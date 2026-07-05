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Most of us have been here: you check your phone, only to see that you’ve gotten a text message from a complete stranger. Often, they’re scammers and spammers. Other times, they are random people who simply mixed up the phone number and got in touch with you instead.

‘Wrong Number’ is a bizarre and relatable online group where people share screenshots of the weird and sometimes weirdly hilarious text conversations they’ve had with folks they don’t know. We’re featuring the best ones, and you’ll find them below. Don’t forget to send these to a friend… or get the number wrong on purpose and make a stranger’s day instead.

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#1

I Accidentally Became Part Of Someone Else's Grocery Emergency

A funny wrong number text exchange about forgetting bread, showing how wrong number texts can escalate.

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    #2

    Wrong Person

    A wrong number text showing a hand covered in peanut butter and hot dogs, followed by a humorous reply.

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    #3

    Nice Try, "Lina"

    A surreal wrong number text exchange discussing age and humanity, showcasing unhinged conversations.

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    The sad reality is that anyone can become the victim of a phone or text scam.

    Previously, the Bored Panda team spoke with NordVPN cybersecurity expert Daniel Markuson about ‘smishing,’ a type of scam. Texts from a random number might sometimes make us laugh, but they’re often much more serious and dangerous.

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    “The most important thing is not to click on any links in the text message that looks suspicious,” the expert warned us during an earlier interview about malware.

    #4

    I Created A Hostage Situation

    A humorous wrong number text exchange between neighbors about a cat destroying flowers and being detained.

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    #5

    Pull Em All

    A bizarre wrong number text conversation including a photo of a missing tooth and a dentist's recommendation.

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    #6

    I'm Not The Principal

    A wrong number text where a parent asks for video game suggestions, receiving a comical Call of Duty recommendation.

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    “By replying to the text, you can make it known to the scammer that the telephone number is active. The best thing you can do is ignore the text,” Markuson suggested.

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    “Victims first receive a very ordinary text message, something along the lines of ‘Let’s move the meeting to tomorrow morning. The scammers first want to make sure that the phone number is active. They expect the victim to reply that this is the ‘wrong number.’”
    #7

    Tried To Get Everyone A Raise

    A wrong number text conversation where someone asks for a promotion for Jennifer, only to realize their mistake.

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    #8

    Who Is Selling The Cattle Then

    An escalating wrong number conversation regarding livestock, with multiple messages about cattle, wrong numbers, and even a selfie.

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    #9

    Oh Dear

    A screenshot of a text message conversation where a wrong number text led to an unnecessary 30-minute conversation.

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    According to the cybersecurity expert, scammers then try to get to know their victims. They might ask them a few questions to make them feel more comfortable. Later, they might try to persuade them to click on links, fill in a form, or make some shady investments.

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    Some scammers might even try to form an even deeper relationship with their victims in order to ask for money.

    #10

    Sorry Ava

    A wrong number text conversation with a man replying to an Ava, leading to a humorous and unsettling exchange.

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    #11

    Hopefully I’ve Turned Trevor’s Life Around…

    An escalating wrong number text conversation with a person named Trevor, highlighting unhinged conversations.

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    simoneppstein_1 avatar
    Simon Eppstein
    Simon Eppstein
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    " Life is all about symbols ... just not those ones ! "

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    #12

    Damn Ray Hope Your All Good

    An unhinged conversation from a wrong number text where someone is fired after being insulted, followed by news that they showed up for work.

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    Scammers usually target specific people, particularly individuals “who have less advanced technological knowledge or cybersecurity awareness.” Senior citizens, in particular, are vulnerable. However, everyone, no matter their background or education, can become a victim of scams.

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    “They also would try to target people who have more money, or, on the contrary, lack money, so they are ready to do anything to earn some. However, most often, scammers target random people whose telephone numbers they can guess,” the expert told our team.
    #13

    Brielle Please

    A wrong number text message exchange with Brielle who repeatedly texts the wrong person, despite being told it is the wrong number.

