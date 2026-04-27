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Have you ever messed up so badly that you don’t want to show your face there ever again? Cringing at our biggest fails might hurt, but it’s also something we have in common with everyone on Earth. And getting embarrassed might be one of the most quintessentially ‘human’ behaviors out there.

Some mistakes are so painfully funny that people share them online in the hope that they will stop haunting them. Bored Panda has compiled this list of people’s hilarious and relatable stories about their biggest mistakes to give you your daily dose of secondhand embarrassment. The cringe is real! And it’s contagious.

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#1

A tweet from Linda D Giles describing an embarrassing moment of kissing the vet's hand instead of her cat's head.

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    #2

    A tweet by Leanora describing an embarrassing moment on a flight where she turned off another passenger's TV instead of helping.

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    #3

    A tweet by Helen recounts an embarrassing moment: blowing a kiss to a lad, then crashing into a taxi.

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    It’s important to remember that nobody is perfect, we all make mistakes, failure is just another opportunity for growth, yadda, yadda, yadda. However, all of that is easier said than applied. Being embarrassed, in the moment, feels awful! You perceive it as a social threat.

    Human beings are social animals, so watching your reputation (supposedly) crumble before your eyes hurts. Luckily, things are rarely as bad as you think.

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    Paradoxically, embracing that embarrassment rather than running from it is the healthy (though hard) thing to do. And it can be quite beneficial, too. For one, you seem much more, well, human: approachable, down-to-earth, and trustworthy.
    #4

    A Matthew Cappucci tweet about an embarrassing moment at the DMV. This relatable story makes for devastatingly embarrassing moments.

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    #5

    A screenshot of a text recounting an embarrassing moment of crawling under a locked bathroom stall. Devastatingly Embarrassing Moments.

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    #6

    A person recounting an embarrassing moment when their doctor saw them at a pub with hot wings after promising to lose weight.

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    The Conversation stressed the fact that embarrassment is a “universal, visceral, and oddly contagious emotion.” It is what’s known as a self-conscious emotion because it focuses on our awareness of ourselves through the eyes of other people. We generally tend to feel more embarrassed in front of powerful people or individuals whose opinions we value.

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    Embarrassment usually hinges on looking awkward or inept, and doesn’t have the moral quality that shame or guilt do.

    #7

    A tweet from Phil Gonzales describing an embarrassing moment of eating with the wrong group at a picnic.

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    #8

    A tweet by Nathan sharing an embarrassing work-related moment. Someone forgot to stop screen sharing, revealing a new job offer.

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    #9

    A tweet from Kelly expressing an embarrassing moment when her hairdresser offered to do her hair, highlighting awkward moments.

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    It is theorized that embarrassment developed as a social corrective. In a nutshell, the purpose of embarrassment may be to reduce conflict in groups by acknowledging that one has made a mistake and to signal one's remorse. In other words, our ancestors, for whom staying in a group was vital for survival, likely saw embarrassed people as more trustworthy and cooperative.

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    When you show visible signs of embarrassment, like blushing or tripping over your own words, you are perceived as honest, generous, and more sociable.

    #10

    Text screenshot about a woman letting her dog out and farting loudly, an embarrassing moment that hurt to read.

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    #11

    A screenshot of a text post by CeramicSavage about an embarrassing moment with a bird and a crush in 7th grade.

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    #12

    A tweet describing an embarrassing moment where a grandad mistakenly threw someone else's bag off a train.

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    “In this way, embarrassment can invite empathy and forgiveness, strengthening relationships. It signals that we care what others think, promoting approachability and emotional closeness. So, while it’s uncomfortable in the moment, embarrassment probably evolved to keep communities cohesive,” The Conversation explains.

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    #13

    A social media post detailing an embarrassing moment where a plane passenger mistook a shadow for a fire.

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    #14

    A tweet by Kea describing an embarrassing moment on a date when a flash went off. Read about devastatingly embarrassing moments.

