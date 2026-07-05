48 Wrong Number Texts That Escalated Into Absolutely Unhinged Conversations (New Pics)
Most of us have been here: you check your phone, only to see that you’ve gotten a text message from a complete stranger. Often, they’re scammers and spammers. Other times, they are random people who simply mixed up the phone number and got in touch with you instead.
‘Wrong Number’ is a bizarre and relatable online group where people share screenshots of the weird and sometimes weirdly hilarious text conversations they’ve had with folks they don’t know. We’re featuring the best ones, and you’ll find them below. Don’t forget to send these to a friend… or get the number wrong on purpose and make a stranger’s day instead.
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I Accidentally Became Part Of Someone Else's Grocery Emergency
Wrong Person
Nice Try, "Lina"
The sad reality is that anyone can become the victim of a phone or text scam.
Previously, the Bored Panda team spoke with NordVPN cybersecurity expert Daniel Markuson about ‘smishing,’ a type of scam. Texts from a random number might sometimes make us laugh, but they’re often much more serious and dangerous.
“The most important thing is not to click on any links in the text message that looks suspicious,” the expert warned us during an earlier interview about malware.
I Created A Hostage Situation
Pull Em All
I'm Not The Principal
“By replying to the text, you can make it known to the scammer that the telephone number is active. The best thing you can do is ignore the text,” Markuson suggested.
“Victims first receive a very ordinary text message, something along the lines of ‘Let’s move the meeting to tomorrow morning. The scammers first want to make sure that the phone number is active. They expect the victim to reply that this is the ‘wrong number.’”
Tried To Get Everyone A Raise
Who Is Selling The Cattle Then
Oh Dear
According to the cybersecurity expert, scammers then try to get to know their victims. They might ask them a few questions to make them feel more comfortable. Later, they might try to persuade them to click on links, fill in a form, or make some shady investments.
Some scammers might even try to form an even deeper relationship with their victims in order to ask for money.
Sorry Ava
Hopefully I’ve Turned Trevor’s Life Around…
" Life is all about symbols ... just not those ones ! "
Damn Ray Hope Your All Good
Scammers usually target specific people, particularly individuals “who have less advanced technological knowledge or cybersecurity awareness.” Senior citizens, in particular, are vulnerable. However, everyone, no matter their background or education, can become a victim of scams.
“They also would try to target people who have more money, or, on the contrary, lack money, so they are ready to do anything to earn some. However, most often, scammers target random people whose telephone numbers they can guess,” the expert told our team.
Brielle Please
Happy 6th anniversary to my favorite wrong number text I’ve ever gotten!! Hope you figured out how phone numbers work, Brielle.
Forever My Favorite Interaction
Dobby Is A Free Elf
During another interview, the Bored Panda team got in touch with cybersecurity and privacy specialist Jonathan Steele, as well as cybersecurity specialist Sam J. Brown.
“Scammers use a tactic known as social engineering, where they try to manipulate people into giving up personal information or performing actions that compromise their security. These messages are often made to seem casual and innocent, like ‘Is this John?’ or ‘Hey, long time no see!’—something that might make you think it's just a mistaken text,” Brown said.
Sorry Ruth
I Think The Spammer Actually Felt Bad
Thought It Was A Scammer I Felt Bad After LOL
Then, after they engage you, the scammers might ask you for personal info, send you malicious links, or try to impersonate someone you know. For example, they might try to use familiar language or details to trick you into trusting them and letting your guard down.
“When in doubt, don’t engage—hang up or ignore the text, and contact the person directly using the number you already have for them,” Brown told Bored Panda earlier.
Meanwhile, Steele warned that wrong number texts can escalate into more serious scams like phishing, romance scams, etc., to get your valuable personal or financial info.
“Key signs [of scamming attempts] include vague introductions, responses to nonexistent conversations, urgent requests for personal details, or links to unfamiliar sites,” Steele said.
Finally Happened
Told A Wrong Number I’ve Been Waiting 60 Years… Now I’m Committed To The Story 💀
Posting One More
Someone creating a false sense of urgency is another red flag that should set off your inner alarm bells.
“Scammers might try to create urgency or appeal to your emotions to prompt a quick response. Messages like ‘I’m in trouble’ or ‘You’ve won a prize’ are designed to make you act before thinking. Be highly suspicious of texts that include links or ask you to download something. These could lead to websites that try to steal your information or infect your device with malware,” Brown said.
“Responding could confirm that your number is active, making you more of a target. Never click on links in texts from people you don’t know, as they could lead to phishing websites or install harmful software on your phone. Most smartphones let you block and report suspicious numbers, which can stop further messages.”
You should also turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) for your important accounts, and make sure that your phone’s software is always updated.
At the end of the day, though, trust your gut.
If something feels wrong, it probably is. When in doubt, don’t engage with a message.
Delete it!
Not Carlos
Kevin Accidentally Gave Out My Number And Somehow I Became Responsible For His $20 Debt
I Expect Drama Within That Company's Hr - I Don’t Know Who This Was
The ‘Wrong Number’ online community has been making people laugh with screenshots of text conversations since September 2010. Over the past decade and a half, the community has grown and continues to be incredibly popular.
Case in point, currently, the group gets a mind-melting 102k weekly visitors. This makes sense because, setting the weirdness and comedy aside for a moment, the topic is very relatable. And in the world of viral digital content, relatability trumps everything.
Scammer But Still Fun
Do I
Stop? But Why?
According to the team running the group, ‘Wrong Number’ is a place for you to share all the funny, weird, confusing, and unexpected wrong number texts and calls.
“From strangers messaging like they know you to accidental conversations that go completely off track, if it started with a random number, it fits here. You can also talk about unknown or suspicious numbers, weird messages, and how you usually deal with them.”
I Miss Kyle
Demonic Wrong Number
Fun While It Lasted
How often do you get texts from random people, and what are the funniest messages you’ve ever received?
Have you ever accidentally texted a wrong number, and if so, what happened next?
What do you do to protect yourself and your loved ones from spammers and scammers?
Share your experiences, tips, and insights in the comments.
Found This Gem While Emptying My Camera Roll
I’m tempted to send him a picture of nachos