    Happy 6th anniversary to my favorite wrong number text I’ve ever gotten!! Hope you figured out how phone numbers work, Brielle.

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    #14

    Forever My Favorite Interaction

    A screenshot of unhinged conversations from wrong number texts, with a message about spiders.

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    #15

    Dobby Is A Free Elf

    A screenshot of wrong number texts about Dobby the house elf from Harry Potter.

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    During another interview, the Bored Panda team got in touch with cybersecurity and privacy specialist Jonathan Steele, as well as cybersecurity specialist Sam J. Brown.

    “Scammers use a tactic known as social engineering, where they try to manipulate people into giving up personal information or performing actions that compromise their security. These messages are often made to seem casual and innocent, like ‘Is this John?’ or ‘Hey, long time no see!’—something that might make you think it's just a mistaken text,” Brown said.

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    #16

    Sorry Ruth

    A screenshot of wrong number texts, showing an unhinged conversation and a leg picture.

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    #17

    I Think The Spammer Actually Felt Bad

    A wrong number text where a person mistakes the sender for their husband's mistress, then apologizes for the error.

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    #18

    Thought It Was A Scammer I Felt Bad After LOL

    An absurd wrong number text from a broker asking to reschedule, receiving a wild and inappropriate availability reply.

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    Then, after they engage you, the scammers might ask you for personal info, send you malicious links, or try to impersonate someone you know. For example, they might try to use familiar language or details to trick you into trusting them and letting your guard down.

    “When in doubt, don’t engage—hang up or ignore the text, and contact the person directly using the number you already have for them,” Brown told Bored Panda earlier.

    Meanwhile, Steele warned that wrong number texts can escalate into more serious scams like phishing, romance scams, etc., to get your valuable personal or financial info.

    “Key signs [of scamming attempts] include vague introductions, responses to nonexistent conversations, urgent requests for personal details, or links to unfamiliar sites,” Steele said.

    #19

    Finally Happened

    An unhinged wrong number text where someone thinks the recipient's dog is in their garden, featuring a Patrick meme.

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    #20

    Told A Wrong Number I’ve Been Waiting 60 Years… Now I’m Committed To The Story 💀

    A screenshot of a wrong number text where someone asks, are you my long lost husband that I lost in the Vietnam War?

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    #21

    Posting One More

    A screenshot showing a hilarious wrong number text conversation about a tennis incident at Newbury square.

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    Someone creating a false sense of urgency is another red flag that should set off your inner alarm bells.

    “Scammers might try to create urgency or appeal to your emotions to prompt a quick response. Messages like ‘I’m in trouble’ or ‘You’ve won a prize’ are designed to make you act before thinking. Be highly suspicious of texts that include links or ask you to download something. These could lead to websites that try to steal your information or infect your device with malware,” Brown said.

    “Responding could confirm that your number is active, making you more of a target. Never click on links in texts from people you don’t know, as they could lead to phishing websites or install harmful software on your phone. Most smartphones let you block and report suspicious numbers, which can stop further messages.”

    You should also turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) for your important accounts, and make sure that your phone’s software is always updated.

    At the end of the day, though, trust your gut.

    If something feels wrong, it probably is. When in doubt, don’t engage with a message.

    Delete it!

    #22

    Not Carlos

    A screenshot showing a hilarious wrong number text conversation about a work schedule.

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    #23

    Kevin Accidentally Gave Out My Number And Somehow I Became Responsible For His $20 Debt

    A lengthy wrong number text exchange where someone tries to get money from an unknown recipient.

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    #24

    I Expect Drama Within That Company's Hr - I Don’t Know Who This Was

    An unhinged conversation between Robert and Lisa from HR, involving sending Naomi over, escalates into bizarre, confusing texts.

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    The ‘Wrong Number’ online community has been making people laugh with screenshots of text conversations since September 2010. Over the past decade and a half, the community has grown and continues to be incredibly popular.

    Case in point, currently, the group gets a mind-melting 102k weekly visitors. This makes sense because, setting the weirdness and comedy aside for a moment, the topic is very relatable. And in the world of viral digital content, relatability trumps everything.

