Alleged Cheater Exposed By Girlfriend On His Own Social Media Learns Hard Lesson, But Not Everyone Agrees

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A broadcaster for the San Antonio Spurs was fired after his girlfriend accused him of cheating on her with the sister of a player on the NBA team.

Jacob Tobey had called Spurs games since 2024 and was included on FOS’ list of rising young play-by-play broadcasters last year.

Before serving as the basketball team’s lead announcer, Tobey worked at 9NEWS in Denver and called play-by-play for Fox Sports and the PAC-12 Network.

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Highlights San Antonio Spurs announcer Jacob Tobey has reportedly been fired amid accusations that he cheated on his girlfriend of six years.

Tobey allegedly had an affair with the sister of former Spurs player Lindy Waters III.

The 29-year-old was recently included in FOS’ list of rising young play-by-play broadcasters.

Spurs broadcaster Jacob Tobey was fired after his girlfriend publicly accused him of cheating



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According to a Front Office Sports report published on Thursday (July 9), the young announcer was sacked over the alleged affair.

This week, Tobey’s girlfriend reportedly posted on his Instagram Story in the middle of the night, claiming that he had been unfaithful.

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“This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters,“ the post stated, alongside a photo of Tobey and his former partner.

“So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not :)”

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A second post on Tobey’s account showed the 29-year-old announcer kissing a woman in a photo booth, with the caption, “Me and the new girl LorenkWaters :).”

Loren Waters is the sister of Lindy Waters III, a 28-year-old forward who won the 2026 Western Conference Championship with the Spurs. He previously played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors, and the Detroit Pistons.

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The woman named in the posts is the sister of Spurs player Lindy Waters III

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Amid the scandal, Tobey has set his Instagram and X accounts to private and has seemingly deleted his LinkedIn page.

The posts quickly went viral across social media. While several commenters blasted the announcer over the alleged affair, many others argued that he shouldn’t lose his job over an incident in his personal life.

“Cheating on your girlfriend with a sister of a player on the team that you announce for is crazy work,” one Redditor wrote.

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“With photographic evidence. Kissing the side chick in a photo booth. Not even leaving a chance to wiggle out of it,” someone else said.



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A third chimed in, “The sister of a player is irrelevant. Lindy Waters III is a free agent right now. What matters is the humiliating way he got exposed. I couldn’t just immediately go back to being a public figure after that.”

Prominent sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd defended Tobey, advising the announcer to take legal action to challenge the decision.



The firing sparked a heated debate, with some saying Tobey’s personal life shouldn’t have cost him his job

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“You can get fired in America for cheating on your girlfriend? I had no idea that was legal,” Cowherd said.

“That literally happened. It’s a big story. You can get fired in America for cheating on your… not your wife, a girlfriend. Feels like you should hire an attorney. That is a crazy story.”

Someone else agreed, “It should not impact your employment unless you are doing it during work hours.”

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The individual who made the posts on Tobey’s Instagram page, believed to be his ex, also modified the caption of a photo of him performing the national anthem at a Spurs game, changing it to “#cheater” on Tuesday.

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Media reports have identified Tobey’s now-ex as Kasserine Taylor.

Tobey’s replacement has not yet been announced. The Spurs reached the NBA Finals this season and have a young core led by Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.



Tobey has not publicly commented on the accusations or his dismissal

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The Sandwich, Massachusetts, native graduated from Suffolk University in 2018. Before getting the job in San Antonio, he interned with the Celtics and Patriots and covered sports at KJRH-TV in Tulsa, per Sports Illustrated.

Tobey also worked as the weekend sports anchor at 9NEWS in Denver and called games for Fox Sports and PAC-12 Network.

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The play-by-play announcer has not publicly commented on his firing.



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This is far from the first cheating scandal to shake the NBA world.

In 2010, Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Armen Graham reported that former Spurs player Tony Parker had cheated on actress Eva Longoria with Erin Barry, the wife of his Spurs teammate Brent Barry.

Graham tweeted, “Longoria said she found text messages from wife of a former teammate on Parker’s phone. Source says former teammate was Barry.”



The incident follows other widely publicized cheating scandals involving NBA figures

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The Barrys had attended Parker and Longoria’s lavish wedding in France in 2007.“We’re like family,” Parker told ESPN after the ceremony.

Longoria filed for divorce from Parker, her husband of three years, in November 2010, citing “irreconcilable differences.”



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More recently, in April 2026, rapper Megan Thee Stallion accused the Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson of cheating on her in a post shared to her Instagram Story.

The Grammy winner wrote, “Cheating , had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet.’

“Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? B*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”



“Next thing you know they’ll fire the mascot,” one netizen commented

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