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    #15

    A tweet by Michael Kandel describes an embarrassing moment: a guy accidentally connected to the cafe's Bluetooth, revealing his phone call to everyone.

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    If you’re cringing while reading the embarrassing stories that Bored Panda has featured here, you’re definitely not alone.

    Embarrassment is highly contagious because of how social our brains are. Human beings are hardwired for connection, so we empathize with other people’s awkwardness and want to reassure them.

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    It is this empathy that allows us to build connections with other individuals and helps preserve the harmony of the group.

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    #16

    A text post titled FutureSeniorCitizen recounts an embarrassing moment involving a stranger's dentures at Walmart.

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    #17

    An embarrassing moment: a person alone at work farts loudly, then discovers a cleaning lady behind them.

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    #18

    A screenshot of text from Reddit user Agreeable_Storm9400 recounting an embarrassing moment involving a letter, a senior, and a lost tampon, a truly devastatingly embarrassing moment.

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    Broadly speaking, when you embarrass yourself, your mind sees the events as potential social threats. You are, essentially, realizing that you’ve made a social mistake. Internally, you are pushing yourself to conform to the expectations of your social circle.

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    However, if you want to move away from the perception of embarrassment as a threat, you can try to employ humor. Laughing at yourself can help you reframe the situation into something more amusing than ‘dangerous.’

    “Embarrassment is uncomfortable, yes – but it’s also a reminder that we care about others and want to belong. It’s part of what makes us human. So the next time you experience an embarrassing moment, try to laugh it off and remember that the moment is helping us to learn and connect.”

    #19

    An embarrassing moment where a person misreads a NO ONION sticker as "noino on" on their burger box.

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    #20

    A tweet by Meghan Alexandra about an embarrassing moment with police over her hair weave. #EmbarrassingMoments

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    #21

    A screenshot of a text post detailing an embarrassing moment on an airplane, where someone mistakenly touched a stranger's leg.

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    However, while a bit of embarrassment can be healthy and even constructive, excessive amounts of it can be quite harmful. It can then morph into social anxiety.

    Socially anxious people tend to have an underactive prefrontal cortex, so they are less able to rationalize other people’s perspectives. What’s more, they have an overactive amygdala, meaning that they get excessive fear signals.

    The consequences are that these individuals aren’t good at accurately gauging social situations. They perceive them as far more threatening and embarrassing than in actuality.

    #22

    Text about a 9-year-old learning her friend was adopted, then revealing it to the friend's mom. An embarrassing moment.

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    #23

    Lady Michelle Mone holding a man she mistook for a child. An embarrassing moment that hurts to read.

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    #24

    A white screenshot with text from Reddit about an embarrassing first date, leading to stomach problems for both, showcasing embarrassing moments.

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    In the meantime, Psychology Today explains that while many people quickly bounce back from embarrassing incidents, others are more sensitive. The latter, who are more prone to rumination (hey!), can develop feelings of anxiety or panic when they think about their social failures.

    In fact, these individuals might even avoid some social interactions because they’re scared of being humiliated again. Chronic embarrassment can lead to lower confidence, a worse sense of self-worth, anxiety, and even depression.

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    Again, humor and laughter are the best antidotes to embarrassment. Others are more likely to see you as likable, sociable, and trustworthy if you’re able to shrug off or laugh about embarrassing yourself.

    #25

    A Reddit post detailing an embarrassing moment: an arrest due to a spelling error, highlighting how small mistakes hurt to read.

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    #26

    A screenshot of a user's story describing an embarrassing moment getting tangled in a skirt at a party in the woods.

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    #27

    A screenshot of a tweet from Joseph Mullins about an embarrassing moment of being in the wrong classroom, highlighting moments that hurt to read.

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    You can also try to focus more on other people than on yourself and what others think of you. That sort of humility can give you a different perspective so that you worry less about how you are perceived.

