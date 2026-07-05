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Working in the design industry carries a certain degree of glamor. People from the outside may describe such jobs as “cool” and “fun,” with no idea about what really goes on behind the scenes. 

So, to give everyone a lucid enough idea of what it’s like to blend creativity with a client’s expectations, here are posts from the Designers Humor Instagram page. With more than 980,000 followers, it is touted as the “largest design meme account on the internet.” 

If you’re a designer and would love something to mindlessly scroll through during your break, here are some posts we’ve collected for you. And even if you’re not working in the field, these are relatable enough to draw out a few chuckles from you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A split image depicting design humor. The left shows a woman on a plane, labeled "Client Expectations." The right shows her looking into a washing machine, labeled "Client Budget."

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    #2

    A design humor meme showing a sad cartoon dad at a computer and his daughter asking why he's sad. The computer screen shows a vague client feedback message.

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    #3

    Meme of Adele reacting to old designs, showing various expressions of shock and embarrassment for design humor.

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    Most of these memes express one of the many frustrations and stressors of design professionals: meeting client demands. 

    According to creative designer and Alarcon Pro Painting founder Bryan Alarcón, most of these difficult situations stem from two reasons: clients are unable to clearly communicate what they want, and they set deadlines without due consideration for the creative process.

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    #4

    Design humor pie chart showing designers rarely update their portfolio.

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    #5

    Design humor meme of a designer screaming, Why can't you just be normal? at PowerPoint.

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    #6

    Graphic design humor meme with Kylie Jenner saying No when asked for design favors.

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    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this goes for a lot of jobs, people want something for nothing.

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    “Endless revisions resonate so strongly amongst us not just due to the subjectivity of design, but mostly because it's a common frustration for many creatives,” Alarcón told Bored Panda. “And frankly, what makes it all the more heartbreaking is knowing that many of these endless revisions could have been avoided if only sufficient time and detail were requested and provided.”

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    #7

    Panettone color swatch 7510 C, a design humor post.

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    #8

    A child wearing three gold medals for design humor, captioned as me if downloading fonts was a sport.

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    #9

    A humorous text post stating that graphic designers are safe from AI, because clients can't describe what they want.

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    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This goes for things like writing apps too. The only apps that are going to be created this way are going to be the simplest apps. The jobs will shift where such tools help the actual expert to do their jobs, but they aren't going to be replaced by AI. And AI also has a way to go on even properly interpreting accurate descriptions.

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    Alarcón did clarify that creatives also have their fair share of faults. One of them, he says, is when designers accept challenges they don’t understand, resulting in an “endless circle of fixing” in revisions. 

    “If creative designers can put away their fears and worries that they may not appear professional enough by asking “too much” of the client in terms of explanations, then this avoidable circle of revisions will indeed be avoided,” he said.

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    #10

    A man with a finger on his lips as photoshop auto saved a file, a funny moment for design humor.

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    #11

    A pie chart infographic depicting design humor, showing what designers actually do: design cool stuff, make logos bigger, and browse stock photos.

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    #12

    A meme with a woman looking distressed, representing design humor when Photoshop isn't responding after 5 hours without saving.

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    Ultimately, it’s about building a harmonious relationship, whether you’re the client or the designer making things happen. Marc Caposino, CEO and founder of the UI/UX agency Fuselab Creative, shared tips on how to approach it. 

    “Clients should bring the real problem to the table, not dictated visuals,” he said. “In return, designers should set their egos aside and explain the logic behind their choices in plain, jargon-free language, rather than expecting the work to speak for itself.”

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    #13

    Ty Dolla $ign tweet about 'Girl music' on a pink background, featuring a female symbol as part of design humor.

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    #14

    Performative Designer Starter Pack collage with items like art books, music tech, and a luxury car for design humor.

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    #15

    Design humor meme of Rafiki dropping Simba, representing a designer receiving a .doc file instead of a vector logo.

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    But since burnout appears to be the overarching theme among these memes, Caposino also offered suggestions for preventing it while staying creative. His advice for designers: embrace terrible first drafts to bypass the pressure of perfectionism early in the project. 

