBS, an example of a message layout fail.

    purplemtnstravesty Report

    2points
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    #55

    An Evening John With Legend

    Audience views a stage with a screen displaying An Evening with John Legend, a layout fail with text spacing.

    Odd_Sir_5922 Report

    2points
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    #56

    Make Not Art Trash

    Art room with a banner reading Make Art Not Trash. This message layout results in a fail.

    rawfodoc Report

    2points
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    #57

    Cn Aa Utg Tua Irs Oa Nl

    A yellow CAUTION marker with text layout fails, reading CANAUTION/TGUARSAL, surrounded by green grass.

    JMDToaster Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Bloody Jugs Mary Mix

    A poorly written sign reads Bloody Jugs Mary Mix 2x $1.00 over a bin of reddish liquid jugs. A message layout fail.

    humpbackwhale88 Report

    1point
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    #59

    Don’t My Beautiful Deport ❤️ Latinas

    A truck's rear window with the message "Don't Deport My Beautiful Latinas," an example of message layout fails.

    jack_wolf7 Report

    1point
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    #60

    Lov Ray More Pard Eh

    Palms displaying tattoos of words "LOVE MORE" and "PRAY HARD" across fingers, an example of message layout fails.

    puzl_qewb_360 Report

    1point
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    #61

    No You Perfect One Have Said To Be =)

    Graffiti reads NO one you Perfect Have Said to be :) as a message layout fail on a concrete wall.

    encrcne Report

    1point
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    #62

    Always Forgotten Remembered Never

    A person holding a purse with Twilight characters Bella & Edward and the text Always Forgotten, Never Remembered, a message layout fail.

    Boomerloomerdoomer Report

    1point
    POST
    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d love to forget them. Sadly, they keep popping up

    2
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    #63

    Respect The Children Poop, No Dog

    A homemade sign on a tree with a message layout fail: RESPECT THE CHILDREN NO P**P NO DOG. An example of message layout fails.

    swaanky Report

    1point
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    #64

    Printed Soy With Ink

    A label stating Printed with Soy Ink. An example of message layout fails due to poor visual hierarchy with the word "ink" inside a soy drop.

    Daniel_XXL_69 Report

    1point
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    #65

    Don’t Do Park Park Here Here

    A wooden sign on a lattice fence with the confusing text: DON'T DO PARK PARK HERE HERE, an example of message layout fails.

    reddit.com Report

    1point
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    #66

    MS Eaglae

    Boxes spelling MISAGALE instead of MEGA SALE, showcasing a message layout fail.

    MasterAinley Report

    1point
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    #67

    Date 5 The 4 Save 26 (Supposed To Say Save The Date 5/4/26)

    Overhead shot of a couple on a beach with SAVE THE DATE text in the sand, a message layout fail.

    lisahanniganfan Report

    1point
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cute idea, VERY poorly executed.

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    #68

    One I Gonna Wings Day Am Grow

    A woman's back tattoo of bat wings with text that reads "one day I gonna wings am grow." A clear message layout fail.

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    #69

    Please The Shoes Take Off

    A sign displaying a message layout fail: "Please the shoes Take Off". A humorous example of message layout fails.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a funny aside, the logo for the brand is so over-designed that it looks like it says "TooBo" XD Which is a very fun thing to say out loud! Good thing I live alone XD

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    #70

    Sandwich Take Salad Away

    A poorly laid out lightbox sign reading Sandwich Salade Take Away, demonstrating message layout fails.

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    #71

    Don’t Bad Game Open Inside

    A man in a sheriff's uniform with text, "DONT BAD GAME OPEN INSIDE." A message layout fail.

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    #72

    Welcome Bienvenido To A Trinidad & Tobago

    A welcome sign for Trinidad & Tobago at an airport, illustrating a message layout fail.

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    #73

    Welcome Tattoo To The Street

    A snow-covered street at night, blocked by a banner reading Welcome to the Tattoo Street, a message layout fail.

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    #74

    Fourskin Co. Season

    A black metal sign for Four Season Skin Co. with two birds forming a circle, a message layout fail.

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    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slightly unfortunate word placement here

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    #75

    Jloves Ecares Sheals Uhelps Ssaves

    A church sign with Jesus written vertically and love, cares, heals, helps, saves written horizontally. An example of message layout fails.

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    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Christianity is a money laundering scheme. Ask John Oliver

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    #76

    Don't X-Mas Open Inside

    A Christmas ornament shaped like a wooden door with a wreath and text "DON'T X-MAS OPEN INSIDE", a message layout fail.

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    #77

    We Are Bus Drivers Hiring Bus Conductors

    A bus with a hiring sign, poorly spaced to read WE ARE BUS DRIVERS HIRING! BUS CONDUCTORS, illustrating message layout fails.

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    #78

    If Your Drink Reading This Water

    Pink graffiti on a concrete wall reads, If your reading this... Drink Water, a message layout fail.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The sentiment is heartfelt and well-placed; the words themselves, however, are not XD

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    #79

    Jataorfo Paveieod Nernnt Seal

    A sign with poor message layout says JA PA NE SE TA VE RN OR HE NT AL FO OD, a fail.

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    #80

    Leftovers Smorgs To Take Only Cannot Be Go Can Be What You Taken Purchased Can Eat

    A poorly laid out sign with message fails due to bad message layout. It says Leftovers Cannot be Taken, Smorgs To Go Can Be Purchased, Take Only What You Can Eat.

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    #81

    Made With Climate Plant Organic Positive Powered Chickpeas Goodness Protein

    A close-up of a food container with poorly laid out text, a prime example of message layout fails.

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