ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, a small creative experiment can lead an artist in an entirely new direction. That is what happened to Anselmo A. Peretto, an Italian-Brazilian cartoonist based in Dois Vizinhos, Paraná, who spends his days working in software development and his free time drawing. After years of creating polished, colorful comic strips with recurring characters, Peretto decided to try standalone cartoons instead. What was initially meant to be a temporary change soon became a new passion, giving him more room to concentrate on each idea and find the strongest possible punchline.

Peretto’s single-panel cartoons are built around dry humor, absurd situations, visual wordplay, and occasional touches of dark comedy. His deliberately simple drawing style leaves little to distract from the joke. Many of the joke ideas begin with observations from Peretto’s own life, though his fondness for nonsense often pushes them somewhere much stranger. The result is a collection of quirky cartoons that can make an ordinary situation feel completely unpredictable.

We spoke to Peretto to better understand his creative process, and the unexpected shift that led him from comic strips to single-panel humor. Scroll down to read the full interview, see his work, and let us know which cartoon delivered the best punchline.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A witty single-panel comic shows a person in a salon chair with extremely long braided hair on the floor, and a stylist presenting a bill.

aaperetto Report

9points
POST
romanarendt avatar
Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait till you see the bill of her physiotherapist and probably orthopaedic surgeon... 😐

1
1point
reply
View more comments

We first asked Peretto to introduce himself, share where he lives, and explain how art became part of his life: “My name is Anselmo A. Peretto. During the day, I work in software development; at night—though not every night—I put on my cartoonist mask. I am Italian-Brazilian and live in Dois Vizinhos, in the state of Paraná, a city known as Brazil’s National Chicken Capital. And no, we do not eat chicken for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”
RELATED:
    #2

    A witty single-panel comic depicts mosquitos dining at a table, discussing a bottle of aged 'French AB negative' blood.

    aaperetto Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Witty single-panel comic showing a chicken in a guillotine, taking an everyday idea in an absurd direction.

    aaperetto Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I realized that art had become part of my life while I was still at school: I was always the last person my classmates picked in P.E. class, but the first one they chose in art class. I think that is probably why I still do not like soccer to this day…”
    #4

    A witty single-panel comic of a castaway on an island discovering an AliExpress ad in a bottle.

    aaperetto Report

    7points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Send a message back asking if they will accept coconuts COD in exchange for a ride out on the delivery boat.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Witty single-panel comic of three jack-o-lanterns with one saying, I still don't know what it is, but there's something seriously wrong with your costume, Bob.

    aaperetto Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Peretto also explained whether a cartoon usually begins with the joke or the drawing: “Until fairly recently, I spent 80% of my time on the drawing and only 20% on the humor. Today, I spend 80% of my time on the humor; during the other 20%, I usually end up getting distracted by some other silly thing… But I like to challenge myself. Sometimes, for example, I draw a pig and start from there.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A witty single-panel comic depicts a family around a campfire at night, engaging in a tradition of telling lies.

    aaperetto Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    A witty single-panel comic shows two bats under a full moon, with one blowing an Ozzy-shaped bubble gum.

    aaperetto Report

    6points
    POST

    When we asked where he finds the inspiration to turn familiar situations into something unexpected, Peretto said that much of it comes from his own experiences: “Oh, I have plenty of material: for the ordinary situations, I find inspiration in my own life; for the unexpected ones, I do too… So much so that, quite often, I need to do more curating than creating.”
    #8

    A witty single-panel comic depicts a man talking to a dragon with a small person on its head at a bar.

    aaperetto Report

    6points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Don't get me started, it's neverending!"

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Witty single-panel comic of a boss telling an employee, You should be building AI agents, not AI agents that build AI agents.

    aaperetto Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I must confess, however, that I have a soft spot for nonsensical things, characters, and situations. Sometimes, I have to keep myself in check so that I do not turn into some kind of ‘Hieronymus Bosch of cartoons’—I love his work—and end up creating something that very few people would truly understand.”
    #10

    A witty single-panel comic of two chickens in a ring, suggesting a tango instead of fighting for the crowd.

    aaperetto Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    A witty single-panel comic shows Vikings in a boat, with one holding a sword, implying a LinkedIn job title.

    aaperetto Report

    6points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For a "senior" swordsman, he doesn't seem well-versed in sword safety techniques.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Peretto then reflected on whether any seemingly simple cartoon had received a much stronger response than he expected: “Great question! Yes, and that happens much more often than people might imagine, especially when we draw for ourselves, as Bill Watterson used to do—or at least, so the legend goes.”
    #12

    A single-panel comic depicts an alien in a UFO abducting a cow, part of witty single-panel comics.

    aaperetto Report

    6points
    POST
    #13

    A witty single-panel comic depicts a disembodied hand and foot, with the hand asking about OnlyFans, taking everyday ideas in absurd directions.

    aaperetto Report

    6points
    POST

    “Besides that, my sense of humor is a little offbeat, but I am gradually learning how to make my target audience laugh—although I still do not know exactly who they are…”
    #14

    A caveman laughing at a cave painting of animals, pointing with a stick in a witty single-panel comic.

    aaperetto Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Witty single-panel comic of birds on a branch, one telling the other to curse at a man recording their song.

