Who Is Gong Yoo? Gong Yoo is a South Korean actor known for his compelling performances and versatile screen presence. He possesses a unique ability to infuse depth and authenticity into diverse characters. His influence as a performer extends across various genres in film and television. He gained widespread international recognition with the hugely successful zombie blockbuster Train to Busan. This film solidified his status as a leading man and introduced his talent to a global audience. Fans often appreciate his thoughtful approach to choosing projects.

Full Name Gong Yoo Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (184 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $55 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Kyung Hee University Father Gong Won Mother Yoo Myung-joo Siblings Gong Eun-Jung

Early Life and Education Gong Ji-cheol was born in Busan, South Korea, the only son of Gong Won and Yoo Myung-joo. His father once managed the Lotte Giants baseball team. He attended Dongin High School, where an early interest in performance began to take shape. He later pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater from Kyung Hee University, refining his craft. This academic grounding prepared him for a career that would span diverse acting roles.

Notable Relationships Gong Yoo maintains a highly private personal life, and is currently single. Despite rumors linking him to co-stars, he has never publicly confirmed any romantic relationships. He has no children and has consistently emphasized his desire to keep his private affairs out of the public eye. His focus remains primarily on his acting career and personal growth.

Career Highlights Gong Yoo’s career soared with starring roles in both critically acclaimed films and popular television series. His performance in the 2016 zombie blockbuster Train to Busan garnered massive international attention. It surpassed 11 million admissions in South Korea alone, establishing him as a global star. He further cemented his status with the fantasy-romance drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, playing the titular goblin. This role earned him the Best Actor award at the 53rd Baeksang Arts Awards in 2017. Beyond these, Gong Yoo also made a memorable special appearance as the recruiter in the hit Netflix series Squid Game, demonstrating his versatility. His work in films like Silenced and The Age of Shadows further highlights his range.