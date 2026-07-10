Who Is Isabela Merced? Isabela Merced is an American actress and singer known for her dynamic performances and bilingual musical talent. Her compelling screen presence captivates audiences in both film and television. She broke into the public eye starring as the titular character in the 2019 adventure film Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which showcased her versatility. Earlier, she anchored the Nickelodeon series 100 Things to Do Before High School.

Full Name Isabela Merced Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Ohio Virtual Academy Father Patrick Moner Mother Katerine Moner Siblings Jared Moner, Gyovanni Moner

Early Life and Education Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Isabela Merced grew up in a household with a Peruvian mother, Katerine, and an American father, Patrick. Spanish was her first language, and she considered herself more Peruvian than American. She was homeschooled through Ohio Virtual Academy and attended the Fairmount Performing Arts Conservatory, making her Broadway debut at age ten in a production of Evita alongside Ricky Martin.

Notable Relationships Isabela Merced currently maintains a single relationship status, though she openly identifies as queer and has been in queer relationships. She aims to contribute to the queer community in American pop culture. Earlier in her career, Merced was publicly linked to fellow Nickelodeon star Jace Norman in 2016, a relationship that received media attention during their teenage years.

Career Highlights Merced’s acting career took off with her lead role as CJ Martin in the Nickelodeon television series 100 Things to Do Before High School, which ran from 2014 to 2016. She gained international recognition for playing the iconic title character in the 2019 film Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Her film credits also include Transformers: The Last Knight and Instant Family, alongside roles in Madame Web and Alien: Romulus. As a singer, she released her debut single “Papi” in 2019 and the EP The Better Half of Me in 2020. Merced is set to appear as Dina in season 2 of the HBO series The Last of Us and as Hawkgirl in the DC Universe film Superman, expanding her reach into major franchises.