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Working in the design industry carries a certain degree of glamor. People from the outside may describe such jobs as “cool” and “fun,” with no idea about what really goes on behind the scenes.

So, to give everyone a lucid enough idea of what it’s like to blend creativity with a client’s expectations, here are posts from the Designers Humor Instagram page. With more than 980,000 followers, it is touted as the “largest design meme account on the internet.”

If you’re a designer and would love something to mindlessly scroll through during your break, here are some posts we’ve collected for you. And even if you’re not working in the field, these are relatable enough to draw out a few chuckles from you.