    aaperetto Report

    6points
    POST

    Finally, we asked what changed most in his approach to humor after he moved away from comic strips and began creating single-panel cartoons: “Pragmatically speaking? I gained more time to think more carefully about the humor.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A single-panel comic shows Greta Thunberg confronting Santa about electric reindeer, among witty single-panel comics.

    aaperetto Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    A fly-headed waiter questioning a diner about the special in a restaurant, a witty single-panel comic.

    aaperetto Report

    5points
    POST

    “What began as a curiosity—most likely a small seed planted when I read some of Gary Larson’s cartoons in an old issue of Reader’s Digest—eventually became my new passion.”
    #18

    A witty single-panel comic shows a woman in a boiling pot and a child at a table, with bones on the floor.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    A witty single-panel comic shows a unicorn man at a desk, looking confused, next to a whiteboard.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST

    “But the responsibility toward the reader also increased: it is as though I had a revolver with only one bullet. I have a single shot to kill the reader with laughter—or with boredom.”
    #20

    A witty single-panel comic shows two reindeer at a bar, complaining about Rudolph's replacement having a glowing nose.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Witty single-panel comic of a chef cutting a turkey leg that says, Stop, I'm hemophiliac!

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Witty single-panel comic of a man in a NASA cannon saying, Sorry Jimmy, that's what we could do with the budget.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    A single-panel comic features Santa asking a car salesman about 'reindeerpower', from witty single-panel comics.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    A single-panel comic shows a bird teaching another bird how to p**p on a statue, witty single-panel comics.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm getting Bob Newhart bus driver vibes

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Witty single-panel comic of the Three Wise Men giving bitcoins, taking an everyday idea in an absurd direction.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The new parents and even the baby Jesus look happy with myrrh alternative

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Witty single-panel comic featuring a devil with an angel and demon on his shoulders, taking an everyday idea in an absurd direction.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    A witty single-panel comic illustrates two women marveling at laundry hanging wirelessly on an outdoor clothesline.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably uses magnets, like those floating pens. /j

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    A witty single-panel comic features a large cactus with two birds in nests, one lamenting needing a duplex.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    A witty single-panel comic shows a crying baby next to a broken vase and an angry woman on her phone.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Witty single-panel comic: Two rabbits with luggage look at a third rabbit emerging from a magician's hat.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Witty single-panel comic: A hiker talks to a guru on a mountain ledge, asking about his long stay.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Witty single-panel comic: Two large cats watch a small mouse carrying cheese, discussing a sleepwalker.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Witty single-panel comic: A couple looks at a dog house, offered as lodging where Snoopy slept.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Witty single-panel comic: A drone delivers a Christmas gift to a girl, with 2023 on the fireplace.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    A skeleton on a tiny island with a golf flag marked '18' in a witty single-panel comic.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Two women discussing a 'slim friends' diet, one eating fries, in a witty single-panel comic.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    A witch stirring a cauldron with an eyeball, while a voice says 'Halloween is over', a witty single-panel comic.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Witty single-panel comic: Two foxes at a dinner table, one complimenting the chef on a rare chicken.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Witty single-panel comic: Genie appearing before a man on a couch, who wishes for another beer.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    A witty single-panel comic shows a baby bird on a phone, ordering a pizza to its nest from a surprised parent.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    A witty single-panel comic features a man fishing with a magnet, humorously catching a metal fish, showcasing absurd directions.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Witty single-panel comic: Two flies on a ketchup bottle arguing about healthy eating.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Witty single-panel comic of a cat playing with a ball of yarn and toy mouse, expressing love for the toys.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Witty single-panel comic of two pandas discussing one's husband wanting intimacy twice a year.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Witty single-panel comic: Halloween trick-or-treaters including a ghost, witch, and an abortionist.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Witty single-panel comic featuring fireflies discussing the dad being taken for Christmas lights.

    aaperetto Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    A witty single-panel comic depicts two birds in nests on a branch, observing a birdhouse with a playground.

    aaperetto Report

    3points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think that slide is going to end well for the chicks.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #48

    A witty single-panel comic features a farmer and a pig looking at pig excrement, with the pig asking about gluten-free swill.

    aaperetto Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Witty single-panel comic of a man in a suit underwater, asking a fish, Oops... Is it just me, or am I in the wrong apartment?!

    aaperetto Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    A single-panel comic illustrates a frog welcoming a group of flies, a witty single-panel comic.

    aaperetto Report

    3points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like flies to the slaughter.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    Witty single-panel comic depicting a saloon fight over fried chicken, taking an everyday idea in an absurd direction.

    aaperetto Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Witty single-panel comic of a king on a throne with a pineapple on a leash, taking an everyday idea in an absurd direction.

    aaperetto Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    A witty single-panel comic shows two chickens, one on an egg, with the other clucking loudly, causing embarrassment.

    aaperetto Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    A witty single-panel comic shows two storks flying, one struggling with an oversized, heavily packaged baby, highlighting absurd ideas.

    aaperetto Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Witty single-panel comic: Man falling off a small island with an apple tree, saying he hates apples.

    aaperetto Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Witty single-panel comic: Man stranded on a tiny island with a single palm tree, shipwreck in background.

    aaperetto Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    A witty single-panel comic illustrates a headless man at a desk, with his head as a separate, priced item.

    aaperetto Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow