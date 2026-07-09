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If someone told you 20 years ago that we’d be gaining new information through mini-computers in our pockets, you would probably think they’d lost their mind. Yet, here we are, doing exactly that, through Instagram pages like Unseen Facts Only.

The profile bio says it all: “Your No. 1 Community for History & Facts Lovers.” And there’s no exaggeration here. The account currently has 1.7 million followers (and counting), all of whom share a fascination with random yet incredibly compelling information.

If you’re socially anxious or hate making small talk at parties, these bits of trivia can help spark up interesting conversations.