    #25

    Scammer But Still Fun

    A funny wrong number text conversation where one person tells a detailed, fictional adventure story.

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    #26

    Do I

    A screenshot of an unhinged wrong number text where a confused man replies, Do I look like Jamaal?

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    #27

    Stop? But Why?

    An unhinged text conversation with a wrong number, with one person claiming they will not stop eating court papers.

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    According to the team running the group, ‘Wrong Number’ is a place for you to share all the funny, weird, confusing, and unexpected wrong number texts and calls.

    “From strangers messaging like they know you to accidental conversations that go completely off track, if it started with a random number, it fits here. You can also talk about unknown or suspicious numbers, weird messages, and how you usually deal with them.”

    #28

    I Miss Kyle

    A wrong number text conversation escalating into an unhinged dialogue about a toilet and Apple gift cards.

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    #29

    Demonic Wrong Number

    Screenshot of a wrong number text from a sleep paralysis demon, escalating into an unhinged conversation about exorcism.

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    #30

    Fun While It Lasted

    Screenshot of a wrong number text conversation with Jonathan, showing an unhinged conversation between two people.

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    How often do you get texts from random people, and what are the funniest messages you’ve ever received?

    Have you ever accidentally texted a wrong number, and if so, what happened next?

    What do you do to protect yourself and your loved ones from spammers and scammers?

    Share your experiences, tips, and insights in the comments.
    #31

    Found This Gem While Emptying My Camera Roll

    A wrong number text conversation where someone mistakenly orders nachos from a stranger named Kyle, asking if they are working.

    I’m tempted to send him a picture of nachos

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    #32

    Surprise, Mandy. Remember This Little Guy?

    A screenshot of a text message conversation featuring wrong number texts that escalated into an unhinged rant about Mandy.

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    #33

    Not Angie

    A compilation of several wrong number texts that escalated into unhinged conversations, with multiple message bubbles.

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    #34

    Got A Text From Agrabah Today

    A screenshot of a wrong number text conversation escalating with a user named Jafar.

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    #35

    I Wonder If They Copied The Original Message And Sent It To The Right Person After This Exchange

    A screenshot of a text message conversation where the sender sent wrong number texts that escalated into an unhinged conversation.

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    #36

    I Finally Responded After Over A Year

    A screenshot showing a series of wrong number texts where someone is waiting for a ball.

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    #37

    Never Did Find Out The Surprise

    A wrong number text exchange escalating into a philosophical debate about the definition of 'stalemate' and movie quotes.

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    #38

    A Friendly Mistake

    A screenshot of a polite wrong number text exchange between Jane and a stranger who isn't Mary.

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    #39

    From The Way He Clapped Back, I Wish I Had A Mortgage

    A funny wrong number text exchange with a mortgage company, featuring a Spongebob meme.

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    #40

    Poor Ron

    An unhinged wrong number text message asking about someone being shot in the leg.

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    #41

    Part II

    An unhinged wrong number text receiving a cryptic, spiritual message in response to a real estate inquiry.

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    #42

    Blahaj For Sorry

    Screenshot of a wrong number text conversation, escalating into an unhinged conversation with a meme response.

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    #43

    Little Update To My Last Post

    Screenshot of a wrong number text from Lexi to Chloe, escalating into an unhinged conversation about a thrown phone.

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    #44

    Almost Got Invited To Dinner… Fumbled It At This Isn’t Rachel

    Screenshot of a wrong number text from Mark to Rachel, escalating into an unhinged conversation about dinner plans.

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    #45

    It Finally Happened To Me

    A screenshot of a text message exchange showing wrong number texts that escalated into a request to save a job.

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    #46

    I, 44m, Have No Children

    A screenshot of a funny wrong number text where someone responds to Hi mum asking about a new phone number.

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    #47

    Got A New Way To Dissuade Spam Texts

    An unhinged wrong number text exchange where a person informs a mortgage company that David has died.

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    #48

    Woke Up To This Weirdness

    A series of unhinged wrong number texts, with one sender asking another to change their number.

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