    If laughter is the healthy reaction to embarrassment, lashing out at other people or trying to hide from what happened is detrimental.

    Furthermore, Psychology Today advises that you try to frame humiliating incidents as opportunities to build resilience. It helps to remember that, no matter how much you (think you) messed up, others have been in your shoes. And it’s likely that what happened to some of them is even worse than what you experienced, even if you feel like the world (well, your social life) is ending.

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    #28

    A tweet describing an embarrassing moment at the airport where someone put their face on a scanner.

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    #29

    An embarrassing moment: a tweet by Olivia describes bringing a typewriter to parties at 19, typing while eavesdropping.

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    #30

    A tweet from Dr Alice Mulhearn Williams about embarrassing moments at church, mistaking a kids dance routine for communion.

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    Once you’ve read through these stories and upvoted your favorite ones, we’d like to turn the discussion over to you, Pandas.

    What are the most hilariously embarrassing things that have ever happened to you? Did you come to terms with the cringe, or do you still feel shame at totally random moments? Let us know!
    #31

    A tweet about a professor farting on Zoom and canceling class. An embarrassing moment that hurt to read.

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    #32

    A screenshot of a tweet from Queen Naija about an embarrassing moment picking up her kids from school.

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    #33

    Bob Vulfovs tweet about an embarrassing moment in an elevator. He said "floor buddies" to a stranger, who didn't respond, causing him to seek new employment, a truly embarrassing moment.

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    #34

    A screenshot of an embarrassing Twitter post, where a user describes panicking and saying "yee haw" to a cowboy.

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    #35

    A tweet from Xolani describing an embarrassing moment: breaking up at a restaurant, girlfriend cried, and people clapped.

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    #36

    A tweet by Jason Ernest Bedwell describing an embarrassing moment being caught eating a Big Mac after leaving a date early.

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    #37

    A white background displaying text: AdamJr87 I didn't know alpacas were animals until I was 27. An embarrassing moment.

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    #38

    A devastatingly embarrassing moment of a seventh-grader failing to contain a sneeze in class, resulting in a snot web.

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    #39

    A text post about an embarrassing public bathroom emergency behind a dumpster, witnessed by a homeless person. It's a devastatingly embarrassing moment.

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    #40

    A white text box shows a devastatingly embarrassing moment about a girl getting stuck on a fence during a police raid.

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    #41

    Text from a user about an embarrassing moment, playing with a broomstick, only to realize a neighbor was watching.

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    #42

    Text from an article entry: a student recounts a devastatingly embarrassing moment of kicking a girl in the face breakdancing.

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    #43

    A screenshot of text sharing an embarrassing moment about a child mistaking a call to the stage for their name.

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    #44

    A screenshot of a tweet by megan about an embarrassing moment where she mistook a fist bump for an invisible microphone.

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    #45

    A screenshot of a tweet by @klenicles about an embarrassing moment of eating a dirty muffin sample.

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    #46

    A screenshot of a tweet with a meme of Kelly from The Office, a perfect example of embarrassing moments.

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    #47

    A tweet from Bassie recounting an embarrassing moment high-fiving her driving instructor, a truly devastatingly embarrassing moment.

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    #48

    A Tweet by Kelly Maher detailing an embarrassing moment at a coffee shop. Highlighting embarrassing moments.

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    #49

    A tweet about a sister finding a Cabbage Patch Kids birth certificate, causing embarrassing moments and a funny accusation.

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    #50

    A tweet from Laura Marie about an embarrassing moment at the vet's office. The vet's staff told her a story about her own kid.

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    #51

    A Reddit post detailing an embarrassing moment of a 12-year-old girl scoring for the wrong team in basketball.

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    #52

    A tweet from Julie King describes her aunt bowling in orthopaedic shoes by mistake, a truly embarrassing moment.

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    #53

    A man shares an embarrassing moment of kissing his wife's friend, turning red. An awkward, cringe-worthy story.

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