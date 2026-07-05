Someone creating a false sense of urgency is another red flag that should set off your inner alarm bells.

“Scammers might try to create urgency or appeal to your emotions to prompt a quick response. Messages like ‘I’m in trouble’ or ‘You’ve won a prize’ are designed to make you act before thinking. Be highly suspicious of texts that include links or ask you to download something. These could lead to websites that try to steal your information or infect your device with malware,” Brown said.

“Responding could confirm that your number is active, making you more of a target. Never click on links in texts from people you don’t know, as they could lead to phishing websites or install harmful software on your phone. Most smartphones let you block and report suspicious numbers, which can stop further messages.”

You should also turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) for your important accounts, and make sure that your phone’s software is always updated.

At the end of the day, though, trust your gut.

If something feels wrong, it probably is. When in doubt, don’t engage with a message.

Delete it!