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Sometimes, a small creative experiment can lead an artist in an entirely new direction. That is what happened to Anselmo A. Peretto, an Italian-Brazilian cartoonist based in Dois Vizinhos, Paraná, who spends his days working in software development and his free time drawing. After years of creating polished, colorful comic strips with recurring characters, Peretto decided to try standalone cartoons instead. What was initially meant to be a temporary change soon became a new passion, giving him more room to concentrate on each idea and find the strongest possible punchline.

Peretto’s single-panel cartoons are built around dry humor, absurd situations, visual wordplay, and occasional touches of dark comedy. His deliberately simple drawing style leaves little to distract from the joke. Many of the joke ideas begin with observations from Peretto’s own life, though his fondness for nonsense often pushes them somewhere much stranger. The result is a collection of quirky cartoons that can make an ordinary situation feel completely unpredictable.

We spoke to Peretto to better understand his creative process, and the unexpected shift that led him from comic strips to single-panel humor. Scroll down to read the full interview, see his work, and let us know which cartoon delivered the best punchline.

More info: Instagram