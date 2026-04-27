“I Kissed The Vet’s Hand”: 53 Devastatingly Embarrassing Moments That Hurt To Read
Have you ever messed up so badly that you don’t want to show your face there ever again? Cringing at our biggest fails might hurt, but it’s also something we have in common with everyone on Earth. And getting embarrassed might be one of the most quintessentially ‘human’ behaviors out there.
Some mistakes are so painfully funny that people share them online in the hope that they will stop haunting them. Bored Panda has compiled this list of people’s hilarious and relatable stories about their biggest mistakes to give you your daily dose of secondhand embarrassment. The cringe is real! And it’s contagious.
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It’s important to remember that nobody is perfect, we all make mistakes, failure is just another opportunity for growth, yadda, yadda, yadda. However, all of that is easier said than applied. Being embarrassed, in the moment, feels awful! You perceive it as a social threat.
Human beings are social animals, so watching your reputation (supposedly) crumble before your eyes hurts. Luckily, things are rarely as bad as you think.
Paradoxically, embracing that embarrassment rather than running from it is the healthy (though hard) thing to do. And it can be quite beneficial, too. For one, you seem much more, well, human: approachable, down-to-earth, and trustworthy.
The Conversation stressed the fact that embarrassment is a “universal, visceral, and oddly contagious emotion.” It is what’s known as a self-conscious emotion because it focuses on our awareness of ourselves through the eyes of other people. We generally tend to feel more embarrassed in front of powerful people or individuals whose opinions we value.
Embarrassment usually hinges on looking awkward or inept, and doesn’t have the moral quality that shame or guilt do.
It is theorized that embarrassment developed as a social corrective. In a nutshell, the purpose of embarrassment may be to reduce conflict in groups by acknowledging that one has made a mistake and to signal one's remorse. In other words, our ancestors, for whom staying in a group was vital for survival, likely saw embarrassed people as more trustworthy and cooperative.
When you show visible signs of embarrassment, like blushing or tripping over your own words, you are perceived as honest, generous, and more sociable.
“In this way, embarrassment can invite empathy and forgiveness, strengthening relationships. It signals that we care what others think, promoting approachability and emotional closeness. So, while it’s uncomfortable in the moment, embarrassment probably evolved to keep communities cohesive,” The Conversation explains.
If you’re cringing while reading the embarrassing stories that Bored Panda has featured here, you’re definitely not alone.
Embarrassment is highly contagious because of how social our brains are. Human beings are hardwired for connection, so we empathize with other people’s awkwardness and want to reassure them.
It is this empathy that allows us to build connections with other individuals and helps preserve the harmony of the group.
Broadly speaking, when you embarrass yourself, your mind sees the events as potential social threats. You are, essentially, realizing that you’ve made a social mistake. Internally, you are pushing yourself to conform to the expectations of your social circle.
However, if you want to move away from the perception of embarrassment as a threat, you can try to employ humor. Laughing at yourself can help you reframe the situation into something more amusing than ‘dangerous.’
“Embarrassment is uncomfortable, yes – but it’s also a reminder that we care about others and want to belong. It’s part of what makes us human. So the next time you experience an embarrassing moment, try to laugh it off and remember that the moment is helping us to learn and connect.”
However, while a bit of embarrassment can be healthy and even constructive, excessive amounts of it can be quite harmful. It can then morph into social anxiety.
Socially anxious people tend to have an underactive prefrontal cortex, so they are less able to rationalize other people’s perspectives. What’s more, they have an overactive amygdala, meaning that they get excessive fear signals.
The consequences are that these individuals aren’t good at accurately gauging social situations. They perceive them as far more threatening and embarrassing than in actuality.
In the meantime, Psychology Today explains that while many people quickly bounce back from embarrassing incidents, others are more sensitive. The latter, who are more prone to rumination (hey!), can develop feelings of anxiety or panic when they think about their social failures.
In fact, these individuals might even avoid some social interactions because they’re scared of being humiliated again. Chronic embarrassment can lead to lower confidence, a worse sense of self-worth, anxiety, and even depression.
Again, humor and laughter are the best antidotes to embarrassment. Others are more likely to see you as likable, sociable, and trustworthy if you’re able to shrug off or laugh about embarrassing yourself.
You can also try to focus more on other people than on yourself and what others think of you. That sort of humility can give you a different perspective so that you worry less about how you are perceived.
If laughter is the healthy reaction to embarrassment, lashing out at other people or trying to hide from what happened is detrimental.
Furthermore, Psychology Today advises that you try to frame humiliating incidents as opportunities to build resilience. It helps to remember that, no matter how much you (think you) messed up, others have been in your shoes. And it’s likely that what happened to some of them is even worse than what you experienced, even if you feel like the world (well, your social life) is ending.
Once you’ve read through these stories and upvoted your favorite ones, we’d like to turn the discussion over to you, Pandas.
What are the most hilariously embarrassing things that have ever happened to you? Did you come to terms with the cringe, or do you still feel shame at totally random moments? Let us know!