    “Knowing when to stop endlessly tweaking pixels and step away from the screen to live life is the ultimate cure for creative burnout,” he said.

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    #16

    Design humor post about ordering a logo off Fiverr, showing a poorly designed X logo.

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    #17

    A text message conversation showing design humor about a client trying to open an .ai file in Powerpoint.

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    #18

    A small dog screaming after 6 revisions, an emotional moment reflecting design humor.

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    #19

    A young woman helping an old woman who claims to design websites in photoshop, a relatable design humor moment.

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    #20

    A meme with design humor: Arthur character looking tired, representing the reality of a freelance career.

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    #21

    A text message exchange about design humor, suggesting to close eyes if squinting doesn't help with design.

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    #22

    Satan greeting a person who makes fake transparent PNG images, a relatable design humor meme.

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    #23

    A woman peeking from a ceiling vent as an illustrator watches me use photoshop to design a logo for design humor.

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    #24

    A meme illustrating design humor, showing three men representing a CEO, designer, and project manager, discussing a project.

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    #25

    A meme expressing design humor, with a graphic designer looking confused after a client asks to be surprised with a logo.

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    #26

    A meme displaying design humor, with a person explaining how a client wants a logo bigger, and another person as an ICU nurse reacting.

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    #27

    A shaggy monster meme with glowing eyes, illustrating design humor when seeing your reflection after shutting down your computer.

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    #28

    A sign for BEST STYLES above a meme face, poking fun at kerning in design, illustrating design humor.

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    #29

    Man reacting to a fake PNG, sharing common design humor frustration and emotions.

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    #30

    A tweet from Designers Humor with text about Photoshop, displaying design humor.

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    #31

    Black baseball cap with white text that reads You wouldn't steal a font, showcasing design humor.

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    #32

    A collage showing design studio humor, featuring items like a ping-pong table, alcohol, a dog, and a coffee machine.

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    #33

    Design humor showing a restaurant sign with some letters out, captioned When Photoshop CC crashes.

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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You can get anything you want / At Delores' restaurant"

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    #34

    Design humor depicting Thanos with an Infinity Gauntlet, featuring logos of design software, as the ideal creative.

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    #35

    A dictionary-style definition for 'Designer' as design humor, highlighting requests for free work.

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    #36

    An image showing design humor with comparisons like 'just one more episode' and 'just one more client change'.

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    #37

    A classic painting depicting design humor about a client touching a designer's screen, causing frustration.

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    #38

    A two-panel map meme showing an airplane changing course, illustrating design humor about clients needing help.

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    #39

    Bugs Bunny as a king on a throne, a design humor meme about clients loving a design with no changes.

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    #40

    A red sports car reflected in a glass fence, a design humor meme for a talented but poor designer.

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    #41

    A person in a balaclava kneeling with a laptop, representing the act of illegally downloading Adobe, a moment of design humor.

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    #42

    Drake meme showing 'CTRL + C, CTRL + V' rejected and 'CTRL + CCCCCCCC, CTRL + V' embraced, as design humor.

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    #43

    A comic strip about firemen encountering a door on fire, then realizing it is just a computer running After Effects, a piece of design humor.

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    #44

    A split image depicting how people see the word WASHINGTON versus how designers see it as a design humor post.

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    #45

    AI art showing 4KB RAM in 1969 vs 8GB RAM now, humorously depicting design software struggles.

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    #46

    Meme contrasting book cover with a graphic designer's reaction, highlighting design humor.

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    #47

    Woman crying over son wanting to be an illustrator, a poignant example of design humor.

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    #48

    Drake meme illustrating design humor preferences for Apple logo and golden ratio details.

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    #49

    A tweet about a 20px stroke weight error, showing a woman with exaggerated eyebrows for design humor.

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    #50

    A meme depicting the stress of design projects, highlighting design humor.

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    #51

    Anakin and Padme meme illustrating design humor about image resizing and constraining proportions.

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    #52

    A person dressed in a transparent PNG costume reflecting design humor from an IG page.

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