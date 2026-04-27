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Have you ever messed up so badly that you don’t want to show your face there ever again? Cringing at our biggest fails might hurt, but it’s also something we have in common with everyone on Earth. And getting embarrassed might be one of the most quintessentially ‘human’ behaviors out there.

Some mistakes are so painfully funny that people share them online in the hope that they will stop haunting them. Bored Panda has compiled this list of people’s hilarious and relatable stories about their biggest mistakes to give you your daily dose of secondhand embarrassment. The cringe is real! And it’s contagious.