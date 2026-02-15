Megan Thee Stallion: Bio And Career Highlights
Megan Thee Stallion
February 15, 1995
San Antonio, Texas, US
30 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Megan Thee Stallion?
Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper renowned for her audacious lyricism and commanding stage presence. Her distinctive style and empowering anthems have profoundly influenced contemporary hip-hop culture, resonating with a massive global fanbase.
She vaulted into the public eye with viral freestyles shared across social media platforms, sparking significant online buzz in 2018. The subsequent chart-topping success of her 2019 single “Hot Girl Summer” solidified her emergence as a major artist.
|Full Name
|Megan Thee Stallion
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Klay Thompson
|Net Worth
|$40 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Pearland High School, Prairie View A&M University, Texas Southern University
|Father
|Joseph Pete Jr.
|Mother
|Holly Thomas
Early Life and Education
Megan Jovon Ruth Pete was born in San Antonio, Texas, moving to Houston soon after with her mother. Her mother, Holly Thomas, a rapper known as Holly-Wood, often brought young Megan to studio sessions, sparking a passion for music.
She attended Pearland High School and later enrolled at Prairie View A&M University. After showcasing viral freestyles, she transferred to Texas Southern University, earning a Bachelor of Science in health administration.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Megan Thee Stallion’s public life in recent years, including relationships with Moneybagg Yo and Pardison Fontaine.
More recently, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson, with whom she went public in July 2025. The couple often shares glimpses of their life together on social media platforms.
Career Highlights
Megan Thee Stallion’s breakthrough arrived with her 2019 single “Hot Girl Summer,” which rapidly became a viral sensation and cultural anthem. The “Savage” (Remix) featuring Beyoncé further solidified her mainstream appeal, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning critical acclaim.
Beyond music, Megan launched her own record label, Hot Girl Productions, in 2023. She has also secured significant brand partnerships with Revlon and Popeyes, including a franchise ownership.
To date, she has collected three Grammy Awards, notably winning Best New Artist in 2021. Megan Thee Stallion also earned multiple BET Awards and was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people, cementing her cultural impact.
Signature Quote
“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed.”
