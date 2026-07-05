This IG Page Features Design Humor, And These 52 Posts Will Likely Stir Some EmotionsInterview With Expert
Working in the design industry carries a certain degree of glamor. People from the outside may describe such jobs as “cool” and “fun,” with no idea about what really goes on behind the scenes.
So, to give everyone a lucid enough idea of what it’s like to blend creativity with a client’s expectations, here are posts from the Designers Humor Instagram page. With more than 980,000 followers, it is touted as the “largest design meme account on the internet.”
If you’re a designer and would love something to mindlessly scroll through during your break, here are some posts we’ve collected for you. And even if you’re not working in the field, these are relatable enough to draw out a few chuckles from you.
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Most of these memes express one of the many frustrations and stressors of design professionals: meeting client demands.
According to creative designer and Alarcon Pro Painting founder Bryan Alarcón, most of these difficult situations stem from two reasons: clients are unable to clearly communicate what they want, and they set deadlines without due consideration for the creative process.
“Endless revisions resonate so strongly amongst us not just due to the subjectivity of design, but mostly because it's a common frustration for many creatives,” Alarcón told Bored Panda. “And frankly, what makes it all the more heartbreaking is knowing that many of these endless revisions could have been avoided if only sufficient time and detail were requested and provided.”
This goes for things like writing apps too. The only apps that are going to be created this way are going to be the simplest apps. The jobs will shift where such tools help the actual expert to do their jobs, but they aren't going to be replaced by AI. And AI also has a way to go on even properly interpreting accurate descriptions.
Alarcón did clarify that creatives also have their fair share of faults. One of them, he says, is when designers accept challenges they don’t understand, resulting in an “endless circle of fixing” in revisions.
“If creative designers can put away their fears and worries that they may not appear professional enough by asking “too much” of the client in terms of explanations, then this avoidable circle of revisions will indeed be avoided,” he said.
Ultimately, it’s about building a harmonious relationship, whether you’re the client or the designer making things happen. Marc Caposino, CEO and founder of the UI/UX agency Fuselab Creative, shared tips on how to approach it.
“Clients should bring the real problem to the table, not dictated visuals,” he said. “In return, designers should set their egos aside and explain the logic behind their choices in plain, jargon-free language, rather than expecting the work to speak for itself.”
But since burnout appears to be the overarching theme among these memes, Caposino also offered suggestions for preventing it while staying creative. His advice for designers: embrace terrible first drafts to bypass the pressure of perfectionism early in the project.
“Knowing when to stop endlessly tweaking pixels and step away from the screen to live life is the ultimate cure for creative burnout,” he said.
"You can get anything you want / At Delores' restaurant"